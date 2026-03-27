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The dystopias you see in movies, books, TV shows, and video games might be closer to reality than you might want to believe. Many cities and dwellings are far from the positive environments that you envision human beings would thrive in.

The members of the sprawling ‘Urban Hell’ online group call out the flaws of modern development, design, and architecture by sharing photos of some of the ugliest buildings from around the world. We’ve collected the worst offenders to remind you that people deserve better. Much better.