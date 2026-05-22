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There was once a time when we were taught to be kind. Turn the other cheek, be the better person, and all that jazz. Nowadays, it literally pays to be cruel. Netflix roasts are a case in point. Millions tune in to watch a star-studded comedic line-up hurl profanities and insults at celebrities like Tom Brady or Kevin Hart. But this trend apparently isn't reserved for the rich and famous...

Even ordinary people are having a field day being rude to strangers, as the internet becomes one big roasting pan. From clever comebacks to cattish comments, nothing is off-limits. Netizens are not just thinking outside the box; they're burning the box completely. Bored Panda has put together a list of some of the most epic and unique insults spotted online, for anyone who likes their roasts spicy and rare.