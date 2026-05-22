“If Garlic Was A Person”: 57 Savage Roasts That Prove Turning The Other Cheek Is Boring (New Pics)
There was once a time when we were taught to be kind. Turn the other cheek, be the better person, and all that jazz. Nowadays, it literally pays to be cruel. Netflix roasts are a case in point. Millions tune in to watch a star-studded comedic line-up hurl profanities and insults at celebrities like Tom Brady or Kevin Hart. But this trend apparently isn't reserved for the rich and famous...
Even ordinary people are having a field day being rude to strangers, as the internet becomes one big roasting pan. From clever comebacks to cattish comments, nothing is off-limits. Netizens are not just thinking outside the box; they're burning the box completely. Bored Panda has put together a list of some of the most epic and unique insults spotted online, for anyone who likes their roasts spicy and rare.
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Joe Did Her Dirty
Ariana And Cynthia
My Insurance Won't Cover This Level Of Burn
25 million dollars. That's how much football legend Tom Brady reportedly got paid to simply laugh it off, while a bunch of comedians and other famous people hurled insults at him and held him over the coals. Oh, and he also received a ring worth a cool $40k.
The Roast of Tom Brady, billed as The Greatest Roast of All Time, was hosted by Kevin Hart and broadcast live on Netflix in 2024. It pulled 13.8 million global views during its first week on the streaming platform, hitting #1 on the English-Language Top 10. It was yet more proof that people love a good bout of full-contact comedy, no holds barred...
Cheating CEO’s Exposed On Jumbotron
Sadly, Many People In Indiana Will Show Up For Him
Professionally Unemployed Final Boss
Not many of us will admit to enjoying being insulted. But some believe comedy roasts can actually teach us to cope better when coming under fire.
"It’s important to remember that people insult you to get a reaction," notes Thought Catalog. "What if during all of those past instances where you got angry or upset by an insult, you had laughed instead? The insulter would likely be extremely confused, but they would also probably leave you alone."
America And Europe
His First Day
His Dad Discussing His Mistakes
Nationally Certified School Psychologist Izzy Kalman has been working in schools and private practice since 1978. He believes that roasts can teach us resilience, and even refers to them as "an antidote to bullying and narcissism."
Kalman writes that narcissists need to believe they are perfect and to be treated like they’re perfect. "They cannot tolerate being criticized or insulted and may even go into a rage when their image of perfection is assaulted," he adds. "Humor gives us pleasure because it is nature’s weapon against narcissism, preventing us from thinking we're perfect."
At Least He Is Honest
What An Underrated Comment
Just Classic Elon Musk
When it comes to celebrity roasts, Kalman says they show us that even the people we most admire and envy are not perfect, know they are not perfect, and can enjoy being made fun of publicly. "If those we put on pedestals can enjoy being made fun of, then so should we," the expert notes.
Appreciate The Heads Up
TikTok Comments Remain Undefeated 😂
Does It Have A Return Policy?
Comedian Nicky Glaser has become known as one of the queen of comedy roast since her stellar - and crass - appearance on The Roast of Tom Brady. Glaser didn't hold back as she threw punches at Brady.
“Tom Brady, five-time Super Bowl MVP, most career wins, most career touchdowns, you have seven rings. Well, eight now that Gisele gave hers back, but..." she said at one point.
Glaser revealed in an interview with Today.com that knowing your target is the key to a good roast. "It’s weird, because I don’t know these people. I don’t care about football, and I don’t really know why (Brady) is so great," she said. "So I just had to do my research and read his book and watch all of his interviews, and just get to a place where I was like, 'Oh my God, Tom Brady.' Like, where I believed in it, and I understood how great he was, so that I can then dismantle him."
When The Family Tree Needs Pruning
$800 Billion And Still Posting Like He's Unemployed
"Roasting someone is a lot like toasting them," reads Lumen Learning's Public Speaking Module on Speaking to Entertain and for Special Occasions. "The preparation can be the same: brainstorm a list of traits or characteristics you associate with that person. But now, rather than using this material to show how great the person is, use the traits to poke fun at them."
It adds that roast jokes are often a combination of character humor and hyperbole, and suggests that when preparing to roast someone, you identify a distinctive trait, exaggerate it, and then see where it takes you.
Guess He Never Saw The Movie Hidden Figures
Such A "Proper" Slap On The Face 😅
You Can Smell It Through The Screen
In recent years, roasts have moved off stage and into classrooms and digital spaces like TikTok. "The format is simple: two people face off, and their goal is to make the audience laugh at the other person's expense," explains Bitdefender.com. "Even though it may seem like a harmless exchange of jokes, roast battles can quickly cross the line into hurtful and damaging comments, especially for younger participants."
God Can Be A Serious Procrastinator
Even The Pigeon Wouldn’t Be As Scary Looking
Third Degree Burn
The difference between an organized adult roast, like The Roast of Tom Brady, and a casual kids' roast often comes down to consent. In televised roasts, grown-ups agree to participate and understand the context.
"Kids now imitate these roast battles, challenging friends, classmates, or even strangers to exchange insults publicly. What may start as friendly joking can escalate into mean-spirited comments, bullying, and long-term emotional harm," warns the site.
Reminds Me Of The Kylie Jenner Challenge
Gave Birth To A ?
Middle Class Taylor Swift
Some critics believe that roasting is merely glorified bullying, but Kalman disagrees. "Engaging in roasts, whether as insulter or target, is not evil or subversive. It is healthy and fun," says the expert. "The purpose is not to hurt people but to promote resilience and a sense of humor."
What are your thoughts on roasting or insulting someone in the name of fun? Let us know in the comments below.