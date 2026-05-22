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There was once a time when we were taught to be kind. Turn the other cheek, be the better person, and all that jazz. Nowadays, it literally pays to be cruel. Netflix roasts are a case in point. Millions tune in to watch a star-studded comedic line-up hurl profanities and insults at celebrities like Tom Brady or Kevin Hart. But this trend apparently isn't reserved for the rich and famous...

Even ordinary people are having a field day being rude to strangers, as the internet becomes one big roasting pan. From clever comebacks to cattish comments, nothing is off-limits. Netizens are not just thinking outside the box; they're burning the box completely. Bored Panda has put together a list of some of the most epic and unique insults spotted online, for anyone who likes their roasts spicy and rare.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Joe Did Her Dirty

Savage roast Twitter reply to Paris Hilton about doing things badly

Embarrassed_Tip7359 , x.com , x.com Report

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    #2

    Ariana And Cynthia

    Two men in tuxedos shaking hands, meme about interview looking like IVF consultation couple

    May_onnaise_959 Report

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    #3

    My Insurance Won't Cover This Level Of Burn

    Social media comments debating medical insurance and doctor necessity

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    25 million dollars. That's how much football legend Tom Brady reportedly got paid to simply laugh it off, while a bunch of comedians and other famous people hurled insults at him and held him over the coals. Oh, and he also received a ring worth a cool $40k.

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    The Roast of Tom Brady, billed as The Greatest Roast of All Time, was hosted by Kevin Hart and broadcast live on Netflix in 2024. It pulled 13.8 million global views during its first week on the streaming platform, hitting #1 on the English-Language Top 10. It was yet more proof that people love a good bout of full-contact comedy, no holds barred...
    #4

    Cheating CEO’s Exposed On Jumbotron

    Couple hugging with Coldplay exposing Massachusetts CEO affair scandal

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    #5

    Sadly, Many People In Indiana Will Show Up For Him

    Kid Rock performing live on Freedom 250 tour at Ruoff Music Center

    slimbalina77 Report

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    #6

    Professionally Unemployed Final Boss

    Savage roast joke about moderating Discord servers with injured foot

    Lowdekeball Report

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    Not many of us will admit to enjoying being insulted. But some believe comedy roasts can actually teach us to cope better when coming under fire.

    "It’s important to remember that people insult you to get a reaction," notes Thought Catalog. "What if during all of those past instances where you got angry or upset by an insult, you had laughed instead? The insulter would likely be extremely confused, but they would also probably leave you alone."
    #7

    America And Europe

    TikTok video questioning why European schools lack security

    Critical_Display9348 Report

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    #8

    His First Day

    Witty reply about homelessness and cost of home versus phone in tweet

    StrayShell Report

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    #9

    His Dad Discussing His Mistakes

    Text exchange where dad mocks spending money on NFT monkey image

    phoexnixfunjpr Report

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    Nationally Certified School Psychologist Izzy Kalman has been working in schools and private practice since 1978. He believes that roasts can teach us resilience, and even refers to them as "an antidote to bullying and narcissism."

    Kalman writes that narcissists need to believe they are perfect and to be treated like they’re perfect. "They cannot tolerate being criticized or insulted and may even go into a rage when their image of perfection is assaulted," he adds. "Humor gives us pleasure because it is nature’s weapon against narcissism, preventing us from thinking we're perfect."
    #10

    At Least He Is Honest

    Savage roast about botox and looking younger in funny tweet

    Sad-Kiwi-3789 , x.com Report

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    #11

    What An Underrated Comment

    Photo showing four loose AirPods left after gathering them together

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    #12

    Just Classic Elon Musk

    Text exchange joking about Elon Musk putting Apple out of business

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    When it comes to celebrity roasts, Kalman says they show us that even the people we most admire and envy are not perfect, know they are not perfect, and can enjoy being made fun of publicly. "If those we put on pedestals can enjoy being made fun of, then so should we," the expert notes.

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    #13

    Appreciate The Heads Up

    Man with exaggerated large bald head taking mirror selfie, humorous roast concept

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    #14

    TikTok Comments Remain Undefeated 😂

    TikTok comment about Pringles with a hand showing fingers

    anon Report

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    #15

    Does It Have A Return Policy?

    Young couple trying to kiss best friend meme with savage comment

    OmerIsKewl Report

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    Comedian Nicky Glaser has become known as one of the queen of comedy roast since her stellar - and crass - appearance on The Roast of Tom Brady. Glaser didn't hold back as she threw punches at Brady.

    “Tom Brady, five-time Super Bowl MVP, most career wins, most career touchdowns, you have seven rings. Well, eight now that Gisele gave hers back, but..." she said at one point.

    Glaser revealed in an interview with Today.com that knowing your target is the key to a good roast. "It’s weird, because I don’t know these people. I don’t care about football, and I don’t really know why (Brady) is so great," she said. "So I just had to do my research and read his book and watch all of his interviews, and just get to a place where I was like, 'Oh my God, Tom Brady.' Like, where I believed in it, and I understood how great he was, so that I can then dismantle him."

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    #16

    When The Family Tree Needs Pruning

    Funny Facebook post about alternator and Catholic converter roast

    Healthy_Ladder_6198 Report

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    #17

    $800 Billion And Still Posting Like He's Unemployed

    Meme comparing AI girlfriend with and without makeup, featuring Elon Musk tweet about AI girlfriends

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    #18

    Getting Horses Higher Than His Cap

    Screenshot of tweet quoting Cam Newton with a comedic roast about his appearance and behavior

    Xiiby Report

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    "Roasting someone is a lot like toasting them," reads Lumen Learning's Public Speaking Module on Speaking to Entertain and for Special Occasions. "The preparation can be the same: brainstorm a list of traits or characteristics you associate with that person. But now, rather than using this material to show how great the person is, use the traits to poke fun at them."

    It adds that roast jokes are often a combination of character humor and hyperbole, and suggests that when preparing to roast someone, you identify a distinctive trait, exaggerate it, and then see where it takes you.
    #19

    Guess He Never Saw The Movie Hidden Figures

    Social media post comparing achievements of men and women with roasting comment

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    #20

    Such A "Proper" Slap On The Face 😅

    Cooking a meager meal of noodles, peas, and potato in a funny roast context

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    #21

    You Can Smell It Through The Screen

    Close-up of a man's face captioned if garlic was a person with many social media likes

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    In recent years, roasts have moved off stage and into classrooms and digital spaces like TikTok. "The format is simple: two people face off, and their goal is to make the audience laugh at the other person's expense," explains Bitdefender.com. "Even though it may seem like a harmless exchange of jokes, roast battles can quickly cross the line into hurtful and damaging comments, especially for younger participants."
    #22

    God Can Be A Serious Procrastinator

    Text tweet discussing hot men calling women mid, related to savage roasts

    DrunkHurricane , x.com Report

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    #23

    Even The Pigeon Wouldn’t Be As Scary Looking

    Portrait of man with wide smile and blue lockers behind, caption jokes if garlic was a person

    sad-eggrice Report

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    #24

    Third Degree Burn

    Tweet joking about gym visit with nephew's savage comment on going inside

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    The difference between an organized adult roast, like The Roast of Tom Brady, and a casual kids' roast often comes down to consent. In televised roasts, grown-ups agree to participate and understand the context.

    "Kids now imitate these roast battles, challenging friends, classmates, or even strangers to exchange insults publicly. What may start as friendly joking can escalate into mean-spirited comments, bullying, and long-term emotional harm," warns the site.
    #25

    Reminds Me Of The Kylie Jenner Challenge

    Young man with exaggerated lips and text about French kisses for garlic person roasts

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    #26

    Gave Birth To A ?

    Young woman holding baby with text about teenage pregnancy and witty comment

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    #27

    Middle Class Taylor Swift

    Text about pretending to limp in a short Uber trip from savage roast collection

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    Some critics believe that roasting is merely glorified bullying, but Kalman disagrees. "Engaging in roasts, whether as insulter or target, is not evil or subversive. It is healthy and fun," says the expert. "The purpose is not to hurt people but to promote resilience and a sense of humor."

    What are your thoughts on roasting or insulting someone in the name of fun? Let us know in the comments below.
    #28

    Brother You’re Imprisoned By A Honda Accord

    Text post comparing European train travel to American traffic and freedom

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    #29

    Somehow They Get Along

    Photo of Anya Taylor-Joy and Jack Black with caption about cat and dog becoming humans

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    #30

    At The Start Of Wall E

    Funny tweet about Wikipedia being irrelevant due to ChatGPT

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    #31

    Alpha Beta Sigma Mentality

    Humorous roast about volunteering for battle of Greenland in tweet

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    #32

    Spotted In Local Subreddit

    Collage of people wearing sunglasses supporting Paul Allen project

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    #33

    Okay This One Is A Bit Too Accurate

    Savage roast comment on haircut looking printed on in reaction image

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    #34

    Damn, That's A New One For Me

    Tweet roasting Elon Musk with WW1 trench knife comment and man's photo

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    #35

    A Two Layer Burn

    Woman holding sign with comments about roasting, sarcastic roast reply

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    #36

    TikTok Really Is Something

    Comment section reacting to a viral post with 12,692 comments

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    #37

    Very Accurate Comparison

    Child Girl Scout from Pennsylvania selling 87,000 boxes of cookies meme roast

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    #38

    From A Blunderyears Post

    Man with colorful spiked hair holding a can in cluttered room with many beer bottles and computer screen

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    #39

    Once You See It

    Text conversation roasting Timothee Chalamet with a medieval shoe comparison

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    #40

    That'll Do Donkey, That'll Do

    Man with long hair and cross necklace in a savage roast meme about garlic

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    #41

    Brutal Zinger From Instagram

    Selfie of woman with glasses paired with a comment comparing her to a bowling ball

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    #42

    Looks Like A Disappointed Baby At That

    Man with messy hair and goatee speaking into microphone with comment about Bobby Lee

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    #43

    Failed Attempt To Come Off Hetero

    Comparison of muscular 1990s man and lean 2020s man for savage roasts

    Sad-Kiwi-3789 Report

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    #44

    Looks Like An Ostrich That Wished It Was Human

    Two people sitting in Gaborone restaurant with savage roast caption

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    #45

    He Looks Like A Character From Manhunt

    Man with pixelated face mocked for PS2 graphics look

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    #46

    Dude Got Absolutely Violated

    Man with hair styled like overused paintbrush featured in garlic person roasts

    Practical-Local-7147 Report

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    #47

    Stay Out Of My Lane

    Photo of door with one side slightly larger, highlighted by colored brackets in social media post

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    #48

    Cardi B Is The Queen Of

    Savage roast commenting on Cardi B music for single moms custody

    mozambique__-here Report

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    #49

    Absolutely Stunning View

    Profile image of man with airpods and savage roast comments

    EditorMuch8957 Report

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    #50

    Mom: We Have Keanu Reeves At Home. The Keanu Reeves At Home:

    Tweet roasting Adam Driver comparing him to Keanu Reeves from savage roasts

    dpeters93 Report

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    #51

    I Think My Oven Is Broken

    Comparison of man in 2003 and 2025 showing darkening skin tone and smile changes

    brazzers-official Report

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    #52

    Worst She Can Say Is No

    Tweet about girl telling a boy her rudeness isn't attractive

    Recip77 Report

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    #53

    I’m Billie Jean, And This Is Channel Threeheee

    Poland reporter going viral for her unique looks on TV news

    Fuzzy_Junket924 Report

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    #54

    Jay And Silent Big Show

    Savage roast comparing man to Jay and Silent Bob in funny meme

    TonyClifton323 Report

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    #55

    The Guy Was "Trying" To Use A Raw Potato In A Waffle Maker To "Make Waffle Fries" - This Gem Was Below 👇 😂

    Young man pressing button on toy with funny caption, savage roast humor

    Distinct-Particular1 Report

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    #56

    A True High Value Man

    Twitter roast listing expensive clothes and jewelry for a night out

    jamesisntcool Report

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    #57

    Locked Out? No Problem, Just Let Her Chew On A Blank For A Second

    Woman with missing tooth and funny comment about biting metal for key

    Loser71 Report

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    #58

    Somehow, I Feel Seen

    Reddit story about swapping jeans at a party meme

    DaftFromAbove Report

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    #59

    Bill Murray's Looking Like A Caucasian Yoda

    Reddit comments joking about a Caucasian Yoda and comparing to Bill Murray

    average_psychopath Report

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    #60

    A Topp Tier Read

    Young man with blonde hair and serious expression with humorous garlic roast comment

    Living-Mastodon Report

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    #61

    Body Shaming Isn't Cool

    Tweet roasting Druski with a savage comment about body shape at a dinner setting

    Little_Miss_Fortunee Report

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    #62

    Tarantino's Alt Account

    Woman in car wearing safety vest, thumb up with comment about flooding Gotham city

    John-333 Report

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    #63

    Walking Caricature Portrait

    Man wearing sunglasses and light shirt at marina, caption about wearing Labubu chain

    Practical-Local-7147 Report

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    #64

    If They Were So Good Why Didnt They Win

    Historical painting of Confederate soldiers with text about fighting force garlic person roasts

    Level-Usual-9681 Report

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    #65

    It Is A Nice Beard, Though

    Older man with bushy gray mustache and beard at public event, subject of funny comments

    Myron0117 Report

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    #66

    Long Ahh Arms

    Savage roast comment on a man with long arms from If Garlic Was A Person roasts

    Anonymous_tief Report

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    #67

    I’d Award Him Too, But I’m Broke Af

    Reddit comment roasting a man with round face and square haircut

    ageozoega Report

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    #68

    As A British Person, I Can Say That This Is A Bad Example Of Mushy Peas

    British cuisine meme showing fries with green peas and fried item

    your_mum_1705 Report

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    #69

    Dude Looks Like The Definition Of A Divorce

    Funny roast comment under video of man with receding hairline

    ChrisPBacon2324 Report

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    #70

    This Looks Like Someone Dehydrated Bieber 💀

    Johnny Depp posing with a woman wearing a cap and shirt with text about humility

    Frosty-Memory1717 Report

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    #71

    2000s Cartoonists Be Like:

    Young man with blowing hair and acne with comment about evil scientist potion mishap

    sad-eggrice Report

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    #72

    Predicting The Future Of Carbon Monoxide

    Reddit comment meme about predicting future and a sarcastic reply about carbon monoxide detector

    wurzelbrunft Report

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    #73

    Young Jack Black

    Comparison photo meme of young and older Jack Black with humorous tweet

    May_onnaise_959 Report

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    #74

    Did You Comb Your Hair With A Hammer This Morning?

    Tweet about Artemis image showing Africa as only landmass, claims NASA lying

    ThatAvidPandaBear Report

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    #75

    I Guess This Works

    Savage roast comment about leather apron and Nespresso pod in roasting image

    Plane_Couple5883 Report

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    #76

    Can’t Say I’ve Heard This One Before LOL

    Reddit comment mocking a man with glasses as a bug

    Cypher-Moon-773 Report

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    #77

    I'm Impressed, And Insulted At The Same Time

    Reddit thread discussing disliked occupations with top comment about sewage diving and another about enjoying Reddit

    kaizj Report

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    #78

    A Creative Gordon Ramsay Insult On Masterchef Us S9

    Woman covering her face, caption compares watching work to chewing gum with nuts in mouth

    DismalSoil9554 Report

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    #79

    Homie Looks Ready To Bust A Move

    Man standing in courtroom with caption about inappropriate dance moves

    PlzWithACherryOnTop Report

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    #80

    I'll Never Look At A Salt Shaker The Same Way Again

    Woman holding microphone during interview with playful savage roast comment

    smokingPimphat Report

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    #81

    Willow Smith's Vocals

    Female singer performing with caption and comment about cat sound garlic person roasts

    -Carpe-Diem_ Report

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    #82

    In All My Life I’ve Never Seen A Hairline Joke Like This😭

    Boy with sharp hairline haircut in barber chair for garlic person roasts

    EditorMuch8957 Report

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    #83

    Underwater Sea Creature In Shell

    Yellowish chewing stone placed next to ruler shows size of salivary duct stone

    BavilGravlax Report

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    #84

    Looks Like He’s Standing Behind It

    Man with large, curly gray beard wearing Houston Texans cap, viral internet roast meme

    BeansArePastaSauce Report

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    #85

    I Drank Some Faygo Yesterday And It Wasn't Even That Good I Dunno What Juggalos Are On About

    Person in colorful wig and hat with weed leaf, holding bottle with homemade bong

    Berry971 Report

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    #86

    Mr Willakers! .....mr Willakers? ..........*thunk*

    Savage roast tweet about man in suit with sarcastic horror movie comparison

    pk666 Report

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    #87

    When Genetics Forget To Cooperate

    Text meme about buying an expensive stroller for an ugly baby and a witty comeback

    PleasantBus5583 Report

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