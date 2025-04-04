ADVERTISEMENT

Jens K. Styve is a Norwegian cartoonist and writer known for his distinct style and sharp humor. His comic strip Dunce follows a pointy hat-wearing man—who looks a lot like Styve himself—navigating daily life with his son, dog, and a cast of oddball characters. The stories are often funny, sometimes weird, and always honest.

Dunce has been published in newspapers and magazines, gaining a loyal following in Norway and beyond. The strip mixes everyday struggles with absurd twists, making it both relatable and unexpected. Styve’s work has a raw, personal feel, like he’s sketching thoughts straight from his head onto the page.

More info: Instagram | jensk.net | Facebook | patreon.com