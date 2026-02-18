ADVERTISEMENT

Dark humor isn’t for everyone. Those who don’t like it may have a problem with its supposed lack of empathy, its reliance on shock value, or its potential to trigger past traumatic experiences. 

But if this is your cup of tea, you may enjoy it for how it serves as a coping mechanism to help you deal with the absurdities around you. And if you do enjoy this type of humor, you may also get a kick out of the following memes on this list. 

We’ve collected these images from the Facebook page aptly called “I See Demons Staring At Memes.” If that name piqued your interest, go ahead and scroll through.

#1

Relatable meme showing a dancing bottle with a rainbow flame and a flag, humorously addressing age and political views.

Bojan Samardžić:

True story. I was Che Guevarra untill turning 30. After that I became J.F.K. 🤣

I was an 80s anti-Reagan anarcho-punk. I've mellowed a little

    #2

    Meme showing a flaming skull laughing with caption about wearing black clothes in hot weather relatable meme.

    Ja Nicodemus:

    And starts drinking coffee.

    #3

    Bumper stickers humorously showing relatable memes about priorities, featuring goth girls and kids, from new memes collection.

    John Briggs:

    I brake for things that would damage my car if I hit them.

    You’ve likely heard about the connection between appreciating dark humor and intelligence. The explanation there is that processing this type of humor takes some “mental gymnastics” because it’s a “complex information-processing task.” 

    Experts also say that dark humor requires more emotional nuance than simpler jokes like puns. This means that your brain’s left and right hemispheres are going against each other as you process these “darker” jokes. Simply put, you’re doing more thinking without even realizing it.

    #4

    Tweet humorously highlighting relatable memes about childhood and parental impact, reflecting on life’s funny truths.

    #5

    Relatable meme featuring Mr. Krabs holding money with caption about silence and money humor.

    Shiloh Amanda Bonar:

    So loneliness and greed.

    #6

    Elderly woman with walker and younger woman joking about October weather in relatable memes making fun of everything

    However, we also noted in our introduction that dark humor is a coping mechanism for many people, especially those who have experienced traumatic events. According to human behavior expert Claire Brummell, some people may use it to express the full spectrum of negative emotions.

    #7

    Tweet about millennials excited by Home Depot’s hidden bookshelf doors, featured in relatable memes that make fun of everything.

    Nicholas Halliwell:

    For anyone curious it is called a murphy door. There's an entire company dedicated to making different types of these.

    #8

    Tweet humor meme about wanting to be rich and seen as eccentric, reflecting relatable memes and funny social media posts.

    Dave Drew:

    Being eccentric is not a state of wealth, it’s a state of individuality. Unstable is only considered by the soulless as a detrimental levelling effect for their shortsighted view of their traumatised reality, haters for example can only see on a singular plane of existence…
    Luckily for us we have some smart people in the world otherwise we’d be still living in the dark ages 😜

    #9

    Relatable meme showing a humorous take on sleep described as a little death in a simple text post.

    Tommy Naumiec:

    Your bed is just a shelf to put your body on when you're not using it.

    "At times when we are engaging in dark humor, it's often because we are having an overwhelming experience of the more 'negative' or challenging emotions, such as grief, sadness, and anxiety,” Brummell said

    She also noted that dark humor may be a way to welcome other emotions, such as amusement, to help avoid battling more challenging feelings.

    #10

    Relatable meme text about unemployment and working 9-5, humorously recommending not being born.

    #11

    White pumpkins in bins with humorous caption about pumpkin spice, relatable memes making fun of trends and culture.

    #12

    Man pointing to a whiteboard with a relatable meme about religion, illustrating humor in 67 relatable memes that make fun of everything.

    Challenging times may lead to the loss of personal power and control. People experience this when dealing with the loss of a loved one or a failed relationship. According to Brummell, dark humor can help a person regain control. 

    “The use of dark humor can, if nothing else, offer a chance to choose how we respond to what is going on. It can make us feel a little more in control than we otherwise would have,” she said.

    #13

    Person dressed as grim reaper holding hand of another person near water, illustrating relatable memes about music taste.

    #14

    Hand holding a matchbox with matches and a relatable meme phrase about burning bridges making fun of everything.

    #15

    Screenshot of a tweet showing an X logo made of "free speech" text with a social media post visibility warning, relatable meme.

    Jeremy Cole:

    Slurs are against the terms of service, and Elon has specified that "cis" is a slur. 🤷

    Of course, dark humor has its negative side. We can’t recognize that. For one, it can hinder people from moving forward from the dark episodes they are going through. 

    Like with anything in life, it’s all about finding the right balance, which is why Brummell reminds us about the importance of using it strictly for the funny aspect, as well as how it uplifts the spirit. 

    “Overdoing it to a point where we push people away and refuse to accept what we're going through, that can cause issues,” she said.

    #16

    Man in office pointing at whiteboard with meme text about biblical and popular Christianity, relatable memes humor concept.

    Yeah, Talarico pointed this out on Colbert

    #17

    Relatable meme showing a humorous quote about a grandmother living to 102 blaming God’s punishment.

    #18

    Tweet by a random user sharing a relatable meme with surreal humor about a woman, man, bear, and wolves in the woods.

    #19

    Couple in bed with relatable memes showing her worried about bills while he looks relaxed and asleep.

    Matthias Lichtenstein:

    Medical bills... Definitely from the USA

    #20

    Scene from a relatable meme with Adam Sandler captioned making fun of lifted truck tailgating frustration.

    Ryan Bridges:

    I’m mad you're driving 10 under the speed limit because you think you're making a point about trucks while you’re also making everyone else late for work.

    #21

    Relatable meme showing a humorous tweet about being behind schedule with tattoos, perfect for fun and funny content.

    #22

    Relatable meme highlighting the outdated 40 hour work week and its unrealistic household expectations.

    Argentine Marin:

    It also was designed for you to work until 50-55 and then take a retirement pension, not 67-75+.

    #23

    Relatable meme tweet about choosing not to engage in violence due to a busy schedule, humorous social media post.

    ISEEMYDEMONS Report

    #24

    Man smiling outdoors with glasses, caption about getting work done while posting relatable memes all day.

    #25

    Relatable meme about hoarders with a twist on wealth and social commentary on using wealth to eliminate suffering.

    Arnaud Le Vaillant:

    Wealth is not hoarded. It’s put to productive use hence reducing suffering.

    #26

    Group of people with different styles eating ice cream, humorously labeled to show relatable music taste memes.

    #27

    Meme showing a character going off to work each morning for money, relatable memes making fun of work struggles.

    #28

    Toddler skulls showing full teeth, illustrating a fun biology fact in relatable memes that make fun of almost everything.

    Huey Freeman:

    looking at my toddler a lil sideways now

    #29

    Tweet meme humor about relatable moments, showing a funny caption with a police car and a green light joke.

    Nathan Guthrie:

    Mine was "Officer McLean, aren't police officers required to abide by the law?"
    He answered "Yes"
    "Officer McLean, why are you doing 62 in a 55?"
    That man didn't speak to me the rest of the way to the drunk tank.

    #30

    Dark meme showing a couple with glowing eyes under text about liking posts, reflecting relatable memes humor.

    #31

    Relatable meme text humor about bills and wanting to talk, highlighting everyday struggles in a simple black and white design.

    #32

    Relatable meme about working to buy energy drinks and buying energy drinks to work, highlighting the circle of life.

    #33

    Simple black and white relatable memes featuring a tired millennial poking a collapsing housing market graph.

    #34

    Relatable meme showing a cartoon of two characters with text about millennial humour and Gen Z reactions.

    #35

    Woman smiling at phone, illustrating relatable memes that make fun of almost everything with a humorous post.

    #36

    Tweet about solving work issues with diss tracks, a relatable meme humorously addressing office frustrations.

    #37

    Three people hugging with text about polyamory and needing multiple incomes relatable meme humor.

    #38

    Relatable meme about new Windows AI feature recording user activity, humorously called spyware by a Twitter user.

    #39

    Relatable memes showing skeptical man reacting to hospital machines with medical equipment and funny expressions.

    #40

    Tweet about the Voyager probe speeding away from Earth, reflecting relatable memes humor and trending debate night topics.

    #41

    Relatable meme about student loan write-offs and business expenses comparing CEOs and college degree jobs.

    #42

    Homer Simpson vibing to the same song on repeat, relatable meme capturing everyday fun and humor.

    #43

    Screenshot of a relatable meme text conversation humorously describing humans as God's greatest creation in funny memes.

    #44

    Relatable meme text humorously describing a woman with unique traits including witchcraft and homesteading interests.

    #45

    Relatable meme text parodying religious phrases with humorous twist referencing a popular song lyric.

    #46

    Relatable meme showing a tweet about a 2-year-old yelling for help every morning, highlighting relatable humor.

    #47

    Relatable meme about texting struggles and reading levels, shared on social media with high engagement and humor.

    #48

    Woman looking disappointed with text about best friend switching from sending memes to TikTok links, relatable memes humor.

    #49

    Relatable meme comparing getting tattoos to enduring long corporate meetings with tiny needles.

    #50

    Text meme about mental strength and support, featured in relatable memes that make fun of almost everything.

    #51

    Man presenting a relatable meme about tolerance and hypocrisy in social behavior, highlighting meme humor.

    #52

    Relatable meme text about breaking up via voicemail and a band using it as a guitar riff song intro on Twitter.

    #53

    Meme showing shock at music album NOW 117, paired with a crying elderly man, highlighting relatable meme humor.

    #54

    Two people posing for a photo with text humorously highlighting the sweatshirt, relatable memes about talent and style.

    #55

    Floor covered with small white skulls and a person walking barefoot, a relatable meme poking fun at unusual home decor ideas.

    #56

    Meme showing a distorted, creepy open book with dark illustrations, related to relatable memes making fun of almost everything.

    #57

    Black and white meme of a couple with goth style on a porch, illustrating relatable memes that make fun of almost everything.

    #58

    Relatable meme about private school experiences and misunderstandings about cookie monster pajamas and monster energy drinks.

    #59

    Meme text about work and productivity, highlighting relatable themes in funny and thoughtful memes.

    #60

    Tweet humor on Norway black metal bands contrasted with scenic house by a fjord, relatable memes making fun of almost everything.

    #61

    Relatable meme text humorously discussing hardship and life's challenges in a funny and sarcastic tone.

    #62

    Relatable meme showing dark stormy weather with cloudy skies and fields, capturing mood in popular relatable memes.

    #63

    Four women holding a tired woman labeled Me, with captions including ungodly levels of caffeine, Spotify, and spite, relatable memes.

    #64

    Man in police uniform raising fist with caption about smartphone microphones and relatable memes humor.

    #65

    Twitter meme discussing the relatable feeling of the unnatural time jump from 2019 to 2024, highlighting relatable memes.

    #66

    Woman leaning against a large bear in a field, illustrating relatable memes that make fun of almost everything humorously.

    #67

    Blue-skinned humanoid with curly hair meme representing relatable memes making fun of teenage looks humorously.

