We all have a dark side to our personality. Psychology calls it the “shadow self,” which essentially comprises parts of our identity that are deemed unacceptable. It could be our sadness, rage, and cruel thoughts, all of which are normal to have. 

This dark side is often repressed, and for good reason. However, there are ways we can express that part of ourselves, one of which is through these memes from the The Mememare Instagram account. 

Scroll through these funny goth-themed images and find which ones connect with you the most.

#1

Young goth girl lying in bed with a doll, caption about avoiding stress at work, goth memes theme.

No work means no money... 😪

    #2

    Illustration of a goth cat resembling Dracula with a bat-shaped shadow next to an open coffin, representing goth memes.

    #3

    Woman in elegant gothic dress sitting on a throne made of skulls, embodying goth memes and dark humor.

    Let’s talk more about the shadow self that we mentioned in our introduction. It is a concept originated by the late, great Carl Jung that refers to aspects of your personality you don’t want to be associated with. 

    As licensed professional counselor and University of Phoenix professor, Dr. Rodney Luster points out, you can hear that shadow self manifest in phrases such as “I wasn’t myself,” or “They acted as someone possessed.”

    #4

    Two cartoon characters showing contrasting styles in a scene representing goth memes for those who don’t fit in.

    #5

    White rabbit in green foliage with a humorous expression, illustrating relatable goth memes for anyone who doesn't fit in.

    #6

    Smiling woman posing with a creature mask, illustrating goth memes about being different but having fun with friends.

    Dr. Luster went on to explain that the shadow self may also be an accumulation of negative experiences, along with the repressed desires we hold at bay. In his article for Psychology Today, he noted that this darker side is part of the unconscious mind, complementing the ego. 

    But by further suppressing it, Dr. Luster also pointed out that it may manifest itself almost involuntarily, like in awkward confrontations when someone triggers it. 

    “Ignoring the shadow only emboldens this underdeveloped aspect in us, strengthening it in unhealthy ways,” he wrote.

    #7

    Four Teletubbies labeled anxiety, depression, loneliness, and overthinking surround a child labeled me in a dimly lit room, goth meme.

    #8

    Hairless sphynx cat with curled tail and large ears, fitting the vibe of goth memes and alternative aesthetics.

    #9

    Mememare goth meme showing a heavily locked door and a goth woman sipping tea with a sly smile.

    The Center for Action and Contemplation supports Dr. Luster’s statement, noting that the more we attach ourselves to our projected, protected self-image, the more likely we are to develop a shadow self. 

    “These are huge personas to live up to, and they trap many people in lifelong delusion that the role is who they are and all they are allowed to be.”
    #10

    Anxiety humor in goth memes featuring a distressed cat with wide eyes reacting to a simple phone call suggestion.

    #11

    Illustration of a goth meme showing a man pierced by a red arrow aligned with a woman's green eye and dark eyeliner, goth memes.

    #12

    Cartoon characters dressed in black mimicking each other, reflecting goth memes about not fitting in and wearing black.

    Dr. Luster reiterates that the shadow self isn’t necessarily all bad. However, it is also necessary to learn to understand the “Mr. Hyde” in all of us, as he describes. One way he suggests is through thorough self-reflection. 

    In another article, he advised using practices like journaling, meditation, or therapy as actionable ways to become more aware of our shadow traits.

    #13

    Funny goth meme showing the Grinch talking to his dog, reflecting themes of solitude and fitting in.

    #14

    Black cats with glowing eyes in an orange bed, captioned with a goth meme about attacking at nightfall.

    #15

    Person in goth makeup and clothing holds baby, contrasting gothic style with family photo setting, highlighting goth memes.

    Nobody is perfect. We all have our moments of weakness and flaws, and there’s nothing wrong with that. It’s what makes us human. This is why Dr. Luster advises accepting imperfection and coming to terms with the fact that everyone has a “shadow side.” 

    “Embracing our imperfections through acceptance can actually reduce the shame and guilt associated with our shadow traits,” he wrote.

    #16

    Black cat meme showing two moods with captions about witches and crying, highlighting goth memes for those who don't fit in.

    #17

    Goat making a funny face with text when somebody says you look good today, a goth meme for anyone who doesn't fit in.

    themememare Report

    #18

    Cartoon character expressing mixed emotions with text about feeling sad but hiding it, related to goth memes.

    #19

    Black and white goth meme featuring Marilyn Manson with text about avoiding the day, sun, and people.

    #20

    Black and white goth meme showing a woman with long dark hair expressing frustration in a humorous way.

    #21

    Scene from a meme showing a woman entering a room with captions, fitting the theme of goth memes for outsiders.

    #22

    Meme showing Shrek with a confused expression, relating to adult life in a goth memes collection.

    #23

    Group of friends dressed in festive and goth costumes, featuring a unique goth-themed individual standing out in the crowd.

    #24

    Skeleton character from a gothic themed meme expressing stress with caption about feeling stressed in a dark setting.

    #25

    Three goth-style women looking unimpressed, with text about depression, anxiety, and debt ruining a good time goth memes.

    #26

    Sad cat setting alarm on phone at night, relatable goth meme for anyone who doesn't fit in lifestyle.

    #27

    Black and white goth meme featuring shocked cartoon character captioned about repeating self-destructive behaviors.

    #28

    Black cat Salem from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on the red carpet, featured in goth memes for anyone who doesn't fit in.

    #29

    Comparison of a clear, detailed full moon and a small blurry dot captured by a camera, illustrating goth memes humor.

    #30

    Three bats standing on a branch with wings wrapped, humorous goth memes concept for those who don't fit in.

    #31

    Two cats viewed from behind, one fluffy and the other shaved, illustrating a goth meme about not fitting in.

    #32

    Text meme about being single then acting excited when hit on, featuring animated character with shocked expression, goth memes theme.

    #33

    Black cat covered in edible glitter, creating a galaxy effect, a humorous goth meme for those who don't fit in.

    #34

    Angry penguin puppet making a craft with hearts, representing mixed emotions in goth memes for those who don't fit in.

    #35

    Cartoon character peeking out window representing introvert recharging after social interactions, goth memes theme.

    #36

    White cat giving thumbs up with text about attitude, a popular goth meme for anyone who doesn't fit in.

    #37

    Black cat holding a broom with a mischievous expression captioned with evil laughter, a goth meme for those who don't fit in.

    #38

    Person with black-painted nails using a lighter on a makeshift Ouija board drawn on paper towel, goth memes humor.

    #39

    A black flamingo standing among white flamingos by the water, representing goth memes about not fitting in.

    #40

    Two skeletons sitting on a swing in a dark forest waiting for the perfect man, goth memes for anyone who doesn't fit in.

    #41

    A red devil figure aggressively playing drums with the number 666, representing goth memes and alternative music humor.

    #42

    Woman in black clothes lying on bed frustrated, illustrating goth memes about different shades of black not matching.

    #43

    A cute goth girl holding a candle and book over a doll inside a ritual circle, goth memes humor.

    #44

    Person dressed in a red outfit with two large pillows and hair spread out, illustrating goth memes about not fitting in.

    #45

    Showerhead with sparks instead of water, humorous goth meme about unusual shower experiences for those who don't fit in

    #46

    Group in dark robes holding torches in a witch trial scene, with a woman sticking out her tongue, goth memes style.

    #47

    Dark gothic creature carrying a limp friend, illustrating goth memes about responsibility and friendship in a surreal style.

    #48

    Cartoon characters sitting on purple thrones holding drinks, humorous goth memes about relationships for anyone who doesn't fit in.

    #49

    Black and white goth meme showing a woman happily embracing cold and dark weather, perfect for goth meme lovers.

    #50

    Two-panel meme showing a woman with red hair and the Grinch in a festive sweater, goth memes theme.

    #51

    Skeletor sitting sadly with Halloween text, a goth meme expressing feeling out of place and having no plans.

    #52

    Cat shaped like a crow on tiled floor, a humorous goth meme for anyone who doesn't fit in, highlighting dark aesthetics.

    #53

    Office cubicle with dark goth figure on a red tricycle lurking in hallway, a humorous goth meme about relationships and drama.

    #54

    Person lying in bed holding a cross looking scared, representing a goth meme about scary movies and true stories.

    #55

    Mountain peak with a small isolated cabin representing social withdrawal in goth memes about not fitting in.

    #56

    Comparison of a clean, happy woman on New Year's Eve and a disheveled, soot-covered woman with a cigarette on New Year's Day, goth memes.

    #57

    Two people walking into a cosmic portal, symbolizing deep conversation in goth memes for those who don't fit in.

    #58

    Woman in a gothic black dress with pink hair, styled for a casual dress code, representing goth memes and fashion.

    #59

    Person in goth attire with white makeup and sunglasses standing next to a person in a colorful Mickey Mouse costume, goth memes.

    #60

    Black cat wearing a party hat with cakes, depicting moods of eating when happy or upset in goth memes context.

    #61

    Sleep-deprived cat with wide eyes representing goth memes about not fitting in and tiredness.

    #62

    Woman with blond hair in vintage style holding a cigarette, expressing a mood of satisfaction in a goth meme context.

    #63

    Black cat staring into a fiery furnace with glowing eyes, humorous goth meme about summoning demons.

    #64

    Sad cartoon character looking down with text about only talking to two busy people, a goth meme about feeling alone.

    #65

    Four gothic girls in dark dresses with white collars, one holding a camera, representing goth memes and alternative mood.

    #66

    Black and white goth meme featuring SpongeBob with a caption about pushing people away due to poor communication skills.

    #67

    Black and white goth meme with a woman holding a knife, captioned about loneliness and wanting to be left alone.

    #68

    Two people in elaborate goth costumes with goat heads and horns at a convention, representing goth memes humor.

    #69

    Skeleton hands soaking in a bubble bath with text about relaxing after a long day of being spooky, goth meme concept.

    #70

    Mannequin with elf ears and dark makeup in a clothing store representing goth memes about sleep paralysis and feeling out of place

    #71

    Fluffy cat basking in warm sunlight on autumn leaves, capturing a cozy moment for goth memes about not fitting in.

    #72

    Goat standing out among sheep with caption about arriving in hell, illustrating feeling of not fitting in goth memes.

    #73

    Collage of Disney villains with the caption why are all these me, illustrating goth memes and dark humor.

    #74

    Black and white goth meme showing two friends riding a roller coaster, one dressed as a skeleton with a scythe.

    #75

    Goth person with tattoos sitting inside a fridge, humorously portraying cooking instructions in a goth meme.

    #76

    Ultrasound image with caption referencing goth memes about struggle and feeling like not fitting in.

    #77

    Person with goth style and tattoos looking out window, waiting patiently with a glass in hand, representing goth memes.

    #78

    Person with goth makeup in a dark setting saying they talk to their cat, a relatable goth meme about loneliness and friendship.

    #79

    Comparison meme showing traditional cozy October elements versus goth-themed October vibes with dark drinks, pentagram pie, and gothic fashion in goth memes.

    #80

    Goth meme showing a horned figure leaving a dark room at 4 AM, humorously captioned about milk and cookies.

    #81

    Animated scene showing a gothic high-heeled boot fitting onto a foot with text about goth memes and alternative style.

    #82

    Alt text: Young girl with braided black hair and pale skin wearing gothic black clothing, expressing a deadpan look in a goth meme.

    #83

    Cat being petted on the head, enjoying the moment, relatable goth memes humor for anyone who doesn't fit in.

    #84

    Bat with large eyes looking confused, paired with text about not wearing a costume, related to goth memes.

    #85

    Person with goth makeup and pale face, dark eyes, mimicking spooky hand movements late at night, goth memes humor.

    #86

    Black and white cat sitting on a broomstick near a water bowl, a humorous goth meme about witches and cats.

    #87

    Person dressed in goth style standing awkwardly among casually dressed people at an outdoor family reunion gathering.

    #88

    Cat surrounded by cherubs labeled me, portraying a humorous goth meme about the bond with a pet cat.

    #89

    Young person with thumbs up next to a creature in dark costume, a humorous goth meme about clashing personalities.

    #90

    Wet and disheveled cat wrapped in towel, symbolizing mental health in a goth meme for those who don't fit in.

    #91

    A crowd scene meme expressing social anxiety and dark humor, relevant to goth memes about not fitting in.

    #92

    Stack of thick Death Note pages on wooden floor with text about doing homework, dark humor goth memes theme.

    #93

    Kitchen setup with food and a banner saying please leave by 9, capturing goth memes humor about hosting and fitting in.

    #94

    House perched atop a tall rock in a green landscape with caption about being done with humans, goth memes theme.

    #95

    Scene from The Nightmare Before Christmas with Jack Skellington dressed as Santa, capturing goth meme humor and alternative holiday spirit.

    #96

    Goth meme with a serious woman’s face and text about looking friendly but appearing gothic and unapproachable.

    #97

    Person with goth makeup making a funny face in response to going outside on a sunny day, goth memes humor.

    #98

    Skeleton meme reacting to a question about wearing black, representing goth memes for those who don't fit in.

    #99

    Suburban street with houses labeled you and a dark castle on a hill labeled me, representing goth memes about not fitting in.

    #100

    Children with red devil wings playing around a pentagram on the ground, a goth meme about old-fashioned fun without the internet.

    #101

    Red demon with large black horns holding a staff, captioned with a goth meme about not wanting to see someone every day.

    #102

    Amethyst geode coffin with sparkling purple crystals surrounded by plants, perfect for goth memes about unique beauty.

    #103

    Man in a suit representing expectation versus a black-painted man with horns and a trident, illustrating goth memes for those who don't fit in.

    #104

    Two front doors with contrasting doormats reading leave and welcome, illustrating different neighbor attitudes in goth memes context.

    #105

    Otter reaching through glass to touch human hand, illustrating the need for space but also attention in goth memes.

    #106

    Medieval style goth meme showing a devil figure hugging a person with text about meeting someone in a club.

    #107

    Skeleton meme with text about being the funniest but most unstable friend, representing goth memes for those who don't fit in.

    #108

    A black car resembling a coffin on fire in a graveyard, humorously representing goth memes about music preferences.

    #109

    Side-by-side goth meme showing green hair with smokey eye makeup expectation versus reality for goth memes fans.

    #110

    Small dog in a creepy clown costume holding a tray with its own face, a unique goth meme for those who don't fit in.

    #111

    Woman in purple sweater with anxious expression, caption reflecting high anxiety after socializing, related to goth memes.

    #112

    Woman with gothic style and dark makeup looking shocked while holding playing cards in a humorous goth meme about facing truth.

    #113

    Car parked on cliff edge next to a modern glass house hanging over ocean, goth memes about isolation and solitude.

    #114

    Comparison of a step-by-step smokey eyes makeup tutorial and a humorous goth-inspired makeup fail meme.

    #115

    Goth meme featuring a character dressed in all black with horns, caption about people mocking goth style.

    #116

    Two men posing seriously for the camera with goth makeup and dark clothing, illustrating goth memes humor.

    #117

    Group of skeletons sitting on outdoor stairs with text waiting for October like, goth memes humor.

    #118

    Person dressed as the Mad Hatter holding a pocket watch with a humorous caption about acting normal, goth memes theme.

    #119

    Woman dressed goth holding a rose with caption about people outside, featuring goth memes for anyone who doesn't fit in.

    #120

    Couple with goth and casual styles sitting on a bench eating ice cream in a humorous goth meme about differences.

    #121

    Monkey lying down with headphones and music player, overthinking while listening to sad music in a goth memes context

    #122

    Meme showing a cat wearing a royal cape and crown sitting on a throne labeled king of the world, goth memes theme.

    #123

    Small dog wrapped in a purple blanket showing a relatable expression for goth memes about feeling out of place.

    #124

    Cartoon scene with a stressed woman and concerned man illustrating relatable goth memes feelings and awkward emotions.

    #125

    Two-panel goth meme showing contrast between a colorful mermaid and a gothic person in dark mermaid attire on concrete.

    #126

    Devil character enjoying flames representing perfect shower temperature in a humorous goth meme about fitting in.

    #127

    Meme of a disheveled creature reacting to seeing its reflection on a black screen, fitting goth memes theme.

    #128

    Close-up of human hand and cat paw both wearing similar gold rings, illustrating a humorous goth meme about relationship status.

    #129

    Summer comparison meme showing bright fun activities versus dark goth-themed items with black swan float and grim reaper figure.

    #130

    A goth meme showing a stone angel facepalming, captioned about a guardian angel’s reaction to life choices.

    #131

    Pumpkin on the beach in mid-July with waves, capturing goth memes humor about thinking of Halloween early.

    #132

    Child with blonde hair reaching out, paired with text humor about toxic relationships in goth memes for anyone who doesn't fit in.

    #133

    Therapist asks what I dislike about people, goth meme shows a serious girl with caption Everything, highlighting goth meme humor.

    #134

    Cute ghost holding a pumpkin with a smiling face, illustrating goth meme humor about early September excitement.

