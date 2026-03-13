29 Facebook Groups That Are Proof The Internet Is A Weird Place But That’s Why People Love It
The internet, and especially social media, can be a truly bizarre place. The majority of the global population is online, so you’re bound to come across some creative and chaotic communities on social networks.
To show you exactly what that means, our team at Bored Panda has curated this list of really weird Facebook groups. They’re unique. They’re quirky. They’ll pique your curiosity and might make you laugh. And they might be worth your time checking them out. Scroll down for our selection of the weirdest of the weird below.
Disapproving Corgis
A Group Where We Pretend To Be A Family
Welcome to the Family! It’s pretend, but the emotions and people are real. A space to support, inspire, and uplift each other through all our ups and downs. If you don’t have anyone to call family, you can choose this one.
Mullet Hunting Pro
It is estimated that in 2026, the social network site user count will hit roughly 5.75 billion users worldwide, Statista reports.
Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms, has an absolutely humongous presence in the digital landscape.
Pretending To Be Middle Aged Dads
Come up with a dadsona and join the fun, sport!
A Group Where We All Pretend To Be Boomers
Dad Jokes Everywhere
The greatest collection of Dad Jokes on the internet!
Meta Platforms owns four of the biggest social media platforms, all of which have over a billion monthly active users each.
These are Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram.
Facebook was the very first social network to surpass a billion registered accounts.
Dogspotting
Pictures of random dogs that members find cute.
Rate My Hospital Plate
This is the place to show off your hospital plates, to support each other while there, and make new friends!
A Group Where We All Pretend To Be Pieces Of Bread
According to Statista, based on data from October 2025, Facebook boasted a whopping 3.07 billion monthly active users.
In shared second place were WhatsApp and Instagram with 3 billion monthly active users.
A Group Where We All Pretend To Be Fish
Big Tree Seekers
Big Tree Seekers - This group is dedicated to discovering the largest trees of each species around the world. Many of the largest trees remain undiscovered, and it is our goal to bring forward many new champion trees.
This page is dedicated to the Discovery, Protection, Preservation, Documentation & Appreciation of the Biggest Trees and Oldest Forests.
A Group Where We All Pretend To Work At The Same Office
We all gotta work here, so let's try our best to get along. We are having some server issues, and until we hire a new IT guy, all inter-office communication will be handled on this page.
Next up were YouTube (2.58 billion monthly active users), TikTok (1.99 billion), WeChat (1.4 billion), and Telegram (1 billion).
Meanwhile, if you’re a fan of Reddit, then you’re among an estimated 765 million monthly active users.
This Cat Is C H O N K Y
It's a group for people who love or are obsessed with cats, where they can post pictures of their borderline-obese cats living their everyday lives.
A Group Where We Pretend To Be Lost In Sainsbury's, Not Tescos
I got banned from the group where we all pretend to be lost in Tesco's, so here I am, waging war against it. Sainsbury's finest are the best.
A Group Where We Speak Gibberish And Pretend To Understand Each Other
Which of these bizarre and unique Facebook groups caught your attention the most, and why? Which ones did you think were the funniest? Were there any communities that we’ve featured here that you actually knew about or are active members of?
What is the weirdest, most unusual social media community that you’ve ever stumbled across by accident? We genuinely want to hear your thoughts, so if you have a moment, share yours in the comments.
We Pretend It's Bronze Age Collapse Internet
Welcome to your Facebook home of Bronze Age immersion. Embrace your inner Soomer, and sit with us while we drink beer and complain about Ea Nasir. We accept posts based on cultures contemporary with 3000-1100BC.
This Cat Is G R O M P Y
Facebook Complaints Center
I think we really are underselling how cooked Facebook is. This is a 17,000-member group called "Facebook complaints center" made up of people who post like they recently got a concussion.
A Group Where We All Pretend To Be Ants In An Ant Colony
A few key phrases, tropes, and syntax norms quickly became adopted by the entire group. An algorithm of in-group behaviors spontaneously arose in a very short amount of time. Without any real intent or coercion or force, a very narrow script soon took shape, and a majority of the group just automatically conformed to it.
"Moths are the enemy", "L I F T", "For our queen!"
Of course, the make-believe ant play is anthropomorphized, very juvenile, and divorced from the reality of being an ant. It's rather silly, and obviously just a place for people to be goofy. But the rapidity and totality with which a behavioral algorithm was formed say a lot about current human mindsets and behavior. We are primed for rapid conformity to algorithms. Seeing the eusocial urge happen in a group of people pretending to be a eusocial insect is ironic, hilarious, and terrifying.
A Group Where We All Pretend To Be Karens
The People Against The People Against The Modern Farmhouse
This Is An Airport, Please Announce Your Departure: Aeroplane Ear Posting
Airplane Ears is a term to describe the act of a cat pressing their ears against their head, often resembling the wings of an aircraft. Most commonly occurring when a cat is startled or irritated, Airplane Ears may be horizontal, tilted back, or down.
When you look at your cat from the front, the tips of their ears should be angled downward towards the sides or back of their head. The less visible the inner ear, the more winged the ears.
You Could Make That Into An Earring And A Lesbian Would Buy It
Hoagie Gurus
I love hoagies, and I thought hoagie lovers deserved a place to talk. Rolls, lettuce, peppers, hot or sweet. Do ya like oil and vinegar? We can debate Mayo or not. What bakery made the roll?
It's basically a bunch of middle-aged dudes showing off sandwiches/discussing sandwiches with each other.
A Group Where We Give Terrible Advice
There's way too much good advice in this world; we're here to drive you in the entirely wrong direction.
A Group Where We All Pretend To Be Aliens Tryna Be Human
Fish And Chips Appreciation Society
Welcome. Post your pics. Any fish-related dishes allowed (except Fish Fingers), including homemade. To help others, give the location and price with a short review, including the type of fish. On others’ posts, avoid criticisms about price, peas curry, or gravy! It tends to be boring!
People Incorrectly Correcting Other People
Punk Rock Gardening & Bird Watching
The title says it all! Punk Rock Gardening & Bird Watching tips! This group was started by an old school punk rocker who noticed lots of old school punk fans and musicians are now taking up gardening & bird watching as hobbies. Join in the fun & support your backyard scene! Anyone is welcome to join!