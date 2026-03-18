Bored Panda has compiled this list of super smart, simple, and creative ways that people and companies solve everyday problems. Scroll down to get inspired by their ingenuity.

Being creative and open-minded , trying out new ideas, and thinking outside the box are all great skills to have. And we think they’re slightly undervalued! With some unconventional thinking, you can devise quick and innovative solutions to real-life problems. Problems that some people might not even realize exist.

#1 The Employees At This Venue Have The Location Of The Restroom On Their Shirts

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#2 I Had To Chop Up A Load Of Wood, He Wouldn't Leave My Side But I Think We've Found A Solution

#3 Steel Mesh Fitbit And Smart Watch Bands' Magnetic Fastener Doubles As A Handy Screw Holder

Creativity offers huge benefits to your quality of life. The British Psychological Society (BPS) explains that when you engage in creative activities, it can lead to greater innovation, increase mental clarity, and improve depression and dementia symptoms. If your goal is to be more creative in life, then the very first step you should take is to consciously push yourself to be, well, more creative. ADVERTISEMENT BPS points out that, for example, being instructed to be more creative can actually boost your creativity. So, a conscious effort on your part is helpful in this regard.

#4 My Fitted Sheet Has An Amazing Innovation

#5 Honestly, Whose Bright Idea Was It To Give A Cat A 360° View Of An Aquarium?

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#6 My 13-Year-Old Daughter Invented A Way To Clean Hair Brushes Just use a fork and swirl it like spaghetti.



Additionally, you can learn to be more creative by working with and around creative people. This is true even in workplace settings, where creative managers inspire their employees to produce more creative outcomes. The stronger the relationship between the team members, the better the results. ADVERTISEMENT In the meantime, BPS notes that your ability to reappraise emotional events, re-evaluating and reinterpreting what has happened to you in a more positive way, can help you feel more confident and calm and increase your creativity. Essentially, by reframing what you’ve experienced, you’re being creative. In general, you should avoid suppressing your emotions and strive to be more open-minded and open to the potential benefit of new experiences.

#7 Used A Leaf Blower And A Funnel To Inflate A Pool. Actually Worked Fairly Quickly

#8 Tire Tread Marker Shows You When You Should Replace Your Tires

#9 You Can Buy Cat Food From The Vending Machines In Istanbul

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Furthermore, if you’re a self-proclaimed perfectionist, you might want to consider striving for excellence instead. Perfectionism negatively impacts your mental health, leads to burnout, and decreases your creativity, BPS states. On the flip side, when you strive for excellence over perfection, you tend to come up with more original ideas and are more open to new experiences. “Although looking for perfection can be tempting when engaging in creative activities, looking instead for excellence could bring us closer to our goals – and protect us from anxiety and burnout too,” BPS writes.

#10 This Lake Had A “Little Library” For Lifejackets

#11 Tropical Airport Has A Bunch Of Changing Rooms For Passengers Who Arrived From Colder Places

#12 The Visual Indicators Projected On The Floor By This Hospital Bed

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Complex problems don’t necessarily require complex solutions. You can sometimes accomplish the task in a simple, straightforward manner. Well, so long as you’re willing to try out a few different approaches and view failure as an opportunity to grow, not a reason to give up. Once you get the result you wanted, the solution sounds super obvious! Everyone might think that they could have come up with the same idea. But coming up with a creative fix to an issue is harder than it seems if you’re constrained by lots of assumptions about what may or may not work and how you’ll be judged by your peers. Not only that, but having a fabulous idea doesn’t mean squat if you don’t implement it. Good ideas are a dime a dozen. Good, even average, ideas that are tested out in reality are much rarer!

#13 This Hospital Parking Garage Gives You Cards To Remember What Floor You Parked On

#14 At Fan Expos There Are Costume Hospitals In Case Pieces Of People's Cosplay Come Loose Or Break Off

#15 Seems That Old Couch Springs Make For Pretty Good Plant Climbers

The unvarnished reality is that the vast majority of people don’t enjoy failing at things. It’s natural. You don’t want to embarrass yourself in front of others or be judged. And you don’t want to experience the dissonance between how skilled and smart you think you are and what you’re actually like. However, if you’re unwilling to fail or handle a bit of social discomfort, you’ll be less likely to experiment with different approaches or voice your opinion if it goes against the grain.

#16 Splatter Shield Was Too Small For My Pan

#17 Put A Mirror In A High Cabinet To See Where Everything Is

#18 Keep Your Toddler Safely In The Grocery Cart Seat (And Prevent Abductions) With A Carabiner

According to Josh Kaufman, the author of ‘The First 20 Hours: How to Learn Anything... Fast!’, most people are “deeply disturbed at the prospect of being horrible at something, even temporarily.” This applies to many things, including learning new skills. “When you try something new, you’re usually very bad, and you know it. The easiest way to eliminate that feeling of angst is to quit practicing and go do something else, so that’s what most of us do,” Kaufman told Forbes.

#19 To My Fellow Gardeners: If You Need Less “Chunky” Soil Use A Litter Scoop

#20 This Display In A Hotel In Seoul Allows You To Adjust Your Shower Temperature To Within A Fraction Of A Degree

#21 This Restaurant Has A Foot Pedal For The Bathrooms So You Don't Have To Touch The Handle

“The early hours of trying something new are always challenging, but a little persistence can result in huge increases in skill. The human brain is optimized to pick up new skills extremely quickly. If you persist and practice in an intelligent way, you’ll always experience dramatic improvements in a very short period of time,” Kaufman explained. According to him, it’s vital to push through the early frustration of learning something new. You can do this in a few ways.

#22 Smart Design Plug

#23 She Refuses To Be Towel-Dried After Her Baths. Getting Her A Plush Dinosaur Robe Was My Solution No more sprinting through the house and getting water all over mom’s floors and furniture!



#24 This Italian Restaurant I Had Lunch At Uses Straws Made Of Pasta I’ve gotten three refills over the meal (45 mins) and it’s been the same straw. It warped very slightly but no crumbs at all and I don’t taste pasta. Consider me sold!



For instance, when learning a new skill, you should precommit to putting in at least 20 hours of deliberate practice so you don’t quit at the first sign of difficulty. Moreover, you should learn just enough of the skill to start putting it into practice. It also helps if you break down your efforts into smaller, bite-sized chunks. And it’s never a mistake to enjoy the actual process of learning and to have a bit of fun. This way, hopefully, you’ll become “reasonably competent” in the new skill. You’ll then get use out of it and perform “well enough for your own purposes,” even if you’re not a top-tier global grandmaster in it.

#25 This Middle School Has A Skateboard Locker

#26 My Dentist Office Has A Therapy Dog That Will Sit With You If You Are Feeling Nervous

#27 The City Is Utilizing Goats To Clear Overgrowth At A Park Near Me

Kaufman stressed to Forbes that you should be honest with yourself about the skills and topics that you’re personally the most interested in right now. In other words, stop thinking about what you ‘should’ be doing and focus on what you’re inclined to do. “When you’re naturally interested in a particular skill, you’ll learn extremely quickly, so follow your interests where they lead, and avoid forcing yourself to grind through topics you’re not really interested in exploring.” That’s not to say that you should ignore every skill that you’re not particularly passionate about. Some (boring) skills are useful in life. Others help you reach your goals and get ahead at work. So, in these cases, focus on getting excited about the results. That should, with a bit of luck, get you at least a bit excited about the topic or learning process, too.

#28 I’ve Had No Idea This Was A Thing For 45 Years Of Grocery Shopping. Hang Your Crunchables On The Back Of The Cart

#29 This Mountain Peak Has A Free Beer Station (Donation-Based)

#30 You Have Guests Coming In 15 Minutes, You Want Your Place To Smell Nice But Forgot To Light A Candle. Use A Heat Gun Use a heat gun on the candle until it's liquid on the top layer, and keep going for as long as you want. Then light afterward. It will spread the scent nicely.



Which of these ingenious solutions to problems impressed you the most and why? Did we feature any examples of creative ideas that you actually came up with independently, too? What are some of the most out-of-the-box and unconventional things you’ve personally done to solve complicated issues? We’d love to hear from you! After you’ve upvoted your favorite pics, share your thoughts in the comments at the bottom of this list.

#31 Used A Beard Trimmer To Remove The Cat Scratch Threads From My Couch

#32 The Boots Are Great, But The Tread Was Worn Down And It's Slippery Outside. Problem Solved, Hopefully

#33 Use Letter Trays As Additional Freezer Shelves

#34 Hotel Shower With Hole In The Glass So You Can Turn It On Without Getting Wet

#35 This Washing Machine For Eyewear At The Airport

#36 My Dog Was Neutered Yesterday & He Hates A Cone, So I Had To Come Up With A Better Solution - The Pants. This Is His Favourite Pose I don't know what's going on with my dog, but he looks like he has a panic attack every time he wears a cone (no matter what kind of cone). He can't calm down; he just stands in the corner and refuses to lie down, he drools a lot, and you can just feel how miserable he is. I haven't tried a neck pillow yet, but it somehow sounds similar to a cone... I just hope the pants will work.



#37 This Coffee Shop Has A Riddle You Can Solve To Get A Discount

#38 This Device That Helps You Select A Breville Coffee Machine

#39 There’s A Sink In The Middle Of This Fast-Food Restaurant Lobby For Customers To Wash Their Hands

#40 This Gas Station Has A Pump To Fill Your Windshield Washer Fluid

#41 This Restaurant I Went To Has A Stone Path Through The Gravel Car Park For People With High Heels

#42 I Store My Push Pins In A Rubber Bouncy Ball

#43 Grilled Cheese Cooked In A Waffle Iron (The Holes Hold Extra Soup)

#44 First Day Back In This Office This Year. I Never Typed The Wrong Date Once

#45 If You Own A Pickup, Use A Ratchet Strap To Keep Your Groceries From Moving Around And Spilling

#46 I Have A Small Kitchen So This Was My Solution

#47 This Resort Has A Step Ladder For Children To Ask Receptionists Questions At Eye-Level I saw a kid use it just now to ask for some candy they have behind the desk.



#48 My Office Chair Has A Pull Out Instruction Manual

#49 Solution: If You Don’t Like Stairs

#50 My Local Park Has A Vending Machine For Things You Might Have Forgotten To Bring

#51 Automatic Hand Washing Machine At New Restaurant

#52 This Restroom Has A Vomit Station

#53 Innovative And Functional Menu Display In Czech Bakery

#54 Squirrel Proof Feeder. Wrapped On A Slinky, Squirrels Cannot Climb It, Or Jump To It From Another Tree

#55 Usually, Bath Day Is A Nightmare With Our 12-Year-Old Aussie Rescue. New Life Hack, A Smear Of Peanut Butter Around The Edge Of The Tub She didn’t pitch a fit and even let me trim her pants and completely blow-dry her.



#56 Using A Mechanic’s Tool To Re-Thread A Hoodie

#57 Been Wearing Suspenders To Help My Lower Back, Just Discovered This Today While Installing A New Door

#58 When Aerator Is Stuck To Faucet Due To Mineral Buildup

#59 Cheap Home Security Solution. $15 Ebay Dashcams. I Just Stick My Old Memory Cards In There. If Anyone Tries To Mess With My Car Or Break In, I'll Have Evidence

#60 Throwing Away Paint Roller Trays Is Just Wasteful, And Cleaning Them Is A Mess. Here's Your Smart Solution

#61 On This Nice Day Off, I Wanted To Lie In The Sun But Also Wanted To Play Some Games. It Was Too Bright To See The Screen Outside. I Found A Solution

#62 I Use My Fan To Vent The Fumes Away From Me When Onion Chopping

#63 Homemade Smoker

#64 This Beer Can Lets You Point Tab At Your Initial So You Know Which Can Is Yours

#65 These Apartments In Japan Got Trapdoors On The Balconies That Lets You Reach The Ones Below You When You Need To Escape During Some Emergency

#66 Local Indian Restaurant Has A Breathalyzer In The Lobby

#67 Don't Want To Mess Up 10 Bowls For Tacos? Use Muffin Tins

#68 Using Medical Gloves Instead Of Bubble Wrap