I've Know About Draco Lizards(Genus: Draco) For Awhile But I Wanted To Share
Tiger Quoll (Dasyurus Maculatus)
The Spiny Flower Mantis (Pseudocreobotra Wahlbergii)
Nyala (Tragelaphus Angasii): Real-Life Forest Spirit?
Absolutely one of my favourite animals. So elegant and so beautiful.
Bagworms (Psychidae) Make Portable Houses Out Of Small Sticks And Silk
Goodfellow's Tree-Kangaroo (Dendrolagus Goodfellowi)
Elephantfish (Campylomormyrus Sp.)
Jaguarundi (Herpailurus Yagouaroundi) Closest Relative Of The Mountain Lion
The leopard and jaguar would like to differ with this statement.
Endangered Canid Native To Asia, The 'Dhole' (Cuon Alpinus)
Absolutely gorgeous little canid. They are fairly physically distinct from the majority of other canine species (their skull is convex instead of concave, for one, and they have one fewer lower molar than most other canids.) They're fairly small (average weight 30 lbs) but they are lovely canines!
Chrysina Limbata, A Species Of Scarab Beetle Found In Costa Rica And The Rainforests Of South America
Striped Pyjama Squid (Sepioloidea Lineolata)
Male Violet-Backed Starling (Cinnyricinclus Leucogaster)
"Ghost Birds" - A Name For A Type Of Potoo (Family Nyctibiidae) That Is Found In The Amazon Basin
Great Eared Nightjar (Lyncornis Macrotis) Recently Encountred In Thailand
Great-Eared Nightjars are my favorite birds (because they look like dragons)
The Bat-Eared Fox (Otocyon Megalotis)
These Prehistoric Looking Beetles
The Rarely-Seen Giant Flying Squirrel (Petaurista Petaurista)
I Definitely Thought The Standard-Winged Nightjar (Caprimulgus Longipennis) Was AI When It Popped Up On My Recommend Socials Today
*The word “standard” originally meant a flag or banner
The Paradise Flying Snake (Chrysopelea Paradisi) Can Flatten Its Body To Glide Between Trees Like A Flying Squirrel
Tufted Ground Squirrel (Rheithrosciurus Macrotis)
Priotrochatella Constellata.hey Are Critically Endangered Due To The Exploitation Of The Marble Quarries In Cuba That They Inhabit
Theloderma Corticale Also Know As Vietnamese Mossy Frog
Galidia Elegans: Ring-Tailed Vontsira
Rhizosomichthys Totae (Greasefish). This Catfish Has Several Longitudinal Bands Of Fat Along Its Body, And Is So Greasy That Shish-Kebabed Specimens Were Allegedly Used As Torches By Natives. It Was Last Seen In 1957 And Is Feared Extinct
South America Has Its Own, Much Smaller Version Of The Snow Leopard: Meet The Andean Mountain Cat (Leopardus Jacobita), A Close Relative Of The Jungle-Dwelling Ocelot
Eurylaimus Ochromalus, Aka Black-And-Yellow Broadbill. Derp
Biscuit Boxkite (Isoxya Tabulata)
Chinese Water Deer (Hydropotes Inermis)
Their tusks are modified canine teeth! Only the males' tusks grow this large, and they're loose in their sockets, so the male can literally "pull them back" while feeding. They're used in displays of aggression and dominance.
The African Forest Buffalo (Syncerus Caffer Nanus) Is The Smallest Subspecies Of The African Buffalo, Weighing In At 550–705 Lbs
The Critically Endangered Gharial (Gavialis Gangeticus)
The Short /Round Eared Elephant Shrew
Absolutely one of my favourite little animals and NOT, as the hover over description says, a "Close-up of a tiger quoll with its tongue out."
Aphrodita, Marine Worms Also Know As Sea Mouse
Cochranella Euknemos - Glass Frog
Greater Lophorina (Lophorina Superba)
Yellow-Backed Duiker (Cephalophus Silvicultor)
Pygmy Tufted Squirrel, (Exilisciurus Whiteheadi)
🔥 Perfect Camouflage. Alaskan State Bird Willow Ptarmigan (Lagopus Lagopus) Blending In With Winter Landscape
The Dik-Dik Antelope Refers To 4 Species Of The Genus Madoqua. This Is The Silver Dik-Dik (Madoqua Piacentinii), The Smallest Of The Genus, Native To Somalia And Ethiopia. Full Sized Ranges From 4-6.5 Pounds Max. They Have Sharp Hooves And Mark Their Territory With Their Tears!
The Bornean Bearded Pig (Sus Barbatus)
The Daring Owl Butterfly (Scientific Name: Dynastor Darius) Looks Incredible At Every Life Stage
Metagryne Bicolumnata Or Bunny Harvestman. An Arachnid With The Head Of A Black Dog, That Is Neither A Spider, Nor A Dog
Bassariscus Astutus (Ringtail Cat)
The Black Serval (Leptailurus Serval)
This is NOT a separate species/subspecies of serval. This is a melanistic serval. Melanism can happen in many animals. It's VERY cool (both jaguars and leopards are commonly seen to have melanistic individuals) but it's not a separate species XD
The Nilgai (Boselaphus Tragocamlus), Is The Largest Antelope In Asia, Aka The Blue Bull Of India
The Chuditch, Or Western Quoll (Dasyurus Geoffroii) Is A Carnivorous Marsupial Found Only In South West Western Australia
Roseate Spoonbill Aka Platalea Ajaja. I Prefer To Call It A Duckmingo Or A Fluck
Tefflus Carinatus Violaceus Beetle
Sulawesi Moon Moth ( Actias Isis )
Saiga Antelope Aka Mongolian Saiga (Saiga Tatarica) Is Critically Endangered Species That Evolved In Isolation. Their Unusual Nose Helps Them Process The Cold And Dusty Air In Their Habitat
Takin (Budorcas Taxicolor)
The Numbat (Myrmecobius Fasciatus), An Small Endangered Australian Marsupial That Eats Almost Exclusively Termites
Behold! The Plume Moth! (Pterophoridae)
New Crab Species Recently Discovered Off The Coast Of Australia Called "Lamarckdromia Beagle", The Ylook Like Little Underwater Fuzzballs
The Luna Moth: The Moth That Makes Butterflies Look Ugly
This Photograph Of A Male Bargibant's Seahorse Was Taken Off The Coast Of Bali In Indonesia
Aidke: The Yeti Crab 🦀 In My Defence It Seems To Be A Fairly Recent Discovery. Looks Very Cool Though!
Meet The Goliath Tigerfish, (Hydrocynus Goliath), The Apex Predator Of The Congo River
And d-bags who need to feel STRONK have to go and k!ll them for no good reason other than for a trophy/bragging rights. I highly doubt this guy consumed this fish.
The Blue-Eyed Ground Dove (Columbina Cyanopis) Was Believed To Be Extinct For 75 Years — Until Twelve Were Rediscovered In The Brazilian Cerrado In 2015. Current Population Estimates Range From Over 250 Wild Individuals To As Few As 16
American Mink (Neogale Vison)
Farmed for their fur :( I have zero issues with hunting animals for pelts/fur if one's culture uses them/wears them/needs them, but farming fur animals for fashion is abhorrent.
Wandering Leaf Sheep
Petaurista Alborufus Castaneus - Red And White Giant Flying Squirrel
A Female Pheasant-Tailed Jacana (Hydrophasianus Chirurgus) Is Larger Than A Male. The Species Is Also Polyandrous — Each Female Mates With Multiple Males And, In A Single Season, Lays Up To 10 Clutches That Are Raised By Different Males In Her Harem
The Rare White Greater Glider (Petauroides Volans)
They are usually gray/silver-furred on their backs. The ones on the left appear to be leucistic individuals, which is why their back fur looks more yellow-pigmented :)
Shield-Tailed Agama (Xenagama Taylori)
The King Bird Of Paradise,(Cicinnurus Regius)
The Groove-Billed Ani (Crotophaga Sulcirostris), A Gregarious Tropical Bird That Looks Remarkably Like A Feathery Dinosaur
Pizza-Crust Slug (Pleurobranchus Sp, Probably P. Areolatus) Is A Type Of Sea-Slug Of Which Some Specimens Resemble A Pizza
Sphaerocoris Annulus, Common Names Picasso Bug Or Zulu Hud Bug
This Little Creature Is Called A Sea Pig, He’s Related To Sea Cucumbers (Scotoplanes)
Aardwolf, Proteles Cristata. One Aardwolf Can Lap Up As Many As 250,000 Termites During A Single Night!
Not a wolf or even a canid, but a member of the hyena family :) Though I choose to call them my lovely cousins XD
The Elephant Shrew, Clearly Not As Large As An Elephant. (Macroscelididae)
Hairy Pie-Dish Beetle (Helea Perforata)
The Magnificent Frigatebird (Fregata Magnificens)
The Red River Hog: Potamochoerus Porcus
The Bush Hyrax (Heterohyrax Brucei)
Lollipop Crab - Ixa Cylindrus - A Leucosid Crab Species Native To The Seas Around Indonesia And The Philippines
An Albino Atractosteus Spatula!
The Bush Dog Is A Stocky Canid With A Bear-Like Face That Lives Near Water In Central And South America. It Has Partially Webbed Feet, Keeping It From Sinking Into Mud And Assisting It In Swimming And Diving. Don't Be Fooled By Its Small Stature, It Is An Apex Predator
Quite a few canids have webbed feet :D They can act as "snowshoes" for species that live in snowy areas, as well.
Royal Albatross, The Largest Flying Existing Bird Today
Platerodrilus Paradoxus, A Type Of Trilobite Beetle. This Is The Larval Form Of The Species, Which Females Remain In Even As Adults
Shingle Urchin (Colobocentrotus Atratus) Found In The Wild, At Low Tide
The Masked Lapwing (Vanellus Miles) Boldly Nests On Almost Any Stretch Of Open Ground, And Will Fiercely Defend It
The Painted Bat (Kerivoula Picta) Is Extremely Colorful For A Bat, And For A Mammal In General
🔥 The Red-Shanked Douc Langur
The Now Extinct Thylacine (Tasmanian Tiger/Wolf)
The thylacine is one of my favorite animals :( When I was a kid I used to hold out hope that there was a pocket of them somewhere in the wild, undiscovered.
A Very Rare Blonde Echidna (Tachyglossidae)
Sumatran Striped Rabbit (Nesolagus Netscheri)
The Male Darwin’s Frog (Rhinoderma Darwinii) “Swallows” His Offspring — Nudging The Eggs Into His Vocal Sac — Where They Soon Hatch Into Tadpoles. He Carries Them For 50 To 70 Days, During Which They Develop Entirely Within The Sac, Before Spewing Out Fully Formed Froglets
The Turtle Frog (Myobatrachus Gouldii) Uses Its Short, But Muscular Front Arms — Rather Than Back Legs As Most Frogs Do — To Dig More Than A Metre (>3.3 Ft) Beneath The Soil. Adapted To Semi-Arid Habitats Far From Water, Its Tadpoles Develop Inside Their Eggs And Hatch As Tiny Frogs
The Giant Emerald Pill Millipede (Zoosphaerium Neptunus) Is A Species Of Pill Millipede From Madagascar And Is An Example Of Island Gigantism, It's One Of The Largest Known Species Of Pill Millipede
As someone who truly madly deeply loves isopods (pillbugs/roly-polies), I love this fellow XD I know it's not an isopod (though they are members of the same phylum) they give the same vibe!