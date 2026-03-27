“Something Very Dystopian About This”: 83 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul (New Pics)
The dystopias you see in movies, books, TV shows, and video games might be closer to reality than you might want to believe. Many cities and dwellings are far from the positive environments that you envision human beings would thrive in.
The members of the sprawling ‘Urban Hell’ online group call out the flaws of modern development, design, and architecture by sharing photos of some of the ugliest buildings from around the world. We’ve collected the worst offenders to remind you that people deserve better. Much better.
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Building On A Giant Ancient Buddha Statue. Chongqing, China
First trees, than buddha! the world is run by some crazy people
Sports In The US
USA 2150: no more grass, only one big, giant parking lot.
Dhaka, Bangladesh
According to Our World in Data, more than half of the entire world’s population, 4 billion people, now live in urban areas.
However, living in highly dense cities and urban settings is a relatively new phenomenon in human history and has changed how societies live, work, travel, and build networks.
Previously, throughout most of human history, most human beings lived in small communities.
Concrete Without Escape
In a prolonged power failure the people on the upper floors would be totally screwed.
United Arab Emirates, Dubai. A “Community” Called Nad Al Sheba
"Little houses made of ticky tacky" reference seems even more appropriate here.
Hong Kong’s Extreme Residential Density
“Over the past few centuries – and particularly in recent decades – this has shifted dramatically. There has been a mass migration of populations from rural to urban areas,” Our World in Data explains.
More than 80% of the population lives in urban areas in higher-income countries across Western Europe, the Americas, Australia, Japan, and the Middle East.
New Bus Stop Benches In Kansas City
I couldn't believe it when I saw the new "benches" at our bus stop. This is insanity.
cowboysmavs:
God forbid an elderly, disabled, or pregnant woman can sit down waiting for the bus.
The war on homeless people... yeah, like those people haven't enough problems... so easy to take on the most weak part of society
Block 23, Belgrade - Serbia
Karachi, Pakistan
Meanwhile, between 50% to 80% of people live in urban settings in upper-middle-income countries across Eastern Europe, East Asia, North and Southern Africa, and South America.
To compare, in 1800, less than a tenth of all people across all regions lived in urban areas.
Urbanization trends are expected to continue, as incomes rise and more employment shifts away from agriculture.
Very Well Connected, Bangkok
Istanbul Traffic
Dystopian Thessaloniki
I simply cannot fathom any desire to "live" like this. It is EXISTING for the sake of existence. Definitely not living for the sake of life.
As reported by Statista, Tokyo-Yokohama in Japan was the largest world urban agglomeration in 2025. That year, a mind-melting number of people lived in the area: 37 million.
In second place was Delhi, India, with more than 34.7 million inhabitants, followed by Shanghai, China (30.5 million), Dhaka, Bangladesh (24.7 million), Cairo, Egypt (23.1 million), and Sao Paolo, Brazil (23 million).
Pasig, Manila, Philippines
Las Vegas, USA Suburb
Modern Cairo, Egypt
Vehicle emissions, industrial processes, agricultural practices, burning fossil fuels for energy, improper waste disposal, and wildfires all cause pollution.
Based on the data in the 2025 IQAir World Air Quality Report, air pollution has long been recognized as a persistent hazard, increasing the risk of non-communicable diseases like cardiac disease, stroke, and cancer. Last year was a turning point, as “international institutions finally elevated the crisis to the forefront of the global agenda.”
According to the report, air quality is a “fragile asset,” not a “static achievement,” requiring “active stewardship and a proactive strategy.”
Hong Kong
Highway Built On Top Of Apartments In China
Balcony Facade Of A Famous Hotel In Thailand
“Maintaining clean air is a long-term commitment to incremental improvement rather than a single policy goal achieved or annual target concentration reached. For children, however, the impact of air pollution exposure can last a lifetime; the respiratory damage sustained during developmental years is often irreversible. As the demographic with the least agency in these environmental shifts, children are left to bear the permanent health costs of air quality they did not choose,” the report states.
Mitsubushi Cement Plant Kyushu, Japan
I think I can see something that influenced Final Fantasy VII
A Stroll In The Downtown Eastside, Vancouver
Hong Kong
‘Urban Hell’ is an online community that focuses on highlighting the flaws of modern development through iconic photos.
Its members mainly share “all the hideous places human beings built or inhabit” by posting aesthetic photos of “the darker side of the cities, towns, and villages in our shared world.”
According to the moderators running the huge subreddit, they welcome any photos that either show the ugliness or problems of urban development. Examples of rural and suburban hell are allowed here, too.
Originally, the subreddit was created in 2013. It continues to be popular and relevant to this day. At the time of writing, the group gets 522k weekly visitors.
The Delivery Food Drop Point Of A Chinese University (Many Places In China Don’t Allow Food Delivery Staffs To Enter)
The 2 Faces Of Mumbai, India
This is the first photo on here that makes me think that my first choice of residence locations (of those pictured specifically) likely would not align with what might be assumed to be the right choice.
The Definition Of Overpopulation, Mexico City
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Photographer Pablo López Luz: https://talking-pictures.online/2024/11/30/pablo-lopez-luz-an-explorer-of-space-and-time/
Above all, the community values authenticity and quality. You’re meant to share photos, not articles, art, memes, or screenshots. What’s more, you should avoid posting overly photo-edited pictures or composite images.
Moreover, ‘Urban Hell’ isn’t the place to share portraits of people, close-ups of buildings, or interiors. Instead, through your architectural photos, you’re mainly supposed to give your audience a sense of the surroundings and environment.
Delhi - Today - Pictured Around 9 Am Morning - Full Sunshine - It Does Not Show
Something Very Dystopian About This - Seoul Korea
Falowiec (“The Waveform”) Is One Of Europe's Longest Buildings. Gdańsk, Poland
I have to say, I don't mind it at all! I generally don't have anything fundamentally against those apartment buildings (we call them "bloki" - blocks), for as long as they're functional, respect the surroundings and are build with greenery included in the project. This seems to me like it has a pretty nice park area to itself!
The community values quality photos taken in real-life places. You should also avoid reposting what others have already shared before. And your photos should, ideally, show either an ugly place or bad urban development.
“If it's hard to tell what is so bad about the place, explain why it's bad in the comments,” the mods urge.
Every Window Tells A Different Story
“New Delhi — Then (Lockdown) vs. Now”
Mother Earth healed while others suffered during COVID. Yet even with the evidence so plainly clear, we didn't learn a thing on either front.
Peru
Which of these photos left the biggest impact on you, dear Pandas? What, in your opinion, are the biggest upsides and downsides of life in a major city?
What are the ugliest, worst-designed buildings or areas in your hometown? On the other hand, what is your dream town to live in and why?
How would you go about solving modern development problems?
We’d like to hear your thoughts! Share them in the comments.
Highway Built Right On Top Of Historic Building
The Blaubeurer Tor is a historic landmark in Ulm, Germany. A highway was built next to it, ruining the view and limiting access. Thankfully the highway is currently under reconstruction and this place will hopefully look better in the future.
Aerial View Of Hong Kong
Two Extremes Of Krasnogorsk, Moscow Oblast, Russia
Tokyo, Japan
Sydney, Australia. I'd Rather Live In The Red Dirt Part Of NSW Where It Doesn't Rain For Years Than This Hellhole
I don't understand how it's legal to build a house so close to the other one. Here in Italy on new costructions you normally have to keep 3 meters from the other building...
Make Way For Progress Church
Thw fancy glass windows in the old building make me think they incorporated whatever that one is into the big building...
Beijing Digital Building, China
I kinda like it. From the outside. I'd hate to work in it, though.
Cairo Egypt
Why isn't that obelisk in the British Museum? Where it belongs!
Cursed Hotel In Pyongyang, North Korea
Bridge To Nowhere, Kollam, India
Let's ruin a pretty little lake with a totally useless bridge. At least that way we can pocket some money...
The Infamous House Under The Motorway In Naples, Italy
Russia Can Be Very Mixed
Stavropol, Russia
Old Town Bucharest
Hachioji, Japan
"Cable doesn't work anymore" "Oh, okay, string a new one." Rinse and repeat a few decades.
Vladivostok
I Knew Saudi Arabia Was Building The Next Tallest Building (Jeddah Tower). What I Didn't Know Was It Was Going To Be Built In The Middle Of Nowhere
In Just One Week, China Opened More Than 1000 Mi/1600 Km Of Motorways
Macau
Shenzhen
Queue For The Bus (This Is Not Trees Or A Fence)
Tyumen, Russia
The heartbreaking reality of the stalled stroller (hopefully the rider is not disabled) unable to traverse the pallet de sidewalk.
The Part That Get Used More Frequently Looks Cleaner Than The Other Two
New Media Center, Nanning, China.
I somehow doubt the image description. This is likely either cleaned / repainted more recently, or the different surface angles mean dirt doesn't stick as easily on the higher floors?
Saw Someone Bragging About Their Trip To Dubai By Posting This Photo
Norilsk (Talnakh)
Beijing, China
Cairo, Egypt
When Your Architect Is Also A Net Admin
Saudi Arabia Riyadh 2001 And 2026
A 19th Century Stone Building In Bradford, England
Mumbai Smh
At least they built it on top of the sea without tearing down whole poor neighborhoods.
Elections In Hungary
Thames Town - Fake English Town In Shanghai, China 🇨🇳
Lake Como Keeps Flooding Into The City Almost Every Year. We’re Tired
Alexandria, Egypt
Volgograd, Russia
Truly shows the the scale of the Mamayev Kurgan, though. An amazing piece of sculpture.
An Abandoned School In Northern Croatia
I think it's in Kumrovec, school for politics from the Yugoslavia time.
Norilsk, Russia
I find it interesting how some colour can make these blocks look at least a little bit less dystopian...
Moscow, Russia
Paharganj, Delhi
A Suburb On The Outskirts Of Pyongyang, North Korea - A Jangled Mess Of Thousands Of Homes, Many Hundreds Of Meters From The Nearest Cohesive Pathways
I see lots of streets and paths there. Strange criticism - this is how cities always looked like?
Somwhere In The Middle Of Nowhere In Büsum (Germany)
A hotel, apparently, and the caption is a little misleading, as there's actually a town behind the d**e (some rooftops are visible in the pic,). The view is the only valid reason I can imagine for booking a room in that abomination: when you're inside looking out you don't see the eysore.
Lagos Is The Largest City In Africa
Cairo, Egypt
"I recommend you use 42pt font, otherwise your sign won't stand out."
Recently Built Government Office, India
Interesting but not very effective. Maybe they were / are planning to have a different development underneath, like someone was planning a mall or another building and the govt bought part of the site to have their building inside it, but then were the only ones / first ones to actually build. Well that, or they worry about floods. Or very tall elephants. Or about being flooded with tall elephants.
If You Ever Wanted To Look At A Giant Pill Box (Leverkusen, Germany)
That is not a regular building. It was a company building temporarily wrapped for the 100 year celebration of Aspirin (which they invented). Apparently they later tried to turn it into an advert platform but it didn't work out and the building was demolished over a decade ago.
The "Weißer Riese" (White Giant) In Duisburg (Germany), Who Was Demolished In 2025
Residential Building From 1987, Constantța, România
Moscow, Russia
Someone secretly wanted to build a dam but couldn't get a permit for a dam in an urban area?