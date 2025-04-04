20 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Norwegian Artist Jens K. StyveInterview With Artist
Jens K. Styve is a Norwegian cartoonist and writer known for his distinct style and sharp humor. His comic strip Dunce follows a pointy hat-wearing man—who looks a lot like Styve himself—navigating daily life with his son, dog, and a cast of oddball characters. The stories are often funny, sometimes weird, and always honest.
Dunce has been published in newspapers and magazines, gaining a loyal following in Norway and beyond. The strip mixes everyday struggles with absurd twists, making it both relatable and unexpected. Styve’s work has a raw, personal feel, like he’s sketching thoughts straight from his head onto the page.
Bored Panda reached out to Styve to learn more about his journey as a comic artist, his sources of inspiration, and his thoughts on Norwegian humor. The artist shared that he's loved comics for as long as he can remember. "I started experimenting with speech bubbles and sequential art when I was a kid, and I had my first comic published at 16.
"Comics have always felt like the perfect medium for me—a unique blend of storytelling, illustration, and rhythm. I never really imagined myself doing a daily newspaper strip, though—I was more into longer, character-driven stories. But when my strip Dunce won a comic competition in a Norwegian newspaper back in 2016, everything changed. It's been running daily ever since, and today Dunce appears in over 30 newspapers and has been translated into several languages, including French, Spanish, English, Swedish, and Finnish."
Styve told us that Dunce initially drew heavily from his own life, capturing daily experiences, quirky thoughts, and observations of those around him. However, as the comic developed, the characters grew and changed as well. "They've grown into their own little universe, and now writing Dunce feels like a real writing job, not just documenting life. Of course, my own experiences still seep in, but it's more structured now—less spontaneous and more about developing the personalities and dynamics within the world of the strip. Writing character-based humor is something I really enjoy, even if it’s sometimes the hardest part."
Humor varies widely across cultures, shaped by history, language, and social norms. Scandinavian humor, often known for its dry wit, subtle irony, and dark undertones, has a distinct character that sets it apart. With this in mind, we asked Styve whether he sees Norwegian humor as unique compared to other countries.
"There’s definitely something distinct about Norwegian humor—perhaps in its understatement, darkness, or self-deprecating tone—but I’ve been pleasantly surprised by how well Dunce has translated abroad. When French or Spanish readers connect with jokes rooted in northern Norwegian life—midnight sun, endless winters, ski season from October to May—it’s both baffling and deeply rewarding. Of course, some strips only make sense here, but a good translator can work magic. And I think that blend of the local and the universal is part of why the strip resonates."
For Styve, the most rewarding aspect of being a comic artist is creating work that resonates both personally and with his readers. "Even though we work with humor, we have the power to tell stories that offer observations and opinions about the world around us. It’s a great privilege and responsibility, and I believe our work can even be quite important at times."