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A quality insult is considerably more useful than most conventional methods of self defense, but in the heat of the moment, most people can’t come up with something. But online, people have a moment to think, plan and edit their best counterattacks.

We gathered some of the best comebacks and comments from an Instagram page dedicated to those exact things. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own examples in the comments section down below.

More info: Instagram

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#1

British Airways Boeing 747 first class lavatory with windows and no blinds humor comment

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18points
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    #2

    Close-up view of mushroom cap gills from underneath with caption about bugs renting for weddings

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    16points
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    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's not mushroom under there.

    1
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    #3

    Cozy 16th century book nook with chair and window in small room

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    15points
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    The finest insults are not born from anger. They come from a place of calm, almost surgical precision, where the person delivering the blow has taken the time to really observe their target and identify the one thing that, when said aloud in just the right way, causes the whole room to inhale sharply before erupting into laughter.

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    Rage produces noise. Wit produces wounds. And the best roasts leave a mark not because they were mean, but because they were so undeniably, perfectly true. Timing is everything. You could have the greatest line in the history of human language sitting in your back pocket, but if you pull it out at the wrong moment, it lands like a damp napkin.

    #4

    Birthday cake with Youve Aged written on white frosting in black icing

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    14points
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    #5

    Screenshot of video game landscape mistaken for news photo by local station

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    14points
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    miachapman_1 avatar
    MeFromTheFBI
    MeFromTheFBI
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is such a pretty game and an amazing (and really sad) ending. The entire game is very well written

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    #6

    Muscular shirtless men comparison illustrating male gaze and gym culture

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    The masters of the craft, people like Mark Twain, Winston Churchill, and Dorothy Parker, understood that a comeback delivered three beats after the opening exists in a completely different universe from one that arrives three days later in a strongly worded letter. The pause, the breath, the slight tilt of the head before delivery, all of it is part of the art form.
    #7

    Funny architecture with curved ledge and satisfied client joke

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    13points
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    #8

    Two women smiling with one wearing silver eye shadow looking downward

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    13points
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    #9

    Two deer standing by a small playhouse covered in snow with a funny godless comment caption

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    12points
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    Specificity is what separates a great burn from a generic one. Telling someone they are stupid is not an insult, it is a complaint. But telling someone that their last idea was so catastrophically misguided that it somehow managed to loop back around and become accidentally innovative, now that is something worth remembering.

    #10

    1947 Cadillac Series 62 Sedanette fastback classic car with sleek black design

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    12points
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    dlenae86 avatar
    DeeDee M
    DeeDee M
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Noir Batman. That cartoon was awesome

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    #11

    Apple patents AirPods case featuring interactive display and media controls

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    12points
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    #12

    Captain America suit missing 50 stars compared to Puerto Rico flag star

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    12points
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    Great roasts zoom in. They target a particular habit, a specific quirk, a recognizable pattern of behavior that the audience immediately connects with. The more specific the observation, the harder the hit, because it demonstrates that the person delivering it has been paying attention.
    #13

    Handwritten note praising mom deserving a microwaved hot dog with godless humor

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    11points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Depending on the age of the author, a microwaved hot dog might be one of their favorite treats, so they're saying their mom deserves the best thing they can think of at that moment! XD

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    #14

    Map showing entire Texas under winter storm warning with meme caption

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    11points
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    #15

    Robot vacuum stuck near threshold with humorous godless comments notification

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    11points
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    The best insults are also almost always compliment adjacent. This is the sneaky genius of the truly skilled roaster. They build you up just enough that you relax, you start to smile, and then the floor disappears. Churchill was a virtuoso at this. So was Oscar Wilde, who managed to make his targets feel vaguely flattered even while being absolutely destroyed. When an insult contains a grudging acknowledgment of something real, it becomes almost impossible to argue against, and that helplessness is part of what makes it sting so beautifully.

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    #16

    Antique wooden library tool holding seven open books

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    11points
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    #17

    Truck overloaded with thousands of carrots illustrating funny godless comments meme

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    11points
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    #18

    Photo of Lil Yachty with a humorous godless comment about his outfit

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    10points
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    There is also the question of economy. The longer an insult runs, the more it starts to feel like a grievance, and nobody wants to be around someone airing grievances. The sharpest burns are short. They are clean. They do not explain themselves or circle back to check that you understood the point.

    #19

    Mortician spikey contacts to keep eyelids closed at funeral with godless comment

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    10points
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    amymcconnon avatar
    Amy
    Amy
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    D**d can’t be censored? Surely? We d*e babe. Happens. I hate eyes though these are actual nightmare fuel - hope mine are maybe good enough to donate - I won’t need em at that point!

    1
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    #20

    Text message meme about unsolicited deck picture with funny reply

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    10points
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    #21

    Close-up of two sharp white baby teeth lost by a daughter

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    10points
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    If you have to add "and another thing," you have already lost the room. Think of it like a great one-liner in stand-up comedy, the setup exists only to serve the punchline, and the punchline knows exactly when to stop talking. Delivery, of course, is the invisible ingredient that recipe writers always forget to mention.

    #22

    Cast photo of Scooby-Doo world premiere with actors smiling and commentary on Scooby character

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    10points
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    #23

    Small dog with deer spots labeled as baby deer in godless comments humor

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    10points
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    #24

    Rolling Stones member dresses like a regular 77-year-old man among bandmates

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    10points
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    Two people can say the exact same line and produce completely different results. The deadpan face, the raised eyebrow, the almost bored tone of someone who is not even sure the target deserves the full effort of their attention, these are the tools of the trade. Enthusiasm undercuts an insult. Calm devastates.
    #25

    Scientology building with caption about TikTok speedrunning challenges

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    10points
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    amymcconnon avatar
    Amy
    Amy
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First time I’ve been interested in TikTok - this sounds a good watch 😂

    2
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    #26

    Healthy breakfast plate with turkey, boiled eggs, cucumber, carrots, and feta cheese protein meal

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    10points
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    #27

    Cristiano Ronaldo with his son in a sports photo about godless comments

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    9points
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    What truly elevates a roast into legend is when the target laughs too. That is the summit. When the person being roasted cannot help themselves, when they break into a grin despite their best efforts, the roaster has achieved something rare and genuinely admirable.

    #28

    List of funny godless comments including whimsical words like bamboozled and shenanigans

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    9points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Cattywampus" is one of my favorite words in the world. My dad and my aunt (his sister) both used to say it for any situation that was all messed up. There's a made-up creature statue at a local theme park (Knotts Berry Farm) called the Catawampus. I say hi to it every time I go to Knotts, and it's like giving my dad and aunt a nod and a grin :)

    3
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    #29

    Excavation site revealing three Roman ships discovered during Naples metro construction

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    9points
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    #30

    Illustration comparing all tasks vs today tasks in godless comments meme

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    9points
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    It means the observation was so accurate, so free of actual malice, so perfectly constructed, that even the subject has to respect the craftsmanship. The best insults, at their core, are not really about cruelty at all. They are about truth, delivered with style, at exactly the right moment, to exactly the right person, by someone who was clearly paying closer attention than anyone realized.
    #31

    Cross-section of an elephant foot showing structure similar to a human foot with thick fatty pad beneath heel

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    9points
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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    More like platform boots, really. Big, grey punks.

    3
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    #32

    Dad jokes about Facebook Marketplace toaster and dangerous meeting with man named Rick

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    9points
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    #33

    Tree falls on an electric car parked on a residential street

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    9points
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    #34

    Tesla dashboard showing car self-diagnosis and pre-order parts option

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    9points
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    #35

    Empty highway beside residential area illustrating commuter dream and highway commute concept

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    9points
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    #36

    Photo of five men with tweet joking about telling kids it's One Direction

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    8points
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    #37

    Map showing places in the United States where speeding tickets are most likely with humorous commentary

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    8points
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    dbear_63 avatar
    DB
    DB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Milford Ct. Entire town is one big speed trap.

    1
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    #38

    News about Saudi Arabia allowing foreign residents earning over $13,000 to buy alcohol with related godless comment

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    8points
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    #39

    Split image of confident and casual men captioned boys shooting their shot

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    8points
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    #40

    Mountain lakes view after hiking for godless comments meme

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    8points
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    #41

    Ryan Gosling pictured with woman and rock highlighting godless comments joke

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    8points
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    #42

    Two photos of Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico announcing marriage with caption

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    8points
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    #43

    Man proposing to woman in front of a large tornado on a rural road

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    8points
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    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    DB out here proving the point....

    0
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    #44

    Red and blue painted cow with people smiling nearby

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    8points
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    amymcconnon avatar
    Amy
    Amy
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Christ I hope this isn’t real. We don’t need to be spray painting cows - poorellas have enough problems.

    1
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    #45

    Titanic wreck exploration by submarine with godless comments about disaster

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    7points
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    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Today on Stupid Sh!t for a billionaire to do....

    3
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    #46

    Photo of couple and dog on beach with green lines showing posture and a humorous godless comment

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    7points
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    maggiefulton avatar
    Maggie Fulton
    Maggie Fulton
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How else could they tell if she should respect the dog?

    1
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    #47

    Photo showing two different lit rooms with one dark and one bright for kids choosing rooms

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    7points
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    #48

    Broken cheesecake pieces spilled on asphalt in godless comments meme

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    7points
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    gcs5017907 avatar
    Doodles1983
    Doodles1983
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've seen Friends. I know how this works.

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    #49

    Two images showing Walking D**d cast walking in groups with caption about show endings

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    7points
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    #50

    Tweet about rapper 50 Cent discouraging Trump pardon with humorous comment

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    6points
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    #51

    Navy sailor lunch tray with meat, rice, macaroni and drink showing military meal quality

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    6points
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    #52

    Container of 250 million year old salt with expired date closeup

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    6points
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    #53

    Mugshots of men with caption asking about godless comments genre

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    6points
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    #54

    R. Oppenheimer lecturing at Kyoto University in 1960 with complex equations on blackboard

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    6points
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    #55

    Military-style scooter with bazooka attachment from 1950s French origin

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    6points
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    #56

    Flight radar image showing 600 private jets leaving Bay Area after Super Bowl

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    6points
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    #57

    Meme showing lawyer and client reaction to judge speaking favorably in court

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    6points
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    #58

    Images of stretchy artificial muscles stronger than human tissue

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    5points
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    #59

    Twenty-seven contact lenses removed by UK surgeon joke in godless comments

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    5points
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    #60

    Text message exchange with photo of Marvel-themed ceiling fan blades

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    5points
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    #61

    Gen Z using old-school iPods and digital cameras for simplicity

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    5points
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    gcs5017907 avatar
    Doodles1983
    Doodles1983
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Refer to ipods post above ^

    0
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    #62

    Comedy talk show guests compared to Pokemon evolutions in godless comments

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    5points
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    #63

    Tweet criticizing lack of fantasy on a boring planet with stressed people

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    5points
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    #64

    Edge brownie pan baking two brownies shaped with extra edges for edge lovers

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    4points
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    #65

    Streamer Asmongold spent 7000 fixing rotting teeth during Twitch ban with a makeover joke

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    4points
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    #66

    Actor photos comparing hairstyles for Resident Evil fan casting

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    4points
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    #67

    Older man sitting in chair enjoying nature view outside

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    4points
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    #68

    Image of 1973 Sony DR-11 headphones highlighting retro futuristic design

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    4points
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    #69

    Tweet about a donation to Spirit Airlines employee mocked by James Charles

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    4points
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    #70

    Coleslaw popsicles on plate symbolizing unusual food and summer treat

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    4points
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    #71

    Comparison of healthy liver and cirrhosis showing effects of alcohol on liver health

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    4points
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    #72

    Michael Jackson hologram image used for joke about double-tapping AirPods

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    #73

    Tattoo of a dog attacking a person with a dog smiling, highlighting loyalty in a godless comment

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    3points
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    #74

    Group of diverse women in swimsuits posing on beach with one man in basketball jersey

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    3points
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    #75

    Grandpa gave 3 story-filled books to grandchild from ages 2 to 5 on birthday

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    3points
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    #76

    Soldier Boy character from The Boys TV series in superhero costume

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    3points
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    #77

    Close-up of eye with skull reflection from SpongeBob episode

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    3points
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    #78

    The Devil Wears Prada 2 movie success with lead actresses in elegant outfits

    godless.comments Report

    3points
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    #79

    Ozempic weight loss d**g and United Airlines airplane representing fuel cost savings

    godless.comments Report

    3points
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    #80

    Man kissing pregnant woman's belly with tennis headline about Serena comparison

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    3points
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    #81

    Man making silence gesture humor about avoiding mechanic's advice during oil change

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    3points
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    #82

    Animated scene showing a man with a mustache holding a disc, with emotional context

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    2points
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    #83

    Homeless man holding a sign about five kids with a hand giving him money

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    2points
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    #84

    Army photos comparing body counts in godless comments meme

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    2points
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    #85

    Portrait of Michael Jackson with text about Billboard Global 200 chart achievement

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    2points
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    #86

    Plate with fried catfish, spaghetti, and white bread in godless comments joke

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    2points
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    #87

    Woman wearing 2000s bikini jeans with side strings holding them up

    godless.comments Report

    2points
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    #88

    Funny meme with crying emoji and green alien creatures

    godless.comments Report

    2points
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    #89

    Crab lifting fish on the beach with ocean background

    godless.comments Report

    2points
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    #90

    Salad and fries served in a large martini glass called girl dinner

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    2points
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    #91

    Airport food platter with sauces and beer glass at airport restaurant

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    2points
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    #92

    Michael Jackson with Brooke Shields and Mariah Carey at Grammy party photo

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    2points
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    #93

    Collage of young male actors with comment on white boys

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    2points
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    #94

    Underwater naval mines image with caption about expectations

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    2points
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    #95

    Worn MacBook keyboard with faded keys and dusty surface

    godless.comments Report

    2points
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    #96

    Whipped cream shaped like a dog with funny godless comments in text message

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    2points
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    #97

    Three men looking at camera with coronavirus prediction tweet from 2013

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    2points
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    #98

    Before and after photos of a room transformed with wall-to-wall bookshelves

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    2points
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