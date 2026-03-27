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The dystopias you see in movies, books, TV shows, and video games might be closer to reality than you might want to believe. Many cities and dwellings are far from the positive environments that you envision human beings would thrive in.

The members of the sprawling ‘Urban Hell’ online group call out the flaws of modern development, design, and architecture by sharing photos of some of the ugliest buildings from around the world. We’ve collected the worst offenders to remind you that people deserve better. Much better.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Building On A Giant Ancient Buddha Statue. Chongqing, China

Dystopian urban hell scene with weathered stone sculpture amidst decaying apartment buildings in modern city life.

Few_Simple9049 Report

16points
POST
bsbelcastro avatar
Bossy Bret
Bossy Bret
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

First trees, than buddha! the world is run by some crazy people

1
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    #2

    Sports In The US

    Aerial view of a stadium surrounded by congested parking lots and highways showing urban hell and modern life chaos.

    pau-ki Report

    15points
    POST
    micheleferretto avatar
    Michele Ferretto
    Michele Ferretto
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    USA 2150: no more grass, only one big, giant parking lot.

    6
    6points
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    #3

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Urban hell scene with people crossing a bridge over a massive garbage-filled area between crowded buildings.

    Upstairs-Bit6897 Report

    14points
    POST
    gayathrieswaran avatar
    g3
    g3
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The photo is clearly labelled as Bangladesh, yet the comments are about India. God knows why.

    4
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    According to Our World in Data, more than half of the entire world’s population, 4 billion people, now live in urban areas.

    However, living in highly dense cities and urban settings is a relatively new phenomenon in human history and has changed how societies live, work, travel, and build networks.

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    Previously, throughout most of human history, most human beings lived in small communities.
    #4

    Concrete Without Escape

    High-rise apartment buildings densely packed, illustrating dystopian urban hell and the true price of modern life.

    GlitteringHotel8383 Report

    13points
    POST
    christinemills_1 avatar
    Christine Mills
    Christine Mills
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In a prolonged power failure the people on the upper floors would be totally screwed.

    4
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    #5

    United Arab Emirates, Dubai. A “Community” Called Nad Al Sheba

    Aerial view of dense suburban housing in a dystopian urban hell showing the true price of modern life.

    Wide-Lychee-8721 Report

    13points
    POST
    nicoleweymann avatar
    Nicole Weymann
    Nicole Weymann
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Little houses made of ticky tacky" reference seems even more appropriate here.

    4
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    #6

    Hong Kong’s Extreme Residential Density

    Dense dystopian urban hell with towering, overcrowded residential buildings illustrating the true price of modern life.

    GlitteringHotel8383 Report

    12points
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    “Over the past few centuries – and particularly in recent decades – this has shifted dramatically. There has been a mass migration of populations from rural to urban areas,” Our World in Data explains.

    More than 80% of the population lives in urban areas in higher-income countries across Western Europe, the Americas, Australia, Japan, and the Middle East.

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    #7

    New Bus Stop Benches In Kansas City

    Metal bench with anti-homeless design casting shadows on urban sidewalk in a dystopian urban hell setting.

    I couldn't believe it when I saw the new "benches" at our bus stop. This is insanity.

    cowboysmavs:

    God forbid an elderly, disabled, or pregnant woman can sit down waiting for the bus.

    BIGCA7 Report

    11points
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    micheleferretto avatar
    Michele Ferretto
    Michele Ferretto
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The war on homeless people... yeah, like those people haven't enough problems... so easy to take on the most weak part of society

    11
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    #8

    Block 23, Belgrade - Serbia

    Dystopian urban hell scene showing clothes hanging between tall, grey, worn apartment buildings in a confined space.

    GetOffTheMath Report

    11points
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    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They must have the grippiest clothes pegs ever.

    11
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    #9

    Karachi, Pakistan

    Heavy urban traffic jam with buses, cars, and rickshaws blocking crowded city street in a dystopian urban hell scene.

    DaveM_604 Report

    10points
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    bsbelcastro avatar
    Bossy Bret
    Bossy Bret
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My lungs hurt from looking at this

    1
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    Meanwhile, between 50% to 80% of people live in urban settings in upper-middle-income countries across Eastern Europe, East Asia, North and Southern Africa, and South America.

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    To compare, in 1800, less than a tenth of all people across all regions lived in urban areas.

    Urbanization trends are expected to continue, as incomes rise and more employment shifts away from agriculture.
    #10

    Very Well Connected, Bangkok

    Dense network of tangled urban wires beneath a train bridge, illustrating dystopian urban hell and modern life chaos.

    Frequent-Chain-6082 Report

    10points
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    bsbelcastro avatar
    Bossy Bret
    Bossy Bret
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor birds trying to fly through this 🙏

    1
    1point
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    #11

    Istanbul Traffic

    Aerial view of heavy traffic congestion on a large urban bridge showing the dystopian urban hell of modern life.

    Next_Mixture5624 Report

    10points
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    bsbelcastro avatar
    Bossy Bret
    Bossy Bret
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can spot about 10 accidents on this road

    1
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    #12

    Dystopian Thessaloniki

    Dense urban apartment buildings under heavy smog with balconies and red traffic lights in a dystopian urban hell scene

    GlitteringHotel8383 Report

    10points
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    brandivansteenwyk avatar
    Brandi VanSteenwyk
    Brandi VanSteenwyk
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I simply cannot fathom any desire to "live" like this. It is EXISTING for the sake of existence. Definitely not living for the sake of life.

    0
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    As reported by Statista, Tokyo-Yokohama in Japan was the largest world urban agglomeration in 2025. That year, a mind-melting number of people lived in the area: 37 million.

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    In second place was Delhi, India, with more than 34.7 million inhabitants, followed by Shanghai, China (30.5 million), Dhaka, Bangladesh (24.7 million), Cairo, Egypt (23.1 million), and Sao Paolo, Brazil (23 million).
    #13

    Pasig, Manila, Philippines

    Aerial view of densely packed urban hell with countless small houses surrounding a large building, illustrating modern life’s true price.

    xeno325 Report

    10points
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    sarah-suelzle avatar
    Sarah Suelzle
    Sarah Suelzle
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "... turn left at The Tree ... " 😢

    1
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    #14

    Las Vegas, USA Suburb

    Aerial view of dense suburban sprawl showing the dystopian urban hell of modern life and housing development.

    shubhrgunjan Report

    10points
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    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What happens in Vegas should really stay in Vegas.

    3
    3points
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    #15

    Modern Cairo, Egypt

    Dense urban landscape filled with high-rise buildings under a hazy sky, highlighting a dystopian urban hell scene.

    No-Scientist5068 Report

    10points
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    Vehicle emissions, industrial processes, agricultural practices, burning fossil fuels for energy, improper waste disposal, and wildfires all cause pollution.

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    Based on the data in the 2025 IQAir World Air Quality Report, air pollution has long been recognized as a persistent hazard, increasing the risk of non-communicable diseases like cardiac disease, stroke, and cancer. Last year was a turning point, as “international institutions finally elevated the crisis to the forefront of the global agenda.”

    According to the report, air quality is a “fragile asset,” not a “static achievement,” requiring “active stewardship and a proactive strategy.”

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Hong Kong

    Dystopian urban hell scene with crowded old apartment building and busy street featuring trams and buses.

    D_explores Report

    10points
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    #17

    Highway Built On Top Of Apartments In China

    Elevated highway cutting through densely packed urban buildings, showcasing dystopian urban hell and modern life challenges.

    Own_Pin5680 Report

    9points
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    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wonder what it sounds like on the top floor.

    8
    8points
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    #18

    Balcony Facade Of A Famous Hotel In Thailand

    High-rise building with repetitive balconies illustrating dystopian urban hell and the true price of modern life.

    WorriedYam898 Report

    9points
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    “Maintaining clean air is a long-term commitment to incremental improvement rather than a single policy goal achieved or annual target concentration reached. For children, however, the impact of air pollution exposure can last a lifetime; the respiratory damage sustained during developmental years is often irreversible. As the demographic with the least agency in these environmental shifts, children are left to bear the permanent health costs of air quality they did not choose,” the report states.
    #19

    Mitsubushi Cement Plant Kyushu, Japan

    Dystopian urban hell industrial complex illuminated at night with residential buildings and busy roads in the foreground.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    9points
    POST
    garrytardy_1 avatar
    Rinso The Red
    Rinso The Red
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think I can see something that influenced Final Fantasy VII

    0
    0points
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    #20

    A Stroll In The Downtown Eastside, Vancouver

    Crowded urban street scenes showing homelessness and decay, illustrating dystopian urban hell and the price of modern life.

    Ok-Advantage-3590 Report

    9points
    POST
    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love the random safe there

    2
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    #21

    Hong Kong

    Dystopian urban hell interior of a high-rise building with many floors and a dark central void showing urban density.

    D_explores Report

    9points
    POST
    paulina_krasinska avatar
    Paulina
    Paulina
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can you imagine living at the bottom floors? Nothing but darkness all day, every day...

    4
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    ‘Urban Hell’ is an online community that focuses on highlighting the flaws of modern development through iconic photos.

    Its members mainly share “all the hideous places human beings built or inhabit” by posting aesthetic photos of “the darker side of the cities, towns, and villages in our shared world.”

    According to the moderators running the huge subreddit, they welcome any photos that either show the ugliness or problems of urban development. Examples of rural and suburban hell are allowed here, too.

    Originally, the subreddit was created in 2013. It continues to be popular and relevant to this day. At the time of writing, the group gets 522k weekly visitors.
    #22

    The Delivery Food Drop Point Of A Chinese University (Many Places In China Don’t Allow Food Delivery Staffs To Enter)

    Bags of food and supplies lined up outside Hunan University, illustrating a dystopian urban hell and modern life challenges.

    iFoegot Report

    8points
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    #23

    The 2 Faces Of Mumbai, India

    Aerial view of dystopian urban hell showing dense slums with blue tarps contrasting modern high-rise buildings.

    sairam7276 Report

    8points
    POST
    brandivansteenwyk avatar
    Brandi VanSteenwyk
    Brandi VanSteenwyk
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the first photo on here that makes me think that my first choice of residence locations (of those pictured specifically) likely would not align with what might be assumed to be the right choice.

    0
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    #24

    The Definition Of Overpopulation, Mexico City

    Aerial view of a densely packed urban area illustrating dystopian urban hell and the true price of modern life.

    Fluffy-Speed6232 Report

    8points
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    j-vagabond avatar
    General Anaesthesia
    General Anaesthesia
    Community Member
    13 hours ago (edited)

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Photographer Pablo López Luz: https://talking-pictures.online/2024/11/30/pablo-lopez-luz-an-explorer-of-space-and-time/

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    Above all, the community values authenticity and quality. You’re meant to share photos, not articles, art, memes, or screenshots. What’s more, you should avoid posting overly photo-edited pictures or composite images.

    Moreover, ‘Urban Hell’ isn’t the place to share portraits of people, close-ups of buildings, or interiors. Instead, through your architectural photos, you’re mainly supposed to give your audience a sense of the surroundings and environment.

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    #25

    Delhi - Today - Pictured Around 9 Am Morning - Full Sunshine - It Does Not Show

    Smog-covered urban landscape with barely visible buildings and muted sunlight showing dystopian urban hell conditions.

    Beginning-Ladder6224 Report

    8points
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    mr-garyscott avatar
    El Dee
    El Dee
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was brought up in an industrial town that looked EXACTLY like this, you could taste the air..

    2
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    #26

    Something Very Dystopian About This - Seoul Korea

    Aerial view of Seoul, Korea showing dense high-rise buildings and urban hell atmosphere under hazy sky.

    ebolaupvotesyou Report

    8points
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    #27

    Falowiec (“The Waveform”) Is One Of Europe's Longest Buildings. Gdańsk, Poland

    A dystopian urban hell scene showing large, repetitive apartment blocks and crowded cityscape illustrating the price of modern life.

    MeetOk1669 Report

    8points
    POST
    paulina_krasinska avatar
    Paulina
    Paulina
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have to say, I don't mind it at all! I generally don't have anything fundamentally against those apartment buildings (we call them "bloki" - blocks), for as long as they're functional, respect the surroundings and are build with greenery included in the project. This seems to me like it has a pretty nice park area to itself!

    8
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    The community values quality photos taken in real-life places. You should also avoid reposting what others have already shared before. And your photos should, ideally, show either an ugly place or bad urban development.

    “If it's hard to tell what is so bad about the place, explain why it's bad in the comments,” the mods urge.
    #28

    Every Window Tells A Different Story

    Dense dystopian urban hell apartment complex at night, showing cramped living spaces and dimly lit windows.

    Economy-Complaint348 Report

    8points
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    #29

    “New Delhi — Then (Lockdown) vs. Now”

    Side-by-side urban view showing clear sky versus smoggy pollution, illustrating dystopian urban hell and modern life impact.

    autumnbrittney99 Report

    8points
    POST
    brandivansteenwyk avatar
    Brandi VanSteenwyk
    Brandi VanSteenwyk
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mother Earth healed while others suffered during COVID. Yet even with the evidence so plainly clear, we didn't learn a thing on either front.

    0
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    #30

    Peru

    View of a sprawling dystopian urban hell with densely packed housing and makeshift rooftops in modern life setting.

    SoftwareZestyclose50 Report

    8points
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    Which of these photos left the biggest impact on you, dear Pandas? What, in your opinion, are the biggest upsides and downsides of life in a major city?

    What are the ugliest, worst-designed buildings or areas in your hometown? On the other hand, what is your dream town to live in and why?

    How would you go about solving modern development problems?

    We’d like to hear your thoughts! Share them in the comments.
    #31

    Highway Built Right On Top Of Historic Building

    Aerial view of a complex urban highway interchange and construction site illustrating dystopian urban hell in modern city life.

    The Blaubeurer Tor is a historic landmark in Ulm, Germany. A highway was built next to it, ruining the view and limiting access. Thankfully the highway is currently under reconstruction and this place will hopefully look better in the future.

    Ornery-Ambition-6340 Report

    7points
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    #32

    Aerial View Of Hong Kong

    Dense dystopian urban hell cityscape with high-rise buildings packed tightly, illustrating the true price of modern life.

    Spotter24o5 Report

    7points
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    #33

    Two Extremes Of Krasnogorsk, Moscow Oblast, Russia

    High-rise apartment buildings tower over small rural houses in a dystopian urban hell cityscape under a cloudy sky.

    Fun-Raisin2575 Report

    7points
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    #34

    Tokyo, Japan

    Dense urban hell cityscape under dramatic clouds, illustrating the true price of modern life in a sprawling metropolis.

    Morpheus_king25 Report

    7points
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    #35

    Sydney, Australia. I'd Rather Live In The Red Dirt Part Of NSW Where It Doesn't Rain For Years Than This Hellhole

    Aerial view of densely packed new housing in western Sydney, illustrating modern urban hell and the price of city life.

    brettles84 Report

    7points
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    micheleferretto avatar
    Michele Ferretto
    Michele Ferretto
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't understand how it's legal to build a house so close to the other one. Here in Italy on new costructions you normally have to keep 3 meters from the other building...

    3
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    #36

    Make Way For Progress Church

    Old stone building trapped beneath modern glass skyscraper in a dystopian urban hell scene showing the price of modern life.

    melbtest09 Report

    7points
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    maxrobitzsch avatar
    Max Robitzsch
    Max Robitzsch
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thw fancy glass windows in the old building make me think they incorporated whatever that one is into the big building...

    0
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    #37

    Beijing Digital Building, China

    Massive dystopian urban hell building with dark, monolithic architecture towering over a sparse city street intersection.

    Routine_Business7872 Report

    7points
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    andyfrederick avatar
    Gold Monkey
    Gold Monkey
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I kinda like it. From the outside. I'd hate to work in it, though.

    5
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    #38

    Cairo Egypt

    Cairo comparison showing urban hell with green fields in 1900 and trash-filled land in 2022, illustrating dystopian modern life.

    Crazy_North_3247 Report

    7points
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    ianwebling avatar
    Ian Webling
    Ian Webling
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why isn't that obelisk in the British Museum? Where it belongs!

    4
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    #39

    Cursed Hotel In Pyongyang, North Korea

    Pyramid-shaped skyscraper in a dystopian urban hell cityscape with surrounding residential buildings and street traffic.

    vishesh_07_028 Report

    7points
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    #40

    Bridge To Nowhere, Kollam, India

    Aerial view of urban landscape with a bridge over water, showing modern life and dystopian urban hell contrasts.

    Dios94 Report

    6points
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    micheleferretto avatar
    Michele Ferretto
    Michele Ferretto
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let's ruin a pretty little lake with a totally useless bridge. At least that way we can pocket some money...

    2
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    #41

    The Infamous House Under The Motorway In Naples, Italy

    Dystopian urban hell scene with an old building under a massive highway overpass in a narrow city street.

    joefromwork Report

    6points
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    gregg_pentecost avatar
    Pferdchen
    Pferdchen
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As if living near an active volcano, on a caldera and in a seismologically active area isn't pushing "it" already!

    2
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    #42

    Russia Can Be Very Mixed

    A rundown bus on a muddy street with bleak apartment buildings in the background, capturing dystopian urban hell.

    Silent-Challenge5710 Report

    6points
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    moconnell avatar
    M O'Connell
    M O'Connell
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Basically any city looks awful at the end of winter.

    2
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    #43

    Stavropol, Russia

    Aerial view of dense urban housing blocks illustrating dystopian urban hell and the true price of modern life.

    Fun-Raisin2575 Report

    6points
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    #44

    Old Town Bucharest

    Dystopian urban hell scene with graffiti-covered old buildings, cracked pavement, and puddles reflecting a fire hydrant.

    Superb_Cloud_5635 Report

    6points
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    tahadata avatar
    Lara Verne
    Lara Verne
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shame.It would look lovely if area got reconstructed.

    1
    1point
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    #45

    Hachioji, Japan

    Busy urban street filled with tangled power lines, vehicles, and cyclists illustrating dystopian urban hell chaos.

    JournalistCalm6969 Report

    6points
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    maxrobitzsch avatar
    Max Robitzsch
    Max Robitzsch
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Cable doesn't work anymore" "Oh, okay, string a new one." Rinse and repeat a few decades.

    2
    2points
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    #46

    Vladivostok

    Dystopian urban hell with large, monotonous apartment blocks clustered in a bleak, industrial modern cityscape.

    AJL912-aber Report

    6points
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    #47

    I Knew Saudi Arabia Was Building The Next Tallest Building (Jeddah Tower). What I Didn't Know Was It Was Going To Be Built In The Middle Of Nowhere

    A dystopian urban hell scene showing a lone skyscraper under construction surrounded by barren land and sparse buildings.

    bobbdac7894 Report

    5points
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    sueuser avatar
    Sue User
    Sue User
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's nowhere now.W don't be soon. Look at pictures of Abu Dubai 20 years ago.

    4
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    #48

    In Just One Week, China Opened More Than 1000 Mi/1600 Km Of Motorways

    A complex urban highway interchange winding through green hills, illustrating dystopian urban infrastructure.

    FunForm1981 Report

    5points
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    mr-garyscott avatar
    El Dee
    El Dee
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Investment in infrastructure - something a lot of first world countries have forgotten about..

    1
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    #49

    Macau

    Narrow urban alleyway filled with wires and air conditioners, illustrating dystopian urban hell and modern life chaos.

    MirageCaligraph Report

    5points
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    #50

    Shenzhen

    Aerial and skyline views of dense urban hell environments highlighting the true price of modern life in cities.

    ChinaBot8964 Report

    5points
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    #51

    Queue For The Bus (This Is Not Trees Or A Fence)

    Long line of people along snowy urban street beside high-rise apartments at night, showing dystopian urban hell atmosphere.

    crantisz Report

    5points
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    #52

    Tyumen, Russia

    Child in a stroller looks at makeshift wooden path over muddy urban hell near deteriorating apartment buildings.

    Fun-Raisin2575 Report

    5points
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    brandivansteenwyk avatar
    Brandi VanSteenwyk
    Brandi VanSteenwyk
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The heartbreaking reality of the stalled stroller (hopefully the rider is not disabled) unable to traverse the pallet de sidewalk.

    0
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    #53

    The Part That Get Used More Frequently Looks Cleaner Than The Other Two

    Futuristic urban hell building with layered architecture surrounded by cityscape under a gray, smoggy sky with a faint rainbow.

    New Media Center, Nanning, China.

    JetsonLeau Report

    5points
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    maxrobitzsch avatar
    Max Robitzsch
    Max Robitzsch
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I somehow doubt the image description. This is likely either cleaned / repainted more recently, or the different surface angles mean dirt doesn't stick as easily on the higher floors?

    5
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    #54

    Saw Someone Bragging About Their Trip To Dubai By Posting This Photo

    Aerial view of a dense urban area with high-rise buildings and highways under a hazy sky in a dystopian urban hell.

    TyranitarusMack Report

    5points
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    #55

    Norilsk (Talnakh)

    Dystopian urban hell scene with glowing red lights on an industrial building under dark, foggy night conditions.

    mikhakozhin Report

    5points
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    #56

    Beijing, China

    View of a dystopian urban hell with tall apartment buildings lining a foggy empty highway in modern city life.

    Remarkable_Basis_642 Report

    5points
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    #57

    Cairo, Egypt

    Dystopian urban hell scene showing tightly packed abandoned apartment buildings symbolizing the true price of modern life.

    _Henry_Chinaski Report

    5points
    POST
    #58

    When Your Architect Is Also A Net Admin

    Dystopian urban hell building with repetitive window design on a city street, highlighting the true price of modern life.

    adamlm Report

    5points
    POST
    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    45 port Ethernet switch.

    4
    4points
    reply
    #59

    Saudi Arabia Riyadh 2001 And 2026

    Comparison of urban hell transformation showing a barren desert in 2001 and a dystopian cityscape in 2026.

    media_monki Report

    5points
    POST
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    #60

    Slum Areas Of Osaka City, Japan

    Dystopian urban hell scene showing densely packed, aging buildings with weathered roofs and narrow alleys in modern city life.

    AdSpecialist6598 Report

    5points
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    #61

    A 19th Century Stone Building In Bradford, England

    Dystopian urban hell scene showing a worn, crowded phone shop in an old, dilapidated city building under cloudy skies.

    Real_Measurement2913 Report

    5points
    POST
    friederleimenstoll avatar
    Fred L.
    Fred L.
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Think there is enough space to write Bismillah once more?

    6
    6points
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    #62

    Mumbai Smh

    Comparison of urban hell cityscape in 2006 and 2025 showing increased roads and dense modern life development.

    bobbdac7894 Report

    5points
    POST
    toniahlgren avatar
    Toni Ahlgren
    Toni Ahlgren
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least they built it on top of the sea without tearing down whole poor neighborhoods.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #63

    Elections In Hungary

    Urban street filled with election posters on poles, cars driving and a pedestrian crossing in dystopian urban hell scene.

    weallneedaname2 Report

    5points
    POST
    rjjecreek avatar
    JoNo
    JoNo
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yay to the state of South Australia, where these corflutes were banned a few years ago. We have recently had a state election and it was great to not see these all over the place. A big win!

    5
    5points
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    #64

    Thames Town - Fake English Town In Shanghai, China 🇨🇳

    Aerial view of urban area with church and residential buildings surrounded by greenery in a modern cityscape.

    burbex_brin Report

    4points
    POST
    rustyscate avatar
    Rusty’scate
    Rusty’scate
    Community Member
    Premium     17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s kinda cool

    9
    9points
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    #65

    Lake Como Keeps Flooding Into The City Almost Every Year. We’re Tired

    Flooded urban street with water covering roads and sidewalks, illustrating dystopian urban hell and challenges of modern life.

    Kristianushka Report

    4points
    POST
    acd76dca avatar
    IORN
    IORN
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And it's a man made issue or a natural one?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #66

    Alexandria, Egypt

    Old green tram at night near trash pile and urban buildings, depicting dystopian urban hell and modern life challenges.

    TribalSoul899 Report

    4points
    POST
    #67

    Volgograd, Russia

    Urban hell scene with gray Soviet-era apartment blocks and a distant statue in a bleak, cold modern cityscape.

    Medinasmt4 Report

    4points
    POST
    abrahams724 avatar
    Kiki Likes Sweets
    Kiki Likes Sweets
    Community Member
    Premium     15 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Truly shows the the scale of the Mamayev Kurgan, though. An amazing piece of sculpture.

    5
    5points
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    #68

    An Abandoned School In Northern Croatia

    Abandoned dystopian urban hell building in a bleak rural landscape, illustrating the true price of modern life decay.

    AdSpecialist6598 Report

    4points
    POST
    mihaelacvorak_1 avatar
    MIHAELA ČVORAK
    MIHAELA ČVORAK
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think it's in Kumrovec, school for politics from the Yugoslavia time.

    2
    2points
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    #69

    Norilsk, Russia

    Aerial view of dense, colorful apartment blocks illustrating dystopian urban hell and the true price of modern life.

    shubhrgunjan Report

    4points
    POST
    maxrobitzsch avatar
    Max Robitzsch
    Max Robitzsch
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I find it interesting how some colour can make these blocks look at least a little bit less dystopian...

    3
    3points
    reply
    #70

    Moscow, Russia

    Massive gray brutalist apartment building along a busy urban highway depicting dystopian urban hell environment.

    Beneficial_Wear_7630 Report

    4points
    POST
    #71

    Paharganj, Delhi

    Narrow urban street filled with tangled wires, motorcycles, litter, and people, showing a dystopian urban hell environment.

    x___rain Report

    3points
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    #72

    A Suburb On The Outskirts Of Pyongyang, North Korea - A Jangled Mess Of Thousands Of Homes, Many Hundreds Of Meters From The Nearest Cohesive Pathways

    Aerial view of dense urban hell showing the crowded, chaotic layout of a dystopian modern cityscape.

    Falabella_Stallion Report

    3points
    POST
    maxrobitzsch avatar
    Max Robitzsch
    Max Robitzsch
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I see lots of streets and paths there. Strange criticism - this is how cities always looked like?

    3
    3points
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    #73

    Somwhere In The Middle Of Nowhere In Büsum (Germany)

    Tall residential building overlooking a barren beach with scattered trash, depicting dystopian urban hell and modern life.

    Beautiful_Yellow_682 Report

    3points
    POST
    nicoleweymann avatar
    Nicole Weymann
    Nicole Weymann
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A hotel, apparently, and the caption is a little misleading, as there's actually a town behind the d**e (some rooftops are visible in the pic,). The view is the only valid reason I can imagine for booking a room in that abomination: when you're inside looking out you don't see the eysore.

    1
    1point
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    #74

    Lagos Is The Largest City In Africa

    Aerial view of dense urban sprawl with limited green space depicting a dystopian urban hell cityscape.

    Minipiman Report

    3points
    POST
    #75

    Cairo, Egypt

    Dystopian urban hell street crowded with countless colorful advertising signs in a narrow city alleyway.

    TribalSoul899 Report

    3points
    POST
    maxrobitzsch avatar
    Max Robitzsch
    Max Robitzsch
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I recommend you use 42pt font, otherwise your sign won't stand out."

    2
    2points
    reply
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    #76

    Recently Built Government Office, India

    Orange clock tower on stilts in busy urban area, showcasing dystopian urban hell and the true price of modern life.

    nigerianprince421 Report

    3points
    POST
    maxrobitzsch avatar
    Max Robitzsch
    Max Robitzsch
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Interesting but not very effective. Maybe they were / are planning to have a different development underneath, like someone was planning a mall or another building and the govt bought part of the site to have their building inside it, but then were the only ones / first ones to actually build. Well that, or they worry about floods. Or very tall elephants. Or about being flooded with tall elephants.

    4
    4points
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    #77

    If You Ever Wanted To Look At A Giant Pill Box (Leverkusen, Germany)

    Massive aspirin billboard towering over industrial cityscape at dusk, illustrating dystopian urban hell and modern life challenges.

    Beautiful_Yellow_682 Report

    3points
    POST
    friederleimenstoll avatar
    Fred L.
    Fred L.
    Community Member
    15 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is not a regular building. It was a company building temporarily wrapped for the 100 year celebration of Aspirin (which they invented). Apparently they later tried to turn it into an advert platform but it didn't work out and the building was demolished over a decade ago.

    10
    10points
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    #78

    The "Weißer Riese" (White Giant) In Duisburg (Germany), Who Was Demolished In 2025

    High-rise residential building in urban hell setting surrounded by greenery and parked cars showing modern life’s price.

    Beautiful_Yellow_682 Report

    2points
    POST
    #79

    Residential Building From 1987, Constantța, România

    Brutalist apartment building in urban hell setting, showing dystopian architecture and the true price of modern life.

    KingBlana Report

    2points
    POST
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Compared to others, this one looks small and okay.

    7
    7points
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    #80

    Moscow, Russia

    Aerial view of a sprawling dystopian urban hellscape with dense, monotonous apartment blocks and industrial buildings.

    Beneficial_Wear_7630 Report

    2points
    POST
    maxrobitzsch avatar
    Max Robitzsch
    Max Robitzsch
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone secretly wanted to build a dam but couldn't get a permit for a dam in an urban area?

    1
    1point
    reply
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    #81

    Only Russians Can Understand

    Person climbing large snow pile in front of gloomy urban apartment buildings showing dystopian urban hell.