We can use the word 'gothic' to refer to literature, music, fashion, and even an entire lifestyle. It's hard to describe this nuanced subculture with just a few words, but to put it simply, a goth is someone who finds beauty in things others consider dark.

But to provide you with a better explanation, we decided to take a look at the Instagram account 'Gothik Soul' and the memes it shares. From friendships to dating, work, and beyond — they perfectly portray how the world looks when you view it through this group's lens.

#1

Goth-Style-Memes

gothik_soul Report

    #2

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul , imagimeemee Report

    rhomelrepublica avatar
    Rigor Moreno
    Rigor Moreno
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    Dude its the scythe and the outfit, lose and change it and everything will change... :D

    #3

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul , The Square Comics Report

    #4

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul , Scott Hilburn Report

    #5

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #6

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    hulah5 avatar
    Koalafied to komment
    Koalafied to komment
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    I love old fashioned children's book illustrations! Many of my own books, mainly from the 1960s to 1980s, are illustrated in this style

    #7

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #8

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #9

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul , spkymoth Report

    #10

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #11

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #12

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul , m0rganofthedark Report

    #13

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #14

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #15

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #16

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #17

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #18

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #19

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #20

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #21

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #22

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #23

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    raven_sheridan14 avatar
Pandora
    Pandora
    Pandora
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    Isn't that the lead singer from the band, Betelgeuse and the Bio-Exorcists? 🤔

    #24

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #25

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #26

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #27

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #28

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #29

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #30

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #31

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    This is a chick - like "baby chicken" chick. Baby crows, like all corvids, arenot covered in feathers like a chicken chick is.

    #32

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #33

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #34

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #35

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #36

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #37

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #38

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #39

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #40

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #41

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #42

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #43

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #44

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #45

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #46

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #47

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #48

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #49

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago (edited)

    "The cracker box. You opened it. We came. Now you must come with us, taste our pleasures."

    #50

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #51

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #52

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #53

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #54

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #55

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #56

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #57

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #58

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #59

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #60

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #61

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #62

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #63

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #64

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #65

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #66

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    sh30joy avatar
    Susical
    Susical
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago

    Two beauties who defy their femme fatale appearances & have hearts of gold. <3

    #67

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #68

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #69

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #70

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #71

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #72

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #73

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #74

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #75

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #76

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #77

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #78

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #79

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #80

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #81

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    rogierklop avatar
    Roger9er
    Roger9er
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago

    For a second there I thought that was a microphone 😂😂

    #82

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #83

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #84

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #85

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #86

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #87

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #88

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #89

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #90

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #91

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #92

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #93

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #94

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #95

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

    #96

    Goth-Style-Memes

    gothik_soul Report

