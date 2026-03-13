ADVERTISEMENT

The internet, and especially social media, can be a truly bizarre place. The majority of the global population is online, so you’re bound to come across some creative and chaotic communities on social networks.

To show you exactly what that means, our team at Bored Panda has curated this list of really weird Facebook groups. They’re unique. They’re quirky. They’ll pique your curiosity and might make you laugh. And they might be worth your time checking them out. Scroll down for our selection of the weirdest of the weird below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Disapproving Corgis

Four photos of a quirky corgi dog in various funny moments, perfect for Facebook groups about internet weirdness.

facebook.com Report

12points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    A Group Where We Pretend To Be A Family

    Facebook group post about losing a dream job with supportive comments, illustrating weird internet communities.

    Welcome to the Family! It’s pretend, but the emotions and people are real. A space to support, inspire, and uplift each other through all our ups and downs. If you don’t have anyone to call family, you can choose this one.

    facebook.com , Coco__Donatella Report

    12points
    POST
    #3

    Mullet Hunting Pro

    Four candid photos of people with unusual mullet hairstyles, illustrating Facebook groups celebrating internet weirdness.

    facebook.com Report

    11points
    POST

    It is estimated that in 2026, the social network site user count will hit roughly 5.75 billion users worldwide, Statista reports.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms, has an absolutely humongous presence in the digital landscape.
    #4

    Pretending To Be Middle Aged Dads

    Screenshots of Facebook posts from quirky Facebook groups showing unusual parent and child questions.

    Come up with a dadsona and join the fun, sport!

    facebook.com Report

    11points
    POST
    #5

    A Group Where We All Pretend To Be Boomers

    Screenshot collage of quirky posts in Facebook groups showcasing the internet’s weird and lovable side.

    facebook.com , emroseburr , sarahallis_ Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Dad Jokes Everywhere

    Screenshots of funny Facebook group posts showing quirky and weird internet humor people love to share.

    The greatest collection of Dad Jokes on the internet!

    facebook.com Report

    11points
    POST

    Meta Platforms owns four of the biggest social media platforms, all of which have over a billion monthly active users each.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    These are Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram.

    Facebook was the very first social network to surpass a billion registered accounts.
    #7

    Dogspotting

    Four images showing dogs in unusual places: sitting on scooters, inside a mini car, in a travel basket, and carried in a backpack, reflecting weird internet trends.

    Pictures of random dogs that members find cute.

    facebook.com Report

    11points
    POST
    #8

    Rate My Hospital Plate

    Various hospital meals including macaroni and cheese, potatoes, and dessert on trays, showcasing unusual food presentation.

    This is the place to show off your hospital plates, to support each other while there, and make new friends!

    facebook.com , jamie_wallis Report

    11points
    POST
    #9

    A Group Where We All Pretend To Be Pieces Of Bread

    Facebook group posts showing weird bread photos including burnt, banned, and sliced bread, highlighting internet humor.

    facebook.com Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to Statista, based on data from October 2025, Facebook boasted a whopping 3.07 billion monthly active users.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In shared second place were WhatsApp and Instagram with 3 billion monthly active users.
    #10

    A Group Where We All Pretend To Be Fish

    Facebook posts from weird groups showing humorous fish images and quirky internet content people love.

    facebook.com Report

    11points
    POST
    #11

    Big Tree Seekers

    Man standing next to a massive cypress tree trunk in a forest, shared in a Facebook group about big trees.

    Big Tree Seekers - This group is dedicated to discovering the largest trees of each species around the world. Many of the largest trees remain undiscovered, and it is our goal to bring forward many new champion trees.

    This page is dedicated to the Discovery, Protection, Preservation, Documentation & Appreciation of the Biggest Trees and Oldest Forests.

    facebook.com , Dub__A Report

    10points
    POST
    #12

    A Group Where We All Pretend To Work At The Same Office

    Screenshots of Facebook group posts with office dress code, missing cubicle items, and confusing office maze images.

    We all gotta work here, so let's try our best to get along. We are having some server issues, and until we hire a new IT guy, all inter-office communication will be handled on this page.

    facebook.com Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Next up were YouTube (2.58 billion monthly active users), TikTok (1.99 billion), WeChat (1.4 billion), and Telegram (1 billion).

    Meanwhile, if you’re a fan of Reddit, then you’re among an estimated 765 million monthly active users.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    This Cat Is C H O N K Y

    Facebook group featuring chonky cats with humorous images showcasing the internet’s weird and beloved communities.

    It's a group for people who love or are obsessed with cats, where they can post pictures of their borderline-obese cats living their everyday lives.

    facebook.com , x.com , caro Report

    9points
    POST
    #14

    A Group Where We Pretend To Be Lost In Sainsbury's, Not Tescos

    Screenshot of humorous Facebook posts in a group about Sainsbury's showing odd and funny internet interactions.

    I got banned from the group where we all pretend to be lost in Tesco's, so here I am, waging war against it. Sainsbury's finest are the best.

    facebook.com Report

    9points
    POST
    #15

    A Group Where We Speak Gibberish And Pretend To Understand Each Other

    Facebook group posts showing quirky questions and humorous replies illustrating why people love weird internet communities.

    facebook.com , hardman_amanda Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Which of these bizarre and unique Facebook groups caught your attention the most, and why? Which ones did you think were the funniest? Were there any communities that we’ve featured here that you actually knew about or are active members of?

    What is the weirdest, most unusual social media community that you’ve ever stumbled across by accident? We genuinely want to hear your thoughts, so if you have a moment, share yours in the comments.
    #16

    We Pretend It's Bronze Age Collapse Internet

    Facebook group posts from We Pretend It's Bronze Age Collapse Internet showcasing humorous and weird internet content.

    Welcome to your Facebook home of Bronze Age immersion. Embrace your inner Soomer, and sit with us while we drink beer and complain about Ea Nasir. We accept posts based on cultures contemporary with 3000-1100BC.

    facebook.com Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    This Cat Is G R O M P Y

    Cute kittens with colorful bandages shared in popular Facebook groups showing the internet’s weird and loved community.

    facebook.com , Hilary_W Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Facebook Complaints Center

    Facebook group posts showing quirky and confusing messages, illustrating why people love weird internet communities.

    I think we really are underselling how cooked Facebook is. This is a 17,000-member group called "Facebook complaints center" made up of people who post like they recently got a concussion.

    facebook.com , edzitron Report

    9points
    POST
    #19

    A Group Where We All Pretend To Be Ants In An Ant Colony

    Close-up of ants and a humorous Facebook group post about ants, illustrating weird internet Facebook groups people love.

    A few key phrases, tropes, and syntax norms quickly became adopted by the entire group. An algorithm of in-group behaviors spontaneously arose in a very short amount of time. Without any real intent or coercion or force, a very narrow script soon took shape, and a majority of the group just automatically conformed to it.

    "Moths are the enemy", "L I F T", "For our queen!"

    Of course, the make-believe ant play is anthropomorphized, very juvenile, and divorced from the reality of being an ant. It's rather silly, and obviously just a place for people to be goofy. But the rapidity and totality with which a behavioral algorithm was formed say a lot about current human mindsets and behavior. We are primed for rapid conformity to algorithms. Seeing the eusocial urge happen in a group of people pretending to be a eusocial insect is ironic, hilarious, and terrifying.

    Used_Addendum_2724 , facebook.com , elevenfourr Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    A Group Where We All Pretend To Be Karens

    Facebook group posts showing weird and funny internet moments with polls and personal stories.

    facebook.com Report

    8points
    POST
    #21

    The People Against The People Against The Modern Farmhouse

    Screenshot of funny posts from Facebook groups showing quirky home decor, showcasing why people love weird internet groups.

    facebook.com , marzmathews Report

    8points
    POST
    #22

    This Is An Airport, Please Announce Your Departure: Aeroplane Ear Posting

    Four Facebook posts featuring funny cat photos and quirky captions from unique Facebook groups loved on the internet.

    Airplane Ears is a term to describe the act of a cat pressing their ears against their head, often resembling the wings of an aircraft. Most commonly occurring when a cat is startled or irritated, Airplane Ears may be horizontal, tilted back, or down.

    When you look at your cat from the front, the tips of their ears should be angled downward towards the sides or back of their head. The less visible the inner ear, the more winged the ears.

    facebook.com , PineapplesToGo Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    You Could Make That Into An Earring And A Lesbian Would Buy It

    Miniature food and Furby earrings showcased in quirky Facebook groups proving the internet is a weird and loved place.

    facebook.com , yvessstlaurent Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Hoagie Gurus

    Photos of homemade hoagies with various Italian meats and fresh toppings shared in a Facebook group about unique food creations.

    I love hoagies, and I thought hoagie lovers deserved a place to talk. Rolls, lettuce, peppers, hot or sweet. Do ya like oil and vinegar? We can debate Mayo or not. What bakery made the roll?

    It's basically a bunch of middle-aged dudes showing off sandwiches/discussing sandwiches with each other.

    facebook.com , mcp_emo , fluffytubesocks Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    A Group Where We Give Terrible Advice

    Meme of astronauts and a Facebook group post showing funny, weird dating profile advice from a popular internet group.

    There's way too much good advice in this world; we're here to drive you in the entirely wrong direction.

    facebook.com Report

    7points
    POST
    #26

    A Group Where We All Pretend To Be Aliens Tryna Be Human

    Facebook group posts showing weird and funny internet moments with egg debates and humorous human suit mask.

    facebook.com Report

    7points
    POST
    #27

    Fish And Chips Appreciation Society

    Two Facebook posts showing classic fish and chips meals with tea and mushy peas from popular UK spots in engaged Facebook groups.

    Welcome. Post your pics. Any fish-related dishes allowed (except Fish Fingers), including homemade. To help others, give the location and price with a short review, including the type of fish. On others’ posts, avoid criticisms about price, peas curry, or gravy! It tends to be boring!

    facebook.com Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People

    Screenshot collage of a Facebook group named People Incorrectly Correcting Other People with humorous comment corrections in a weird internet place.

    facebook.com Report

    5points
    POST
    #29

    Punk Rock Gardening & Bird Watching

    Facebook group posts showing quirky gardening, unusual backyard scenes, and rare wildlife in weird internet places.

    The title says it all! Punk Rock Gardening & Bird Watching tips! This group was started by an old school punk rocker who noticed lots of old school punk fans and musicians are now taking up gardening & bird watching as hobbies. Join in the fun & support your backyard scene! Anyone is welcome to join!

    facebook.com Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!