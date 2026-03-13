ADVERTISEMENT

The internet, and especially social media, can be a truly bizarre place. The majority of the global population is online, so you’re bound to come across some creative and chaotic communities on social networks.

To show you exactly what that means, our team at Bored Panda has curated this list of really weird Facebook groups. They’re unique. They’re quirky. They’ll pique your curiosity and might make you laugh. And they might be worth your time checking them out. Scroll down for our selection of the weirdest of the weird below.