It’s completely natural to miss the periods of your life when you felt happy, free, and optimistic about your future and that of the world. So, when things feel exceptionally difficult and pessimistic, it’s a breath of fresh air to temporarily put on your rose-colored glasses and have a good laugh when remembering the past.

The ‘British Nostalgia’ Instagram account helps you do just that. It does exactly what it says on the tin and shares funny, classic, and nostalgic British memes. We’ve collected some of the best pics to share with you, and you’ll probably find them very relatable, whether or not you’ve ever lived in the UK.

#1

British humor meme about pretending to faint at work in fitting rooms to get sent home but having to finish the shift instead

britishnostalgia Report

caroleg_ avatar
LollyLaLu
LollyLaLu
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I applaud you for giving it a shot. Sorry it didn't work out. But Bravo anyway 👍

    #2

    Tweet humor about Kitchen Nightmares surprising applicants, fitting the British humor memes theme for fans of witty jokes.

    britishnostalgia Report

    riaanvanderwalt avatar
    Riaan van der Walt
    Riaan van der Walt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Haha. Yes! Or surprised when he walks in. Like holy c**p man, we havent even noticed the cameras or the crew for the last week. Tthis is a really unexpected surprise. Let me yell at my staff for dramatic effect.

    #3

    Text meme about a Tesco delivery driver and a chocolate lab dog, showcasing British humor and conversation style.

    britishnostalgia Report

    One of the most fascinating things about nostalgia is that, in some cases, it doesn’t just focus on your personal recollections. You can actually yearn for a time period in history that you haven’t personally experienced.

    In other words, you might have a deep desire to live in a period of time before you were even born.

    This phenomenon is known as anemoia.
    #4

    Tweet about struggling to stop treating oneself after a bad day in March, reflecting British humor memes online.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #5

    Rescue team carrying a St Bernard on a stretcher during a climb, showcasing British humor in a mountain rescue scenario.

    britishnostalgia Report

    riaanvanderwalt avatar
    Riaan van der Walt
    Riaan van der Walt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe she was enjoying the view with a little bit of quiet time and along comes these people idiots to take it away.

    #6

    Text meme about a red light camera fine and a humorous British-style family lecture on traffic violations.

    britishnostalgia Report

    10points
    POST

    Based on the findings of philosopher Professor Felipe De Brigard, from Duke University, nostalgia can include your yearnings, not just your recollections. According to him, memory is a creative process, BBC Science Focus reports.

    “When you recollect memories, it’s not like you’re looking up a recording of what happened, it’s more like your brain creates a simulation of those past events.”

    #7

    Humorous social media post about googling the menu before dining, reflecting British humor memes online.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #8

    Tweet by Ellie Jane Haslam humorously wishing for a full body scan to confirm health, reflecting British humor memes.

    britishnostalgia Report

    caroleg_ avatar
    LollyLaLu
    LollyLaLu
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So far no news is good news...be careful what one wishes for.

    #9

    Tweet showing British humor about unexpectedly spending 330 pounds after small purchases adding up quickly.

    britishnostalgia Report

    “In this way, De Brigard argues that nostalgia can be based on memories – simulations of pleasant past experiences – but doesn’t have to be. Given the role of imagination in memory, he says it’s not a huge leap to propose that nostalgia can also be based on imagined positive past experiences,” BBC Science Focus explains.

    #10

    Tweet about a kind family boy and a humorous British payslip with money featuring British humor memes.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #11

    Chat conversation with a pun about being ruthless, capturing the witty charm of British humor memes.

    britishnostalgia Report

    gregorygarcia avatar
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am also Ruth-less. And Melissa-less, and, you get it

    #12

    Tweet about negotiating insurance prices humorously, reflecting British humor in everyday situations with unexpected savings.

    britishnostalgia Report

    As per BBC Science Focus, this type of imagination-based nostalgia is likely to be influenced by a variety of sources, such as stories and propaganda about the past.

    “So it’s quite likely that you’ve read or heard rose-tinted accounts of historical periods or places. Based on those accounts, your mind creates a simulation of what those places or times would have been like and you then feel a yearning to experience them for yourself.”

    #13

    Tweet humor about a partner shouting at 2am asking about a buffet, showcasing British humor memes online.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #14

    Tweet about a 46-year-old with mortgage and kids receiving a fiver from mum, showcasing British humor memes.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #15

    Meme comparing the Eurotunnel car passage to an underwater tunnel with sharks, highlighting British humor memes.

    britishnostalgia Report

    You are more likely to yearn for a past that you see through rose-colored glasses if you’re feeling dissatisfied with your present.

    The reason why anemoia can, at times, be problematic is that some populist movements might use it to promote their political agendas. In short, they might promise returning to the ‘good old days,’ even if they are merely a figment of their imagination.

    #16

    Tweet text appreciating the combination of garlic and bread, showcasing British humor in a simple social media meme.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #17

    Social media post with British humor meme about tidying a room and admiring the hard work, reflecting British humor memes.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #18

    Tweet about a Snapchat user sharing prison letters, showcasing British humor with a funny tale of hash browns for dinner.

    britishnostalgia Report

    “Older populist voters might be inspired by conventional nostalgia, for times they really did experience (that’s not to say their memories are necessarily accurate). But many young voters also seem to be susceptible to nostalgia-based propaganda and anemoia helps to make sense of this,” BBC Science Focus stresses.

    #19

    Tweet about British people politely insulting someone, capturing humor for fans of British humor memes.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #20

    Screenshot of a British humor meme showing a sweet text from Granny sending money for an advent calendar.

    britishnostalgia Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Love em while you got em!

    #21

    Lego creation labeled worm by Mark age 28 with playful caption, fitting memes for those who love British humor.

    britishnostalgia Report

    Overall, nostalgia can be quite beneficial if you have the discipline to engage with it in moderation. But it has its share of downsides, too.

    On the positive end of the scale, nostalgia can help you fight off existential dread, counter-balance feeling lonely, and remind you of your roots. Reminiscing about the past can also fill you with optimism and hope and help you weather your current challenges.

    #22

    Group of dogs dressed in blankets and costumes recreating a nativity scene, showcasing British humor memes.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #23

    British humor meme about growing up and appreciating the practicality of a Tesco club card in everyday life.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #24

    Tweet about borrowing a dad's charger, leading to it being super glued to the wall, showcasing British humor memes.

    britishnostalgia Report

    The Guardian writes that nostalgia can be actively therapeutic and affirm your ties with your family, friends, and partners. “People with nostalgic tendencies feel more loved and protected, have reduced anxiety, are more likely to have secure attachments and are even supposed to have better social skills.”

    And yet, if you rely on nostalgia too much, you might find that your opportunities in the present slip away and your current relationships suffer. Yearning for the past, the ‘good old days,’ and your personal ‘glory days’ at the cost of your current and future quality of life isn’t the right way to go.

    #25

    A social media post sharing a humorous British humor meme about persuading a friend to split the cost of Domino's pizza.

    britishnostalgia Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That kind of logic always works for me, except I just tell myself "h3ll, I spend that breathing the air" and out comes the card.

    #26

    Tweet humor about British culture, mentioning pushing pals into people they fancy and running away, reflecting British humor memes.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #27

    Twitter post showing a child named Connor sharing a humorous school project, perfect for fans of British humor memes.

    britishnostalgia Report

    The ‘British Nostalgia’ social media project, a United Kingdom-based account, was first created all the way back in June 2018.

    It currently boasts a solid 141k followers on Instagram who love the fact that the curator posts funny memes and pictures full of British nostalgia to their feeds. At the time of writing, the account has shared over 1,400 nostalgic and relatable memes about British life.

    #28

    Humorous British meme about a witty Instagram exchange involving hair comments and playful insults.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #29

    Tweet about a British humor meme where autocorrect changed Luke to Lukewarm, leading to a Ryanair name change fee dispute.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #30

    Social media post humor about kids not understanding the struggle of a scratched DVD for British humor fans.

    britishnostalgia Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP should be glad she never knew the pain that was getting a loaned out vinyl record returned with a scratch that made it unplayable.

    We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments at the bottom of this post, Pandas! Which of these memes did you like best? What decade do you miss the most? Have you ever lived in the United Kingdom, or do you currently live there?

    What do you love the most about your life there? On the flip side, where do you think there’s room for improvement?

    #31

    Tweet about how the choice of mug affects the taste of a cup of tea, capturing British humor memes.

    britishnostalgia Report

    gregorygarcia avatar
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Milk first caremelizes milk after, no caremelization.now you know

    #32

    Tweet about a kind old man giving a university completion card with British humor and a 20-pound note attached.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #33

    Tweet about trying to take short morning naps and humorous struggle with alarm time, reflecting British humor memes.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #34

    Tweet about British humor involving a Tesco checkout divider and a petty but relatable reaction.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #35

    Tweet exchange about affordable ibuprofen in the UK, featuring a British flag, capturing British humor memes.

    britishnostalgia Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now if only I could get one not covered by plastic or sugar. Seriously, was trying to restock the first aid kit and all the ones available were either plastic film or sugar coat. Neither of us can take the latter and nope on the former, what happened to the cellulose film ones?

    #36

    Tweet by Benny James humorously explaining a phrase used in British humor to refer to people younger than you.

    britishnostalgia Report

    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And frankly I think it's appalling to see all these twelve year olds trotting about with two or even three kids, or pretending to be doctors

    #37

    Tweet about opening birthday cards and earning money as a postman, showcasing British humor in a casual social media post.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #38

    Social media meme about school memories, flicking through textbook, reflecting British humor for meme lovers.

    britishnostalgia Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Ya see that? That's you that is!"

    #39

    Tweet by James humorously stating lower back feels like it is made of paper mache, reflecting British humor memes style.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #40

    A funny meme about a dog with happy tail syndrome after a beach day, showcasing British humor memes.

    britishnostalgia Report

    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It happens to the best of us... 😐

    #41

    Text post meme about an ex-pupil with a successful job still showing British humor by calling someone sir.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #42

    British humor meme about not getting pets a Christmas gift and watching them open it, shared by user Victoria on social media.

    britishnostalgia Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kitties get kitty treat stockings :D

    #43

    Social media meme about moms warning not to post holiday plans online, reflecting British humor fans’ experience.

    britishnostalgia Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does the term "mom" actually get used here? I've only heard of the use of mum, mam, or ma.

    #44

    British humor meme reflecting on school days with holidays and daily friend time, appreciating past school life moments.

    britishnostalgia Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Uniform was very strict, the cliques incredibly catty, and even at the worst of retail I never got a bully hitting me across the face with a metal chair.

    #45

    Social media post by Ross Sayers humorously commenting on being proposed to on Christmas, reflecting British humor memes.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #46

    Screenshot of a British humor meme about carrying plates and a jug of water with sarcastic customer comments.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #47

    Tweet about childhood memories of playing chasing games with British humor and slang, fitting British humor memes theme.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #48

    Tweet about missing school and imagining others eating, capturing British humor memes for relatable moments and nostalgia.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #49

    Text meme expressing nostalgic feelings about show and tell in school, fitting for fans of British humor memes.

    britishnostalgia Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have never been part of or even heard of a show and tell in this country (UK), literally only know of their existence from Hollywood films.

    #50

    British humor meme about a Tesco checkout lad offering a drink as part of a meal deal, causing surprise and amusement.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #51

    Screenshot of a social media post humorously discussing random questions, fitting British humor meme content.

    britishnostalgia Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So, what is everyone's favourite dinosaur? Mine is Iguanodon.

    #52

    Social media post joking about referring to age as school years above or below in British humor memes.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #53

    Screenshot of a British humor meme showing a text from a mom describing a morning mishap at 10:49 AM.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #54

    Screenshot of a British humor meme about a clever schoolboy selling ketchup squirts for profit at lunch.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #55

    Funny British humor meme showing Peppa Pig's dad driving a car up a steep hill with clutch control joke.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #56

    Teen scrolling through posters at a store, capturing British humor memes about nostalgia and teenage habits.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #57

    A social media post questioning the British humor memory of growing cress in primary school.

    britishnostalgia Report

    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    On cotton wool!

    #58

    Tweet about relationship contrast and football, capturing the essence of British humor memes online.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #59

    Screenshot of a British humor meme mocking repetitive Channel 5 shows about Brits in Benidorm on holiday.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #60

    Tweet meme about locking a door, capturing relatable British humor and the habit of double-checking despite knowing it's locked.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #61

    Meme about British humor showing a clever ATM theft at Bootle Asda with missing cash machines and a metal plate hole.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #62

    Tweet about giving money to a woman after finding cash in Asda car park, showcasing British humor memes style.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #63

    Elderly woman with glasses appears in a humorous British humor meme alongside a character dressed as Ali G.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #64

    Tweet about adult spending habits with British humor, joking about randomly spending £10 to £20 every day.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #65

    Twitter meme about Prime Video charging for films despite a paid subscription, reflecting British humor memes.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #66

    Tweet from Laura McConnell sharing a humorous story reflecting British humor about meeting her old French teacher.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #67

    Tweet from Ross Sayers humorously describing a regular t-shirt worn to bed as a jammy top, reflecting British humor memes.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #68

    British humor meme showing a McDonald's deal for Big Mac or Filet-O-Fish with fries for £1.99 on a wooden table.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #69

    British humor meme about wanting to be a bin man thinking they only work one day a week collecting bins.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #70

    Tweet about turning off a friend's computer in school as a classic example of British humor and funny school memories.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #71

    Tweet by Sam Toogood humorously comparing life to a difficult walk in a park, reflecting dry British humor memes.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #72

    Tweet about a school trip requiring dressing up and doing Victorian tasks, reflecting British humor memes.

    britishnostalgia Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yep. Also WW2 and Roman. Had daytrips to Elizabethan forts and Roman museums for the express purpose, did WW2 drills and Roman tetsudo formations a few times. Those shields were lightweight replicas and still heavy for my tiny self, remember that well.

    #73

    Screenshot of a tweet humorously addressing normal life and job expectations, fitting British humor memes.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #74

    Twitter post humorously refers to a plate of British tapas with snacks, pizza, waffles, and beans, highlighting British humor memes.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #75

    British humor meme showing a witty conversation between a McDonald's employee and manager about effort at work.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #76

    Tweet showing a funny British humor meme about a man wearing a navy shirt with a large side cut-out.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #77

    Tweet about sitting mad in the living room with family watching TV and being forgotten at bedtime British humor meme.

    britishnostalgia Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ofc, never worked but always tried.

    #78

    Tweet humor about remembering old plush toys, classic British humor meme with stuffed hamsters and playful text.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #79

    Twitter post humor about wanting to play a massive game of rounders with mates, showing British humor memes.

    britishnostalgia Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sometimes yeah, even though I am bad at it.

    #80

    Tweet by Alexandra Pollard humorously reflecting British humor with a witty comment about being born in September and age.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #81

    Social media post humor about missing the inside pocket of a school blazer, reflecting British humor memes.

    britishnostalgia Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We had two. One was the retreat for the house keys and the other I stored a roll of Polos in for nomming when running between classes.

    #82

    Tweet about booking city breaks and holidays, reflecting British humor and travel obsession in daily thoughts.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #83

    Text message meme showing a humorous misunderstanding, featuring British humor about breaking chocolate, highlighting British humor memes.

    britishnostalgia Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had one of these recently that would not open, that connecting chocolate was all "absolutely not, nope!" Whacking it on the table did nothing unfortunately, took about 10 minutes of clawing off shavings until one segment was loose enough. Nt usually that much of a pest to open.

    #84

    Twitter meme about Maltesers chocolate in a red tub, showcasing British humor lovers' favorite snack indulgence.

    britishnostalgia Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I want this, where do I obtain a bucket of Maltesers?

    #85

    Tweet meme questioning 28 days annual leave as an acceptable number, relatable content for British humor fans.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #86

    Funny tweet about compromising plans to go to the zoo, fitting British humor memes for fans of witty comedy.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #87

    Social media meme showing underrated Milky Way Magic Stars candy, highlighting classic British humor and snack nostalgia.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #88

    Text meme about a boyfriend waiting five minutes to like an Instagram post, showcasing dry British humor style.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #89

    Tweet about the habit of saying what again despite hearing it, reflecting British humor memes and their relatable wit.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #90

    Tweet about planning healthy habits but ending up eating Twirl bites instead, showcasing British humor memes.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #91

    Tweet meme about Apple automatically copying verification codes, featured in a collection of memes for British humor lovers.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #92

    Social media post joking about squirting Lucozade sport in someone's face, reflecting British humor memes.

    britishnostalgia Report

    #93

    Twitter post about British family humor involving receiving money from mum and dad, fitting British humor memes theme.

    britishnostalgia Report

