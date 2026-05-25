#1 Well, i was helping decorate a wedding and the bride came in and literally threw a chair through a window because she was pissed that there was one chair extra in the back of the room.

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#2 A drunk, screaming groomzilla screamed and pointed in my face (while his poor bride cowered behind him) because the venue ran out of Grey Goose at 11:45pm. The wedding ended at midnight. I filled up an empty bottle with water are served it to him and his douchey friends.

#3 I know a woman who was a caretaker for a public park that also had a wedding venue. They had a variety of stories but the craziest was where the groom got up on stage, ripped off his shirt to reveal his white supremacy tattoos, shouting "THIS IS WHO I AM" to the bride's family. They get in a fight and one of the bride's family members pulls out a gun. I don't know how many got arrested.

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#4 I worked as an assistant to a low level celebrity as his assistant I was expected to get a wedding planner for free, a free venue, free everything because as he put it he was a celebrity and they'll want to give it to him free. I tried hard to find free, but cash is king and nobody really knew who he was. I managed to get him free catering, free suit, and free bridesmaids dresses... he got mad at me because I didn't get everything for free. I quit shortly after that, his demands and reality were very different.

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#5 I once worked in a bakery and we had this bride freakout that her cake wasn't right and proceeded to smash it to bits with her fist. She smashed the wrong cake. Like wth. Anyways the cops allowed her to wash her hands before placing her in handcuffs. I felt bad for the future husband and the couple that ordered said cake. People are cray cray.

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#6 Wedding band member here.



Had a bride flip at me and my band mates because our instruments weren't white or salmon coloured to fit in with the decorations and she was saying we would ruin the photographs. Even though I was playing during the reception and all the photos were already taken.



A sunburst jazz bass, blue Stratocaster and a red drum set aren't going to ruin your pictures darling.

#7 Worked at a reception venue. One event really sticks out. Everything went well until the cake. Bride & groom go to feed each other, she does it very nice, he smashes it into her face.



Bride screams, starts bawling her eyes out & runs out of the hall.



15 or so minutes later the father of the bride comes and asks the dj for the mic. He proceeds to thank everyone for coming and says that if they would like to take their gifts on the way out the couple has decided to break up.



I'm sure there were issues leading up to the event, but the bride had told everyone (including the groom) that if he smashed the cake in her face, it was over. She wasn't lying.

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#8 Wedding photographer here, had a bride crying because she thought her sister looked prettier in her wedding photos than she did.



I can't even begin to unpick that level of crazy.

#9 My sister got drunk and kicked all her bridesmaids out of the wedding the night before.

#10 Bride tried to have a 50k wedding on a 5k budget, and do everything last minute.

She didnt like her officiant and fired him the wk before wedding, and then didn't realize how difficult it was going to be to find one last minute.

She ended up having to get married by a JP the day before wedding and had a friend officiate wedding and act like it was all real!

The whole wedding was a joke, and people left by 8pm after cake. The whole wedding was over by 10pm.

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#11 I've catered to functions, but one time we got a wedding reception where the groom and his pack of guys turned up stinking drunk already, and spent the whole time harassing the staff. The bride didn't look happy. They brought a bunch of children but hadn't planned on how to cater for them, and I later learned some of the kids hadn't eaten ALL DAY because their parents were "busy", so they were tired and crying. The party wasted loads of food because they clearly hadn't got each guest's options right (meat/fish/veg, three courses), and left a huge mess.

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#12 Photographed weddings for about 8 years or so. Had one bride that was unhappy with the images I turned over to her because she looked fat in them. Guess what everyone, she was morbidly obese so yeah, she was gonna look fat lol. She should've gone on a diet and hit the gym in the months leading up to the wedding. The worst part was I gave them a pretty deep discount because the couple were friends of friends.

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#13 As she was walking up the aisle in her dress the bride tripped over her gown. And instead of just getting up and moving on she let loose an absolute huge tirade of cursing and screaming at everyone, when her dad tried to console her she just got up slugger her dad in the face and started just throwing [stuff] everywhere, screaming about this wreck of a day. She just lost in and proceeded to rip up her own dress and run out of the church half [bare] into the rain. I mean I know the stress is high but she lost her mind.

#14 A bride who kept gaining weight, and would scream each time the wedding dress fit wasn't the same as the previous fitting appointment. Claiming that the store was switching out different dresses each time, ripping her off or something. Ugh.

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#15 Husband of a wedding planner here. We had a bride flip crazy on us, because people was not "aligned correctly" when she was arriving with her horse carriage before the ceremony.

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#16 I was my sister’s maid of honor. During a peak planning time, our aunt - her godmother - passed away. I kept trying to get in touch with my sister all day that day. When I finally reached her, I explained I had been trying to speak with her all day to let her our aunt had [passed away]. I got blasted about how busy she is, and then she ripped into me about where I stood with my tasks. She was pretty rotten the day of the wedding, too. The best was two years later I’m getting married and she’s screaming at me over the phone how I didn’t help her, forced her to buy a dress she didn’t want, and let her florist ruin her flowers. We’re not close.

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#17 Maid of honor here. TLDR at the bottom. I've been bridesmaid at 4 weddings and this particular one was going to be my 5th time being in the wedding party but my first time as a Maid of Honor. I am so glad it didnt happen. I'm just gonna mention the major bits. It's been years since it happened so some of the details are mushy.



She and I had been close friends since college and she and her fiance had been high school sweethearts. He was a trust fund baby and she had absent parents. He finally popped the question close to their 10 year anniversary, and within a couple of weeks, she had assembled her bridal party. I was deeply touched that she wanted me to be her MoH and I accepted her request. I was in charge of the general wrangling duties that come with being the MoH.



Things started out incredibly fun and I enjoyed helping her out. But as the date got closer and closer, she descended into the pit and arose a full-fledged bridezilla.



I ended up having to hunt around a ton of the Los Angeles bridal shops to track down the exact bridal outfit for her. She wanted a particular dress, with a specific shape, construction, bust line, fabric, color, and she wanted some super specific accessories to go with it. She would leave me messages saying that I had to go to specific shops on specific days and would get annoyed when I placed my job priorities ahead of her wedding details.



She is Vegan and I mean, heavily Vegan. The menu eventually changed into one that had no options for non-Vegans, despite the majority of the guests being omnivores. Whenever I'd bring it up to her, she'd reply with "Well, they should know better because it's my wedding. They don't have to eat if they don't like it."



The wedding was to take place at a gorgeous retreat in the mountains just outside of LA. She was so hellbent on it that they put down a hefty non-refundable deposit right away. Since it was up in the mountains, I knew that we wouldn't have easy access to non-vegan establishments should we get hungry, and my partner especially, is a carnivore. Bride had planned on the wedding party staying in a cabin house that they were going to rent for the occasion so I figured it wouldn't hurt to ask if we could bring our own food to make. When I ran this by her, she abruptly told me, "no you can't bring that inside my cabin. You better find a way to take the microwave and nuke that outside because no way am I gonna let the cabin smell like meat."



At that point I was so ready to be done. They had a trip to some hipster music festival coming up so I made up my mind to use that time away from her to come up with a good way to remove myself from the situation. No need for that, as it turns out. They came back from the trip with their engagement dissolved. Apparently they came to the realization that they didn't really love each other and that it was just a relationship of convenience. Felt a little bad, but at the same time relieved. Don't know who broached it first but I have my guesses.



She promptly moved out of his house and ended up losing all her financial support. She seemed shocked at this result. This was how I found out that he and his parents were basically bankrolling her. Yowza. Our friendship kept rolling downhill from there. She kept morphing into some other girl that wasn't the girl I became friends with.



TLDR: I was the Maid of Honor. She was my close friend from college. She slowly devolved into a bridezilla that thought that her party and her guests should all be bent to her preferences with no exceptions. Your job better not interfere with planning her wedding. She's vegan and you're not? Too bad, you're having vegan for dinner, no exceptions. Etc etc. They didnt even make it to the wedding day.

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#18 4/6 of the bridesmaids never spoke to the bride again and 2 didn’t even attend the wedding due to her behaviour at the hen party.



Micromanaged everything, was [jerk] and controlling throughout and to make matters worse she overcharged everyone for hotels etc so it would cover her costs.

#19 Former Wedding Photographer- The last wedding I ever did, the bride had a huge zit on her forehead, which was just ruining everything. It was the end of the world. So, thinking I was being generous, I zapped it off in all of the photos in photoshop. Cut to a few weeks later after I delivered them, I get an irate phone call saying that she couldn't believe I would edit off a zit. She wanted to remember the day as it was, not how it should have been. So I went through and restored all the zits... Weddings are too emotionally fraught to mix with business...

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#20 I worked as a wedding planner and coordinator and one bride stands out to me because she was so inconsistent with all the vendors. She was a complete sweetheart to me during the planning phase and I never saw any of the crazy until the day of the wedding. It was honestly like a Jekyll/Hyde moment.



She wanted a big wedding, around 300 people, and spent a lot of money on the venue and food and wanted the best for everything. No complaints about paying for it either, never asked for discounts or anything like that. And since she wanted the best and seemed to have a really large budget, I referred her to a popular baker for the cake. I let her handle the logistics for the cake since I've worked with this baker before and never had any problems. I figured they would do the standard cake tasting, pick a design with the baker, and I would see a gorgeous masterpiece on the day of the wedding.



Well, that didn't really work out. For some reason she didn't want to tell the baker that it was for a wedding. I'm guessing she read that you can save money by ordering a regular cake because some vendors will automatically add an extra charge if it's for a wedding. (By the way, this is true to some extent but the extra charge truly is there for a reason. Whenever something is for a wedding the vendor puts in much more care, stresses about the timing, execution, etc. way more than usual, and often times will go all out and use premium materials or add upgrades. Not all of us are just adding extra charges for no reason.) Anyways, she decided she didn't want to pay for a wedding cake so she told the baker it was for a birthday party. The baker asked how many people the cake would need to serve and she said "around 50". She also didn't want to pay the delivery fee so she had her sister pick up the cake on the morning of the wedding and bring it to the event.



At this point it's important to mention that we live in Texas and this is a summer wedding. By the time the cake got to the venue (about 6 hours after it was picked up from the bakery), it didn't look all that great anymore. Some of the decorations had melted, the cake got a little banged up in the car ride and there was icing on the inside of the box, the entire cake was sagging on one side. It was also way too small for a wedding of her size. I saw it and it looked like a complete disaster. But at this point we're about an hour away from the start of the wedding and there's no possible way to fix this. The bride comes into the reception room with her makeup all done and sees the cake and completely flips out. Screaming, crying, throwing things, collapsing on the floor. Complete meltdown. Threatens to cancel the whole wedding if we can't fix it. We try to calm her down as much as we can and grab the makeup artist before she leaves and ask if she can help fix the bride's makeup, which is a mess now.



The bride sees herself in the mirror and has another meltdown because she ruined her hair and makeup and now wants to have the whole thing re-done. After she gets everything done to perfection again, we're about an hour behind schedule. I let the guests come inside the reception room to wait because it seemed cruel to force everyone to sit outside in 100 degree heat, but when she saw that everyone was inside she had another meltdown. She spent the entire wedding sulking with a scowl on her face, and refused to take any pictures with people. Her new husband kept coming over to hug her and try to cheer her up and she would either yell at him or give him the silent treatment. Most of the guests left very early because the atmosphere felt so uncomfortable. So pretty much a waste of the $200,000 budget for a lavish wedding, all because she wanted to save a couple hundred bucks on the cake.

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#21 Florist- We had a bride and her mother show up at 9am. They wanted to order a bridal bouquet, a mother of the bride cattelya orchid corsage, a boutonniere for the groom, and six smaller ones for the groomsmen. The wedding was scheduled for noon. Yep, three hours from then, and they wanted them ready by the time they were done with thier makeup appointment at the beauty parlor a few doors down. The bride was flipping through the FTD sample book and pointing out the style and flowers she wanted. Think garden roses with long sweeping trails of stephanotis and variegated ivy, all three of which would require at least a week's advanced order with our suppliers. She was absolutely gobsmacked that we didn't carry extremely expensive and highly perishable flowers at all times. Same with the catteleya orchid for the mom's corsage. My boss told them that since they didn't place an order beforehand they would be limited to what we had in stock, and simple styles that could be assembled quickly. The bride and her mom kept pointing at the book and arguing that we should have those specific flowers in stock. My boss eventually took the book off the desk and tossed it behind the counter.



The bride vacillated between tears and petulant whining that we were going to ruin her big day. My boss, who had a bone deep loathing for brides in general, told her she had ruined her own day by not ordering her flowers before her actual wedding day. The mom tried chewing out my boss for her lack of customer service skills. My boss told her that she was welcome to go down the street to Vons and ask their flower department to make thier order with whatever they had in stock. The mom said she'd do just that, and reassured the bride that she'd have her flowers done by the time her appointment was over. Both women stormed out.



I figured that was that, but my boss told me and the other girl to start on six simple dendrobium orchid bouts. Meanwhile she threw together a ribbon wrapped bridal bouquet with some white roses that were nearly past thier prime and some more dendros. Sure enough, twenty minutes later the MoB slunk back in and meekly asked if we were still able to assemble what they needed. We did. We also charged her a very large [jerk] tax- ahem, rush fee.

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#22 My mom and I saw a great bridezilla freak out while shopping for my wedding dress a few years back. We were in a small, local shop when another mother-daughter duo came in. The attendant who had been helping us went up to greet them. The mother said they were here to pick up her daughter's dress, so the attendant looks her name up in the computer, frowns, and says, "Ma'am, you never bought the dress."



"What are you talking about?"



The attendant shows the lady the notes on her computer screen. "You said you wanted to think about it, and asked if we could hold the dress. We held it for two weeks, but when we didn't hear back from you, we assumed you didn't want it."



"Well, we want it now."



"It's been over eight months", the attendant explained, "We sold the dress a long time ago. But I can order you another one, and have it expedited here in a few weeks."



And like a Mt. St. Helens of entitlement, the eruption began. "This is unacceptable!" The mother shrieked. "We have her alterations scheduled in two hours! The wedding is a week away! I can't believe you sold her dress!" The bride, meanwhile, is slumped against the desk and sobbing like someone ended her dog.



My mom and I are just open-mouthed staring at this point. The attendant was trying to be diplomatic, but is clearly as baffled as we are. "Ma'am, we had no way to know you wanted it. You never called. You never put down a deposit. The dress isn't yours until you pay for it."



After some more screaming from the mother and wailing from the bride, they left. The shop attendant came back over to us and I asked her, "Does that kind of thing happen a lot?"



The poor lady just deflated. "All the time."



It baffles me to this day. How do you schedule alterations on a dress that you never purchased? Why would you wait until a week before the wedding to pick up your dress? How do you make it to adulthood without knowing how basic buying and selling transactions work?



TL;DR - Turns out dress shops can't read your mind, and you need to actually pay money for a wedding dress before it is yours. Go figure.

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#23 I work at a hotel, but once had a bridezilla throw a cell phone at me and hit me in the face. Hurt pretty bad, one of those big galaxy phones.

#24 Oh I work as a wedding server, awesome job I love it. As soon as someone says bridezilla this one story where the manager of our hotel had to shut down the wedding halfway through comes to mind. This was the bridezilla of all the bridezillas I've ever seen.





There were a lot of little things leading up that were casual bridezilla until the wedding took a sharp turn. At one point she accused the wedding server staff of stealing her veil... then the manager found it in her room and also showed her the card swipes to her room proving only she had been in the room that day.





About 20 minutes later she was screaming at some poor front desk employee accusing her of stealing her wedding boots. Manager intervened and after a long talk the photographer told them he had a photo of the boots on the staircase of the church, and asked if she had worn them since... when she said no she told our place it was our job to have picked them up and made sure she had them (the church was not related to our place at all).





THEN shortly after she started opening the wedding gifts frantically inside the ballroom and screaming at anyone and everyone, guests included, saying someone stole her wedding certificate.



After that , our manager gathered the wedding staff and told us to take off our uniform jackets, Empty them in front of him, then to clock out and go home. Which we all did, none of us stole anything , and we heard next day the maid of honor had the certificate and after we left the wedding was shut down completely. Room left as is for the bride to come back to in the morning.

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#25 I was at the wedding of an ex boyfriend several years ago and he had planned & practiced signing a Frank Sinatra song to his new wife. He went up & took the mic and, with the band backing him up, began singing the song (I can't remember what it was) - His new wife suddenly stomped across the dance floor & up on the stage, grabbed the mic from him & said - "I HATE that song & I don't want to hear it." They were divorced about a year later.

#26 I used to be a "Bridal Consultant" at a retail store which basically means I helped couples scan things onto their registry, although the training for it just meant I knew how to use the scanner and the computer and my actual job had nothing to do with bridal shopping. This one couple came in to start a new registry, which quickly turned into only things the bride wanted. Anything the groom wanted to put down on the registry was deemed as "childish, stupid, ugly, unpractical, never-going-to-be-used". I was cringing during the entire appointment, she kept asking for my input/opinion on everything and I felt so bad for this guy. His bride-to-be seemed so selfish and entitled, couldn't believe the fact that he was soon to be married to this woman. The poor man just wanted a waffle maker, who doesn't want waffles?!

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#27 I worked as a banquet server at a ritzy, riverfront hotel. People come from all over to have expensive over priced weddings (seriously I’m jaded from attending so many). So needless to say many of our brides were bridezillas to some extreme.



Our summer season is very expensive, usually our ‘local’ brides get married there in the off-season to save some cash. One local bride that I will forever remember; went absolutely crazy. Before the wedding even started one groomsman left because he couldn’t stand her demands.



We were all in the ballroom setting up as we normally do; at this particular wedding she had a ‘wedding planner’ who set the center prices which were pretty general country theme. The bride storms in, literally has a temper tantrum that they are not right (the candle was supposed to be on the left not the right). We fix it no problem even though it was not us but her (drunk) wedding planner who set them.



Now, you’d think that would be all but no. One of her brides made a lost her bouquet right before the ceremony. Instead of troubleshooting; she completely berates and humiliates her brides maid. Starts stomping her feet saying ‘dadddddyyyyy’ like a two year old. This was over and over again; every little detail was wrong in some way shape or form. Needless to say, I was so glad I wasn’t responsible for the bride and grooms table that day!

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#28 I have worked in bridal for 6 years. I really get along with most of the women that come in. But there have been some crazies. One off the top of my head was mad that she couldn't get a refund. So she called up to the salon and threatened to come in and cut all the dresses up with scissors and blow the place up.

Also drunk groups of bridesmaids cause a lot of the trouble. Had to call the cops on one of the girls before because she was freaking the hell out. My (former) boss thinks she was on something else and not just drunk.

#29 As someone who has done a fair amount of wedding photography, one particular bridezilla in particular stands out.



She abhorred the engagement photos and insisted that I must have used a warped lens or something that made her look fat. She readily admitted that her fiancé, who was standing right next to her in the photos looked fine and normal, but there absolutely had to be lens distortion or something else that made her look significantly heavier than she really was.



That was awesome. I waived the fee for the engagement shoot and scheduled another at no cost to see if I could placate her. I recommended colors for her to wear that would 'compliment her skin tone' and scheduled the second shoot for the golden hour where the light would be most complimentary (she had insisted on the first shoot being at noon). Two days after the second shoot I delivered the photos and she was content enough to agree that I could be honored enough to be their wedding photographer.



We (my assistant and I) get to the wedding location an hour early. Took literally hundreds of shots of pre-wedding preparations, all of the family shots that could be done with the family that actually showed up on time, and everything else that was agreed upon.



We shot the wedding as discussed.



After the formal ceremony, we continued to shoot more casual shots, cake cutting, first dance, the reception and everything else that was agreed upon.



At that point, the dinner was being served. Again, as previously agreed upon, I wasn't going to shoot a bunch of people jamming food into their faces and it was time for a break anyway. Her mother, who was actually the one paying me, invited myself and my assistant to discretely grab a plate of food and sit at the back of the reception area and relax for a few minutes.



Bridezilla came completely unglued at that point. She stood up and literally shrieked that "the photographer isn't here to eat, he's here to takephotos and make me look good!"



The entire clubhouse went silent and all eyes turned to me. I set my fork down, glanced at bridezilla's mother, and then back at the entire ballroom and mumbled through an apology that wasn't warranted but somehow seemed necessary. And proceeded to aim my camera directly at the fat [jerk] while she chewed every last bite of her meal and jammed seemingly endless desserts into her maw.



Shortly thereafter her mother and brand new regretful husband approached me and suggested that despite our contract to shoot through the duration of the reception, it might be better if I go ahead and call it a night.



So I left. Very happily, I might add.



The next day, as I was starting to do post-production edits on the photos (and while she was on her honeymoon, I should add), the psycho called me and screamed about how there was no way in hell they were paying for the photos (that she hadn't even seen yet) and that she was going to call the local TV station to make sure I never got work again.



"Ok" I said, "I understand you're upset. Please enjoy your honeymoon and we can discuss this later." And I guess I kind of hung up on her.



1/2 hour later her mother called me. She assured me that the bill would be paid in full (she was the one paying me to begin with) and apologized profusely for how her daughter acted.



I got paid in full. EVERYONE in the family was perfectly happy with the wedding photos except bridezilla. Her mother thanked me for my patience. Her husband thanked me for my tolerance. And I thanked the powers-that-be that I'd never have to see or deal with the atrocious [jerk] again.



Weddings are awesome, I recommend them as a learning experience for everyone!

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#30 A local wedding shop that had been in operation for years in my area had to close down. This place was very well known and a lot of people I knew went there for wedding dresses, prom dresses, ect. I didn't get my wedding stuff there. But had been in growing up. And was pretty popular.



In the 2014 there were a few US cases of Ebola, I think most of us know that. One of the ladies who came down with it was a nurse and caught it from a patient who had Ebola. She for some reason got the ok to travel, came to the area I live and went to this particular bridal shop. When it was confirmed she had Ebola, the shop closed down for three weeks to be professionally cleaned and detoxed (only word I could think of).



After the stop opened back up from the three week shut down they were never able to recover. Months later the announced they couldn't afford to stay open and were struggling. The stigma of the lady with Ebloa being in the shop drove people away.



Oh, and the lady with Elboa tried suing the bridal shop when they wouldn't refund her and her bridal parties deposits when she canceled her orders.

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#31 Photographer here.



The couple opted for an outdoor wedding with no weather backup option and, low and behold, it started pouring literally 5 minutes before the ceremony. The guests and groom ran for cover under the reception tent.



After it didn't let up, the groom made a mad dash to the door of the RV the bride was getting ready in, because she nor any of the bridesmaids were answering their phones.



She made the poor guy stand outside in the pouring rain while she screamed and cussed that she was NOT getting married under the tent and everyone would just have to wait until it stopped raining. This was the middle of July, so even the rain was hot and sticky, and there were a lot of elderly family members with health issues in attendance sitting in 80 degree heat for over an hour. The cake had also started melting.



I honestly wasn't sure if the wedding was going to happen at one point, but it eventually stopped raining and the bride married her soaked groom and ate wedding cake soup.

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#32 I worked as a caterer and a wedding dj for about fifteen years. Here goes! I was djing a wedding in a shabby little reception hall out in the middle of the sticks for a redneck bride and groom. The bride was wasted by the time I started playing my set (around 8pm) She came up to me right away and told me that I need to play the song Save A Horse Ride A Cowboy like every four songs, and I try to tell her that it's a bad idea but she insisted, so I agreed.



About an hour into the night I play the song for the 10th time and people in the crowd start to boo. Please note that everytime I played the song I passed it off onto the Bride by saying something like "It's time for a special request from the bride" as not to destroy my reputation. So people boo and start walking off the dance floor.



Bride sees this and loses her [marbles]. She runs up to the stage and demands the mic. "You dumb [jerks] get back on this dance floor, or this thing is done!" she wailed into the mic. Her guests ignore her. She yells again and no one pays her any attention. She then marches over to the cake and gift table and flips it over, yelling "EVERYONE GET OUT OF MY WEDDING". Her guests who did not seem all that surprised end up leaving. I still get paid so in the end it did not matter to much from my end but wow..just wow.

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#33 I worked as a wedding photographer for many years.



My favorite story is of a bride who was having a huge wedding where her parents lived - across the country from where she lived. By huge, I mean 22 people in the wedding party. They had to rent two limos to hold them all.



The bride and her girls started drinking heavily at 8am, with champagne while getting their hair and make done. They followed 4 bottles of bubbly with a bottle of whisky to help them get dressed... I honestly stopped paying attention at that point, but the pace didn't slow down.



By 11 am the bride is lit, and pissed. She came down to the reception area where the florist - the best local florist and a lady I worked with regularly - was creating the centerpieces. They were large glass cylinders with lights and glass balls at the bottom, filled with flowers and then water. Bridezilla decided that the lights weren't buried deep enough in the glass balls, and made the florist pour out and re-create about 10 of these things. She was a real [jerk] about it too, yelling at the florist and carrying on about 1/4" of glass beads less or more.



After she stumbled down the aisle to her less-drunk groom, I tried to do formal photos. Bridezilla wasn't having any of my posing, oh no. She had her own ideas of what would look good. I shot them anyway - it's what the customer wanted, right? She was so drunk and belligerent honestly I just wanted the session to end, but with 22 people in the party, it wasn't going to be short no matter what I did. Some of the shots were outside, at a local golf course. It started to sprinkle after a few frames; Bridezilla made a beeline for the limo so her hair wouldn't get ruined.



By the midpoint of the reception, her brand new husband was apologizing for her. If you are apologizing for the behavior of the woman you married 3 hours ago, you're doing it wrong.



When I delivered the photos, you could hear her screaming 2000 miles away. The posing sucked, the lighting sucked, she wanted more stuff at the golf course... Basically, everything she had told me she wanted, she complained about. Threatened not to pay, etc.



After tons of angst on my part, I figured out that her primary problem was that she didn't have good bridal portraits to put on her walls. I agreed to comp her a bridal photo session the next time they were in town.



The best part? When she came in for the bridal session, she was sober - and a different person. Sweet, helpful, listened and posed perfectly - the photos came out looking like a million dollars. She was thrilled with them, paid in full, and even referred a couple of her friends my way.



TL;DR: Don't let alcohol release the inner [jerk] on your wedding day. You'll regret it - but not as much as your new husband will.

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#34 I'm a baker. This isn't my story but my boss's story.



Bride wanted a 5 layer cake. The act of putting one cake on top of another is 60 bucks. Plus deco fees if you want it to look seamless (ribbon or something). So this cake is going to cost her a lot. Deco flowers are crazy expensive and not worth it. So we always advise brides to be to use fake plastic flowers or real ones. This bride wanted real ones. She said they would be at the hall, waiting on us.



We do the cake, just how she wanted and go to the hall to set up. The wedding planner is there too. We set up everything and start looking for our flowers. The wedding planner has no clue what we're talking, she only had enough flowers for the table center pieces. We start to panic. She wanted flowers, and paid our fee for putting flowers on the cake. We start looking every where, can't call the wedding party since.. Ya know.. They're busy.



So, we steal a few flowers out of every center piece to fill the empty places on the cake. It isn't as full as it should be, but it looked okay.



The next day she calls, crying her eyes out. We ruined her wedding day and she wants a full refund. We told her what happened on our end and she cry/screams at us that we ruined HER day. My boss asks where the flowers are for her cake and she tells us that she never ordered extra flowers. My boss just laughs and explains to her that we told her she needed to provide the flowers. And it was in the contract she signed with us.



I'm not totally sure what happened after that, but my boss tells everyone in the restaurant / bakerys that no one from this point on is allowed to book wedding cakes without her there to talk to the bride (or who ever is ordering the cake).

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#35 I had a lesbian couple enquire about shooting their wedding day. My husband and I own a photography business. Her first email to me was asking if I was a company from the USA to which I replied I was not (we're in Canada and my website and google information clearly states that). Her second email was asking why I stole another company's name (oh hell nah)! I write back saying that many companies have similar names but we have owned our company name and website for at least 7 years, and in no way were we stealing another company name. Also, the other company has a whole extra word in there. The third email asks if we can take pictures on their wedding day in the style of this other company, and I replied that we would not. She then sends an email saying that because they are lesbians, they do not like men and only want me there to take pictures - they do not want my husband at the event. By that point I had enough of this woman's tom-foolery and sent her an email back stating that I did not wish to have them as clients. I had to make sure to phrase it in a way that she couldn't use it as defamatory, as she seemed like the type to do so. I politely told her that there are many female photographers out there if that is what they wanted, but my husband and I are a team and would not be able to accommodate their request. I then blocked her email address.



Dodge a bullet there.

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#36 I'm a violinist who plays in quartets at weddings.



One October, my group was to play at an outdoor wedding. It was 45F outside. The bride REFUSED to move the ceremony inside (even though there was a very nice facility to do so; this was at a fancy hunt club), even though we and her guests were freezing. Her poor bridesmaids wore strapless dresses with now shawls or anything to keep them warm! It was awful, and my group actually had to put in our contract that we will not play an outdoor wedding if it is below 55F, as it can ruin our instruments.



On top of that, the bride never thanked us, and apparently everyone got so drunk at the reception the venue kicked everyone out early. This is a venue that probably cost close to $10k to rent out for the day/night.



The bride and groom divorced like a year later.

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#37 I was my sister's maid of honor, unpaid wedding planner. She was a Bridezilla. Not only did I plan her wedding shower (and had to put in for a super expensive gift, and an all expense weekend in NYC (I was a college student for Chissake), she also wanted a private gift from me, from her super expensive registery where I couldn't afford a spoon. Everything had to be perfect and maticulously planned, right down to our toes, weight, how much we ate and drank. She's a micromanager by personality as it was.



She also had the worst bridesmaids. So bad, that only one showed up (besides me) to the bachelorette party, me and one other, and a friend, the NYC trip. That left three people paying for this nightmare, and again, I'm in college. Two had an excuse, at least. One was pregnant, one lived in California. One didn't show up because we wouldn't do what *she* wanted as activities. While I appreciated the suggestions, what her idea of an appropriate party, and what my sister would be comfortable with, two different things. One, I forget exactly why, but I remember thinking it was stupid.



Also, the mother-in-law made things much worse.



The marriage didn't even last three months.

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#38 I sometimes work for a wedding planner at the event the day of. There was one wedding that I was working at that was humming along right on schedule. But about 45 minutes before the ceremony was supposed to begin, a bridesmaid grabbed me in a panic and told me the bride forgot her shoes. She told me that the bride absolutely needed her shoes.



So I asked where they were, she told me they were about an hour away. The wedding planner talked to the bride and told her that no one would notice if she didn’t wear her shoes. The bride pitched a fit and made an uncle drive and get them. It took him about 2.5 hours to get them. The whole time, we were trying to convince the bride to start the ceremony and she refused.



The worst part was that her family came from another Country and didn’t really speak English so they had no idea what was going on at first. They got super restless and some people even left. We told the bride that people were leaving and she didn’t care, she just wanted her shoes. Everything was delayed by about an hour and half. People were pissed. By the time the reception rolled around about 50% of the people left the venue.

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#39 Oh I have one! I used to work weddings in college. I worked one that was a complete nightmare. The bride and groom were from NYC and got married in the south. He was her boss at a Fox News show. When I first saw them I legit thought he was her dad. The entire night she kept yelling at him, telling him to leave conversations she was having with her friends. She was just awful to him.



Not to mention their wedding colors were pink and green. And I mean BRIGHT pink. They paid thousands of dollars to have a pink tented ceiling and their bridesmaid dresses were these ugly hot pink designer dresses. I think each one cost $900. This wedding all around was between $300-350,000 at least. They had a man in a jet pack dressed in a tux fly over the reception, land to a string quartet playing the James Bond theme song and took a sip of a martini. That cost like $13k. He was a pretty interesting guy, if you can imagine.



I sometimes wonder if the couple is still together. I’m assuming not.

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#40 I do wedding planning on the side and offered to help a friend like three days ago. They’ve been engaged.... a month-ish now? Wedding is in a year.



I literally just had a pretty invasive surgery like five hours ago and this chick sends a “you ok?” text, and as I’m typing my response, starts prattling on about what she wants to do for her wedding plans in a year.



My recovery isn’t expected to be long but like and I know it’s exciting and all. But, at least wait until I respond? I’m gonna need lots of Xanaxs this time around, I can already tell.

#41 Was helping a friend plan her wedding. We literally had everything planned, had called in favors with friends to do *everything* at cost, and she had personally asked my mom to officiate. This was going to be gorgeous, and I did nothing without her. She was in on the entire thing, as she should be.



Her inlaws got involved and she started saying yes to everything they were saying without telling me. They then started asking me to ask my friends to do it all for free or give them a bigger deal than just cost. When I pushed back on the price, suddenly I was making her wedding all about me and being made out to be a nutjob. My friend didnt even take the time to tell my mom that she had found a catholic deacon to marry them (mind you, shes Muslim and the groom converted from Catholicism to Islam to marry her in another ceremony so SOMEONE lied about their faith here)! I found out 2nd hand, 4 days before the wedding.



I cancelled everything but the caterer (that was a favor my bf had called in and decided to keep only because his buddy needed the money), she bought fake flowers and the ceremony was a train wreck. She got the Aisle 5 wedding she paid for and I got to save money on a dress.

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#42 Probably this post on r/choosingbeggars a few months ago. Some highlights:



> “Please arrive 15-30 minutes early. Please DO NOT wear white, cream, or ivory. Please do not wear anything other than a basic bob or ponytail. Please do not [have] a full face of makeup”



>“Do not record during the ceremony. Do not check in on [Facebook] until instructed. Use #[Wedding hashtag] when posting all pictures”



>“DO NOT TALK TO THE BRIDE AT ALL”



>“Everyone will toast with Rémy. No acceptance. Lastly must come with gift $75 or more or you won’t be admitted”.

#43 My friend is an events coordinator, one of the few privileged to host at a fancy, remote Californian resort. It takes celebreties for 2-3k per night, but doesnt have any big party spaces. Events are held in the fields, and rich folk enjoy the rustic vibe.



This reception was to be held in July, on a Sunday, in the parking lot. My Friend orders rolls of artificial turf grass to cover the asphalt. The Bride gets buyer's remorse and cancels the turf a couple weeks before the wedding. Wedding day she comes to Friend fuming "This is an actual parking lot, with lines and everything!!"



The first few ppl Friend called hung up on her. Finally someone quotes her an absurd price to load up ALL of their rolls of (real) turf grass, drive the hr to the resort, and set it up.



Friend doubles the price she quotes the bride. Bride doesnt bat an eye.



And that is how i got paid $20/hr to intermittently water turf grass in a parking lot.

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#44 Bride was having 69 with her so called best friend before her wedding and he was going to object in their wedding.

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#45 "whuT do YoU MeaN there's NO Pocket Squares?!"



"You never ordered any."



"you've ruined MY WeDDing! ItS all stuPId now! You neEd tO be FIREDDDDD!"



"No, you are going to stop crying because you're ruining your makeup and go get married."



Seriously, if a little square of fabric is the be all and end all you have much much bigger problems.

#46 My Husband was a wedding photographer for many years so he has seen some doozies. The one I remember him telling me that the Bride hated her Mother (I don't know reasons) wasn't going to invite her to the wedding but was coerced into it by others in the family. Comes the wedding day my hubs is taking at home pics before leaving for the Church, Bride pulls him aside and says "I do not want any pictures of my Mother taken today, none at all. If you set up family shots and she is there just let the flash off do not take her picture?. My hubs couldn't bring himself to do it and took all the pictures and figured the Bride could tear them up if she wanted later.

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#47 I worked at a mom/pop shop. We had a bride who was polish, who my boss called 'polish princess', she wasn't my bride but they picked a very bad consultant for her. Made worse by the fact that this girl wanted stuff added to her dress that wasnt done by the manufacture so we had to do it all in house. To give you an example, she wanted lights, those tube lights? I think that's what they are called, all around the bottom half of a dress that we had already spliced with two different dresses.



Side note: my boss loved anything that meant money.



Anywho, we spent months fixing and refitting this dress because she not only lost 45lbs from her first time being measured, which brought her 4 dress sizes less than her original, she also got a massive chest job, bruskia. Well, after finally fitting her into her gown, on the last week she decided the lights that took our poor 70 year old seamstress two months to sew in, looked tacky. She was crying and throwing herself at her mother in a tantrum, screaming in polish all this crazy [stuff]. She ripped the bottom of the dress and ultimately had to buy a dress from David's bridal because my boss finally got smart and kicked her out. Just a mess. She made our seamstress cry!!!!!

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#48 Not 30 mins ago I had someone accuse our deaf tailor of recording her on his phone as she tried on dresses and walked around in them.... he was facetimeing his wife as he walked through the store. He was signing too. She was very embarrassed but not enough to apologize to any of us for screaming through the store.

#49 I work at a hotel that does a huge amount of wedding business, and we had an engagement shower with the plan being that the couple would be having the wedding with us as well. This involved the bride-to-be and to an extent, her mother.



Anyways, we knew there were going to be issues because neither the bride or groom ever smiled. She was always complaining about how he was "wishy-washy" with picking a date and he was always silent. The MOB was your stereotypical Brooklyn Jewish Mother and had her hand in EVERYTHING to make sure things were perfect for her little princess. (My experience has shown that the MOB/MOG are exponentially worse than the actual people getting married.)



Well, the engagement party starts, and everyone, except for the couple, seem to be having a great time. Then, halfway through the party, we suddenly heard the girl scream at her fiancee "WE WILL **NEVER** HAVE A CHRISTMAS TREE IN ***MY*** HOUSE, SO YOU CAN GET OVER IT!!!!"



And from there it devolved into a shouting match between the couple, who moved from the banquet room to the lobby so their "guests" couldn't hear the argument. (Didn't work. They heard everything.)



Apparently she was Jewish and he was Protestant and not once in their relationship had they discussed religion. They went at it on and off for two hours. She was screaming at the top of her lungs about how their (non-existent) children would be raised Jewish, and how his traditions didn't matter. Her mother standing at her side and nodding in agreement and interjecting occasionally with a "that's right" or "you tell him".



He was pleading (in a good attempt to be quiet, but was obviously frustrated) for her to at least compromise to let him at least *invite* his pastor from his home town for the wedding, and that their (non-existent) children could possibly do things with his parents for Christmas, even if they didn't celebrate.



The guests just kept partying, pretending nothing was happening, but you could see on all of their faces that they wanted to leave, but couldn't since they would have to pass by the couple to get to the only exit.



Only after two hours and the argument eventually devolving in to her INSISTING her children would never see a Christmas tree in their whole lives so they wouldn't be confused (good luck with that one in this country, lady) the groom finally, dejectedly said "Well then maybe this isn't going to work."



She threw her ring at him and said, (I swear to god) "THEN WHY THE HELL DID YOU LET ME MAKE YOU PROPOSE?!?!?!?!?!?!" She then changed her mind, picked up the ring and said "Whatever. I'm keeping this." and stormed off. Her mother looked at her ex-potential-son-in-law, told him he was an idiot for letting her baby go, and went after her.



I've NEVER seen a banquet room clear of people so fast. Within fifteen minutes, everyone was gone, and it was a ghost town, and from the looks of it, everyone took their "Gifts" with them.



Worse still, it was the former-bride's family who had hosted and were staying at the hotel, so we spend the next two days "commiserating" with them about how awful the groom was as they moved their daughter out of his apartment.



Dude dodged a bullet.

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#50 My experience with a bridezilla happened at my great aunt's house. She has a private lake and a lovely set up for a small, country style outdoor wedding. The mother of the groom was a close friend of hers, so my aunt was happy to open up her home for the event.



I got the feeling leading up to the wedding that the groom's family didn't care much for the bride, and after witnessing her throwing a temper tantrum over the placement of the food table because it started to rain, I kinda started to see why. Listening to the way she talked to everyone around her appalled me. She was a complete spoiled brat, and really was lucky that everyone didn't just leave the wedding completely... I wouldn't have blamed them a bit.



However, the worst was the fact that she decided that she wanted her bridesmaids to walk barefoot... in the muddy, wet grass. After, she had them buy new boots to wear specifically with their dresses. Anyone who has ever bought cowboy boots knows that they are upwards of $100, and she picked out pink ones to match their pink dresses. All five of the bridesmaids had to buy these boots on top of whatever they had to pay for the dress. And she decides 10 minutes before the wedding starts, that she doesn't want them to wear them.



Of course, everyone complies with her and pacifies her and the wedding goes well. Although it got pretty tense during the "speak now or forever hold your peace" part. Not surprised to hear that the marriage didn't make it to 6 months... She was the most selfish person I've ever met, I'm convinced that she didn't want to get married at all, just wanted all the attention on her.

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#51 When I worked at a fabric store if I heard someone mention a wedding I would intentionally go to another department to work. Without fail, every bride to walk in needed 25 yards of a discontinued fabric and she didn't have the SKU just a little sample piece of it which would take hours to work out and if you couldn't magically summon it then she'd flip out because her wedding was in three days and now there were no table runners. After awhile, you just stop even feeling sorry for them.

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#52 I was the DJ for a wedding where the bride (from a very wealthy family) was not expected to live past childhood. Imagine, if you will, a girl who was raised having never heard the word "no". Her entire childhood was one big Make-a-Wish^TM.



She had a zest for life. She loved to dance, so much so that her parents were building her a giant lake house with, I guess a ballroom but more like a disco club; a room just for dancing.



She was marrying a man several years her senior that she met at a dance class. He was just like a character out of a movie that charms older women and then steals their fortunes, except this was a much younger woman.



The request list for the wedding reception was a lot of early 90's high-energy dance music. After dinner, and I've done this hundreds of times, dancing starts. I decided to kick off dancing with the bride's favorite song, Technotronic - Pump up the Jam. Until this moment, I had nothing but pleasant interactions with this woman who genuinely seemed to appreciate life for how precious it truly is. Before the beat could even drop, she was running over to me *screaming*, tearing into me for ruining her wedding. It was a spectacle and the guests watched in horror as she berated me. *She* wasn't ready to dance yet, and I was playing the song that she was most looking forward to dancing to on her wedding day. I was forced to stop the song cold and the only sound was her screaming as I fumbled to find some cocktail music to throw on until *she* was ready to dance.



At the end of the night most brides come up and hug me and thank me for a wonderful night. I didn't get so much as an icy stare; it was as I didn't even exist to her anymore. Her father came up and gave me a **$400** gratuity. His words offered but a simple apology but you could tell they carried the weight of the monster he'd created.

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#53 While the photographer was waiting for the extended family to gather for formals, he photographed couples and families already present. The bride bristled that he wasn't taking photos of her and that these were not photos bride had requested. (Photographer had already finished photos of bride and groom in several locations.)



Because she was upset, she didn't ask the photographer to take photos of her and her special friends during the following reception.



So, when she finally saw the photos a few weeks later she regretted that she had taken out her (unwarranted) anger: She was missing dozens of photos she would have wanted.



Another bride was very upset that in some engagement photos the framing/cropping wasn't right, even though the very same pose was captured with correct framing IN THE PREVIOUS and NEXT photos.

Because of his previous "mistakes," she hated the wedding photographer the entire wedding day, and hated his photos too, even though they were very high quality - matching with his portfolio.

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#54 Photographer. During more than a dozen years in this business, I've had almost nothing but fantastic clients, real sweethearts, and consider myself lucky.



The exception was a New York bride who was pissed because it rained cats and dogs on her wedding day (not sure if she understood I wasn't in charge of making the weather). She had wanted to take golf carts to the beach with the wedding party to do fun photos there, but that clearly didn't happen. Her foul mood spoiled a bit of the wedding. Good thing everyone else still appeared to be having a good time regardless. She managed to stay (barely) polite to her vendors, but weeks later *unleashed* on me because I had delivered, among I don't know how many hundreds of photos, two shots of the DJ. She calculated that those photos, based on my fee, had cost her $14, IIRC, and was almost comically displeased about that. She also flipped her wig because, she told me angrily, she'd observed me eating a few canapés during the reception — and at three dollars apiece, how did I not understand *those were not intended for the hired help*!



I offered to refund her $23 and inquired where she wanted me to send the check. At that point she calmed down a bit, possibly realizing how ridiculous she was being, and then volunteered that maybe she was being a bit irrational at the moment ... because she was pregnant. Of course, I offered my congratulations. She grudgingly told me to keep the check.



I did put a baby gift (a silver rattle) in the mail to her a few weeks later. I hope she and her husband and the baby lived happily ever after!

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#55 I worked management at a resort in a popular tourist town. When weddings are booked at our venue with the event coordinator we can hold certain number of rooms for guests attending. A manager was always required to check in the bridal couple and I had been given a heads up by the coordinator on Bridezilla.



They wanted a room on the highest floor and closer to the beach, they were booked into the Honeymoon Suite. 3rd floor, ocean views. Nope, she wanted higher and closer. Had an absolute meltdown at the front desk when I explained there was nothing higher... Or closer.



A colleague of mine ran for the event coordinator when she started screaming at me and her husband to be. He was very apologetic and trying to calm her down. She was placated and sent off with keys, less than 30 minutes later she was back and demanding we empty the rooms next to and below her. Honey those rooms cost $640 a night and we are fully booked!



I was lucky enough to not be working the night of the wedding but I heard all about her abusing the wait staff, kicking the band out for playing a song she didnt like and the screaming match she got into with her mother in law. What a peach!



All up the wedding was about $40,000 and she made everyone miserable. The groom left out front desk staff and box of wine to apologise for her behaviour.



Not the only Bridezilla, but definitely the craziest I had.

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#56 Worked for a catering company owned by my friend's mother for a summer.



Bride wants a buffet style service and she chooses about a dozen different dishes plus sides and two different salads. Price isn't an option, so she picks some pretty nice stuff. We did a few types of fish, bacon-wrapped filets, grilled and fried chicken and various other fun stuff like mussels and clams.



She had over 200 people at her wedding, so we cooked up a feast and it was presented beautifully. The food was great. We tried everything, obviously, before putting it out. Everything went perfectly.



We were a pretty small company, so this was a big deal for us.



Anyways, about an hour into the reception, a few bridesmaids are wasted. The bride/groom are decently drunk, but nowhere near the maids.



One of them loses it and starts puking in the bushes. There are enough people there and enough going on at the time that it didn't cause a scene. No one was really paying attention, and the bridesmaid who puked did it pretty nonchalantly.



The bride flipped out. She automatically assumed it was the food, not the alcohol, that caused her friend to vomit. She stands up and screams, "Nobody eat the food! You'll get sick!"



I calmly approached the bride (as best as I could) with a coworker and explained that the food was fine and that people would not get sick.



She wasn't having it. She took an empty pitcher that we used to serve water in, dunked it in the swimming pool, and proceeded to drown the food trays with chlorinated water, thus ruining everything. She then made a bigger scene by personally clearing everyone's plate, despite people telling her to sit down and relax.



She was crying hysterically. Her deadbeat new husband did nothing. Just sat there and watched.



We ended up leaving with only the deposit. She refused to pay us the rest. We took her to court and she won. She tried to countersue the company but lost. I left after that summer and vowed to never work in the service industry again.

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#57 I do a little wedding photography, most of them with my aunt. I've done I few smaller ones on my own, usually for people I know that are just looking for a record of their big day (I still edit them up and make them look nice but it's usually only a small ceremony and a reception).



Anyways, a few years ago my aunt referred a bride to me because she was going to be out of town but was sure I could handle it. Now, I was 18 at the time and sort of a push over, plenty of brides had gotten a real steal for their photography because I was scared to charge too much. So this bride calls me and started asking me questions. I answered all of them and when I gave her my price, $750 for the WHOLE thing -- I'm talking hair and make up, getting dressed for both parties, the ceremony, reception, and their leaving -- she quickly tried to haggle me down. I agreed and brought it down to $600, which really leaves me with little to nothing for the amount of time I would be spending on the project, and she told me she would get back to me.



A few days later she calls and tells me that a girl she went to high school with is going to do them for free and that she wouldn't be needing my services. Which was fine, I didn't really want to do it for that cheap and hey, my Saturday opened back up.



So on the day of her wedding, in the middle of a day trip I decided to take since she explicitly told me she wouldn't need me, she calls and asked where I was. I kindly reminded her that she had told me that her friend was doing it for her and I wasn't needed, and that there was nothing that could be done anyway because I was at least three hours away from her venue and did not have any of my equipment ready when she insisted that she said nothing of the sort.



I'm not sure what ended up happening, I like to assume her friend pulled through but I'm sure she has nothing good to say about me to her friends but I don't do much photography anymore so it's whatever. That's one of the reasons I don't do it anymore, I just don't have the time or patience to deal with people like that anymore.

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#58 Tuxedo salesman here. Bride and groom came into the store to get tuxedos. She said "I need a penguin suit for my fiance." Now I give this too much thought, as that's not a particularly uncommon phrase. But then she pulled out a picture of a penguin and I had to match that. She made him get a tails jacket and black vest, spent over an hour figuring out what shoes looked like the most like flippers, and then made me special order a shade of orange bow tie that most closely matched the penguin's little scruff thing. The 7 shades of orange we had were not acceptable.



She mentioned to me in our conversation that she made her boyfriend make a 300 dollar donation to the local zoo so that he could propose to her in the penguin tank.



Lady was crazy.

#59 I work at a large hotel/conference center and we see a ton of weddings. The Indian weddings (not native american, India Indian) are always pretty crazy. They have some traditions or required activities that are usually just all around unnecessary. Like one of them, the Groom had to arrive via boat (we're on a lake) and dance his way into the hotel and into the ceremony room. He and the entire groom party HAD to do this or the wedding was off. Oh and they usually spend around $80,000 for these weddings.



Anyway to the point! The bride of one of these weddings was sitting on her designated couch... thing... during the reception. They had scheduled a belly dancer to perform and during the middle of it the bride stands up and just runs over to the dancer and pushes her on the ground. She was mad because the dancer was "stealing the spotlight" from her, even though there were other forms of entertainment that did the same thing. Everyone knew she was just jealous of how the dancer looked and it was just sad.



Other than that there was one bride who insisted that everyone called her "The Bride" and not use her name.

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#60 I grew up in a Southern town along a river. This town was -and is- one of those towns with a Junior League, an old country club, and several other exclusive traditions for the prominent and monied families that have been there since God was a boy. Anyway, one summer I worked out on a farm outside of town that was on the river; the land next door was owned by the scion of one of the prominent local families and this summer his daughter was getting married. Because of our proximinty, we heard all of the juicy details about the wedding. Our favorite was that the bride wasn't happy with how the river looked- it was low due to a drought that summer- and so Daddy called the Army Corps of Engineers to have them release a little water at the dam to fill things out a little.

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#61 Worked at a big function suite in northern Scotland when I was at university. It was one of the few venues in the city, so we hosted a lot of wedding receptions (and yeah, the scots like a drink!). This isn't that outrageous but the bride was super annoying.



Most of the weddings were quite rowdy - ceilidh dancing, lots of drinking, loud LOUD voices, but this particular one gets really out of hand. The bride and groom were carried around above people's heads on chairs for a bit, which was not a standard tradition but whatever, it looked fun.



They're getting drunker, and rowdier, and then finally my shift is coming to a close (we were only booked til one) and I couldn't wait to get out of there. Nope. Bride throws a MASSIVE fit, crying, screaming, this is her special day and it's not finishing now, dammit. FOB hands us over CASH for the next two hours (not 100% sure how much, but hundreds) and we all get on with things. Party gets rowdier.



Finally, like an hour later, a massive fight breaks out and everyone leaves anyway, bride wailing and being pulled out by her equally drunk new husband. FOB demands a refund but it was past two by a little bit and cleanup would take us past three anyway, so he didn't get one. The whole night was a train wreck but that wailing drunk bride covered in mascara and tears really took the biscuit.



TL;DR Drunk whiny bride makes father pay cash to extend opening hours of reception venue, fight breaks out everyone leaves anyway. More tears.

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