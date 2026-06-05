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A quality insult is considerably more useful than most conventional methods of self defense, but in the heat of the moment, most people can’t come up with something. But online, people have a moment to think, plan and edit their best counterattacks.

We gathered some of the best comebacks and comments from an Instagram page dedicated to those exact things. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own examples in the comments section down below.

More info: Instagram