Just when we thought we've seen it all, up pops some bizarre but adorable-looking animal that we never even knew existed. It's almost like unlocking a secret level in a video game...

The reality is that Earth is far more creative than many of us give it credit for. And Mother Nature really does have a lot of tricks and surprises up her sleeve. If you've never seen bagworms, tiger quolls or greasefish before, you're not alone.

There's an online community called "Animals I Didn't Know Existed." It has around 29,000 weekly visitors. And as the name suggests, it's dedicated to sharing posts about rare, unusual and lesser-known creatures - great and small.

Some are strange mash-ups that look like nature's version of a mythical hybrid. Others could have walked straight out of a fantasy novel. Then there are those that deserve to be in a sci-fi film. And, of course, let's not forget the cuties that could audition for a Disney cartoon.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the most weird and wonderful animals featured on the page for you to scroll through while you contemplate getting an unexpected exotic pet. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.