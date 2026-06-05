98 “Godless Comments” That Might Make You Feel Horrible For Laughing
A quality insult is considerably more useful than most conventional methods of self defense, but in the heat of the moment, most people can’t come up with something. But online, people have a moment to think, plan and edit their best counterattacks.
We gathered some of the best comebacks and comments from an Instagram page dedicated to those exact things. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own examples in the comments section down below.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
The finest insults are not born from anger. They come from a place of calm, almost surgical precision, where the person delivering the blow has taken the time to really observe their target and identify the one thing that, when said aloud in just the right way, causes the whole room to inhale sharply before erupting into laughter.
Rage produces noise. Wit produces wounds. And the best roasts leave a mark not because they were mean, but because they were so undeniably, perfectly true. Timing is everything. You could have the greatest line in the history of human language sitting in your back pocket, but if you pull it out at the wrong moment, it lands like a damp napkin.
This is such a pretty game and an amazing (and really sad) ending. The entire game is very well written
The masters of the craft, people like Mark Twain, Winston Churchill, and Dorothy Parker, understood that a comeback delivered three beats after the opening exists in a completely different universe from one that arrives three days later in a strongly worded letter. The pause, the breath, the slight tilt of the head before delivery, all of it is part of the art form.
Specificity is what separates a great burn from a generic one. Telling someone they are stupid is not an insult, it is a complaint. But telling someone that their last idea was so catastrophically misguided that it somehow managed to loop back around and become accidentally innovative, now that is something worth remembering.
Great roasts zoom in. They target a particular habit, a specific quirk, a recognizable pattern of behavior that the audience immediately connects with. The more specific the observation, the harder the hit, because it demonstrates that the person delivering it has been paying attention.
Depending on the age of the author, a microwaved hot dog might be one of their favorite treats, so they're saying their mom deserves the best thing they can think of at that moment! XD
The best insults are also almost always compliment adjacent. This is the sneaky genius of the truly skilled roaster. They build you up just enough that you relax, you start to smile, and then the floor disappears. Churchill was a virtuoso at this. So was Oscar Wilde, who managed to make his targets feel vaguely flattered even while being absolutely destroyed. When an insult contains a grudging acknowledgment of something real, it becomes almost impossible to argue against, and that helplessness is part of what makes it sting so beautifully.
There is also the question of economy. The longer an insult runs, the more it starts to feel like a grievance, and nobody wants to be around someone airing grievances. The sharpest burns are short. They are clean. They do not explain themselves or circle back to check that you understood the point.
If you have to add "and another thing," you have already lost the room. Think of it like a great one-liner in stand-up comedy, the setup exists only to serve the punchline, and the punchline knows exactly when to stop talking. Delivery, of course, is the invisible ingredient that recipe writers always forget to mention.
Two people can say the exact same line and produce completely different results. The deadpan face, the raised eyebrow, the almost bored tone of someone who is not even sure the target deserves the full effort of their attention, these are the tools of the trade. Enthusiasm undercuts an insult. Calm devastates.
What truly elevates a roast into legend is when the target laughs too. That is the summit. When the person being roasted cannot help themselves, when they break into a grin despite their best efforts, the roaster has achieved something rare and genuinely admirable.
"Cattywampus" is one of my favorite words in the world. My dad and my aunt (his sister) both used to say it for any situation that was all messed up. There's a made-up creature statue at a local theme park (Knotts Berry Farm) called the Catawampus. I say hi to it every time I go to Knotts, and it's like giving my dad and aunt a nod and a grin :)
It means the observation was so accurate, so free of actual malice, so perfectly constructed, that even the subject has to respect the craftsmanship. The best insults, at their core, are not really about cruelty at all. They are about truth, delivered with style, at exactly the right moment, to exactly the right person, by someone who was clearly paying closer attention than anyone realized.