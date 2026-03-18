ADVERTISEMENT

Being creative and open-minded, trying out new ideas, and thinking outside the box are all great skills to have. And we think they’re slightly undervalued! With some unconventional thinking, you can devise quick and innovative solutions to real-life problems. Problems that some people might not even realize exist.

Bored Panda has compiled this list of super smart, simple, and creative ways that people and companies solve everyday problems. Scroll down to get inspired by their ingenuity.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Employees At This Venue Have The Location Of The Restroom On Their Shirts

Security guard wearing a clever shirt to direct people to restrooms, showcasing a genius idea for solving annoying problems.

Crenchlowe Report

15points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    I Had To Chop Up A Load Of Wood, He Wouldn't Leave My Side But I Think We've Found A Solution

    Dog wearing orange protective goggles indoors, showcasing a surprisingly genius idea to solve an annoying problem.

    slugsongs Report

    12points
    POST
    #3

    Steel Mesh Fitbit And Smart Watch Bands' Magnetic Fastener Doubles As A Handy Screw Holder

    Hand holding a power drill with screws attached to wrist strap, demonstrating a genius idea for solving an annoying problem.

    reddit.com Report

    12points
    POST

    Creativity offers huge benefits to your quality of life. The British Psychological Society (BPS) explains that when you engage in creative activities, it can lead to greater innovation, increase mental clarity, and improve depression and dementia symptoms.

    If your goal is to be more creative in life, then the very first step you should take is to consciously push yourself to be, well, more creative.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    BPS points out that, for example, being instructed to be more creative can actually boost your creativity. So, a conscious effort on your part is helpful in this regard.
    #4

    My Fitted Sheet Has An Amazing Innovation

    Tags inside fitted sheets labeled “long side” and “short side” showing a simple genius idea solving an annoying problem.

    MikeMayer Report

    12points
    POST
    #5

    Honestly, Whose Bright Idea Was It To Give A Cat A 360° View Of An Aquarium?

    Cat inside a fish tank divider to prevent scaring fish, showcasing genius ideas to solve annoying problems.

    5_Frog_Margin Report

    12points
    POST
    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think I saw this cat and aquarium in a video once. It's an awesome idea

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    My 13-Year-Old Daughter Invented A Way To Clean Hair Brushes

    Hairbrush with tangled hair wrapped around a comb resting on top, showcasing a genius problem-solving idea.

    Just use a fork and swirl it like spaghetti.

    twichy1983 Report

    11points
    POST

    Additionally, you can learn to be more creative by working with and around creative people. This is true even in workplace settings, where creative managers inspire their employees to produce more creative outcomes. The stronger the relationship between the team members, the better the results.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the meantime, BPS notes that your ability to reappraise emotional events, re-evaluating and reinterpreting what has happened to you in a more positive way, can help you feel more confident and calm and increase your creativity. Essentially, by reframing what you’ve experienced, you’re being creative.

    In general, you should avoid suppressing your emotions and strive to be more open-minded and open to the potential benefit of new experiences.
    #7

    Used A Leaf Blower And A Funnel To Inflate A Pool. Actually Worked Fairly Quickly

    Using a funnel to easily inflate an inflatable pool with a leaf blower in an outdoor backyard setting.

    crazyanne Report

    11points
    POST
    #8

    Tire Tread Marker Shows You When You Should Replace Your Tires

    Close-up of a tire showing depth indicators as a genius idea to solve an annoying problem with tire wear monitoring.

    uaretheuniverse Report

    11points
    POST
    #9

    You Can Buy Cat Food From The Vending Machines In Istanbul

    Vending machine creatively stocked with water bottles to solve annoying problems with surprisingly genius ideas.

    ilkesenyurt Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Furthermore, if you’re a self-proclaimed perfectionist, you might want to consider striving for excellence instead. Perfectionism negatively impacts your mental health, leads to burnout, and decreases your creativity, BPS states.

    On the flip side, when you strive for excellence over perfection, you tend to come up with more original ideas and are more open to new experiences.

    “Although looking for perfection can be tempting when engaging in creative activities, looking instead for excellence could bring us closer to our goals – and protect us from anxiety and burnout too,” BPS writes.
    #10

    This Lake Had A “Little Library” For Lifejackets

    Outdoor life jacket closet by a lake offering a genius idea for solving the problem of accessible safety gear storage.

    reddit.com Report

    11points
    POST
    #11

    Tropical Airport Has A Bunch Of Changing Rooms For Passengers Who Arrived From Colder Places

    Modern locker room design with multiple arched doors solving space use challenges with a surprisingly genius idea.

    perksofbeingcrafty Report

    11points
    POST
    #12

    The Visual Indicators Projected On The Floor By This Hospital Bed

    Hospital bed with colored indicator lights projected on the floor, a clever solution from genius ideas solving annoying problems.

    ilikebreakfastfoods Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Complex problems don’t necessarily require complex solutions. You can sometimes accomplish the task in a simple, straightforward manner. Well, so long as you’re willing to try out a few different approaches and view failure as an opportunity to grow, not a reason to give up.

    Once you get the result you wanted, the solution sounds super obvious! Everyone might think that they could have come up with the same idea. But coming up with a creative fix to an issue is harder than it seems if you’re constrained by lots of assumptions about what may or may not work and how you’ll be judged by your peers.

    Not only that, but having a fabulous idea doesn’t mean squat if you don’t implement it. Good ideas are a dime a dozen. Good, even average, ideas that are tested out in reality are much rarer!
    #13

    This Hospital Parking Garage Gives You Cards To Remember What Floor You Parked On

    Plastic holder with blue parking reminder cards showing floor number and garage name, a clever idea for organized parking.

    SteelRain444 Report

    11points
    POST
    #14

    At Fan Expos There Are Costume Hospitals In Case Pieces Of People's Cosplay Come Loose Or Break Off

    People showcasing genius ideas at a convention booth labeled Just Be Cos Cospital for solving annoying problems.

    poppy1911 Report

    11points
    POST
    #15

    Seems That Old Couch Springs Make For Pretty Good Plant Climbers

    Plants supported with spiral metal stakes as a clever solution for garden growth problems outdoors.

    Phyierpickle Report

    11points
    POST

    The unvarnished reality is that the vast majority of people don’t enjoy failing at things. It’s natural.

    You don’t want to embarrass yourself in front of others or be judged. And you don’t want to experience the dissonance between how skilled and smart you think you are and what you’re actually like.

    However, if you’re unwilling to fail or handle a bit of social discomfort, you’ll be less likely to experiment with different approaches or voice your opinion if it goes against the grain.
    #16

    Splatter Shield Was Too Small For My Pan

    Cooking bacon under a splatter screen held up by wooden spatulas on a stovetop, a genius problem-solving idea.

    jeffhowcodes Report

    11points
    POST
    #17

    Put A Mirror In A High Cabinet To See Where Everything Is

    Small mirror placed inside a drawer to easily see and access items, a genius idea solving an annoying problem.

    Herbertie25 Report

    11points
    POST
    #18

    Keep Your Toddler Safely In The Grocery Cart Seat (And Prevent Abductions) With A Carabiner

    Child secured in shopping cart seat using a carabiner as a clever safety solution to solve an annoying problem.

    5_Frog_Margin Report

    10points
    POST

    According to Josh Kaufman, the author of ‘The First 20 Hours: How to Learn Anything... Fast!’, most people are “deeply disturbed at the prospect of being horrible at something, even temporarily.” This applies to many things, including learning new skills.

    “When you try something new, you’re usually very bad, and you know it. The easiest way to eliminate that feeling of angst is to quit practicing and go do something else, so that’s what most of us do,” Kaufman told Forbes.
    #19

    To My Fellow Gardeners: If You Need Less “Chunky” Soil Use A Litter Scoop

    Plastic litter scoop used to easily separate soil clumps in a gardening container, showing a genius problem-solving idea.

    redrumrea Report

    10points
    POST
    #20

    This Display In A Hotel In Seoul Allows You To Adjust Your Shower Temperature To Within A Fraction Of A Degree

    Shower faucet with a digital temperature display showing 37 degrees Celsius as a genius problem-solving idea.

    EastCoastHustler Report

    10points
    POST
    #21

    This Restaurant Has A Foot Pedal For The Bathrooms So You Don't Have To Touch The Handle

    Foot pedal attached to a red door for hands-free opening, showcasing a genius solution to an annoying problem.

    HyperbolicLogic Report

    10points
    POST

    “The early hours of trying something new are always challenging, but a little persistence can result in huge increases in skill. The human brain is optimized to pick up new skills extremely quickly. If you persist and practice in an intelligent way, you’ll always experience dramatic improvements in a very short period of time,” Kaufman explained.

    According to him, it’s vital to push through the early frustration of learning something new. You can do this in a few ways.
    #22

    Smart Design Plug

    Power cord plug modified with a finger hole for easy unplugging, showcasing a genius idea to solve an annoying problem.

    f03vral0n3 Report

    10points
    POST
    #23

    She Refuses To Be Towel-Dried After Her Baths. Getting Her A Plush Dinosaur Robe Was My Solution

    Dog wearing a pink dinosaur towel outfit on wooden floor, showing a surprisingly genius solution to an annoying problem.

    No more sprinting through the house and getting water all over mom’s floors and furniture!

    mrsf16 Report

    10points
    POST
    #24

    This Italian Restaurant I Had Lunch At Uses Straws Made Of Pasta

    Glass of soda with straw made from a stick of uncooked spaghetti showing a surprisingly genius idea to solve an annoying problem

    I’ve gotten three refills over the meal (45 mins) and it’s been the same straw. It warped very slightly but no crumbs at all and I don’t taste pasta. Consider me sold!

    No-Kick-2577 Report

    10points
    POST

    For instance, when learning a new skill, you should precommit to putting in at least 20 hours of deliberate practice so you don’t quit at the first sign of difficulty.

    Moreover, you should learn just enough of the skill to start putting it into practice. It also helps if you break down your efforts into smaller, bite-sized chunks. And it’s never a mistake to enjoy the actual process of learning and to have a bit of fun.

    This way, hopefully, you’ll become “reasonably competent” in the new skill. You’ll then get use out of it and perform “well enough for your own purposes,” even if you’re not a top-tier global grandmaster in it.
    #25

    This Middle School Has A Skateboard Locker

    Metal skateboard lockers in a park with a lock securing a skateboard, showcasing a smart solution to storage problems.

    pjfrank Report

    10points
    POST
    #26

    My Dentist Office Has A Therapy Dog That Will Sit With You If You Are Feeling Nervous

    Close-up of a fluffy dog sitting on a person's lap, showcasing a surprisingly genius idea for comfort and companionship.

    finnandjovie Report

    10points
    POST
    #27

    The City Is Utilizing Goats To Clear Overgrowth At A Park Near Me

    Goats standing behind a cleverly placed transparent wire fence, demonstrating a genius solution to keep them contained.

    un028717 Report

    10points
    POST
    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Better than that annoyingly loud equipment

    0
    0points
    reply

    Kaufman stressed to Forbes that you should be honest with yourself about the skills and topics that you’re personally the most interested in right now. In other words, stop thinking about what you ‘should’ be doing and focus on what you’re inclined to do.

    “When you’re naturally interested in a particular skill, you’ll learn extremely quickly, so follow your interests where they lead, and avoid forcing yourself to grind through topics you’re not really interested in exploring.”

    That’s not to say that you should ignore every skill that you’re not particularly passionate about. Some (boring) skills are useful in life. Others help you reach your goals and get ahead at work. So, in these cases, focus on getting excited about the results. That should, with a bit of luck, get you at least a bit excited about the topic or learning process, too.
    #28

    I’ve Had No Idea This Was A Thing For 45 Years Of Grocery Shopping. Hang Your Crunchables On The Back Of The Cart

    Grocery bags hung from a shopping cart handle to prevent items from touching the ground, a clever problem-solving idea.

    davedavedavedavedave Report

    10points
    POST
    #29

    This Mountain Peak Has A Free Beer Station (Donation-Based)

    Crates of bottles being cooled in outdoor water, showcasing a genius idea to solve annoying problems with cooling.

    MessagesFromLife Report

    10points
    POST
    #30

    You Have Guests Coming In 15 Minutes, You Want Your Place To Smell Nice But Forgot To Light A Candle. Use A Heat Gun

    Black Cedar and Lavender candle with two unlit wicks on a wooden table, showcasing a clever product design solution.

    Use a heat gun on the candle until it's liquid on the top layer, and keep going for as long as you want. Then light afterward. It will spread the scent nicely.

    mybloodismaplesyrup Report

    10points
    POST

    Which of these ingenious solutions to problems impressed you the most and why? Did we feature any examples of creative ideas that you actually came up with independently, too?

    What are some of the most out-of-the-box and unconventional things you’ve personally done to solve complicated issues? We’d love to hear from you! After you’ve upvoted your favorite pics, share your thoughts in the comments at the bottom of this list.
    #31

    Used A Beard Trimmer To Remove The Cat Scratch Threads From My Couch

    Before and after images of a gray sofa armrest fixed to remove pet hair, showcasing a genius problem-solving idea.

    artlove89 Report

    10points
    POST
    #32

    The Boots Are Great, But The Tread Was Worn Down And It's Slippery Outside. Problem Solved, Hopefully

    Boot soles being cleaned with a rotary tool, showcasing a genius idea to solve an annoying problem efficiently.

    Krillmen Report

    9points
    POST
    #33

    Use Letter Trays As Additional Freezer Shelves

    Organized freezer with labeled bags and trays, showcasing genius ideas for solving annoying storage problems efficiently.

    MichaelChinigo Report

    9points
    POST
    #34

    Hotel Shower With Hole In The Glass So You Can Turn It On Without Getting Wet

    Shower with a glass cutout for easy access to faucet handle, a smart idea solving an annoying bathroom problem.

    DearHumanatee Report

    9points
    POST
    #35

    This Washing Machine For Eyewear At The Airport

    Contactless eyewear and jewelry sanitizer machine with clear DRY sign and a $2 price, a solution to annoying cleaning problems.

    OhJohnO Report

    9points
    POST
    #36

    My Dog Was Neutered Yesterday & He Hates A Cone, So I Had To Come Up With A Better Solution - The Pants. This Is His Favourite Pose

    Golden retriever wearing shorts while lying stretched out on a tiled floor showing a genius life hack solution.

    I don't know what's going on with my dog, but he looks like he has a panic attack every time he wears a cone (no matter what kind of cone). He can't calm down; he just stands in the corner and refuses to lie down, he drools a lot, and you can just feel how miserable he is. I haven't tried a neck pillow yet, but it somehow sounds similar to a cone... I just hope the pants will work.

    Piiipsy Report

    9points
    POST
    #37

    This Coffee Shop Has A Riddle You Can Solve To Get A Discount

    Sign displaying a clever brain teaser at a café, showcasing problem solving with surprisingly genius ideas for discounts.

    Substantial_Purple12 Report

    9points
    POST
    #38

    This Device That Helps You Select A Breville Coffee Machine

    Coffee machine comparison guide showing different models with features to solve annoying problems with genius ideas.

    reddit33450 Report

    9points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    There’s A Sink In The Middle Of This Fast-Food Restaurant Lobby For Customers To Wash Their Hands

    Modern restaurant handwashing station with a round black sink and touchless soap dispenser, showcasing genius problem-solving ideas.

    Faiiven Report

    9points
    POST
    #40

    This Gas Station Has A Pump To Fill Your Windshield Washer Fluid

    Gas station installation of washer fluid dispenser next to fuel pumps offering a convenient genius solution to car maintenance.

    co1063 Report

    9points
    POST
    #41

    This Restaurant I Went To Has A Stone Path Through The Gravel Car Park For People With High Heels

    Signpost with a shoe icon cleverly uses an arrow to solve an annoying problem in garden navigation.

    Jeremy_The_Toad Report

    9points
    POST
    #42

    I Store My Push Pins In A Rubber Bouncy Ball

    Colorful pushpins arranged on a green ball, showing a creative and genius idea for organizing pushpins efficiently.

    Good_Swordfish_3736 Report

    9points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Grilled Cheese Cooked In A Waffle Iron (The Holes Hold Extra Soup)

    Waffle used as a grilled cheese sandwich dipped into tomato soup, showcasing a genius idea to solve an annoying problem.

    gooberdawg Report

    9points
    POST
    #44

    First Day Back In This Office This Year. I Never Typed The Wrong Date Once

    Keyboard with a pushpin held by a plastic cap on a key demonstrating creative problem solving and genius ideas.

    ol_norm Report

    9points
    POST
    #45

    If You Own A Pickup, Use A Ratchet Strap To Keep Your Groceries From Moving Around And Spilling

    Plastic bags secured to a stick in a truck bed, showing a genius idea for solving annoying problems efficiently.

    reddit.com Report

    9points
    POST
    #46

    I Have A Small Kitchen So This Was My Solution

    Kitchen tools and pans organized neatly on a wall-mounted pegboard, showcasing genius ideas to solve annoying problems.

    finnreds Report

    9points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    This Resort Has A Step Ladder For Children To Ask Receptionists Questions At Eye-Level

    Small wooden stairs with railing leading to a desk labeled "Toto's Desk," showcasing a genius problem-solving idea.

    I saw a kid use it just now to ask for some candy they have behind the desk.

    yancovigen Report

    8points
    POST
    #48

    My Office Chair Has A Pull Out Instruction Manual

    Chair armrest with clear instructions attached to solve annoying problems with easy and genius ideas in everyday use.

    yogorilla37 Report

    8points
    POST
    #49

    Solution: If You Don’t Like Stairs

    Man climbing an indoor rock wall beside stairs, demonstrating a creative and genius problem-solving idea at home.

    Mind_Virus Report

    8points
    POST
    #50

    My Local Park Has A Vending Machine For Things You Might Have Forgotten To Bring

    Vending machine stocked with first aid, snacks, and cozy blankets showcasing genius problem solving ideas.

    chi-bacon-bits Report

    8points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Automatic Hand Washing Machine At New Restaurant

    Automated handwashing station with dual sinks and digital screen demonstrating a genius solution for annoying hygiene problems.

    cwajgapls Report

    8points
    POST
    #52

    This Restroom Has A Vomit Station

    Public restroom setup with a urinal, sink labeled vomit area, and toilet showing clever problem-solving idea.

    dogplant335 Report

    8points
    POST
    #53

    Innovative And Functional Menu Display In Czech Bakery

    Industrial-style ceiling pipes creatively incorporated above handwritten wall menus show genius problem-solving ideas.

    WormHoleHeart Report

    8points
    POST
    #54

    Squirrel Proof Feeder. Wrapped On A Slinky, Squirrels Cannot Climb It, Or Jump To It From Another Tree

    Metal spring attached to bird feeder pole preventing squirrels from climbing, a genius idea solving an annoying problem.

    DabblinginPacifism Report

    8points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    Usually, Bath Day Is A Nightmare With Our 12-Year-Old Aussie Rescue. New Life Hack, A Smear Of Peanut Butter Around The Edge Of The Tub

    Bathtub edges repaired with a brown sealant, demonstrating genius ideas for solving annoying problems effectively.

    She didn’t pitch a fit and even let me trim her pants and completely blow-dry her.

    reddit.com Report

    8points
    POST
    #56

    Using A Mechanic’s Tool To Re-Thread A Hoodie

    Hands using a small spring tool to remove a stuck drawstring from a gray hoodie, showcasing a genius problem-solving idea.

    fischgeek Report

    8points
    POST
    #57

    Been Wearing Suspenders To Help My Lower Back, Just Discovered This Today While Installing A New Door

    Using a hammer attached to suspenders as a hands-free tool holder for a genius problem-solving idea.

    reddit.com Report

    8points
    POST
    #58

    When Aerator Is Stuck To Faucet Due To Mineral Buildup

    DIY faucet water filter made with lemon and plastic wrap, showcasing a genius idea solving an everyday annoying problem.

    KrazyKev03 Report

    8points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #59

    Cheap Home Security Solution. $15 Ebay Dashcams. I Just Stick My Old Memory Cards In There. If Anyone Tries To Mess With My Car Or Break In, I'll Have Evidence

    Dash cam mounted on a window overlooking a snowy parking lot with a parked vehicle, showcasing a genius problem solution.

    hoikarnage Report

    8points
    POST
    #60

    Throwing Away Paint Roller Trays Is Just Wasteful, And Cleaning Them Is A Mess. Here's Your Smart Solution

    Paint roller placed on a plastic sheet to catch drips on a hardwood floor showing a genius problem-solving idea.

    LoosechangeNYC Report

    8points
    POST
    #61

    On This Nice Day Off, I Wanted To Lie In The Sun But Also Wanted To Play Some Games. It Was Too Bright To See The Screen Outside. I Found A Solution

    Man lying on a colorful blanket with a box over his head and two dogs resting beside him in a grassy area, genius idea.

    CleetisMcgee Report

    8points
    POST
    #62

    I Use My Fan To Vent The Fumes Away From Me When Onion Chopping

    Kitchen hack showing a fan blowing away onion smell while chopping on a cutting board with a red knife.

    MrSelfDestrucct Report

    7points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    Homemade Smoker

    Creative genius ideas showing a DIY smoke extension system connecting two grills on a wooden deck.

    spook30 Report

    7points
    POST
    #64

    This Beer Can Lets You Point Tab At Your Initial So You Know Which Can Is Yours

    Top view of a can with the alphabet printed around the opening, a genius idea solving an annoying problem.

    Johneresman Report

    7points
    POST
    #65

    These Apartments In Japan Got Trapdoors On The Balconies That Lets You Reach The Ones Below You When You Need To Escape During Some Emergency

    Balcony with a hidden floor hatch cleverly concealed by a vent panel, a genius idea to solve an annoying problem.

    bayscit Report

    7points
    POST
    #66

    Local Indian Restaurant Has A Breathalyzer In The Lobby

    Wall-mounted breathalyzer with instructions to insert quarters and straw, an example of genius problem-solving ideas.

    cicadas_stammering Report

    7points
    POST
    #67

    Don't Want To Mess Up 10 Bowls For Tacos? Use Muffin Tins

    Muffin tin used to organize different chopped vegetables, cheese, salsa, and sour cream as a genius kitchen solution.

    thewun111 Report

    7points
    POST
    #68

    Using Medical Gloves Instead Of Bubble Wrap

    Box filled with inflated gloves and a wrapped item inside, showcasing a genius idea to solve annoying packaging problems.

    Nova_Phantom111 Report

    7points
    POST
    #69

    If You Run Out Of AA Batteries For Anything, AAA Batteries And A Small Crumbled-Up Ball Of Aluminum Foil Will Make A Good Replacement

    Laptop battery compartment with aluminum foil used to fix loose batteries, a genius idea solving an annoying problem.

    poppypuppypippy Report

    6points
    POST

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!