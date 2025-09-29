ADVERTISEMENT

Parenting is the ultimate skill marathon, every single time you start to “figure it out,” one’s kids get older, their personalities develop more and you’re back at zero. However, through the magic of the internet, parents can document this journey day by day, which is a great source of advice for other parents and a great source of humor for us.

So we’ve gathered some of the best hilarious and relatable tweets from parents this September, so get comfortable, make sure the kids are in bed, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts, experiences and observations in the comments section down below.

#1

Screenshot of a humorous parenting tweet describing a child’s innocent take on passive-aggressive behavior.

lisatomic5 Report

    #2

    Tweet from a parenting account humorously reflecting on the challenges of parenting and feeling tired.

    difficultpatty Report

    #3

    Social media post about parenting humor with a funny bedtime exchange between parent and 3-year-old child.

    kx.mckenzie Report

    #4

    Parenting post about a son choosing bedtime to mourn a dog lost in infancy, highlighting funny parenting moments.

    meganspicey Report

    #5

    Parenting post listing a toddler's love for tomatoes but refusal to eat them, shared in a humorous parenting thread.

    jrward13 Report

    #6

    Social media post humor about parenting and kids talking nonstop, highlighting relatable parenting moments.

    jazmynjw Report

    #7

    Parenting post showing a humorous school email and a child's witty excuse about the Roman army and writing a diary entry.

    susieespencer Report

    #8

    Tweet from Meghan humorously noting her kid playing a game called clean the house on a tablet, reflecting on parenting posts.

    deloisivete Report

    #9

    Tweet from Krista sharing a humorous parenting post about needing alone time, highlighting relatable parenting moments.

    kristabellerina Report

    #10

    Parenting post humor with an 8-year-old’s funny take on Jesus’ resurrection shared on social media in September edition.

    LizerReal Report

    #11

    Parenting post about building cardboard creations and online shopping humor shared on social media in September edition.

    deloisivete Report

    #12

    Tweet by Rodney Lacroix humorously about parenting challenges as school starts, fitting 123 parenting posts chuckle theme.

    RodLacroix Report

    #13

    Screenshot of a humorous parenting post on social media comparing talking to plants like children but forgetting to water them.

    GashleyMadison Report

    #14

    Twitter post by user meghan humorously sharing a parenting moment about a 7-year-old questioning why it is Monday.

    deloisivete Report

    #15

    Tweet from Sweet Momissa humorously sharing a parenting post about not taking household chores seriously and enjoying life more.

    sweetmomissa Report

    #16

    Tweet from Sarcastic Mommy listing top 3 signs you're a parent, highlighting humor in parenting posts and relatable moments.

    sarcasticmommy4 Report

    #17

    Tweet about a mosquito bite and parenting humor, fitting the theme of parenting posts that might make you chuckle.

    RYGdance Report

    #18

    Tweet from Joji about wanting to reorganize a kitchen, illustrating humorous parenting posts that make you chuckle.

    jojipaints Report

    #19

    Tweet by Simon Holland humorously highlighting a parenting moment about last-minute school projects in parenting posts.

    simoncholland Report

    #20

    Tweet about a daughter humorously involving her brother during a parenting moment, highlighting funny parenting posts.

    IHideFromMyKids Report

    #21

    Parenting post showing a humorous tweet about a toddler praising dad for taking out the trash promptly.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    #22

    Tweet from One Awkward Mom sharing a funny parenting moment in a store, highlighting relatable parenting posts humor.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    #23

    Tweet by a parent humorously sharing a relatable moment, part of 123 parenting posts that might make you chuckle.

    difficultpatty Report

    #24

    Screenshot of a humorous parenting post about waking kids early and their angry velociraptor noises, September edition.

    deloisivete Report

    #25

    Parenting post humor with a toddler's funny quote about needing to pee, highlighting relatable parenting moments.

    duanecia Report

    #26

    Parenting social media post humor about potty training with stuffed animals lined up, reflecting family life moments.

    not_thenanny Report

    #27

    Tweet from hashtagchelsea humorously asking Spotify for a kids playlist button, related to parenting posts and momthreads.

    hashtagchelsea Report

    #28

    Screenshot of a parenting post about a toddler making imaginary pie, highlighting humorous parenting moments.

    askannmarierose Report

    #29

    Parenting post about toddler carrying a step stool, highlighting relatable moments in everyday parenting humor.

    mclynne9 Report

    #30

    Screenshot of a parenting post about a toddler upset over soap on his knee during bath time, humor in parenting moments.

    petite_little_lady Report

    #31

    Parenting post about a toddler humorously mispronouncing his own name, shared on social media.

    elenamertus Report

    #32

    Social media post from a daycare provider humorously addressing questions about daycare costs in parenting posts.

    latelygraham Report

    #33

    Social media post humor about parenting styles, relatable parenting moments, and funny parenting posts.

    emilykmayy Report

    #34

    Social media post humor about parenting and talking to a 5-month-old, related to parenting posts and chuckles.

    ginnyhogan_ Report

    #35

    Social media parenting post humor about early bedtimes and relatable moments shared by parents.

    jewelmelanie Report

    #36

    Parenting post humor about last-minute student council poster deadlines in a casual Twitter conversation.

    michimama75 Report

    #37

    Screenshot of a humorous parenting post joking about the favorite sentence being taking kids to school.

    kristabellerina Report

    #38

    Tweet from Krista humorously describing Gen X parents telling kids to wear coats over Halloween costumes, parenting posts humor.

    kristabellerina Report

    #39

    Tweet by Hollie Harris making a humorous parenting post about reacting to uninteresting work stories.

    allholls Report

    #40

    Social media post humorously comparing a rare person to a kid asking for school supplies just before a project deadline.

    SchmuckOnAHorse Report

    #41

    Screenshot of a funny parenting post about a dad searching for a good hiding spot as his daughter needs homework help.

    RodLacroix Report

    #42

    Tweet about kids playing a gambling shop instead of a toy store, highlighting funny parenting posts for September edition.

    deloisivete Report

    #43

    Twitter post by Krista sharing a humorous parenting post about kids and deodorant, relevant to parenting posts chuckle content.

    kristabellerina Report

    #44

    Parenting post humor showing a funny tweet about kids arguing and child's honest punch confession.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    #45

    Tweet about parenting struggles and insecurities shared by a mother, reflecting relatable parenting moments.

    kristabellerina Report

    #46

    A humorous parenting post about trying to organize the house but making it messier over a long weekend.

    deloisivete Report

    #47

    Tweet humor about parenting highlighting differences between modern toddlers using technology and past childhood experiences with mud play

    dexteristwisted Report

    #48

    Tweet about parenting humor showing a child counting loudly, related to funny parenting posts for chuckles.

    Mrs_JParker Report

    #49

    Screenshot of a parenting post about worrying when doing things for the first time, related to parenting posts humor.

    ericamorecambe Report

    #50

    Tweet sharing a funny parenting moment about naming backyard squirrels, highlighting humor in parenting posts.

    deloisivete Report

    #51

    Parenting post with humorous exchange between mom and child about invisible unfinished math work.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    #52

    Tweet showing a humorous parenting post about cleaning the house by a 7-year-old child.

    deloisivete Report

    #53

    Tweet from One Awkward Mom humorously describing a parenting moment about kids and a TNT game reference.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    #54

    Screenshot of a humorous parenting post about a daughter nearly breaking a door handle while leaving for school.

    ericamorecambe Report

    #55

    Tweet by Hollie Harris humorously describing parenting struggles with making dinner when feeling hungry in the evening.

    allholls Report

    #56

    Tweet about 80s entertainment humor, part of parenting posts that might make you chuckle even without kids.

    OfficeofSteve Report

    #57

    Tweet by Hollie Harris about her 14-year-old missing simpler elementary school days, related to parenting posts humor.

    allholls Report

    #58

    Tweet showing a humorous parenting post about drinking coffee with a raccoon, highlighting funny parenting moments.

    Camel_Crushin Report

    #59

    Parenting post screenshot showing a humorous family group chat about anniversary selfie and dessert request.

    sweetmomissa Report

    #60

    Tweet by Meghan humorously sharing a parenting post about a child calling potluck a feast, highlighting funny parenting moments.

    deloisivete Report

    #61

    Screenshot of a parenting tweet humorously describing the challenge of using an inside your head voice in daily life.

    ddsmidt Report

    #62

    Tweet about a haunted house illusion involving multiple TVs, related to parenting posts that might make you chuckle.

    deloisivete Report

    #63

    Tweet from Hollie Harris humorously discussing parenting frustration about a broken item and husband disappearing from the task.

    allholls Report

    #64

    Tweet humor about kids' food preferences, highlighting funny parenting moments from popular 123 parenting posts.

    kristabellerina Report

    #65

    Parenting post humor tweet about weekend Costco trips and marriage struggles, showing relatable family life moments.

    allholls Report

    #66

    Child wearing a blue striped shirt with a misaligned pocket, illustrating a humorous parenting moment.

    deloisivete Report

    #67

    Twitter post by Meghan humorously describing parenting moments with her 9-year-old’s airplane behavior.

    deloisivete Report

    #68

    Social media post humor about parenting, sharing a funny moment with a baby and parenting posts that make you chuckle.

    ginnyhogan_ Report

    #69

    Tweet from Sarcastic Mommy humorously contrasting Pinterest-worthy lunches with practical parenting posts that might make you chuckle.

    sarcasticmommy4 Report

    #70

    Screenshot of a social media post humorously describing parenting small children as intermittent fasting.

    hashtagchelsea Report

    #71

    Social media post by a pregnant parent sharing a humorous parenting moment involving a toddler and bedtime chaos.

    peytonamelia Report

    #72

    Tweet from Sarcastic Mommy humorously describing parenting as constantly asking who broke something, related to parenting posts.

    sarcasticmommy4 Report

    #73

    Screenshot of a humorous parenting post on social media about overhearing a mom yelling to a child.

    Mrs_JParker Report

    #74

    A humorous parenting post comparing school picture costs to Uber Eats, featured in parenting posts that might make you chuckle.

    simoncholland Report

    #75

    Screenshot of a social media post humorously discussing pregnancy, part of parenting posts that make you chuckle.

    iamladyshell Report

    #76

    Tweet from a user sharing a funny parenting post about a confident 5th grader’s last day of camp.

    RYGdance Report

    #77

    Tweet about parenting humor with a 7-year-old wishing weekends were three days long, showcasing funny parenting posts.

    deloisivete Report

    #78

    Parenting post about a 9-year-old sleepwalking, locking bathroom door, and causing a doorknob-shaped hole in the door.

    RYGdance Report

    #79

    Tweet by Hollie Harris humorously sharing a parenting moment about her 8-year-old and toy messes.

    allholls Report

    #80

    Tweet about parenting humor featuring a kid’s funny quote on sharing cake and family bonds.

    IHideFromMyKids Report

    #81

    Parenting post sharing a humorous bedtime conversation referencing Bane's voice and kids' fear during COVID.

    milifeasdad Report

    #82

    Tweet about a child's funny complaint on chapstick, featuring parenting posts that might make you chuckle.

    kristabellerina Report

    #83

    Parenting post about a 14-year-old refilling the water pitcher only when a sibling is in the shower, funny family moment.

    MichaelVogel1 Report

    #84

    Tweet by Meghan humorously describing neighbor kids causing chaos, related to parenting posts that might make you chuckle.

    deloisivete Report

    #85

    Tweet showing a humorous parenting post with a 7-year-old’s funny reaction to meeting a baby cousin.

    deloisivete Report

    #86

    Tweet from Meghan about smuggling a sub sandwich into a Mexican restaurant for a kid with a food allergy, parenting posts humor.

    deloisivete Report

    #87

    Tweet about wanting to be left alone with frozen grapes, reflecting humorous parenting posts that might make you chuckle.

    RYGdance Report

    #88

    Tweet about parenting humor featuring a child's funny haircut request, fitting the 123 parenting posts keyword.

    deloisivete Report

    #89

    Screenshot of a humorous parenting post about arguing with a kid, highlighting relatable parenting moments.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    #90

    Tweet showing a funny parenting post about a kid handing a dirty Ring Pop to their mom, humor in parenting moments.

    Mrs_JParker Report

    #91

    A humorous parenting post showing a tweet about needing help when sitting down to pee, reflecting relatable parenting moments.

    Mrs_JParker Report

    #92

    Tweet from Meghan humorously recalling a child's fast forgetfulness about eating donuts, related to parenting posts.

    deloisivete Report

    #93

    Parenting post humor about wine and kinetic sand fight, capturing relatable moments in parenting and family life.

    Mrs_JParker Report

    #94

    Tweet about a humorous parenting post mentioning Halloween decorations and a neighborhood HOA concern.

    deloisivete Report

    #95

    Twitter post by user meghan sharing a funny parenting moment about a 7-year-old squeezing a squishy toy near the ear.

    deloisivete Report

    #96

    Tweet by Simon Holland sharing a humorous post about sourdough and middle aged life in a parenting posts collection.

    simoncholland Report

    #97

    Tweet humor about parenting moments like kids coming downstairs in pajamas at night seeking random items.

    RYGdance Report

    #98

    Screenshot of a humorous parenting social media post about kids overhearing explicit music in the car.

    Mrs_JParker Report

    #99

    Tweet about parenting humor featuring an 8-year-old child getting an extra chicken finger at Chick-fil-A.

    emily_tweets Report

    #100

    Funny parenting post about teenagers criticizing everything, shared on social media for relatable parenting humor and laughs.

    IHideFromMyKids Report

    #101

    Parenting post about a toddler amusingly saying ginasaur instead of dinosaur at a children’s museum.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    #102

    Tweet from user meghan humorously discussing parenting, shredded cheese breakfast, reflecting funny parenting posts.

    deloisivete Report

    #103

    Parenting post about toddler’s funny hug and kiss moment followed by a quick “get out of my face” reaction.

    momoneybookkeeping Report

    #104

    Humorous parenting post about understanding why sims put babies on the floor, part of funny parenting posts collection.

    literarygarri Report

    #105

    Screenshot of a humorous parenting post on social media about ordering school pictures, related to parenting posts that chuckle.

    mom_tho Report

    #106

    Tweet from a user humorously commenting on calling their sons bro and bruh, related to parenting posts that might make you chuckle.

    RYGdance Report

    #107

    Parenting post humor about having one child and phone distractions in a funny parenting social media comment.

    ginnyhogan_ Report

    #108

    Screenshot of a humorous parenting post about dinner struggles, illustrating funny moments in parenting posts.

    krisw.reads Report

    #109

    Parenting post showing a humorous tweet about a child offering money to sleep in parent's bed, illustrating funny parenting moments.

    doingwellwithalisha Report

    #110

    Social media post humor about parenting, sharing a witty moment involving kids and parenting posts September edition.

    gabimoskowitz Report

    #111

    Screenshot of a parenting post about a daughter needing a fake mustache and shirt for Secret Agent Day at school.

    cultivated_lines Report

    #112

    Social media parenting post humor about ultrasounds and baby behavior, part of popular parenting posts.

    uppity_negress_ Report

    #113

    Social media post sharing a humorous parenting moment about kids trying new foods and beef tacos.

    the_savagestitcher Report

    #114

    Tweet from a mom humorously wondering where all the scissors have gone, related to parenting posts that make you chuckle.

    deloisivete Report

    #115

    Screenshot of a humorous parenting post on social media about kid behavior, fitting the parenting posts SEO keyword.

    deloisivete Report

    #116

    A humorous parenting post about daily traffic delays, featuring a tweet by mariana Z on social media.

    mariana057 Report

    #117

    Tweet by user meghan humorously expressing the need for alone time amid parenting demands, related to parenting posts.

    deloisivete Report

    #118

    Screenshot of a humorous parenting post on social media about a granddaughter’s funny comment at Walmart.

    Dadsaysjokes Report

    #119

    Tweet showing a humorous parenting moment about a 7-year-old struggling to put on shoes, related to parenting posts.

    deloisivete Report

    #120

    Social media post from a mom humorously sharing teen parenting moments with eye-rolling and arguments.

    LurkAtHomeMom Report

    #121

    Tweet from One Awkward Mom sharing a humorous parenting post about a child's funny comment on popcorn sounds.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    #122

    Tweet from a verified user sharing a humorous parenting post about love and exercise, dated September 2025.

    kristabellerina Report

    #123

    Tweet from Benny Boy humorously warning about bedtime in a parenting post that might make you chuckle.

    Camel_Crushin Report

