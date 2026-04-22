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Early reviews for the highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic have taken fans by surprise.

Michael garnered massive buzz, fueled by the singer’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, stepping into the King of Pop’s shoes and direction from Antoine Fuqua. The marketing also generated strong excitement, positioning the film as a potential blockbuster.

However, that momentum stalled when critics shared their first reactions online.

The much-awaited biopic was largely panned, dramatically lowering expectations just days before its theatrical debut. It earned almost universally negative reviews, landing at a 31% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Here’s what critics are saying about the biopic.