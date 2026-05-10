“Statue Of Liberty In A Burqa”: SNL Brutally Roasts Met Gala 2026 Outfits

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The 2026 Met Gala may be over, but the internet clearly is not done talking about it yet.

Saturday Night Livereignited online buzz by roasting some of fashion’s biggest celebrity looks from the highly-discussed Met Gala.

During the latest “Weekend Update” segment on May 9, just days after the 2026 Met Gala, cast member Jeremy Culhanereturned with his now-viral impersonation of Tucker Carlson and completely tore apartthe Met Gala while ranting about celebrity outfits, “gender confusion,” and even the silent “E” in Maine.

Highlights Saturday Night Live featured player Jeremy Culhane went viral for his "Weekend Update" impression of Tucker Carlson, where he ripped into the 2026 Met Gala’s high-fashion looks.

The sketch targeted several stars, including The Rock’s skirt and Heidi Klum’s "living statue" ensemble.

Beyond fashion, the segment poked fun at the Michael Jackson biopic.

The sketch went viral instantly, with many viewers calling it one of the most hilarious SNL impressions in recent memory.

“One of the best SNL impersonations ever! And that’s saying something!” one person commented.

RELATED:

Jeremy Culhane’s Tucker Carlson SNL impression completely tore apart the Met Gala 2026

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During the segment, Culhane once again appeared as Tucker Carlson while hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che reacted to his increasingly chaotic takes.

Culhane opened the segment by mocking the entire concept of the Met Gala.

“A night of fashion and fun. Huh. Really. Come on, everybody, let’s all prance around in our $100,000 clown outfits and watch the American empire crumble,” he said in character. “What are we doing? Come on.”

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When Jost asked whether he disliked the event, “Tucker” sarcastically replied, “Oh no, I loved it. Because when I go to a museum, I don’t want to learn about history. No, I want to look at The Rock in a skirt.”

The sketch then jumped rapidly between celebrities and conspiracy-style jokes, including a bizarre rant about Madonna’s headpiece.

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SNL’s Weekend Update roasted several celebrities’ looks from the Met Gala, including The Rock, Heidi Klum, Madonna, and others

Image credits: SNL/Getty/Jamie McCarthy

Tucker Carlson is back at the desk pic.twitter.com/HFrkRFuC5o — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) May 10, 2026

“She named herself after the Virgin Mary. And you want to know my favorite thing about the mother of Jesus Christ? The big pirate ship on her head,” Culhane joked.

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However, the remark that utterly dominated online chatter surfaced when Jost inquired about Heidi Klum’s ensemble.

“Oh yeah, the left has finally gotten what they’ve always wanted. They put the Statue of Liberty in a burqa,” Culhane responded. “What’s next? Is the Chrysler Building going to become the antichrist-ler Building?”

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The sketch became even more absurd when Jost reminded “Tucker” that he actually lives in Maine. That quickly led to a conspiracy theory about the state’s silent “E”.

“What does the E even stand for? Oh, I know: Euphoria,” Culhane said. “And no, I’m not talking about the feeling I get when I press one for English.”

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The segment ended with one final controversial jab aimed at A$AP Rocky’s Met Gala outfit.

“He was on the red carpet wearing my least favorite color — African American,” the comedian joked before the audience audibly gasped.

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As soon as SNL clips went viral, online viewers lauded Culhane’s impersonation

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After the SNL sketch clips permeated social media, viewers fixated on Culhane’s impersonation rather than the jokes.

“He nailed it,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Hah, Jeremy’s got Tucker’s laugh down perfectly! Well done!”

Many viewers specifically pointed out how accurate the comedian’s delivery sounded during the Maine conspiracy rant.

“Great imitation!!!! And as a Mainer myself, the silent E — why has it been silenced almost made me spit out my coffee,” one viewer commented.

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Several viewers confessed they did not anticipate the sketch would be so entertaining.

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“I laughed out loud!” one user wrote.

Another joked, “If we all knew he would be on in advance, viewership would increase.”

Some viewers even began advocating for Culhane to become a recurring Weekend Update guest as the sketch gained momentum online.

“His laugh is making me crash out. This dude needs an award for his impersonation,” another comment read.

Besides roasting Met Gala outfits, the SNL also took a jab at Michael Jackson’s Michael biopic

Image credits: SNL/Getty/Jamie McCarthy

SNL sketch also took aim at the Michael film starring Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson.

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Jost mentioned that some people were already upset about the film, which led to another bizarre Tucker Carlson-style rant.

“And they should be,” Culhane responded. “The movie ends in 1988 so obviously they avoided something serious that needs to be acknowledged. The part of Michael Jackson’s life no one wants to talk about anymore. The part when he was a white man.”

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He then added another intentionally absurd line, “‘Shamona,’ yeah. More like ‘shame on ya.’”

The segment also included a fake commercial break where Culhane advertised “round bananas” for people who wanted to “eat a banana without looking gay.”

Meanwhile, SNL’s British version also joined the Met Gala roasting trend this week.

During its own “Weekend Update,” comedians mocked celebrity looks worn by Beyoncé and Katy Perry, with one joke claiming Perry’s mirrored face mask symbolized “what it’s like to live life as a stupid moron.”

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“This is actually funny for a change,” wrote one netizen

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