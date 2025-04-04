ADVERTISEMENT

Jens K. Styve is a Norwegian cartoonist and writer known for his distinct style and sharp humor. His comic strip Dunce follows a pointy hat-wearing man—who looks a lot like Styve himself—navigating daily life with his son, dog, and a cast of oddball characters. The stories are often funny, sometimes weird, and always honest.

Dunce has been published in newspapers and magazines, gaining a loyal following in Norway and beyond. The strip mixes everyday struggles with absurd twists, making it both relatable and unexpected. Styve’s work has a raw, personal feel, like he’s sketching thoughts straight from his head onto the page.

More info: Instagram | jensk.net | Facebook | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comic by Jens K. Styve showing two people humorously exchanging skateboard and crutches.

jenskstyve Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda reached out to Styve to learn more about his journey as a comic artist, his sources of inspiration, and his thoughts on Norwegian humor. The artist shared that he's loved comics for as long as he can remember. "I started experimenting with speech bubbles and sequential art when I was a kid, and I had my first comic published at 16.

"Comics have always felt like the perfect medium for me—a unique blend of storytelling, illustration, and rhythm. I never really imagined myself doing a daily newspaper strip, though—I was more into longer, character-driven stories. But when my strip Dunce won a comic competition in a Norwegian newspaper back in 2016, everything changed. It's been running daily ever since, and today Dunce appears in over 30 newspapers and has been translated into several languages, including French, Spanish, English, Swedish, and Finnish."
RELATED:
    #2

    Two characters at a beach in a comic by Norwegian artist Jens K. Styve, one distracted by reading.

    jenskstyve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Dog and bird talk about dinosaurs in a snowy comic by Norwegian artist Jens K. Styve.

    jenskstyve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Styve told us that Dunce initially drew heavily from his own life, capturing daily experiences, quirky thoughts, and observations of those around him. However, as the comic developed, the characters grew and changed as well. "They've grown into their own little universe, and now writing Dunce feels like a real writing job, not just documenting life. Of course, my own experiences still seep in, but it's more structured now—less spontaneous and more about developing the personalities and dynamics within the world of the strip. Writing character-based humor is something I really enjoy, even if it’s sometimes the hardest part."
    #4

    Comic by Norwegian artist Jens K. Styve showing a bird at a window, humorously interacting with a person offering food.

    jenskstyve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Comic by Norwegian artist Jens K. Styve depicting characters engaging in humorous conversation about stress hormones and attention.

    jenskstyve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Humor varies widely across cultures, shaped by history, language, and social norms. Scandinavian humor, often known for its dry wit, subtle irony, and dark undertones, has a distinct character that sets it apart. With this in mind, we asked Styve whether he sees Norwegian humor as unique compared to other countries.

    "There’s definitely something distinct about Norwegian humor—perhaps in its understatement, darkness, or self-deprecating tone—but I’ve been pleasantly surprised by how well Dunce has translated abroad. When French or Spanish readers connect with jokes rooted in northern Norwegian life—midnight sun, endless winters, ski season from October to May—it’s both baffling and deeply rewarding. Of course, some strips only make sense here, but a good translator can work magic. And I think that blend of the local and the universal is part of why the strip resonates."
    #6

    A comic by Norwegian artist Jens K. Styve featuring a character negotiating a chess game with the Grim Reaper.

    jenskstyve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Norwegian artist Jens K. Styve's comic about internet algorithms suggesting unnecessary purchases with free shipping.

    jenskstyve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    For Styve, the most rewarding aspect of being a comic artist is creating work that resonates both personally and with his readers. "Even though we work with humor, we have the power to tell stories that offer observations and opinions about the world around us. It’s a great privilege and responsibility, and I believe our work can even be quite important at times."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Comic by Norwegian artist Jens K. Styve showing a boy enthusiastically learning about llamas, finding it both amusing and insightful.

    jenskstyve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Comic by Jens K. Styve featuring characters discussing hibernation humorously with a sleeping dog under a blanket.

    jenskstyve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Norwegian artist Jens K. Styve comic shows a quirky family moment with funny and relatable dialogue.

    jenskstyve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Two dogs in a comic by Jens K. Styve, one compliments the other’s voice in a humorous exchange.

    jenskstyve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #12

    Dog at a mental trainer booth humorously discusses emotions with a cat in a comic by Norwegian artist Jens K. Styve.

    jenskstyve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Norwegian artist Jens K. Styve comic about relatable post-COVID symptoms conversation with humorous characters at laptops.

    jenskstyve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #14

    A character in a hilariously relatable comic by Norwegian artist Jens K. Styve covered in a long knitted scarf.

    jenskstyve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Comic by Jens K. Styve shows characters discussing knitting obsession in a series of four panels.

    jenskstyve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #16

    Two characters in a comic by Norwegian artist Jens K. Styve, depicting a humorous and relatable interaction.

    jenskstyve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Relatable comic by Jens K. Styve featuring AI robots humorously discussing Shakespearean text and power cut.

    jenskstyve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Two characters in a comic strip by Norwegian artist Jens K. Styve having a humorous conversation while lying on grass.

    jenskstyve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Norwegian artist Jens K. Styve comic shows a character with a phone and a dog sitting on a hill, with birds flying above.

    jenskstyve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Comic by Norwegian artist Jens K. Styve showing a humorous knitting lesson between two characters.

    jenskstyve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!