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The arctic fox completely swaps its dark summer coat for a snow-white one when winter is coming. The kidney garden spider looks just like the Pringles man. And the world’s cutest sheep can be found in Switzerland.

These are the kinds of animals you will find in this list today — slightly strange, rare, weird… but truly adorable.

We’ve rounded up the best photos of the most unconventional animals from this online page that highlights the wonders of evolution and the incredible diversity of life.

Read on to see how some of these animals are also actively helping scientists unlock medical breakthroughs and predict climate shifts.

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#1

Arctic Fox changing summer coat to winter coat

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    #2

    Yawning elephant shrew shown in three different poses on a neutral background

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    You know that basic-looking bird outside your window, or that standard fish at the local aquarium? Don’t let them fool you. Nature loves a good disguise. Scientists call these “cryptic species” — animals that look completely identical on the outside but are totally different genetic creatures under the hood.

    A recent study found that for almost every known backboned animal we’ve logged, there are actually two hidden, genetically distinct species masquerading right next to it.

    For instance, scientists recently discovered that a massive Atlantic manta ray was an entirely separate species. For generations, marine biologists thought it was just a regular old manta ray because it looked exactly the same. It wasn’t until they ran a DNA test that they realized they were looking at a completely different evolutionary branch.

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    This means our planet’s biodiversity might actually be double what we thought. It also means that the most bizarre secrets might be locked away in the DNA of animals we see every day.
    #3

    Zimmermann's poison dart frog showing vibrant green and black markings on leaf

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    #4

    Cute baby aardwolf standing on a rock with striped fur

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    The ocean is home to some of the strangest life forms on Earth. Its pitch-black depths, murky waters, crushing pressure, and icy temperatures mean there are always new and extraordinary species lurking somewhere.

    As of early 2025, around 247,418 valid marine species have been identified and named.

    Yet, the known count represents only a fraction of the ocean’s biodiversity. Scientists estimate there are anywhere between a few hundred thousand and more than ten million species still waiting to be discovered.

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    #5

    Leaf-tailed gecko camouflaged perfectly with dry leaves in Madagascar

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    #6

    Paradise tree snake with wavy scales on a branch

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    #7

    Close-up of a horseshoe bat showing its distinctive nose leaf and ears.

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    Finding these strange or rare creatures actually matters for our own survival. When scientists track down a rare animal, they are often unlocking a brand-new manual for biology and medicine.

    A report by the World Economic Forum shows that a massive portion of modern medicines are derived from nature. Over $75 billion in global pharmaceutical sales and up to 40% of modern prescription formulations are taken from plants, microorganisms, and animals.

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    Researchers get a closer look at unique evolutionary adaptations every time a rare species is documented. It helps them understand how certain organisms survive extreme environments or fight off diseases.

    For example, cone snails helped create powerful painkillers, and sea sponges inspired cancer treatments.
    #8

    Spider with pattern resembling the Pringles man on its back

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    #9

    Duckbill treefrog with large eyes resting on a yellow leaf

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    #10

    Blue and green granular glass frog with pink eyes on a green leaf

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    These animals also give us a realistic map of how our world actually functions. They allow scientists to predict how ecosystems will react to climate shifts before it is too late.

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    For example, in mountain regions, heat-loving tropical lizards are suddenly moving up into higher and cooler alpine forests because their old homes are getting too hot and dry. Experts believe that a clear sign that the local climate is shifting is when a species shows up where it has never been seen before.

    “We can literally turn animals into flying, swimming, and walking weather stations. Animals equipped with modern sensors could be seen as the 21st-century version of the canary in the coal mine,” said Diego Ellis Soto, a Ph.D. student at Yale’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences.

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    #11

    Close-up of Swinhoe's pheasant with bright red facial feathers and white plumes

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    #12

    Sunda flying lemur gliding and clinging on tree branches

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    #13

    Colorful lilac-breasted roller bird perched with vibrant feathers.

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    With approximately 1 million species at risk of extinction, experts believe that we are in a race against time to understand and protect animal life.

    Recent research shows that this rapid biodiversity loss also threatens global economic stability.

    “All businesses depend on nature to some degree, sometimes indirectly, many very directly, and all businesses also have impacts on biodiversity,” says Dr. David Obura, marine ecologist and Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services chair.

    “What we’re now seeing is that supply chains themselves are at risk due to climate change, pollution, water loss and more. We are at planetary limits now, so understanding the systemic risks — and also the systemic opportunities that nature provides for businesses — is essential.”
    #14

    Bolivian titi monkeys sleeping with tails entwined on tree branch

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    #15

    Ruff bird with unique plumage standing on ground in Norway

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    #16

    Biscuit starfish or square starfish with intricate patterned body on ocean floor

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    A study found that human activities like cutting down habitats, overfishing, polluting, and climate change are wiping out wildlife across the planet.

    In a lot of places graced by us, there are almost 20% fewer species than in untouched areas.

    You can see it in the Amazon, where logging is shrinking habitats for jaguars and macaws. Or in coral reefs, where rising water temperatures are bleaching reefs and killing off fish species.
    #17

    Shiny broad-nosed weevil with iridescent green and gold colors on wood

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    #18

    Detailed sea urchin shell with pink and purple patterns

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    #19

    Black-nosed Valais sheep, a rare Swiss breed, shown grazing and in groups

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    #20

    Close-up of conehead flower mantis with detailed antennae and purple body

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    Mapping and documenting animals then becomes the ultimate tool for conservation. When you look at pictures of the strange creatures on this list, it becomes clear how high the stakes really are.

    They’re a reminder that we’re not just mute spectators in nature’s story — we’re active participants. At the end of the day, it is our choices that decide whether these strange and adorable creatures get to survive or not.

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    #21

    Southeast Asia moth caterpillar with distinctive tufted hair and patterned face

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    #22

    Close-up of Velella free-floating hydrozoan on sandy surface by a finger

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    #23

    Close-up portrait of African golden cat with focused eyes

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    #24

    Specialized parasite with flat body gripping a bat, resembling a spider

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    #25

    Tiny Giles planigale marsupial mouse perched on a human thumb

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    #26

    Barred eagle owl close-up with sharp gaze from Southeast Asia

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    #27

    Fluffy panda ant, a wingless wasp with a painful sting

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    #28

    Bunny harvestman spider with long legs on green leaves

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    #29

    Baby and mother tapir sharing an adorable moment together

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    #30

    Newborn albino alligator hatching from egg showing pale skin details

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    #31

    Indian giant squirrel hanging upside down on tree branch

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    #32

    Sky blue neotropical cockroach resting on green leaf in Guyana rainforest

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    #33

    Brazilian three-banded armadillo curling into a tight protective ball on grass

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    #34

    Male peacock spider with blue and red colorful flap raised to attract mates

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    #35

    Glowing Muave stinger jellyfish with purple tentacles in warm ocean water

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    #36

    Close-up of a colorful planthopper nymph insect on leaf

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    #37

    Close-up of skull-faced caterpillar from Singapore with orange and black markings

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    #38

    Long-tailed tit bird one of Britain's most recognizable birds

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    #39

    Round grumpy giant rain frog found in South Africa

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    #40

    Pink albino elephant calf walking with herd in Kruger National Park, South Africa

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    #41

    Female blue-banded bee in flight with blue and black stripes from Australia

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    #42

    Close-up of the commander butterfly caterpillar with toxin-covered spines to deter predators

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    #43

    Critically endangered Brookesia desperata chameleon from Madagascar with textured skin

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    #44

    Aglantha digitale hydrozoan with red tentacles floating in dark ocean water

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    #45

    Helmet sea urchin with flattened armor-like spines on rocky coastline

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    #46

    Treehoppers mimic thorns on branch to avoid predators in green background

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    #47

    Red-spotted dart frog with bright red markings on black skin on wet surface

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    #48

    Male spatuletail hummingbird with long quills performing unique mating display

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    #49

    Sunflower seastar, the largest starfish with one meter arm-span on sandy ocean floor

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    #50

    Ravine trapdoor spider with a shell-like back blocking burrow entrance.

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    #51

    Collage of adorable Siberian flying squirrel on tree bark

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    #52

    Owl monkeys huddled closely together in a tree at night

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    #53

    Crabeater seals with specialized teeth inhabiting Antarctic

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    #54

    Close-up of the critically endangered Philippine eagle with striking feathers and sharp beak

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    #55

    Blue caecilian amphibian with limbless, smooth body in close-up image

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    #56

    Lyropteryx apollonia butterfly with green and black wings resting on a rough surface

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    #57

    Leaf-footed bug with colorful green and red body standing on a green leaf

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    #58

    Close-up of a shiny blue tiger beetle showing detailed eyes and mandibles

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    #59

    Green basilisk lizard running on water to avoid sinking

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    #60

    Common spotted cuscus with curled tail perched on tree branch

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    #61

    Conjoined twin gray whales swimming together in green water

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    #62

    Shoebill bird portrait showing large bill and blue-gray feathers

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    #63

    Fossa large cat-like predator from Madagascar related to mongoose

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    #64

    Adorable kittens of caracal cat also known as desert lynx

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    #65

    Butterfly Diaethria neglecta showing number 88 on wings perched on a finger

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    #66

    Spectacled leaf monkey peeping out from green foliage in the forest

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    #67

    Common and Helfrich's firefish hybrid swimming near coral in Japan

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    #68

    Newborn Cuvier's dwarf caiman resting on moss showcasing its textured skin

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    #69

    Scottish firework sea anemone with long translucent tentacles underwater

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    #70

    The bearded tit bird perched on a branch showing distinctive facial feathers

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    #71

    Yellow-banded pipefish with long slender body and striped pattern

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    #72

    Fluffy yellow and brown flannel moth on tree bark

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    #73

    Scolopendra mortisans centipede curled around its eggs

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    #74

    Sea pen marine cnidarian with delicate branches and white tips on seabed

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    #75

    Giant red leech eating a blue earthworm in forest floor environment

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    #76

    Potter wasp building an intricate pot-shaped nest from mud close-up

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    #77

    Paraguayan hairy dwarf porcupine perched on person's hand outdoors

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    #78

    Close-up of red crab spider with textured body on dark background

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    #79

    Slender giant moray eel peeking from coral reef with speckled skin.

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    #80

    Baby flamboyant cuttlefish with bright colors and red dots on its arms.

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    #81

    Shrew-faced squirrel native to Malaysia on mossy rock

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    #82

    Basket star underwater stretching intricate web to catch zooplankton

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    #83

    Blue cloud forest millipede from Mexico on dry leaves and pine needles

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    #84

    Nymph of masked hunter assassin bug camouflaged with dust and sand on wood surface

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    #85

    South American coati mother hugging baby on tree branch in forest

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    #86

    Brightly colored Spanish shawl nudibranch on ocean floor

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    #87

    Two bright red leaf flatid bugs on tree bark close up

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    #88

    Mountain weasel in high-altitude Asian region on rocky terrain

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    #89

    Bush dog from South America in natural habitat hunting in packs

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    #90

    Bright red fireshrimp with white antennae against a blue background

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    #91

    Blyth's hawk-eagle perched on a branch showing its black and white feathers

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    #92

    Buff-tailed sicklebill bird using long curved bill to feed from trumpet-shaped flower

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    #93

    Egyptian vulture with white feathers and bright yellow facial skin

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    #94

    Close-up of bizarre spider species with pale body and dark eyes

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    #95

    Draco volans lizard showing yellow skin flaps forming wings for gliding

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    #96

    The incredible colors of sea lice in vibrant red, orange, and black patterns underwater

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    #97

    Weedy seadragons camouflaged in kelp in shallow southern Australia waters

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    #98

    Giant freshwater stingray held by multiple people measuring over 4 meters

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    #99

    Black-and-red broadbill bird perched on a branch

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    #100

    Purple crab with glowing yellow eyes on sandy seabed

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