And by the way, speaking of wedding planners, have you ever thought that this must be one of the most nerve-wracking professions in the modern world? At least, the number of entitled people any representative of this occupation faces regularly is way more than for many other jobs. And this viral thread in the AskReddit community, from which Bored Panda has made another witty selection for you, is further confirmation of this.

Just confess it - have you ever been a guest at a wedding? Right at a full-fledged, beautiful and delightful wedding, with solemn music , vows of love until death itself, a happy father leading an equally beaming bride down the aisle, the newlyweds cutting the wedding cake, and an extremely tired but nevertheless pleased wedding planner?

#1 One woman asked me if I could hire her a panda to be her ring bearer.



A panda.

#2 Last weekend a bride strides into a gorgeous rented chapel 4 hours early, while 30 ppl are praying, in her super short makeup robe, freaks out because a 1 table was not set up at that moment, picks up a chair in front of everyone and throws it at a trash can. Yep.

#3 My cousin married a vapid idiot. The night before the wedding at the rehearsal she figured out the flower girl had the same shoes as her, in a much smaller size. She flipped her s**t at 9pm and made the mother of the flower girl buy different shoes for her before the ceremony. That's what happens when you buy your shoes from Payless. Not much of a selection in white.

Let's give a small disclaimer right away - of all the stories presented in this selection, I liked the one where the bride wanted to hire a panda as a ring-bearer the most. After all, it's very simple - a panda is the perfect choice in almost any life situation, isn't it? But seriously, I couldn't even imagine that people preparing for one of the biggest days in their entire lives could make such weird demands!

#4 Bride got trashed at their afterparty (not really a reception because they eloped) then came back to the hotel late at night and cussed out her new husband loudly enough that I could hear it downstairs: "You will NEVER. be. ACCEPTED. into my life. A*****E."



The next morning she was (horribly hungover and) rude to everyone. Fast forward a week and she b****s that the photographer "made her look fat in her pictures." No b***h, you just fat.

#5 Bride made flower girl wear white pantyhose because the little girl's legs were "too hairy"!

#6 Bridesmaid, not a wedding planner.



The bride had a complete emotional breakdown because the purple monogrammed napkins she ordered were a little too blue-ish. She also spent the last half of her bachelorette party crying and complaining that not enough people were there.

For example, we once told how at one wedding, in addition to elegant fancy invitations, the guests also received demands from the newlyweds, firstly, to cover their meals themselves, and secondly, to bring the gifts in cash only. And if the second can still be justified - for example, by the spouses-to-be's desire to urgently raise money for some expensive purchase - then the first demand absolutely outraged the readers.

#7 The all-time stand-out for *bridezilla* was when the couple came together for a music-planning meeting in the organ loft.



For the Processional, the groom-to-be said, "I want 'Here Comes the Bride."



She said, "I'm not coming when you want."



They settled, at my suggestion, on "Trumpet Voluntary.".

#8 I work at a bakery and part of my job is to help pair couples with the correct designer for their cake.



One bride wanted a cake large enough to feed 500 and she wanted it to float. This multi-tiered cake was going to be filled with fresh berries and custard, covered with buttercream and fondant, and decorated with edible flowers and more fresh fruit. And she wanted us to somehow defy the laws of gravity/physics and make it float.



Apparently, she had seen a floating cake in an anime show and decided nothing else was acceptable. When I told her we can't make floating cakes, she threw her coffee on the floor and cried that we were ruining her wedding. Her fiance ushered her out the door and I never saw either of them again.

#9 Bride's sister became pregnant six months before the wedding and the bride had a clusterf**k of a meltdown saying her sister had done it on purpose to steal her thunder. Threatened to kick her out of the wedding, nearly tore that damn family apart. Christ.

"In fact, the whole mass of various stories about weird newlyweds' demands can be divided into three main categories. The first usually concerns money, the second - when people want something damn unusual at the wedding," says Denys Tsikanovsky, a wedding planner and host from Tel-Aviv, Israel, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. "Well, and the third category includes other inexplicable quirks and whims, that happens too." "Most often, of course, there are cases from the first two categories. When people, for example, spent a lot in the process of preparing for a wedding, and want to return at least part of the money spent. Or they are simply stingy themselves. Or when newlyweds just want to impress guests with something unusual so much that they simply cross all boundaries of what is acceptable and reasonable."

#10 Late to the party, but our wedding venue booked two wedding parties on the same day. No problem, they said we wouldn't overlap, we didn't particularly care anyway.



Towards the end of getting our photos done, photographer says to me we're being moved to another part of the garden because this other party was inside and the bride did not want to see another bride on her big day. We didn't give a s**t at the time as we were genuinely just very happy to be married, but what a f*****g c**t.

#11 My sister threw such a fit at my mother during the wedding dress search that my father offered her a blank check to "elope so we don't have to put up with this."



She declined.



And divorced the guy a few years later.

#12 Not me but a relative. A bride went crazy after being told that she couldn't pay for her cake with an EBT card.

(Seinfeld voice)Who are these people?

"By the way, some others who could also tell a lot of interesting things about such cases are wedding photographers. But, I'm quite sure, hardly anyone will reveal really scandalous details and particulars. In the end, there is the concept of professional ethics. And any, even the most entitled, client is first and foremost a client. All we need to do is to make sure that their big day becomes as joyful and memorable as possible," Denys summarizes. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I'm not a planner, but my aunt sent back a bouquet 1 hour before the wedding because it was "too green".

#14 My best friend got married two years ago to a bride who insisted that her maid of honor not get any tattoos leading up to the wedding or she would be removed from the wedding party. The reason "because she will ruin the wedding photos with her tattoo's."



The maid of honor wanted to get a quarter sleeve from her shoulder to mid bicepe. She had been planning this tattoo for months when this ultimatum levied over a year before the actual wedding date (very long engagement period around 2+ years). I could understand her stance if she didn't have several tattoos already (none visible while in her dress though). Which made her look like a huge hypocrite to everyone else. This was just one of many awkward moments at that wedding.



TLDR: Bride told her best friend that she was out of her wedding if she got a tattoo in order to not "ruin" the wedding photos.

#15 Not just the bride, the entire wedding was a disaster. I used to work for a wedding catering business, one time we had a wedding where everything that could've gone wrong, went wrong. The groom's ex showed up, demanded to be let in, and was eventually escorted out by the cops. The groom later screamed at his mother to "Get the f**k out of here." The bride's brother was cut off after he was noticeably sauced, he proceeded to knock over a stack of glass racks (maybe 5 racks) and break about 8 dozens glasses on the floor in the dining room. Multiple guests had their [illegal substances] confiscated and a lady vomited and passed out on the dance floor. I miss that job.

However, the stories told in this selection are pretty much enough for several books about wedding disasters - even without unnecessary details, right? So now, we're strongly expecting you to read these tales, mark the ones you like the best of all, and probably share your own - in case you too have something interesting and amusing under the belt. So, bon voyage, our dear readers, have a good time with this list! ADVERTISEMENT

#16 I'm not a wedding planner but my friend is getting married soon. She planned this huge wedding with 8 bridesmaids/groomsman and when she tried to arrange for the bridesmaids to get together and pick out bridesmaids dresses two of them couldn't make it on the day she picked, she was so upset that they couldn't come on that particular day that she sent out a nasty text to all the bridesmaids and cancelled the big wedding and now is having a destination wedding with just her fiance and their family...

#17 Went to a friends wedding where through her bridezilla ways was not on speaking terms with her soon to be mother in law. Apparently the MIL made some change to a steak sauce or something and my friend freaked out yelling and made her brother go and get her a lunchable from the grocery store. She ate a lunchable at the main table of the reception. Marriage lasted about a year.

#18 Not the bride, but the groom and his entitled, godawful family.





The groom is an a**hat, but his mom takes the m***********g cake. At one point during the reception, the mother of the groom keeps b***hing out where the newlyweds are, when are they coming, why are they taking so long, what will we do if she dies of hypoglycemia since she's so hungry already, when I keep telling her that they're just having their photos taken, prepping for the reception, sending out more appetizers on their table so she could eat; basically telling her that everything's going fine without actually saying "can you please f**k off? I'm working".



Turns out the mother of the groom harassed most of my staff saying the same s**t over and over, and even if we sent out food for them, she refuses to eat since she wants to take a family photo first with the newlyweds.

#19 Not a wedding planner but I'm former clergy.



So, let me start off by saying that I was a deacon. Fully empowered to officiate weddings. But no one, in my experience, asks the deacon to do a wedding unless they are a family friend. So I was a little shocked, and somewhat suspicious, when I was approached by this couple. They wanted two things; me to officiate and use of our church. They were only two weeks away and their first venue fell through. Alternatively, they would just like to rent the church and they would have a family friend officiate.



Unless the family friend just happened to be clergy of the same denomination as us the latter wasn't an option.



As I asked more questions I became increasingly uncomfortable with the couple. Something was off. Finally, they came out with it. The couple had broken up after the invites had been sent. But the bride was not going to be deprived of her "special day" of "being treated like a princess" for some technicality like she didn't have a groom. Deposits were already in place anyway. So they figured they'd throw the big wedding, have the reception and then go their separate ways.



I asked the groom why he would be participating in this farce. The father of the bride, in an apparent effort to give his special princess her special day, was willing to give the groom the honeymoon tickets/hotel. So he basically got a vacation to show up and look sincere.



The reason why the first venue dropped them was that they didn't want to stage a fake wedding. Neither did we.

#20 Was just in a wedding a few months ago. Us bridesmaids had to wear black shoes under our floor length dresses. Right before we left the hotel to head to the church one of the bridesmaids shoes broke. Like, the sole of the shoe separated completely from her toe and dangled. We were trying to find a sewing kit to see if we could rig it but we had to go. We grabbed what we could (the bridesmaid grabbed another pair of heels that were tan) and went to the limo. We stuffed pins and s**t into the shoe to try to make it stay, but one wrong move and the pin would go straight through her toe. We looked at the bride to show her so she can wear the other shoes and she wanted her to wear the black ones. Are you kidding me??? The walk down that aisle was like 50 yards. She switched shoes without telling the bride, and I was walking in front of her so I made sure to walk slow as s**t so she could take tiny steps so her shoes wouldn't show.

I know what you're going to say. "Oh she was prob just worried about the pictures!"

Yeah, we were in no pictures once the ceremony ended.

#21 Brother in law's fiancee stormed out of the wedding rehearsal (which was being done after paying to reserve the time knowing another rehearsal would happen after and thus no do-overs) and drove home because her now-husband wanted to add a song to the playlist for the dance she didn't like. She also scheduled family photos for the day of his best friends wedding after he told her he was the best man and then threw a giant tantrum about him putting family first. And got him to buy an empty lot on her parents property with a giant bank loan and move into their parents, with their kid, and out of a nice apartment, to pay down the loan and save up to build a house, on his $40k income.



TLDR; horrible woman completely ruined brother in law's life, future.

#22 Not a wedding planner, but at my sisters wedding, part of the the reception was held indoors, in an area which isn't wheelchair accessible. My disabled wife and i had to miss out on that part of it.

We found out about it on the day, minutes before that part of the wedding was due to start.

A little while after, we realise that there actually is a way to get into the area, we just need to go through an inside room which had been set up with tables for dinner.

I found my sister and asked them to ask the staff to let us through. Sister forbade us from going through the room, saying she didn't want anyone going into it until it was dinnertime, essentially leaving my wife and i sitting alone outside while she and her friends had a chocolate fountain & open bar.

I came about THIS || close to giving her a loud piece of my mind and bailing on the wedding.

#23 It was my aunt Twyla's wedding renewal. She ordered makeup artists, hair dressers and even a team to setup where the party will be taking place. The hair dressers and makeup artists specifically were for her four sisters, four cousins and an extra three cousins from her husband's side of the family. The only people who let the makeup artist and hair dresser fix them up hours before the renewal wedding was my mom, Jackie (my aunt's sister), me, my little sistser, and my aunt herself. The other memebers wanted to do it all themselves for some reason. When we all arrived at the party, the other women who rejected the offer showed up with no makeup (pimples) and nappy hair. My aunt stressed on the spot and blew up in their faces. Jackie, my mom, the makeup artist and even the hairdresser got mad at the ones who rejected. There was a f*****g hour left and these jerks weren't ready! The makeup and hair dresser would've been doing it without them having to pay because it was all coming from my aunt's pocket but no, they wanted to "do it themselves." Although my aunt was a bridezilla, she had every right to be. A lot of my family members are kind of morons.

#24 It was my brother's wedding, and I was one of the bridesmaids for my sister-in-law.



We were taking all those cutey, typical pre-wedding photos between the bride and her bridesmaid, and her and her parents, when we realised that only the bridesmaids transport had arrived, and that the car for her and her dad was stuck somewhere.



She called up to find out what was happening, proceeded to scream at the poor guy who was stuck somewhere in the middle of no-where.



Her skin erupted in a red sort of rash that was visible on her chest, and her arms, and she screamed that she was not going to get married if she couldn't go in the car she paid for.



Half an hour went by. No car for her.



We suggested she just come with us? We had a volkswagen c2 wedding decorated van, and had plenty of space for her and her parents.



Her response? "No, I can't turn up this late to my wedding. I'm not getting married!"



After a tense 10 minutes, she got in our van, and we continued with the wedding day.