Try to imagine the future a year from now. Barring some world-shattering Apocalypse of two (thank you, we’ve had enough!), it’s not all that hard to do. Now think of what life will be like in 5 years. Then 10. And finally, 50. Half a century from now, the world, society, norms, and technology may have changed very drastically. So much so that we’ll be nostalgic for a lot of things that we take for granted right now.

It’s tough to know what exactly you might miss in the future, but it's great for feeling grateful for what we have now. Prompted by redditor u/klausbrusselssprouts, the folks over at r/AskReddit shared some great insights and opinions about the things that people might be nostalgic for, 50 years from now. Spoiler warning: people's outlooks about the future are pretty grim. If nothing else, it’s a reminder of just how great life is right now, despite its challenges and imperfections.

Read on for a perspective on the present through the lens of the future, and don’t forget to upvote the posts you agree with, Pandas. We’d also love to hear your own thoughts about what you think many of us will feel a deep sense of longing for in the decades to come, so be sure to drop by the comments to share your thoughts.

Bored Panda reached out to the friendly author of the viral thread, u/klausbrusselssprouts, and he was kind enough to answer our questions in detail. Klaus shared that he has a background in history and social science, and has been a high school teacher in Denmark for the past 10 years. He said that the inspiration for the r/AskReddit post actually came from an exercise he often does in his own history classes. Read on for our full interview with Klaus.

#1

Owning something you don't pay a subscription for

JohnnyNumbskull , charlesdeluvio Report

34points
POST
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
2 hours ago

Aren't we already?

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

"In history, students are always asked to reflect on other people's thoughts, ideas, and actions in the past as a way to understand the developments in the past societies. I also want to make the students aware that they themselves are a part of history. In class, I ask the question, 'What from [the current year] should be put in a museum in 50 years?' With this question, the students are forced to reflect on themselves, and the present as a historical period. They will identify what's unique about the 2020s as opposed to the 2000s for instance. This is my way of doing a Reddit version of that question. So in that way, there's a history lesson going on, on Reddit with that post," Klaus told Bored Panda.
#2

Clean air and water depending how things turn out for the planet.

If things get better, the Simpsons.

If things get better, the Simpsons.

Wage_slave , ActionVance Report

32points
POST
Nitka Tsar
Nitka Tsar
Community Member
2 hours ago

Seing how parts of the world already lack these two…. Yeah, I can totally see this coming.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#3

Being confident that the person they see on screen is a real person and not AI.

XComThrowawayAcct Report

30points
POST
Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
4 hours ago

Sometimes, I wish I was born earlier because of this stuff. Gives me the shivers!

5
5points
reply
View more comments

Klaus told Bored Panda that he didn't even consider how popular the post might be. He said that it's something he posted "more or less randomly." However, the post clicked with a ton of people and the thread went viral.

"After a few hours when I checked Reddit again, I found out it had exploded—I didn't see that coming. I think it gained so much popularity because it basically is a question about people themselves and their/our own time. It's a very present question and not something very abstract. You can simply sit at your desk or in your room and just look around and find stuff that represents the 2020s," he explained why the question resonated so much with so many redditors.

He shared that a couple of weeks ago, he was at a history museum where they had an exhibition on classrooms. There, he found a glimpse into his youth. "I was looking at what my own classroom looked like in the '90s. It was in a way shocking that I could be examined, just like the 1890s or 1790s are being examined. So in that way, I think this idea of the current individuals and time being a subject of future museums is very fascinating," he said.
#4

Being able to be anonymous online.

Smegma_On-Demand , Porapak Apichodilok Report

27points
POST
Astrius
Astrius
Community Member
4 hours ago

I think there will always be a way, but yes, this won't get better.

12
12points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Social media. Not because it's good, but because whatever comes next will probably suck more.

RockoTDF , Pixabay Report

27points
POST
Hey Kat
Hey Kat
Community Member
3 hours ago

BP is as close as I come to Social Media now because it sucks so bad 😔

17
17points
reply
View more comments
#6

Well I’ll be 110 so I’m going to say breathing.

horrified_intrigued Report

27points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Even if we get to live that long, I wonder about the air quality to breathe in.

0
0points
reply

Predicting what the future will look like is a very tough challenge. One strategy that you could rely on involves looking at the investment space and seeing what technologies certain companies pump money into developing. That way, you can more or less gauge what our tech may look like a few years from now. But all things considered, anyone talking about the future with certainty is probably lying or trying to sell you something. Futurology is all guesswork, even if some of it is done very diligently and scientifically.

Klaus, the author of the post, told Bored Panda that, as a historian, he's not really into trying to predict the future. "History has shown us time and time again how things can unfold in completely unexpected directions. Take for instance the movie series 'Back to the Future.' I've read interviews, where the scriptwriters and actors, to some extent, back in the mid-1980s actually believed that we would have flying cars in 2015," he noted that our hopes for the future don't always come true.

Meanwhile, the historian shared his thoughts about what the people of the future might be nostalgic about. "I think social media and smartphones are very defining for the 2010s and 2020s. It's likely that in the 2070s those things are long gone and replaced by something much more advanced. Though it can be hard to imagine what that would be," he mused.
#7

Wilderness spaces with little or no human settlement

torgis30 Report

25points
POST
3 Owls In A Coat
3 Owls In A Coat
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yes PLEASE

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#8

The number of wild animals that exist and can be seen. They are already on the decline.

SpikedBubbles , Thomas B. Report

24points
POST
Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
4 hours ago

I wish I could do more to help endangered species. 😢

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Whatever stupid s**t is popular 30 years from now.

I'm nostalgic for a world without the entire internet being walled gardens. I miss independent blogs. I miss there being hundreds of discussion boards on the internet not all subject to lunatic Reddit admins with political agendas. I miss a world without social media.

sudden_aggression Report

24points
POST
James Edwards
James Edwards
Community Member
3 hours ago

I miss the old BBS! With dial up!

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

"With the current troubles that we see around the world with climate change that is on the verge of getting out of control, escalating tensions between NATO countries and Russia, China, and North Korea, just to name a few, I imagine that we are looking into a less secure period in world history," Klaus said that he doesn't see an overly peaceful future in the works. The sense of peace and stability that we've had for several decades is going away.

"Since the Cold War ended in 1991, we have to realize that we've been extremely secure. More secure than ever before. I think we may realize that this sense of security will be a parenthesis in world history, and it'll be something that people could be nostalgic about."

Klaus told us that he hopes that questions like his will make people reflect on themselves and the time period when they live. "With this question, it's more about identifying objective truths about ourselves in the 2020s. There are many things that people have mentioned in the post, that almost all can agree will be something to be nostalgic about. I think this is the true power of Reddit—that positive vibe you generally find. This makes Reddit stand out to many other social media where I see a much more toxic community, for instance, Facebook and YouTube."
#10

Privacy. Even babies are overexposed today.

birdiewings , Jeremy Bezanger Report

22points
POST
Nitka Tsar
Nitka Tsar
Community Member
2 hours ago

Not everywhere, but yes. BUT this is something everyone can decide for themselves. If you want privacy, don't post everything you do on the internet!

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

"You know son, when I was your age we didn't have a subscription model to make toasts every morning. We'd just put bread in and toast would pop out"

"You had to put bread _manually_, Grandpa?!?"

"Oh yes, but we didn't have to listen to 3 mandatory advertisements. Oh and one more thing: We could use _any_ bread we want"

"Holy s**t!? Any bread?? And it would still toast them?"

"Yep"

vpsj Report

20points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
3 hours ago

Ha!

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#12

Movies made 30 years from now. Nostalgia always runs in 20 year cycles.

Rekthor Report

20points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
6 minutes ago

We may need way more than 20 years to consider "Cats" an artistic avant-garde, not to mention miss it.

0
0points
reply

Nostalgia is a very powerful thing. It can remind us of the good old days and help us power through many tough situations in the present. However, it’s a bit of a double-edged sword because we can get lost in it: we might even ignore our current lives, letting them go down in quality. Besides, it’s often difficult to recognize the fact that we’re living in the best of days when we don’t know what the future will bring. There are certain things that we know for a fact we should focus on: our health, our loved ones, our passion projects, and our shift toward financial independence.

Financial expert Sam Dogen, the author of ‘Buy This, Not That,’ recently explained to Bored Panda that, as time goes by, we should give greater and greater priority to our health.

"Health is absolutely the main thing that will decline and hurt the quality of your life if you don’t focus on it. Therefore, you have to be dedicated to eating properly and exercising regularly, especially over the age of 30," he told Bored Panda.
#13

Early 2000s internet where you could search something on Google and your biometric data and search records weren’t sent to 50+ government agencies and data mining firms

hammockonthebeach Report

19points
POST
Nitka Tsar
Nitka Tsar
Community Member
2 hours ago

Hmmm… this is a government issue. Our government made it so that every website you visit needs to ask you about cookies, every time you visit (unless you specifically say you want them to remember you and you have no blockers to prevent that. This is a constant nuisance for foreigners here, apparently. But we value our privacy very much here. You can't even find us on google street view. :D (this is Germany by the way)

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Handwritten notes/letters.

Tyrion_Canister Report

19points
POST
Radical Roses
Radical Roses
Community Member
3 hours ago

I don't think the teenagers at my work can read.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Grandparents will say to their grandkids "When I was your age, I had to get off the screen and actually GO to school".

Truck_Stop_Sushi , Juan Pablo Serrano Arenas Report

18points
POST
James Edwards
James Edwards
Community Member
3 hours ago

File miles in the snow barefoot uphill

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

"You cannot just wing it like you did as a teenager or a healthy 20-something years old eating pizza all day. Your waistline will expand and you’ll find more and more health issues pop up as you get older,” the financial expert said. At the same time, as you grow older, your perspective shifts and you start seeing some advantages compared to when you were younger.

"Your confidence will naturally grow as you get older and gain more wisdom. As a result, you will feel less insecure, less shy, and have more courage to live the life that you want. Remember, your financial independence number is not ready if you don’t have the courage to change a suboptimal situation!" he said.

"Further, as you build more wealth and grow your income, your fear of running out of money also declines. As a result, you can take more risks and not worry as much about what your friends, colleagues, and bosses think. The best benefit of being financially independent is to be able to speak your mind when you see something wrong. Also, I spend a lot more time being a creator, without fearing ridicule. It is so freeing!"
#16

Democracy. Non-lab created meat. Cars you drive yourself. 2.5 million species of life. Weather like you remember as a kid. Carefree use of fresh water. A time when youth respected their elders /s. Physical media of any sort. Having a keyboard and mouse for your computer. Todays slang like “yeet”.

stevehuy Report

16points
POST
Nitka Tsar
Nitka Tsar
Community Member
2 hours ago

Why do you think Democracy will be dead? Just because one or some countrys are going downhill, does not mean the whole world does! What is „yeet" though?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

That one month when everyone was playing Pokemon Go

Tomatillo212Bailey , Anton Report

15points
POST
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
2 hours ago

My best memory from that time is that I got sick of my brother racing out the door all the time so I started locking him out!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#18

Being able to do basic maintenance on your car without needing a shop manual and a years salary worth of special tools

kilroy-was-here-2543 , Tim Mossholder Report

14points
POST
3 Owls In A Coat
3 Owls In A Coat
Community Member
1 hour ago

Everyone should know how to check their oil and how to replace a flat. Bonus points for learning how to change your own oil and even filter. I can't hate on anyone for not knowing how to do any more than this, though.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

We can’t be sure what the future will bring (though things do tend to get better over time, on average), so it’s best to be prepared for some unfortunate eventualities. Having a small financial safety net can help as you move forward.

“Things may seem more difficult now as the stock market declines and layoffs increase. However, know that over the long term, economic progress is always up and to the right. Things will inevitably rebound and get better. Your goal is to survive through the downturn so that when the upturn inevitably comes, you will benefit," financial expert Sam said.

"This means having 6-12 months' worth of living expenses to hold you over, just in case you lose your job and lose alternative income sources. The average bear market lasts about 12 months. Then, brighter days inevitably appear," he told Bored Panda.

"In a capitalistic society, people are always looking to find ways to make things better, cheaper, and faster. As a result, there will be continuous innovation in the name of profits. The key is to be thankful for what we already have and to appreciate how far we’ve come over the past 10, 20, 30, and 100 years! Don’t take the good things in our life for granted."
#19

Nature

nootka_ Report

14points
POST
3 Owls In A Coat
3 Owls In A Coat
Community Member
1 hour ago

RIP

1
1point
reply
#20

Water probably

marvelloumac , Matt Hardy Report

13points
POST
Mouse
Mouse
Community Member
3 hours ago

Drinkable tap water will be missed.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#21

The abundance and availability of power, water, and food.

wrath__ Report

13points
POST
T C
T C
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Plenty of places on Earth right now where people have little to no access to power, water, or food.

0
0points
reply

One of the ways to balance out our feelings of nostalgia for the past is to be more grateful for what we have in the present. You can start very simple, for instance, by focusing on the abundant things that you probably have right now: enough food to eat each day, a job that gives you enough financial stability to have a roof over your head. That’s not to mention the people in your life who love you, care for you, and support you.

Gratitude also springs from recognizing the fact that not everyone is as fortunate as you, and that you have accomplished quite a lot of things (even if others might have done more). Keeping a gratitude journal or making a gratitude list can help you sort your thoughts. It’s also not a bad idea to take some time to think of all the things you’re grateful for before going to bed or after waking up. It’s perfectly fine to miss the Good Old Days(™)... so long as you don’t forget to enjoy the present.
#22

Bearable temperatures, forests, bees, biodiversity...

GamrG33k Report

13points
POST
3 Owls In A Coat
3 Owls In A Coat
Community Member
59 minutes ago

:(

0
0points
reply
#23

Human made art and music without the use of AI.
Or even just knowing it was made without the use of AI tools like DALL-E 2 or similar.
Kind of like how before autotune you knew for certain a singer could sing that way.

ConfidentlyNeurotic Report

13points
POST
T C
T C
Community Member
14 minutes ago

AI art will never replace human made art but does allow the unartistic to play around with art, and can be an invaluable tool for working artists.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#24

Freedom of speech......but they won't say that out loud.

rsint Report

13points
POST
T C
T C
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Freedom of speech does not mean freedom from consequences of said speech.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#25

Driving. Imagine a world where all vehicles are automated. It would be so "retro" to manually drive a car down to the shops.

Vilcunis Report

12points
POST
3 Owls In A Coat
3 Owls In A Coat
Community Member
1 hour ago

I work in the auto industry and I never want a self driving car. Please let's all collectively make that not happen…

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#26

Story. Narrative.



There is no build-up anymore. Nobody has patience to see a good plot being constructed. Everyone wants payoff in 10 seconds.

sherrymirza Report

12points
POST
3 Owls In A Coat
3 Owls In A Coat
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Instant gratification is a cruel mistress

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#27

I have a can of Frozen themed chicken noodle soup that I plan to sell when I'm 70 so hopefully that cause I don't have a lot of money in my retirement fund

Significant_747Bell Report

11points
POST
Radical Roses
Radical Roses
Community Member
3 hours ago

That's my two teak dressers and 1930s vanity I picked up garage saleing 15 years ago..a couple more decades anything that's not pressed cardboard will be worth so much more.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#28

Everything about today's art, style, decor, culture, movies, shows, music and news events.

It will seem old fashioned and from a simpler time, in 50 years.

It will seem old fashioned and from a simpler time, in 50 years.

Bern_who_Learns , Daian Gan Report

11points
POST
Nightmare
Nightmare
Community Member
2 hours ago

Printed books. Not many people read them anymore. They're all staring at their phone :(

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

The Netherlands

platzandersonne Report

11points
POST
Radical Roses
Radical Roses
Community Member
3 hours ago

Is it sinking again?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

Net neutrality

Ochovarium Report

11points
POST
#31

Coral reefs :(

SmellLikeDogBuns Report

11points
POST
3 Owls In A Coat
3 Owls In A Coat
Community Member
58 minutes ago

:(

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#32

I'd say people will miss being uncontact

mr_wernderful , Sara Kurfeß Report

11points
POST
KAREN
KAREN
Community Member
3 hours ago

Just turn off your phone. It's not that hard😂😆🤣😂

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

Someone Wonders: "In 50 Years, What Will People Be Nostalgic For?" And 61 People Give Answers Adblock/skippable ads. In the future decade I can see repeatable unblockable ads becoming mainstream in places like YouTube, Netflix, etc…

Semour9 Report

10points
POST
Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
2 hours ago

Unlock origin for computers no ads on YouTube.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#34

Privacy

hamberglur Report

10points
POST
3 Owls In A Coat
3 Owls In A Coat
Community Member
34 minutes ago

What’s that?

0
0points
reply
#35

Someone Wonders: "In 50 Years, What Will People Be Nostalgic For?" And 61 People Give Answers Keys. Even more specific vehicle keys.

UpMain , Go to Roland Denes's profile Roland Denes Report

9points
POST
The boredest panda
The boredest panda
Community Member
1 hour ago

What does this person mean? Keys will be made an app on your phone or something?

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#36

Stable weather

BlueBoxxx Report

9points
POST
Nitka Tsar
Nitka Tsar
Community Member
2 hours ago

This I‘ll believe right away! It frightens me to think how fast and much things are changing.

2
2points
reply
#37

Wired earbuds with an actual headphone jack. Not USB version 93 delta.

Rodeo6a Report

9points
POST
3 Owls In A Coat
3 Owls In A Coat
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Oh please!! Can we can we?!!

0
0points
reply
#38

Physically hanging out with a group of friends

asmytha Report

9points
POST
Lucas Jackson
Lucas Jackson
Community Member
2 hours ago

Na people have always done this. The desire for human contact will always exist.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#39

US democracy. It'll be dismantled by then.

andy-crapp Report

9points
POST
Nitka Tsar
Nitka Tsar
Community Member
2 hours ago

Thank you that you said „US democracy“ instead of just „Democracy“ like that one post above. I‘m pretty sure my own country will still be a democracy in 50 years. Just because the US might not be does not mean democracy in itself will cease to exist.

6
6points
reply
#40

The phones, appliances that we are using.
Just like cd, dvd, nokia series, windows xp, retro kitchen appliances and such is very nostalgic to many people out there.

Fulcinnamonroll Report

9points
POST
3 Owls In A Coat
3 Owls In A Coat
Community Member
30 minutes ago

In 2009 I remember Facebook wasn’t an app and I had to load web pages of 8-10 status updates on my flip phone at a time. That wasn’t that long ago….right? Right?

0
0points
reply
#41

Rights

YDoiReadTheComments Report

9points
POST
T C
T C
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Already happening.

0
0points
reply
#42

Owning a housing unit

buzz86us Report

9points
POST
3 Owls In A Coat
3 Owls In A Coat
Community Member
36 minutes ago (edited)

We go from “owning a house” to “owning a housing unit” to…… (just for clarity I’m a renter and this is me being sad)

0
0points
reply
#43

The price of energy, groceries and we will think fondly of the time we still had bees and other pollinators.

Miserable-Many-6507 Report

9points
POST
Nitka Tsar
Nitka Tsar
Community Member
2 hours ago

I am no farmer or biologist or whatever you need to be to know this, but wouldn‘t we have no plant based food if all pollinators cease to exist?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#44

Graphic artists.

Taxis, trucks, and ride shares with human drivers.

Movies that don't feature heavy computer effects.

The rich actually dying occasionally instead of being effectively immortal.

The United States before fascism really took over.

RudeMorgue Report

9points
POST
3 Owls In A Coat
3 Owls In A Coat
Community Member
27 minutes ago (edited)

Graphic artists and the rich dying 👏 both highly underrated

0
0points
reply
#45

Paper money.

modernDayKing Report

9points
POST
Stacey Rae
Stacey Rae
Community Member
13 minutes ago

I like to use cash sometimes because I hate that everything we do is tracked

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#46

Snow

The_Sad_In_Sysadmin Report

8points
POST
3 Owls In A Coat
3 Owls In A Coat
Community Member
33 minutes ago

*laughs in canadian*

0
0points
reply
#47

freedom.

Modercai Report

8points
POST
T C
T C
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Define freedom.

0
0points
reply
#48

Retail shopping. There will be these cutesy, extremely expensive retro shops selling things you'd find at the convenience store.

shay1990plus Report

8points
POST
#49

The smell of petrol/diesel.

PabloBend Report

7points
POST
3 Owls In A Coat
3 Owls In A Coat
Community Member
25 minutes ago

I do love petrol smell

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#50

Owning their own stuff

justforonredit Report

7points
POST
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Community Member
19 minutes ago

If you don't own your own stuff, then it isn't yours, is it?

0
0points
reply
#51

Being able to walk on the street without police drones flying around watching them.

BewareTheLobster Report

7points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
40 minutes ago

I've never seen a police drone where does this poster live?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#52

World of Warcaft Classic Classic

WillyDePatron Report

6points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Nah Classic is now Wrath of the Lich King ...real Classic is dead :(

0
0points
reply
#53

Being able to afford to live (too high COL, high rent, low pay, inflation)

Coffee_In_Nebula Report

6points
POST
T C
T C
Community Member
27 minutes ago

People can barely afford to live RIGHT NOW.

1
1point
reply
#54

Slip’n’slides

laddiebones Report

6points
POST
#55

Probably movie theaters.

rsvredditacct Report

6points
POST
3 Owls In A Coat
3 Owls In A Coat
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Meh.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#56

The calm and sanity of the current times we are living in. The future is going to be intense.

Hattkake Report

6points
POST
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
1 hour ago

Calm and sanity of current times?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#57

Minecraft, modern games, battles royales, Reddit.

Modern-day music.

fuckgreenboy Report

5points
POST
T C
T C
Community Member
28 minutes ago

"Modern-day" music is relative...

0
0points
reply
#58

Flash games

Cro_Phantom_X Report

5points
POST
3 Owls In A Coat
3 Owls In A Coat
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Addictinggames.com

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#59

Textbooks

Darckryer Report

5points
POST
3 Owls In A Coat
3 Owls In A Coat
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Textboobs

0
0points
reply
#60

Smartphones. I think cyber chips will become a thing.

WebmasterEpiphany Report

4points
POST
#61

Non superhero/comic book movies.

Sa3ed022 Report

3points
POST
Nitka Tsar
Nitka Tsar
Community Member
2 hours ago

Nah, that‘s just a phase

1
1point
reply
View more comments

