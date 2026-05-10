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“Statue Of Liberty In A Burqa”: SNL Brutally Roasts Met Gala 2026 Outfits
A man dressed as Tucker Carlson on SNL's Weekend Update, delivering comedy related to Met Gala 2026.
Awards & Events, Entertainment

“Statue Of Liberty In A Burqa”: SNL Brutally Roasts Met Gala 2026 Outfits

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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The 2026 Met Gala may be over, but the internet clearly is not done talking about it yet.

Saturday Night Livereignited online buzz by roasting some of fashion’s biggest celebrity looks from the highly-discussed Met Gala.

During the latest “Weekend Update” segment on May 9, just days after the 2026 Met Gala, cast member Jeremy Culhanereturned with his now-viral impersonation of Tucker Carlson and completely tore apartthe Met Gala while ranting about celebrity outfits, “gender confusion,” and even the silent “E in Maine.

Highlights
  • Saturday Night Live featured player Jeremy Culhane went viral for his "Weekend Update" impression of Tucker Carlson, where he ripped into the 2026 Met Gala’s high-fashion looks.
  • The sketch targeted several stars, including The Rock’s skirt and Heidi Klum’s "living statue" ensemble.
  • Beyond fashion, the segment poked fun at the Michael Jackson biopic.

The sketch went viral instantly, with many viewers calling it one of the most hilarious SNL impressions in recent memory.

“One of the best SNL impersonations ever! And that’s saying something!” one person commented.

RELATED:

    Jeremy Culhane’s Tucker Carlson SNL impression completely tore apart the Met Gala 2026

    "Statue Of Liberty In A Burqa": SNL Brutally Roasts Met Gala 2026 Outfits

    Image credits: SNL

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    A tweet from JIGGLY BÖLZ saying Met Gala outfits by SNL were hilarious, particularly Weekend Update.

    Image credits: JohnSmi14617429

    During the segment, Culhane once again appeared as Tucker Carlson while hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che reacted to his increasingly chaotic takes.

    Culhane opened the segment by mocking the entire concept of the Met Gala.

    “A night of fashion and fun. Huh. Really. Come on, everybody, let’s all prance around in our $100,000 clown outfits and watch the American empire crumble,” he said in character. “What are we doing? Come on.”

    A man in a suit jacket and blue shirt smiles, with an image insert of a person in Met Gala outfit, evoking the Statue of Liberty in a Burqa discussion.

    Image credits: SNL/Getty/John Shearer

    A man in a suit reacting to a woman in an elaborate ship-hat outfit. Met Gala outfits and Statue of Liberty in a burqa.

    Image credits: SNL/Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris

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    When Jost asked whether he disliked the event, “Tucker” sarcastically replied, “Oh no, I loved it. Because when I go to a museum, I don’t want to learn about history. No, I want to look at The Rock in a skirt.”

    The sketch then jumped rapidly between celebrities and conspiracy-style jokes, including a bizarre rant about Madonna’s headpiece.

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    SNL’s Weekend Update roasted several celebrities’ looks from the Met Gala, including The Rock, Heidi Klum, Madonna, and others

    A person dressed as a walking statue, similar to the Statue of Liberty, and a man laughing at the Met Gala outfits.

    Image credits: SNL/Getty/Jamie McCarthy

    “She named herself after the Virgin Mary. And you want to know my favorite thing about the mother of Jesus Christ? The big pirate ship on her head,” Culhane joked.

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    However, the remark that utterly dominated online chatter surfaced when Jost inquired about Heidi Klum’s ensemble.

    “Oh yeah, the left has finally gotten what they’ve always wanted. They put the Statue of Liberty in a burqa,” Culhane responded. “What’s next? Is the Chrysler Building going to become the antichrist-ler Building?”

    A man resembling Tucker Carlson in a suit, against a world map, discussing Statue Of Liberty Met Gala outfits.

    Image credits: SNL

    The sketch became even more absurd when Jost reminded “Tucker” that he actually lives in Maine. That quickly led to a conspiracy theory about the state’s silent “E”.

    “What does the E even stand for? Oh, I know: Euphoria,” Culhane said. “And no, I’m not talking about the feeling I get when I press one for English.”

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    The segment ended with one final controversial jab aimed at A$AP Rocky’s Met Gala outfit.

    “He was on the red carpet wearing my least favorite color — African American,” the comedian joked before the audience audibly gasped.

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    As soon as SNL clips went viral, online viewers lauded Culhane’s impersonation

    A man in a suit jacket on an SNL set, smiling next to a red inset image of a man in a tuxedo. Met Gala 2026.

    Image credits: SNL/Getty/Mike Coppola

    After the SNL sketch clips permeated social media, viewers fixated on Culhane’s impersonation rather than the jokes.

    “He nailed it,” one person wrote.

    Another added, “Hah, Jeremy’s got Tucker’s laugh down perfectly! Well done!”

    Many viewers specifically pointed out how accurate the comedian’s delivery sounded during the Maine conspiracy rant.

    “Great imitation!!!! And as a Mainer myself, the silent E — why has it been silenced almost made me spit out my coffee,” one viewer commented.

    An SNL host at a news desk, with a picture of Michael Jackson beside him, mocking Met Gala outfits.

    Image credits: SNL/Getty/Carlo Allegri

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    A tweet from Good GoodStuff replying to @nbcsnl about Met Gala 2026 outfits, with a crying laughing emoji.

    Image credits: mrgoodgoodstuff

    Several viewers confessed they did not anticipate the sketch would be so entertaining.

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    “I laughed out loud!” one user wrote.

    Another joked, “If we all knew he would be on in advance, viewership would increase.”

    Some viewers even began advocating for Culhane to become a recurring Weekend Update guest as the sketch gained momentum online.

    “His laugh is making me crash out. This dude needs an award for his impersonation,” another comment read.

    Besides roasting Met Gala outfits, the SNL also took a jab at Michael Jackson’s Michael biopic

    A news anchor with a world map behind him and a cutout of A$AP Rocky's Met Gala outfit, evoking the Statue of Liberty.

    Image credits: SNL/Getty/Jamie McCarthy

    SNL sketch also took aim at the Michael film starring Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson.

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    Jost mentioned that some people were already upset about the film, which led to another bizarre Tucker Carlson-style rant.

    “And they should be,” Culhane responded. “The movie ends in 1988 so obviously they avoided something serious that needs to be acknowledged. The part of Michael Jackson’s life no one wants to talk about anymore. The part when he was a white man.”

    "Statue Of Liberty In A Burqa": SNL Brutally Roasts Met Gala 2026 Outfits

    Image credits: SNL

    He then added another intentionally absurd line, “‘Shamona,’ yeah. More like ‘shame on ya.’”

    The segment also included a fake commercial break where Culhane advertised “round bananas” for people who wanted to “eat a banana without looking gay.”

    Meanwhile, SNL’s British version also joined the Met Gala roasting trend this week.

    During its own “Weekend Update,” comedians mocked celebrity looks worn by Beyoncé and Katy Perry, with one joke claiming Perry’s mirrored face mask symbolized “what it’s like to live life as a stupid moron.”

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    “This is actually funny for a change,” wrote one netizen

    A tweet from Katie expressing desire for more content from Jeremy, possibly related to the Statue of Liberty in a Burqa sketch.

    Image credits: JewishSpeed

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    A tweet from JonYe, @jonye1982, praising an SNL skit about the Statue of Liberty in a burqa, Met Gala 2026.

    Image credits: Jonye1982

    A Twitter user criticizes SNL for "Objectively unfunny" content, possibly related to Statue Of Liberty In A Burqa skit.

    Image credits: kirkdesoto

    A user tweet from Rob Smith replying to @nbcsnl, stating "Brilliant!" and referencing Statue of Liberty Burqa.

    Image credits: robotsmith1

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    A tweet from David to SNL on May 10, 2026, asking Why don't you let him host? referring to Statue of Liberty in a Burqa.

    Image credits: DCstedt4

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    A tweet from @BadTechBandit on May 10, 2026, praising SNL's humor about Met Gala 2026 outfits.

    Image credits: BadTechBandit

    A tweet by Relayer about the Statue of Liberty in a Burqa, discussing parody and its impact.

    Image credits: Relayer_0_0

    A tweet from @JesusIsWokeAF replying to @nbcsnl, discussing conspiratorial commentary related to the Statue of Liberty.

    Image credits: JesusIsWokeAF

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    A tweet from JR Huffy praising SNL's Statue Of Liberty in a Burqa sketch as hilarious.

    Image credits: JR45OKI

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    A tweet from @BooneVirginia, Slow Talker, agreeing with "Tucker" on SNL's Statue Of Liberty in a Burqa Met Gala outfits sketch.

    Image credits: BooneVirginia

    A tweet from Manny Waters about Met Gala 2026 outfits, suggesting Tucker would love to see the Statue of Liberty in a burqa.

    Image credits: tactfulcrum

    A tweet from Crash @crash_bnb replying to @nbcsnl, I'm dying .. wearing my least favorite color. Met Gala 2026.

    Image credits: crash_bnb

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    Sean Winnett's tweet in reply to SNL, expressing disbelief about Tucker's involvement, likely related to Met Gala outfits.

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    Image credits: SeanWinnett

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