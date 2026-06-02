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Some modern cities really do look like dystopian sci-fi movie sets. The mix of windowless skyscrapers, endless parking lots, and constant traffic jams can sometimes feel so overwhelming it almost makes us want to escape to the woods for good.

It’s no surprise then that a lot of people online now refer to these places as “urban hell.” Thousands of users post photos to a popular subreddit that acts like a museum to showcase the depressing reality of modern city design.

At first glance, it’s easy to scroll through these images and just see them as ugly or poorly planned places. But look closer, because there is a much darker reality beneath the surface.