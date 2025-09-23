ADVERTISEMENT

Just when we thought we've seen it all, up pops some bizarre but adorable-looking animal that we never even knew existed. It's almost like unlocking a secret level in a video game...

The reality is that Earth is far more creative than many of us give it credit for. And Mother Nature really does have a lot of tricks and surprises up her sleeve. If you've never seen bagworms, tiger quolls or greasefish before, you're not alone.

There's an online community called "Animals I Didn't Know Existed." It has around 29,000 weekly visitors. And as the name suggests, it's dedicated to sharing posts about rare, unusual and lesser-known creatures - great and small.

Some are strange mash-ups that look like nature's version of a mythical hybrid. Others could have walked straight out of a fantasy novel. Then there are those that deserve to be in a sci-fi film. And, of course, let's not forget the cuties that could audition for a Disney cartoon.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the most weird and wonderful animals featured on the page for you to scroll through while you contemplate getting an unexpected exotic pet. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I've Know About Draco Lizards(Genus: Draco) For Awhile But I Wanted To Share

Hand holding a unique gliding lizard with red and yellow wing-like skin patterns on a grey background.

JeweltheTiger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Tiger Quoll (Dasyurus Maculatus)

    Tiger Quoll with black fur and white spots shown in various close-up views in natural and hand-held settings.

    Rivas-al-Yehuda Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    The Spiny Flower Mantis (Pseudocreobotra Wahlbergii)

    Colorful insect with vibrant wings and patterned eyespots shown in three detailed views on natural backgrounds and a finger.

    Rivas-al-Yehuda Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    Nyala (Tragelaphus Angasii): Real-Life Forest Spirit?

    Antelope with curved horns grazing on grass in a natural forest habitat, showcasing wildlife diversity and animal behavior.

    H_G_Bells Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Absolutely one of my favourite animals. So elegant and so beautiful.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Bagworms (Psychidae) Make Portable Houses Out Of Small Sticks And Silk

    Insect camouflaged with mossy sticks on a branch, showcasing nature’s ability to blend habitats and survival tactics.

    TechicalGuide604 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Goodfellow's Tree-Kangaroo (Dendrolagus Goodfellowi)

    Tiger Quoll with its distinctive spotted tail and reddish-brown fur perched on a wooden surface near a tree trunk.

    fra_filippo_lippi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Elephantfish (Campylomormyrus Sp.)

    Long-nosed fish swimming near plants in an aquarium, demonstrating unique animal features like the tiger quoll.

    Pardusco Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Jaguarundi (Herpailurus Yagouaroundi) Closest Relative Of The Mountain Lion

    Two tiger quolls lying close together on the ground, showing their distinctive spotted fur and alert expressions.

    Lita-Yuzuki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Endangered Canid Native To Asia, The 'Dhole' (Cuon Alpinus)

    Tiger Quoll standing in green forest foliage, eyes closed, showcasing unique features of this rare Australian animal.

    cetacean-station Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Absolutely gorgeous little canid. They are fairly physically distinct from the majority of other canine species (their skull is convex instead of concave, for one, and they have one fewer lower molar than most other canids.) They're fairly small (average weight 30 lbs) but they are lovely canines!

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Chrysina Limbata, A Species Of Scarab Beetle Found In Costa Rica And The Rainforests Of South America

    Shiny metallic beetle resting on a person’s hand, showing detailed legs and body close-up in natural light.

    CommandersLog Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Striped Pyjama Squid (Sepioloidea Lineolata)

    Small marine creature with tiger-like stripes resting on sandy ocean floor, showcasing unique animal patterns.

    Rivas-al-Yehuda Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Male Violet-Backed Starling (Cinnyricinclus Leucogaster)

    A small bird with iridescent purple feathers and white underbelly standing on rocky, wet ground.

    AcidNeku Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    "Ghost Birds" - A Name For A Type Of Potoo (Family Nyctibiidae) That Is Found In The Amazon Basin

    Rare tiger quoll camouflaged perfectly on tree bark resembling twisted wood and branches in natural habitat.

    Stundesagte Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Great Eared Nightjar (Lyncornis Macrotis) Recently Encountred In Thailand

    Hand holding a brown and black bird with wide open beak, showing detailed feathers and bright eye in natural light.

    heperion8x42 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hammerheadsharkgamer avatar
    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Great-Eared Nightjars are my favorite birds (because they look like dragons)

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    The Bat-Eared Fox (Otocyon Megalotis)

    Tiger Quoll with large ears standing on forest floor near trees and wooden fence in natural habitat.

    abstract_ark Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #16

    These Prehistoric Looking Beetles

    Hand holding multiple black spiky insects resembling giant isopods, highlighting unusual animals like the Tiger Quoll.

    vtosnaks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    The Rarely-Seen Giant Flying Squirrel (Petaurista Petaurista)

    Tiger Quoll with thick reddish fur, large bushy tail, and alert expression, sitting on grass in natural habitat.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    I Definitely Thought The Standard-Winged Nightjar (Caprimulgus Longipennis) Was AI When It Popped Up On My Recommend Socials Today

    A tawny frogmouth bird on the ground and in flight, showing its distinctive feathered tail streamer.

    *The word “standard” originally meant a flag or banner

    catmandude123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    The Paradise Flying Snake (Chrysopelea Paradisi) Can Flatten Its Body To Glide Between Trees Like A Flying Squirrel

    Coiled snake with black and yellow patterns on a branch, and a blurred snake moving with a zigzag pattern below.

    woollydogs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Tufted Ground Squirrel (Rheithrosciurus Macrotis)

    A small animal with the body of a squirrel and the head of a rabbit, resembling a unique Tiger Quoll hybrid.

    Sabotage_9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Priotrochatella Constellata.hey Are Critically Endangered Due To The Exploitation Of The Marble Quarries In Cuba That They Inhabit

    A close-up of a spiral seashell with intricate ridges resting on reddish-brown rock, unrelated to the tiger quoll animal.

    torivor100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I must say, the description you get of this animal when you hover your cursor over the photo, is one of the funnier ones on this list. BP, your AI has a fixation with tiger quolls! 8`-)

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Theloderma Corticale Also Know As Vietnamese Mossy Frog

    Small rough-textured frogs resting on a hand wearing a blue glove, highlighting unique wildlife like the tiger quoll.

    weirdbutok5 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Galidia Elegans: Ring-Tailed Vontsira

    Tiger Quoll with reddish-brown fur and distinct striped tail sitting on forest floor among leaves and roots.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #24

    Rhizosomichthys Totae (Greasefish). This Catfish Has Several Longitudinal Bands Of Fat Along Its Body, And Is So Greasy That Shish-Kebabed Specimens Were Allegedly Used As Torches By Natives. It Was Last Seen In 1957 And Is Feared Extinct

    Tiger Quoll animal resembling a brown segmented creature with fins resting on a white sheet on a wooden surface.

    Zoxphyl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    South America Has Its Own, Much Smaller Version Of The Snow Leopard: Meet The Andean Mountain Cat (Leopardus Jacobita), A Close Relative Of The Jungle-Dwelling Ocelot

    Tiger Quoll with distinctive stripes and spots resting in dry grass in its natural habitat.

    crafiosk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Eurylaimus Ochromalus, Aka Black-And-Yellow Broadbill. Derp

    Colorful bird perched on a tree branch with its beak open in a natural forest setting, illustrating wildlife diversity.

    parrotbirdtalks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Biscuit Boxkite (Isoxya Tabulata)

    Close-up of a thorny leaf insect with an orange, spiked shell, perched on green leaves in natural habitat.

    vtosnaks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #28

    Chinese Water Deer (Hydropotes Inermis)

    Tiger quoll with unusual long fangs standing in green natural habitat, showing its distinct features up close.

    whiteMammoth3936 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Their tusks are modified canine teeth! Only the males' tusks grow this large, and they're loose in their sockets, so the male can literally "pull them back" while feeding. They're used in displays of aggression and dominance.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    The African Forest Buffalo (Syncerus Caffer Nanus) Is The Smallest Subspecies Of The African Buffalo, Weighing In At 550–705 Lbs

    Close-up of a rare animal with large curved horns and long fur tufts resembling a Tiger Quoll's unique features.

    Wurmicarnivore Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    The Critically Endangered Gharial (Gavialis Gangeticus)

    Baby crocodile partially submerged in water, showing sharp teeth and textured skin in a natural habitat.

    PerytonsShadow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    The Short /Round Eared Elephant Shrew

    Close-up of a tiger quoll with its tongue out, showing detailed fur and whiskers against a blurred background.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Absolutely one of my favourite little animals and NOT, as the hover over description says, a "Close-up of a tiger quoll with its tongue out."

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #32

    Aphrodita, Marine Worms Also Know As Sea Mouse

    I see the image depicts a vibrant underwater creature that does not appear to be a Tiger Quoll. Would you like me to create alt text specifically describing this creature, or should I generate alt text focused on the Tiger Quoll keyword regardless?

    Mochiffe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OK, this is getting pretty funny. If you hover your cursor over this photo it says, "I see the image depicts a vibrant underwater creature that does not appear to be a Tiger Quoll. Would you like me to create alt text specifically describing this creature, or should I generate alt text focused on the Tiger Quoll keyword regardless?" Tiger-Quol...46fc27.jpg Tiger-Quoll-68d233046fc27.jpg

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Spangled Cotinga (Cotinga Cayana)

    A vibrant blue bird with ruffled feathers perched on a weathered tree branch in natural lighting.

    whiteMammoth3936 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Cochranella Euknemos - Glass Frog

    Translucent frog with yellow spots sitting on a green leaf, highlighting unique animals like the tiger quoll in nature.

    alewiina Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Greater Lophorina (Lophorina Superba)

    Black bird of paradise displaying bright blue feathers on forest floor, highlighting unique animal like Tiger Quoll.

    whiteMammoth3936 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Saw these and many others on a programme where David Attenborough went looking for birds of paradise in PNG.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #36

    Yellow-Backed Duiker (Cephalophus Silvicultor)

    A unique forest animal with dark fur and a light brown ridge on its back standing on green grass.

    Username6465 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Pygmy Tufted Squirrel, (Exilisciurus Whiteheadi)

    Small mammal resembling a tiger quoll climbing a moss-covered tree trunk in a green forest environment.

    Jean-Olaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    🔥 Perfect Camouflage. Alaskan State Bird Willow Ptarmigan (Lagopus Lagopus) Blending In With Winter Landscape

    Bird with detailed brown and white feathers perched on a snow-covered tree branch in a winter landscape, tiger quoll not visible.

    anu-nand Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So beautiful! However, described on the hover over description as "Bird with detailed brown and white feathers perched on a snow-capped tree branch in a winter landscape, tiger quoll not visible." NOT-a-Tige...6a7cae.jpg NOT-a-Tiger-Quoll-68d234e6a7cae.jpg

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #39

    The Dik-Dik Antelope Refers To 4 Species Of The Genus Madoqua. This Is The Silver Dik-Dik (Madoqua Piacentinii), The Smallest Of The Genus, Native To Somalia And Ethiopia. Full Sized Ranges From 4-6.5 Pounds Max. They Have Sharp Hooves And Mark Their Territory With Their Tears!

    Small antelope standing on red soil near tree, illustrating unique wildlife for Tiger Quoll animals keyword.

    SunOnTheInside Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    The Bornean Bearded Pig (Sus Barbatus)

    Wild boar with coarse fur and a large snout standing in shallow water near a rocky shore, not a tiger quoll.

    ExoticShock Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    The Daring Owl Butterfly (Scientific Name: Dynastor Darius) Looks Incredible At Every Life Stage

    Close-up images of various stage transformations of a Tiger Quoll and its natural habitat butterfly.

    nankainamizuhana Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Metagryne Bicolumnata Or Bunny Harvestman. An Arachnid With The Head Of A Black Dog, That Is Neither A Spider, Nor A Dog

    Close-up of a long-legged spider resting on green leaves near a human finger in natural habitat.

    Hotel777 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Bassariscus Astutus (Ringtail Cat)

    Tiger quoll with large eyes and striped tail clinging to a tree branch against a clear blue sky background.

    rolandglassSVG Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    daunetullina avatar
    DawnoftheDead
    DawnoftheDead
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Weve had sightings of these in the Las Vegas valley

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #44

    The Black Serval (Leptailurus Serval)

    Tiger Quoll with sleek black fur and yellow eyes shown walking and resting in natural outdoor settings.

    Rivas-al-Yehuda Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is NOT a separate species/subspecies of serval. This is a melanistic serval. Melanism can happen in many animals. It's VERY cool (both jaguars and leopards are commonly seen to have melanistic individuals) but it's not a separate species XD

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    The Nilgai (Boselaphus Tragocamlus), Is The Largest Antelope In Asia, Aka The Blue Bull Of India

    An animal with the body of a bull and the face of a dog standing in a grassy field, resembling a tiger quoll.

    Maudeleanor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    The Chuditch, Or Western Quoll (Dasyurus Geoffroii) Is A Carnivorous Marsupial Found Only In South West Western Australia

    Three young tiger quolls with spotted fur and large ears sitting together on the forest floor at night.

    imaginary_mary Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Roseate Spoonbill Aka Platalea Ajaja. I Prefer To Call It A Duckmingo Or A Fluck

    Pink bird with a large beak perched on a branch against a blue sky, not related to the tiger quoll animal.

    TheUnDoctor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Tefflus Carinatus Violaceus Beetle

    Close-up of a detailed tiger quoll insect showing its textured purple and black patterned exoskeleton on grey background.

    SingaporeCrabby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Sulawesi Moon Moth ( Actias Isis )

    Colorful moth with red, yellow, and black wings resting on a textured gray rock surface, showcasing unique patterns.

    Alarmed-Addition8644 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Saiga Antelope Aka Mongolian Saiga (Saiga Tatarica) Is Critically Endangered Species That Evolved In Isolation. Their Unusual Nose Helps Them Process The Cold And Dusty Air In Their Habitat

    Antelope with long, curved horns and large eyes standing in a blurred natural grassland background.

    McClumsy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Takin (Budorcas Taxicolor)

    Wild animal with horns and shaggy fur standing in a forest, not a Tiger Quoll but a muskox or similar species.

    Girlinbluebox Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    The Numbat (Myrmecobius Fasciatus), An Small Endangered Australian Marsupial That Eats Almost Exclusively Termites

    Tiger Quoll standing on a tree trunk showing its distinctive striped fur pattern and bushy tail in natural habitat.

    altacaelum Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Behold! The Plume Moth! (Pterophoridae)

    White plume moth resting on green leaves in a natural setting, showcasing delicate feather-like wings and slender body.

    Bonkers_Dog Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    New Crab Species Recently Discovered Off The Coast Of Australia Called "Lamarckdromia Beagle", The Ylook Like Little Underwater Fuzzballs

    Close-up of a hairy crab specimen showcasing detailed textures and sharp white claws against a black background.

    nzgrl74 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    The Luna Moth: The Moth That Makes Butterflies Look Ugly

    Green luna moth with feathery antennae resting on a wooden and white paneled surface, showcasing its vivid wings.

    Technical-Guide-604 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    This Photograph Of A Male Bargibant's Seahorse Was Taken Off The Coast Of Bali In Indonesia

    Close-up of a tiny, spiky, red and white sea creature resembling a tiger quoll in intricate detail on a dark background.

    Tuggpocalypso Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    Aidke: The Yeti Crab 🦀 In My Defence It Seems To Be A Fairly Recent Discovery. Looks Very Cool Though!

    Close-up of a small, furry crab species with thick claws and pale yellow coloring on a black background.

    dovahshy13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Meet The Goliath Tigerfish, (Hydrocynus Goliath), The Apex Predator Of The Congo River

    Man holding a large fish with sharp teeth near a riverbank, surrounded by trees and rocky terrain outdoors.

    aoi_ito Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And d-bags who need to feel STRONK have to go and k!ll them for no good reason other than for a trophy/bragging rights. I highly doubt this guy consumed this fish.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #59

    The Blue-Eyed Ground Dove (Columbina Cyanopis) Was Believed To Be Extinct For 75 Years — Until Twelve Were Rediscovered In The Brazilian Cerrado In 2015. Current Population Estimates Range From Over 250 Wild Individuals To As Few As 16

    Collage of a Tiger Quoll bird with orange plumage and blue markings perched on branches in natural habitat.

    IdyllicSafeguard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #60

    American Mink (Neogale Vison)

    Tiger Quoll standing on rocks with dark fur and sharp claws in a natural outdoor environment.

    Saddy_Hoppy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Farmed for their fur :( I have zero issues with hunting animals for pelts/fur if one's culture uses them/wears them/needs them, but farming fur animals for fashion is abhorrent.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #61

    Wandering Leaf Sheep

    Close-up of a green sea slug with leaf-like appendages, an interesting animal unlike the tiger quoll.

    sh0tgunben Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Petaurista Alborufus Castaneus - Red And White Giant Flying Squirrel

    Tiger Quoll with distinct orange and white fur nestled in a tree hollow, showcasing unique animal features.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    A Female Pheasant-Tailed Jacana (Hydrophasianus Chirurgus) Is Larger Than A Male. The Species Is Also Polyandrous — Each Female Mates With Multiple Males And, In A Single Season, Lays Up To 10 Clutches That Are Raised By Different Males In Her Harem

    Group of pheasant-tailed jacanas in a wetland, showing their long tails and striking plumage against green foliage.

    IdyllicSafeguard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    The Rare White Greater Glider (Petauroides Volans)

    Four images showing a rare white Tiger Quoll climbing trees and perched among branches at night.

    Rivas-al-Yehuda Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They are usually gray/silver-furred on their backs. The ones on the left appear to be leucistic individuals, which is why their back fur looks more yellow-pigmented :)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #65

    Shield-Tailed Agama (Xenagama Taylori)

    Three separate images of a thorny devil lizard shown from side views on a white background, highlighting its spiky skin texture.

    musiphysical Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #66

    The King Bird Of Paradise,(Cicinnurus Regius)

    Bright red bird with blue feet and unique feather tails perched on a branch, showcasing rare animal species like tiger quoll.

    whiteMammoth3936 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    The Groove-Billed Ani (Crotophaga Sulcirostris), A Gregarious Tropical Bird That Looks Remarkably Like A Feathery Dinosaur

    Three black birds with ruffled feathers perched closely together on a log in a natural outdoor setting, tiger quoll not visible.

    pansycarn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Pizza-Crust Slug (Pleurobranchus Sp, Probably P. Areolatus) Is A Type Of Sea-Slug Of Which Some Specimens Resemble A Pizza

    Close-up of a colorful marine creature with textured patterns, highlighting the unique features of a Tiger Quoll habitat.

    Prohibitorum Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Sphaerocoris Annulus, Common Names Picasso Bug Or Zulu Hud Bug

    A small colorful insect next to a burnt matchstick, held between fingers, highlighting the size difference and detail.

    malawiultimate Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    This Little Creature Is Called A Sea Pig, He’s Related To Sea Cucumbers (Scotoplanes)

    Rare deep-sea creature resembling a star-shaped animal with long tentacles on the ocean floor, Tiger Quoll SEO keyword.

    izzyg800 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Aardwolf, Proteles Cristata. One Aardwolf Can Lap Up As Many As 250,000 Termites During A Single Night!

    A young and an adult tiger quoll standing on rocky terrain with their distinctive striped fur visible.

    KeyserSozeWearsPrada Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not a wolf or even a canid, but a member of the hyena family :) Though I choose to call them my lovely cousins XD

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #72

    The Elephant Shrew, Clearly Not As Large As An Elephant. (Macroscelididae)

    Tiger Quoll with dark fur and reddish head, standing on soil and straw in a naturalistic habitat setting.

    sorrier_sand_cat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Hairy Pie-Dish Beetle (Helea Perforata)

    A close-up of a hairy black insect with fine bristles resting on sandy ground, resembling a tiger quoll texture.

    Critter-Enthusiast Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    The Magnificent Frigatebird (Fregata Magnificens)

    Frigatebird soaring with wings fully spread against a clear blue sky, highlighting unique flight silhouette and red throat pouch.

    Zentaurion Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    The Red River Hog: Potamochoerus Porcus

    Tiger quoll standing on grassy ground with reddish-brown fur and distinctive facial features in a natural habitat.

    LazuliArtz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    The Bush Hyrax (Heterohyrax Brucei)

    A group of tiger quolls with gray fur gathered closely together on rocky ground in a natural habitat.

    minimoundsbars Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Lollipop Crab - Ixa Cylindrus - A Leucosid Crab Species Native To The Seas Around Indonesia And The Philippines

    Close-up of a small crustacean with unusual elongated claws on a white background, not a tiger quoll.

    Spikas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    An Albino Atractosteus Spatula!

    Albino alligator lying on mossy rocks in a naturalistic aquarium setting with fish swimming nearby.

    americantakeout Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    The Bush Dog Is A Stocky Canid With A Bear-Like Face That Lives Near Water In Central And South America. It Has Partially Webbed Feet, Keeping It From Sinking Into Mud And Assisting It In Swimming And Diving. Don't Be Fooled By Its Small Stature, It Is An Apex Predator

    Tiger Quoll in various natural behaviors including walking, swimming, and playful expressions in a forest setting.

    NessyComeHome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Quite a few canids have webbed feet :D They can act as "snowshoes" for species that live in snowy areas, as well.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #80

    Royal Albatross, The Largest Flying Existing Bird Today

    Man holding a large white bird with outstretched wings in a grassy park setting, unrelated to tiger quoll.

    VvsMay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Platerodrilus Paradoxus, A Type Of Trilobite Beetle. This Is The Larval Form Of The Species, Which Females Remain In Even As Adults

    Bright orange and black insect larva resting on a finger, showcasing unique segmented body structure and vibrant colors.

    Bi_eroglyph Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Shingle Urchin (Colobocentrotus Atratus) Found In The Wild, At Low Tide

    Purple knobbly sea star resting on rocky surface in coastal habitat, an interesting animal unlike the tiger quoll.

    AnyGivenFunday__ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #83

    The Masked Lapwing (Vanellus Miles) Boldly Nests On Almost Any Stretch Of Open Ground, And Will Fiercely Defend It

    The Masked Lapwing (Vanellus Miles) Boldly Nests On Almost Any Stretch Of Open Ground, And Will Fiercely Defend It

    DreamsRising Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    The Painted Bat (Kerivoula Picta) Is Extremely Colorful For A Bat, And For A Mammal In General

    Colorful bat with vivid orange and black wings resting on a large green leaf in natural habitat, unrelated to tiger quoll.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    🔥 The Red-Shanked Douc Langur

    Colorful monkey with purple fur and an orange face sitting among green leaves in a natural forest setting, not a tiger quoll.

    FrontBackBrute Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    The Now Extinct Thylacine (Tasmanian Tiger/Wolf)

    Tiger Quoll stretching inside an enclosure with a brick wall and chain-link fence in the background.

    Seeresss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The thylacine is one of my favorite animals :( When I was a kid I used to hold out hope that there was a pocket of them somewhere in the wild, undiscovered.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #87

    A Very Rare Blonde Echidna (Tachyglossidae)

    Tiger quoll resting on mossy ground near rocks surrounded by sparse grass and natural vegetation.

    SinjiOnO Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Sumatran Striped Rabbit (Nesolagus Netscheri)

    Tiger quoll resting on the ground near green leaves, showcasing its distinctive striped fur pattern and small size.

    whiteMammoth3936 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    The Male Darwin’s Frog (Rhinoderma Darwinii) “Swallows” His Offspring — Nudging The Eggs Into His Vocal Sac — Where They Soon Hatch Into Tadpoles. He Carries Them For 50 To 70 Days, During Which They Develop Entirely Within The Sac, Before Spewing Out Fully Formed Froglets

    Collage of green frogs in natural and illustrated settings, highlighting unique creatures in animal diversity and tiger quoll habitats.

    IdyllicSafeguard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    The Turtle Frog (Myobatrachus Gouldii) Uses Its Short, But Muscular Front Arms — Rather Than Back Legs As Most Frogs Do — To Dig More Than A Metre (>3.3 Ft) Beneath The Soil. Adapted To Semi-Arid Habitats Far From Water, Its Tadpoles Develop Inside Their Eggs And Hatch As Tiny Frogs

    Various views of the purple frog, a rare and unique amphibian with a rounded body and distinctive coloration.

    IdyllicSafeguard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #91

    The Giant Emerald Pill Millipede (Zoosphaerium Neptunus) Is A Species Of Pill Millipede From Madagascar And Is An Example Of Island Gigantism, It's One Of The Largest Known Species Of Pill Millipede

    Close-up of a dark green segmented insect on forest floor surrounded by dried leaves, showcasing unique animal features.

    SpicyRiceC00ker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As someone who truly madly deeply loves isopods (pillbugs/roly-polies), I love this fellow XD I know it's not an isopod (though they are members of the same phylum) they give the same vibe!

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #92

    Pink-Spotted Fruit-Dove Ptilinopus Perlatus

    Colorful bird perched on a branch with green leaves in the background, unrelated to tiger quoll species.

    clay-teeth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    The Tayra (Eira Barbara) Is A Member Of The Weasel Family That Lives In The Americas

    Tiger Quoll walking on a dirt path surrounded by grass, showcasing its slender body and dark fur in a natural habitat.

    strumthebuilding Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    So Many Beautiful Animals In The Ocean, And The Lettuce Sea Slug (Elysia Crispata) Is Among Them!

    Yellow-green sea slug with ruffled edges swimming underwater, showcasing vibrant marine life and natural patterns.

    L0TUS37 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #95

    The Amu Darya Sturgeon (Pseudoscaphirhynchus Kaufmanni) A Critically Endangered Sturgeon Related To The Possibly Extinct Syr Darya Sturgeon

    Hands gently holding a tiger quoll in a green bucket filled with water, showcasing the animal’s distinctive spotted pattern.

    synthfly_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    Secretary Birds Are Famous For Its Snake-Stomping Legs; A Single Kick Delivered Some 195 Newtons Of Force. They Are Also Famous For Their Long Eyelashes

    Secretary bird standing on grass with wings spread and close-up of its face, a unique tiger quoll-related animal.

    kitsumodels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    A Flying Lemur (Galeopterus Variegatus)

    Tiger Quoll hanging upside down from a branch, showing its spotted fur and sharp claws in natural habitat.

    secretlyawitch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #98

    Purse Crab (Persephona Punctata)

    Small spotted crab with light brown and cream patterns resting on a person's hand, unrelated to tiger quoll.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #99

    The Indian Giant Squirrel (Ratufa Indica) Is The World's Largest Species Of Squirrel, Growing Up To 1m (3.3ft), Tail Included, And 3kg (6.6lb). It Travels From Tree To Tree With Jumps Of Up To 6 M (20 Ft)

    Tiger Quoll resting sprawled on a tree branch surrounded by green leaves in its natural forest habitat.

    A_n_z_u_m_o_z Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #100

    Blue Faced Malkoha (Phaenicophaeus Viridirostris)

    Grey bird with bright blue eyes perched on a tree branch in a natural green forest setting, Tiger Quoll context.

    Entire_Resolution_36 Report

    Vote arrow up