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Some modern cities really do look like dystopian sci-fi movie sets. The mix of windowless skyscrapers, endless parking lots, and constant traffic jams can sometimes feel so overwhelming it almost makes us want to escape to the woods for good.

It’s no surprise then that a lot of people online now refer to these places as “urban hell.” Thousands of users post photos to a popular subreddit that acts like a museum to showcase the depressing reality of modern city design.

At first glance, it’s easy to scroll through these images and just see them as ugly or poorly planned places. But look closer, because there is a much darker reality beneath the surface.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Abandoned Mall In Bangkok Thailand

Fish swimming inside flooded abandoned concrete structure in urban hell

South-Guava-2965 Report

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    #2

    Brooklyn, New York

    Foggy urban hell subway trains and bridge in gloomy city

    OkRespect8490 Report

    6points
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    Cities hold the promise of better jobs and modern healthcare, but reckless planning is doing the exact opposite for a lot of people. Today, a person’s life expectancy and well-being can completely shift from one street block to the next.

    Over 55% of the world’s population already lives in cities, and this number is expected to hit 68% by 2050.

    As concrete landscapes expand, basic infrastructure is buckling under the weight. Studies show that almost 40% of urban dwellers are forced to live without proper sanitation or adequate drinking water.
    #3

    Partially Abandoned "Life In Venice," A Sprawling Residential Complex On China’s East Coast

    Weirdly eerie urban hell with repetitive high-rise apartments reflected over water

    happy_bluebird Report

    5points
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    #4

    Elections In Hungary

    Urban street lined with numerous political campaign posters on poles and passing cars

    weallneedaname2 Report

    5points
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    #5

    Ameerpet, Hyderabad, India

    Crowded urban street packed with colorful advertisement signs and busy pedestrians

    ALiveOrganism Report

    5points
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    It’s wild how we’ve managed to build entire cities that are actively trying to make us sick.

    Data shows that 91% of city dwellers breathe toxic and polluted air every single day. And it’s not just messing with your lungs. Scientists have found that all that urban air pollution triggers massive inflammation inside your body and your brain. This spikes your risk of depression, messes with your memory, and can even lead to brain fog and dementia in the long run.

    Crowded spaces also make it incredibly easy for diseases like COVID-19, tuberculosis, dengue, and Ebola to spread like wildfire from neighbor to neighbor.

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    Poorly designed urban transport systems are another major headache for city dwellers. They can lead to accidents, air and noise pollution, and act as barriers to safe physical activity.
    #6

    High Tech, Low Life, Chongqing, China

    Eerie urban night scene with a child silhouette and glowing rings behind leafless trees

    No-Echidna7296 Report

    5points
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    #7

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Crowded bridge over trash-filled river in urban hell area

    Upstairs-Bit6897 Report

    5points
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    toikagao avatar
    Toika Gao
    Toika Gao
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How... Dhakadent

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    #8

    The Australian Dream

    Urban hell depiction of identical tightly packed houses with gray rooftops in a suburban area

    TomOnABudget Report

    5points
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    toikagao avatar
    Toika Gao
    Toika Gao
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do they have anything against plants and trees and fresh air?

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    On top of the toxic air and gridlock, these concrete expanses are slowly turning modern megacities into literal heat traps.

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    The World Health Organization (WHO) highlights that inland cities routinely experience temperatures 3-5 degrees Celsius (or 37-41 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than their surrounding rural areas.

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    Experts believe this is due to the urban heat island effect, where heavy concrete acts like a massive sponge for solar radiation. Meanwhile, lack of green spaces means the air doesn’t cool down naturally through evaporation.

    WHO warns that this widening thermal gap directly threatens public health and strains emergency systems during heatwaves.
    #9

    Former Georgia Ministry Of Highways

    Brutalist urban hell architecture with large concrete block structures

    South-Guava-2965 Report

    5points
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    toikagao avatar
    Toika Gao
    Toika Gao
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It would look lovely with some care

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    #10

    A Group Of Abandoned Rowhouses In East Baltimore

    Abandoned urban row houses boarded up with peeling paint and graffiti in urban hell scene

    AdSpecialist6598 Report

    5points
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    toikagao avatar
    Toika Gao
    Toika Gao
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm about to call that city "Baltiless"

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    #11

    Woman With Pram Strolls Past The Local Steel Works. Consett, UK (1974)

    Woman pushing stroller in smoky industrial urban hell area with factory chimneys

    ToronoRapture Report

    5points
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    #12

    The Other Side Of Chongqing, China

    Dense urban hell cityscape with aged, layered buildings and modern skyscraper background

    No-Echidna7296 Report

    5points
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    And guess who gets stuck holding the bill for this architectural mess? It’s definitely not the folks living in luxury high-rises with rooftop gardens.

    While the wealthy buy their way into breezy and tree-lined pockets of the city, low-income families and migrants get shoved into harmful and cramped spaces — a brutal process known as green gentrification.

    Take Chongqing, China, for example. People on social media often hype it up as this “cyberpunk” dream city because of its glowing neon ads and highways. But if you zoom in, the reality is way more dystopian.

    Huge luxury skyscrapers cast permanent shadows over crumbling and super-crowded apartment blocks. While the rich live high up in the sky, regular families at the bottom are stuck dealing with massive traffic jams, trash piles, and heavily polluted rivers right outside their windows.
    #13

    Chuvash State Opera Theater, Cheboksary, Russia

    Bleak urban hell brutalist building in snow with police car and lone figure

    OkRespect8490 Report

    5points
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    toikagao avatar
    Toika Gao
    Toika Gao
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Brutal brutalism. It has its charm in the correct context.

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    #14

    Baikonur, Kazakhstan

    Snow-covered urban hell with rocket monument in bleak city landscape

    Ok_Distance_1134 Report

    5points
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    toikagao avatar
    Toika Gao
    Toika Gao
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cool!! More than cool... freezing!!!

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    #15

    Belgrade, Serbia

    Eerie urban hell with damaged empty buildings and broken concrete structure

    18capy93 Report

    4points
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    Urban geographer Dr. Asher Roast says that “the focus on the apparent strangeness of such spaces obscures a concrete history” of aggressive real estate development. He believes that soaring concrete high-rises act as “vehicles of capitalist accumulation” and become “exclusive domains of a privatized and detached elite.”

    In simple words, it leaves ordinary citizens completely disoriented and literally trapped at the bottom.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Imbaba, Cairo, Egypt. No Air Strikes Or Ground Invasion, Just Natural

    Chaotic urban street scene with rubble, damaged buildings, and heavy traffic in daylight

    mohamed_Elngar21 Report

    4points
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    #17

    Light Pollution, Chongqing

    City skyline glowing with neon lights in urban hell atmosphere

    BumblebeeFantastic40 Report

    4points
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    To fight back against this concrete madness, some cities are drawing a line in the sand. In 2021, China’s top economic planning agency issued an official government ban on “ugly architecture.”

    It strictly blocked city planners from building bizarre, soulless, or copycat megastructures.

    Cities like Singapore and Copenhagen are also moving toward biophilic design, which means bringing nature directly into the city. This includes adding vertical gardens on buildings, creating more public parks, and designing spaces where greenery is built into everyday architecture instead of being separate from it.
    #18

    Jakarta Rush Hour

    Nighttime city traffic jam with skyline in urban hell scene

    GladstoneOG Report

    4points
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    #19

    The Pollution Of The River Ganges, India

    Urban hell photo of woman searching through a large pile of trash dumped by a river with boats in background

    welshiec123 Report

    4points
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    Environmental psychologist and neuroscientist Colin Ellard studied how people physically reacted while walking through different city streets in Toronto and New York. The data showed that standing in front of boring, sterile, and plain concrete facades actually triggers stress-induced boredom.

    It spikes stress hormones and causes low-key anxiety. When you walk down a typical suburban street packed with nothing but gray parking lots and giant highway overpasses, your brain gets starved of visual stimulation.
    #20

    Everyday Streets In Berlin Germany

    Empty eerie urban hell alley with graffiti, trash, and vacant shop fronts under bright daylight

    Immediate-Night6745 Report

    4points
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    #21

    Vyborg, Russia (Used To Be Viipuri, Finland Before 1940)

    Eerie urban hell with dilapidated abandoned building and broken windows under blue sky

    Thin_Fix0 Report

    4points
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    That is exactly what consumer capitalism wants. Research shows that when the outside world is an ugly and hostile concrete wasteland, you are basically forced to retreat indoors.

    You escape into air-conditioned malls, trendy cafes, or indoor shops just to feel a sense of comfort and safety — and you end up spending money to do it.

    “There were hardly any pleasant public squares or carless promenades where I could get away from the sounds and smells of traffic… I realized that I had bought myself a treat because my walk was so unpleasant that I needed to self-soothe in a way,” psychologist and urbanist Dr. Tayana Panova said in a viral TikTok video while walking down the streets of New York City.
    #22

    18,000 Residents And 3,700 Apartments In One Building Kudrovo, Russia

    High-rise urban hell apartment complex under cloudy sky with parking lot below

    Arsenzz Report

    4points
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    #23

    Murmansk, Russia

    Dilapidated urban hell apartment block with wet street and scattered trash

    Thin_Fix0 Report

    4points
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    Beautiful, green architecture lets you just exist outside, while ugly architecture turns the outdoors into a trap designed to push you into the nearest checkout line.

    If we keep letting developers prioritize corporate profits over basic human biology, we are actively choosing to drain our health, happiness, and lifespan.

    Weaponize your votes, show up to local town halls and zoning meetings, push for greener spaces in your own neighborhood… decide what kind of world you are willing to settle for and fight for.
    #24

    Abandoned Apartments In Japan

    Abandoned urban hell building with rust and overgrown plants along road

    AdSpecialist6598 Report

    4points
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    #25

    Abandoned Row Houses In Baltimore, Maryland

    Abandoned urban hell row houses with boarded windows and decay

    AdSpecialist6598 Report

    4points
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    #26

    Oklahoma City, Excessive Road Infrastructure For A City This Size. Public Transit Would Be Great

    Urban hell highway interchange with few vehicles at sunset

    SimilarTopic3281 Report

    4points
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    #27

    In The 1970's, Oklahoma City Demolished Its Entire Urban Core, Leveling Over 500 Buildings That Made Way For Parking Lots

    Black and white urban hell building demolition with smoke and debris

    Hungry_Roll6848 Report

    4points
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    #28

    Somewhere In Post Soviet Europe

    Unusual urban hell apartment with unsupported top floor held by metal poles

    Kitchen_Cobbler_1594 Report

    4points
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    toikagao avatar
    Toika Gao
    Toika Gao
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Talk about not giving a fúck for your neighbors! 😂

    0
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    #29

    Mumbai,india

    Contrast between dense slum and high-rise buildings in urban hell cityscape

    Maleficent-Cicada329 Report

    4points
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    toikagao avatar
    Toika Gao
    Toika Gao
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Under a balmy 50°C and 200% humidity

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    #30

    Norilsk, Russia

    Person walking in snowy alley between dilapidated apartments in urban hell area

    Itchy-Engineering440 Report

    4points
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    toikagao avatar
    Toika Gao
    Toika Gao
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like the place where sanity comes to díe

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    #31

    New York, 1982

    Traffic-filled street lined with tall skyscrapers in urban hell cityscape

    cockerspanielhere Report

    4points
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    #32

    Urban Decay In Baltimore

    Deserted urban street with empty lots and construction barriers in urban hell scene

    biwook Report

    4points
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    #33

    Some Pictures Of Berlin, Germany

    Gray concrete apartment building with many windows, some open and occupied

    Beautiful_Yellow_682 Report

    4points
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    #34

    Daily Life On The Rooftops Of Old Hong Kong Buildings, Captured By Romain Jacquet-Lagreze

    Small old building surrounded by tall, monotonous urban apartments

    privetkakdela Report

    4points
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    #35

    Intersection In Chengdu (Photo From 2016)

    Aerial view of complex urban hell intersection with multiple lanes and sparse traffic

    BumblebeeFantastic40 Report

    4points
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    #36

    The Yard Of A Home I Recently Saw

    Small fenced backyard with artificial grass and central drain under bright sunlight

    Away-Extension-9731 Report

    4points
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    #37

    Not So Glamorous And Not So Famous Sides Of Chongqing

    High-rise urban hell apartments with weathered facades and numerous balconies

    BumblebeeFantastic40 Report

    4points
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    #38

    A Cloudy Day In Darjeeling, India

    Foggy urban street with tangled electric wires and cars parked alongside

    Toni_PWNeroni Report

    4points
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    #39

    Abandoned Mall. Thailand

    Abandoned shopping mall interior with escalators and stagnant green water beneath a broken roof

    SameCellist3373 Report

    4points
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    #40

    A 24story Apartment Building In Chongqing Without An Elevator. China

    High-rise residential buildings forming a gloomy urban complex with shadows

    No-Echidna7296 Report

    4points
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    #41

    Aleppo, Syria

    A cityscape covered densely with solar panels on rooftops under cloudy sky

    anonymity-is-kind Report

    4points
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    #42

    Hotel Hyatt Regency Sfo, San Francisco

    Modern pyramid-shaped office building towering in urban hell cityscape

    OkRespect8490 Report

    4points
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    #43

    High Tech Low Life, Chongqing

    Narrow dark alley with worn apartments in urban hell street

    BumblebeeFantastic40 Report

    4points
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    #44

    An Autumn Aerial View Of The Ring House In Moscow, Russia

    Snowy urban cityscape featuring circular residential building with skyscrapers at sunset

    OkRespect8490 Report

    4points
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    #45

    Home Sweet Home

    Urban hell with homes overshadowed by large concrete silo walls on sunny day

    lilparkkkkkkkkkkkkk Report

    4points
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    #46

    Pripyat, Ukraine

    Abandoned urban apartment buildings surrounded by leafless trees and snow

    OkRespect8490 Report

    4points
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    #47

    Some Dprk Photos From 2015 - Oc

    Futuristic architectural structure aerial view in urban hell cityscape

    nemethv Report

    4points
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    #48

    Volgograd, Russia

    Gloomy cityscape with old apartment buildings and a giant statue on snowy hills

    pupsikandr Report

    3points
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    #49

    Arkhangelsk, Russia

    Muddy flooded street with damaged buildings in urban hell environment

    Thin_Fix0 Report

    3points
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    #50

    What Are These Pipes In Russia? I See Them Everywhere On Google Earth

    Rundown rural house and overgrown land in urban hell setting

    Nordicnatures92 Report

    3points
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    #51

    Vladivostok, Russia

    Urban hell image of rough steps leading through a rundown area towards a gothic church with tall spires

    pupsikandr Report

    3points
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    #52

    Murmansk, Russia

    Urban hell scene of apartment building lit up at night beneath a glowing northern lights sky

    pupsikandr Report

    3points
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    #53

    Moscow, Russia

    Urban hell showing lone figure walking in snowy field towards a distant city skyline of tall buildings

    pupsikandr Report

    3points
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    #54

    Cairo , Egypt

    Urban hell construction site among crowded residential buildings with unfinished concrete structure

    Crazy_North_3247 Report

    3points
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    #55

    My City Of Albany, NY

    Urban hell city aerial comparison of 1924 and today showing urban decay and infrastructure

    PandemicPiglet Report

    3points
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    #56

    Chhapra, Bihar, India

    Urban hell street with pigs scavenging garbage near trucks and rundown buildings on muddy road

    FutureVersion812 Report

    3points
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    #57

    Bradford, UK

    Urban hell alley filled with trash and debris between houses and fences

    Even-Way9768 Report

    3points
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    #58

    Athens, Greece (2026)

    Dense urban hell cityscape with hazy sky and crowded buildings

    sooodamnfancy Report

    3points
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    #59

    Ferentari, Romania

    Dilapidated apartment buildings with graffiti and police car in urban hell neighborhood

    MapBrave4342 Report

    3points
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    #60

    Does Someone Know Where This Is?

    Muddy and damaged urban street with old buildings and construction in urban hell

    Silent-Challenge5710 Report

    3points
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    #61

    Gritty Photos Capture The Urban Decay And The Street Life Of New York City In The 1970s

    People walking through debris in a worn-down urban housing area

    Upstairs_Drive_5602 Report

    3points
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    #62

    Cairo, Egypt. World's Widest Highway (32 Lane Beast)

    Aerial view of an empty large urban parking lot under bright light

    Patient_Bowler_8143 Report

    3points
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    #63

    Art Object "Floating Cube", Norilsk, Russia

    Snowy urban hell street with eerie monument under crescent moon and few pedestrians

    OkRespect8490 Report

    3points
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    #64

    The Dire State Of New York In The 1980s

    Urban hell scene with dilapidated buildings and rubble in a deserted city area

    OkRespect8490 Report

    3points
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    #65

    Hiroshima 1945

    Desolate cityscape showing ruins and debris with a single damaged building standing near river

    South-Guava-2965 Report

    3points
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    #66

    Soviet Buildings In Minsk, Belarus

    Tall residential tower with cylindrical balconies under gloomy urban sky

    OkRespect8490 Report

    3points
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    #67

    Buildings In China, Separated By 8 Meters From Each Other. Jieyang, Guangdong

    Aerial view of dense cluster of beige multi-story apartment buildings in urban area

    No-Marsupial-4050 Report

    3points
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    #68

    Why Are Communist Housing Complexes So Often Criticized Here, Even Though Modern Russian Capitalist Housing Complexes Are Much Worse?

    Large grey residential building towering over empty urban street with parked cars

    PreviousAd2482 Report

    3points
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    #69

    A Shoke Of Cape Town

    Aerial view of urban hell showing stark contrast between luxury homes and dense shantytown

    SoftwareZestyclose50 Report

    3points
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    #70

    Williamsburg, NYC, Where Avg. Rent Is $5k

    Urban hell street littered with trash and debris beside parked vehicles

    Over-Drive-5535 Report

    3points
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    toikagao avatar
    Toika Gao
    Toika Gao
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I need that triangular cushion!

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    #71

    Photos I Took Of Syria, Aleppo

    Urban hell with ruined buildings and empty cracked pavement under clear blue sky

    Interesting-Neck-747 Report

    3points
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    #72

    Blackpool, UK

    Run-down urban street with boarded-up windows and a pedestrian walking past

    AnonymousTimewaster Report

    3points
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    #73

    Long Beach California, Full Of Oil Towers In 1944

    Black and white photo of an eerie urban oil field with numerous tall drilling towers

    OkRespect8490 Report

    3points
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    #74

    Talnakh, Rudnaya Street, Russia

    Dilapidated apartment building in urban hell against snow-covered mountain backdrop

    OkRespect8490 Report

    3points
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    #75

    The Longest Residential Building In Europe - Gdansk, Poland

    Aerial view of sprawling urban hell with dense apartment blocks and green spaces

    khurgan_ Report

    3points
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    #76

    Cyberpunk Dystopia

    Military tanks on train tracks with city skyscrapers glowing in the background

    Ravesas Report

    3points
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    #77

    The "Motherland Call"S War Memorial Stands Against A Backdrop Of Dilapidated Residential Buildings In Volgograd, Russia

    Silhouette of a statue with sword over urban buildings during eerie orange sunset

    OkRespect8490 Report

    3points
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    #78

    Behold, The View From My New Rental. Got This Baby For The Next 2 Years 🥰

    Urban hell apartment buildings with numerous antennas on rooftops under gray sky

    Ok-Tangerine1917 Report

    3points
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    #79

    Srinagar City In Kashmir

    Dense urban sprawl with river cutting through cityscape in urban hell

    Iashpoint Report

    3points
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    #80

    Trellick Tower, London

    Brutalist apartment building under dramatic cloudy sky in urban hell

    OkRespect8490 Report

    3points
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    #81

    Nikolo-Ugreshsky Monastery Against The Smoking Chimneys Of A Chp Plant, Dzerzhinsky, Moscow Region, Russia

    Industrial factory emitting smoke behind church in urban hell

    OkRespect8490 Report

    3points
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    #82

    A Destroyed Building In The Village Of Kirvoskom On The Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia

    Crumbling abandoned building on snowy shore in urban hell area

    OkRespect8490 Report

    3points
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    #83

    Abandoned Homes In Philadelphia

    Abandoned rowhouses with fire damage in urban hell neighborhood

    AdSpecialist6598 Report

    3points
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    #84

    An American And European Stadium With The Same Capacity

    Empty parking lot near stadium in urban hell cityscape

    SoftwareZestyclose50 Report

    3points
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    #85

    A Photograph Of Pre-War Mariupol, Ukraine

    Dimly lit urban residential buildings with closed shop under evening sky

    OkRespect8490 Report

    3points
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    #86

    Seoul, South Korea

    Shanty urban housing with satellite dishes and skyscrapers in the distant background

    SameCellist3373 Report

    3points
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    toikagao avatar
    Toika Gao
    Toika Gao
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They have an orchard ❤️

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    #87

    Severodvinsk, Russia

    Snow-covered urban residential area with apartment buildings and parked cars at dusk

    OkRespect8490 Report

    3points
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    #88

    Met Life (New Jersey) 82.5k Capacity vs. Croke Park (Ireland) 82.3k Capacity

    Aerial view of urban stadium surrounded by large parking lots and roads under cloudy sky

    kirkbadaz Report

    3points
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    #89

    Highway 401: Toronto, Canada

    Urban hell heavy traffic congestion on large multi-lane highway

    CrackFun Report

    3points
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    #90

    Sandstorm, Beijing

    Urban hell skyline with tower and boats on river under orange sky

    BumblebeeFantastic40 Report

    3points
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    #91

    The Grand Lisboa Hotel Against The Backdrop Of Slums In Macau, China

    Contrasting urban hell street with old apartments and modern twisted glass skyscraper

    OkRespect8490 Report

    3points
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    #92

    Cape Coral, Florida

    Aerial view of suburban urban hell with dense grid of identical houses and roads

    LemonAioli Report

    3points
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    #93

    Dzerzhinsk Дзержинск, Russia

    Polluted industrial urban hell scene with smoking cooling towers and red brick building

    MapBrave4342 Report

    3points
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    #94

    Row Homes In Baltimore, Maryland

    Urban hell abandoned row houses with boarded-up windows and child on toy vehicle

    AdSpecialist6598 Report

    3points
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    #95

    "Anthill House", Samara, Russia

    Eerie urban hell high-rise apartment building glowing at night in snowy cityscape

    OkRespect8490 Report

    3points
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    #96

    Naples, Italy

    Urban hell crowded narrow street with old apartment buildings and parked cars

    Overall_Dare_2134 Report

    3points
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    #97

    Dnipro, Ukraine

    Urban hell dimly lit street with snow and solitary person walking a dog

    PrizeLatter5530 Report

    3points
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    #98

    Imbābah ( إمبابة), Egypt

    Urban hell densely packed cityscape with countless concrete buildings

    MapBrave4342 Report

    3points
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    #99

    Genoa Bridge Collapse 2018

    Urban hell bridge collapse and traffic congestion in city scene

    Itchy-Engineering440 Report

    3points
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    #100

    Stolipinovo, Plovdiv, Bulgaria

    Urban hell with rundown apartment buildings and people in bleak, empty courtyard

    Ok-Difference1341 Report

    3points
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    #101

    Migingo Island: The Most Densely Populated Island In The World

    Small, crowded urban hell settlement built on a rocky island surrounded by water

    a_boy_has_noname Report

    3points
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    #102

    Murmansk, Russia

    Gray urban hell apartment blocks with traffic on gloomy day

    pupsikandr Report

    3points
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    #103

    The Green Line Demarcation Zone, Beirut, Lebanon, 1982

    Overgrown urban hell street with abandoned buildings covered in greenery

    OkRespect8490 Report

    3points
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    #104

    Now This Is A Concrete Jungle! (Stavropol, Russia)

    Aerial view of dense urban hell with repetitive high-rise apartment buildings

    Raditz_lol Report

    3points
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    #105

    Somewhere In St. Petersburg, Russia

    Tall brutalist urban apartment building illuminated at dusk in snowy cityscape

    OkRespect8490 Report

    3points
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    #106

    Superjednostka (Super Unit) In Katowice, Poland

    Wide shot of large gray urban apartment building under overcast sky

    PowerAccomplished344 Report

    3points
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    #107

    Pruning, China

    Aerial view of repetitive tiled rooftops in an eerie urban setting

    Ashish_ank Report

    3points
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    #108

    Sarapul, Russia

    Snow-covered urban apartment building at night with parked cars under street lights

    OkRespect8490 Report

    3points
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    #109

    Novi Belgrade, Serbia

    Snow-covered urban hell residential towers with narrow courtyard

    OkRespect8490 Report

    3points
    POST
    #110

    Abandoned Unfinished Hotel In Dombay, Russia

    Brutalist urban hell building with balconies in mountain setting

    Dry-Job438 Report

    3points
    POST
    #111

    Residential Complex "Shuvalovsky" In St. Petersburg, Russia

    Eerie urban hell scene with church and high-rises at sunset

    OkRespect8490 Report

    3points
    POST
    #112

    Vladivostok, Russia

    Urban hell buildings emerging from dense fog in cityscape

    OkRespect8490 Report

    3points
    POST
    #113

    Aerial View Of Delhi, India

    Aerial view of tightly packed urban hell city buildings and rooftops

    djzeor Report

    3points
    POST
    #114

    Paris, France

    Nighttime homeless tent encampment in urban hell city street

    Argentinotriste Report

    3points
    POST
    #115

    Chongqing, China

    Dense urban hell residential towers with a pedestrian on the bridge

    OkRespect8490 Report

    3points
    POST
    #116

    An Abandoned House In Hong Kong

    Abandoned dilapidated building in urban hell setting with eerie atmosphere

    AdSpecialist6598 Report

    3points
    POST
    #117

    Belgrade, Serbia

    Small quirky urban hell corner building with unfinished brick walls and graffiti

    OkRespect8490 Report

    3points
    POST
    #118

    Does This Count?

    Colorful cruise ship deck vibrant contrast to urban hell themes

    Funtimes1213 Report

    3points
    POST
    #119

    Cairo, Egypt

    Aerial view of densely packed urban hell buildings under haze

    OkRespect8490 Report

    3points
    POST
    #120

    Egypt's $58 Billion City

    Modern minimalistic urban hell building with symmetrical design and empty plaza

    Beneficial_Wear_7630 Report

    3points
    POST
    #121

    Urban "Cheloveinik" Hell In Samara

    Urban hell apartment block with repetitive windows and traffic signs below

    OkRespect8490 Report

    3points
    POST
    #122

    Gdynia Poland

    Minimalist urban hell scene with empty courtyard and single tree among apartment blocks

    Turbulent_Stay_2735 Report

    3points
    POST
    #123

    Mirny, Yakutia, Russia ...welcome The The Diamond Mine

    Urban hell mining town beside a massive open pit mine with scattered buildings

    OkRespect8490 Report

    3points
    POST
    #124

    Deep Rural Galicia, Northwest Spain | One Of The Most Isolated Regions In Europe

    Old abandoned village representing urban hell with worn houses and barren surroundings

    SafeImpressive4413 Report

    3points
    POST
    #125

    Agbobloshie - Ghana's E-Waste Slum

    Urban hell site with people burning waste amidst polluted landscape

    Unusualtravelblog Report

    2points
    POST
    #126

    Drc On The Left vs. Rwanda On The Right

    Aerial contrast between dense slum and orderly urban residential neighborhood

    Ok-Difference1341 Report

    2points
    POST
    #127

    A Winter Evening In The Northern Chertayevo District Of Moscow, Russia

    Dusk view of large apartment blocks with faint lights in urban hell

    OkRespect8490 Report

    2points
    POST
    #128

    Tokyo, Japan

    Old houses with large pipes running across water in urban hell scene

    Pomerbot Report

    2points
    POST
    #129

    Gap Between Poor And Rich..mumbai India

    Urban hell contrast between dense slums and luxury high-rise buildings

    Odd_Macaroon_3893 Report

    2points
    POST
    #130

    A Photo Of Central Park During The Great Depression, New York, 1933

    Urban hell rundown shantytown with sparse huts near city buildings

    OkRespect8490 Report

    2points
    POST
    #131

    Chicago 1989

    Aerial view of urban hell at night showing endless yellow streetlights grid

    Living_Lock Report

    2points
    POST
    #132

    Benidorm, Spain

    Urban hell cityscape with dense high-rise buildings near mountains and sea

    nixo1000 Report

    2points
    POST
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