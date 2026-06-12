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If you had a choice and money was no constraint, would you choose to live in a city, a small town, or the countryside? All have pros and cons, but, in the last century, cities have been growing at an unprecedented pace. The UN projects that 68% of the world's population will live in urban areas, and that presents some challenges in city planning.

Lately, though, some urban spaces are becoming so unwelcoming and dystopian-looking that it's surprising that anyone would want to live in them. Bored Panda has collected the most poignant examples of urban hell from two different online communities that share these types of urban hellscapes, and we present them for your displeasure below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Urban building cluttered with numerous air conditioners and city skyscrapers in the background

WubbaLubba15 Report

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    #2

    Graffiti-covered urban alley with garbage and people

    Original-Alfalfa4406 Report

    5points
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    #3

    Unusual tower rising behind tangled electric wires in city

    biwook Report

    5points
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    #4

    Complex highway interchange surrounded by dense forest

    biwook Report

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    #5

    Concrete block houses under construction in a barren land

    Soma_Or Report

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    #6

    Traffic and commercial signs including McDonald's in urban hell cityscape

    RustyShadeOfRed Report

    5points
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    #7

    Suburban housing development in desert landscape from above urban hell

    killurbuddha Report

    5points
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    #8

    Aerial view of densely packed urban area with small park in center

    _Yumm_ Report

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    #9

    Row of suburban houses under high tension power lines in urban neighborhood

    CRSMCD Report

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    #10

    Apartment building facade covered with many satellite dishes in urban area

    POGO_BOY38 Report

    5points
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    #11

    Comparison of urban sprawl before and after with massive cityscape and high-density buildings

    biswajit388 Report

    4points
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    #12

    Urban hell street littered with trash and people at night

    Dapper-Material5930 Report

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    #13

    Dense cluster of traditional mud-brick buildings in a desert environment

    Emergency-Green-2602 Report

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    #14

    Aerial view of Barcelona city grid with Sagrada Familia cathedral in center

    madrid987 Report

    4points
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    #15

    A snow-covered rocket monument surrounded by grey apartment buildings

    Ok_Distance_1134 Report

    4points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Aerial view of dense urban housing bordering a large green forest area

    Soma_Or Report

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    #17

    Urban hell tweet comparing Japan and America residential areas with map satellite views

    Peterkragger Report

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    #18

    Dense neighborhood with one building featuring a face painted on facade urban hell

    Saltedline Report

    4points
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    #19

    Snowstorm hitting buildings connected by a skybridge with purple lights urban hell

    Legitimate-Day9795 Report

    4points
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    #20

    Rectangular city block carved out of dense forest near coastline urban hell

    bostonburrito Report

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    #21

    Aerial view of dense urban cityscape with Mount Fuji in background urban hell

    Original_Tone5881 Report

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    #22

    Crowded urban street filled with advertisements and heavy pedestrian traffic

    medusa219 Report

    4points
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    #23

    Pollution from factory smokestacks emitting smoke behind city billboard

    achovsmisle Report

    4points
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    #24

    Massive concrete brutalist building complex in an urban setting

    Patriarch99 Report

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    #25

    Aerial view of a densely populated urban cityscape with rivers and many buildings

    trickledow Report

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    #26

    North Korean government-built countryside homes with uniform red roofs in rows

    DependentAd3724 Report

    4points
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    #27

    Dense apartment blocks surrounded by greenery showing urban hell housing

    reddit.com Report

    4points
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    #28

    Brutalist concrete urban architecture with geometric shapes and reflecting pool

    MatterOfTrust Report

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    #29

    Narrow urban alley cluttered with bicycles, pipes, and wires between tall buildings

    mr_reedling Report

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    #30

    Sunset over city with heavy fog and silhouettes of tall buildings in urban environment

    OkRespect8490 Report

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    #31

    Nighttime view of a pyramid-shaped apartment building with many lights on

    Ill_Engineering1522 Report

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    #32

    Destroyed and abandoned urban buildings showing decay in a cityscape

    Due_Visual_4613 Report

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    #33

    Crowded urban area with polluted river covered in trash and people walking over a bridge

    Proper_Host8480 Report

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    #34

    Two urban street scenes showing people interacting near vending machines and bicycles

    Dapper-Material5930 Report

    3points
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    #35

    Mountain lion overlooking sprawling city lights at night

    Probably the most heartbreaking trail cam image I've ever seen

    byrobot Report

    3points
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    #36

    Urban hell aerial view of dense city buildings next to a large green park

    Rich-Equipment-5769 Report

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    #37

    Urban hell gothic city with massive bridge and vintage airship in fog

    New_Gazelle3102 Report

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    #38

    Urban hell border showing abrupt change from forest to suburban neighborhood

    MessyGuy01 Report

    3points
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    #39

    Urban hell cityscape with high-rise buildings and distant mountains at dusk

    reddit.com Report

    3points
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    #40

    Urban memorial park surrounded by city buildings showing urban hell

    WildGardening Report

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    #41

    Aerial view of crowded apartment buildings at night in urban hell

    YoungCeaser3 Report

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    #42

    Playstation consoles lineup meme showing urban hell humor

    Healthy_Permission71 Report

    3points
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    #43

    Abandoned industrial site with pink trees in urban hell setting

    Pillebrettx30 Report

    3points
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    #44

    Modern city skyline with highways and office buildings in urban setting

    reddit.com Report

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    #45

    Netflix Squid Game 2 large event setup with skyscrapers in background

    Beneficial-Arugula54 Report

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    #46

    Snowy dense urban residential area in Murino and Kudrovo called urban hell

    Zargoth_the_destroye Report

    3points
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    #47

    Old blue train passing through a crowded slum with rocky terrain in urban hell

    Tour-Sure Report

    3points
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    #48

    Aerial view of a crowded suburban neighborhood with water canals in urban hell

    Superleggera49 Report

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    #49

    Man emerging from a street hole amid traffic highlighting urban hell poverty

    Gamepetrol2011 Report

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    #50

    Dirty piles of melting snow on an urban street at night in urban hell conditions

    the_humeister Report

    3points
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    #51

    Garbage pile on street in front of graffiti-covered walls in urban NYC scene

    Heatseeker_ Report

    3points
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    #52

    Suburban street with identical houses and a single car parked on road

    Which_Ordinary_217 Report

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    #53

    Modern glass and concrete office building with unique angular design

    JetHamster Report

    3points
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    #54

    Tall brutalist urban building with zepter sign and connecting tower at top

    KingBlana Report

    3points
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    #55

    Modern city skyline with high-rise buildings and tram street in urban area

    macroprism Report

    3points
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    #56

    Dense traffic congestion on a multi-lane urban highway during rush hour

    reddit.com Report

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    #57

    Military tank moving along a street lined with blooming cherry blossom trees

    Any_Passage_7758 Report

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    #58

    Aerial view of a city peninsula densely packed with skyscrapers and bridges

    biwook Report

    3points
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    #59

    Unusual urban building with upper floors supported by tall metal pillars

    A-l-r-i-g-h-t-y Report

    3points
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    #60

    Gray, deteriorating apartment blocks in a bleak urban environment

    BlackRake_7 Report

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    #61

    Dense urban cityscape with countless buildings and bridges under a clear sky

    reddit.com Report

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    #62

    Overhead view of densely packed urban buildings with some greenery and waterways

    xJzoo Report

    3points
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    #63

    Aerial view of Paris with the Arc de Triomphe and surrounding urban streets

    reddit.com Report

    3points
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    #64

    Aerial view of suburban homes with orange roofs surrounded by greenery in an urban area

    reddit.com Report

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