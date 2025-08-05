ADVERTISEMENT

Have kids, they said. It'll be fun, they said. They lied. Well, sort of... The parenting journey is filled with loads of ups and downs. And while some of it is fun, a lot of it is chaotic, tiring, messy and unrelenting.

Often, the best way to survive is to just laugh your way through the drama. The dinner, dirty clothes and diapers can wait. We all know they aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

If you're struggling through another day of repeating yourself 20 times, and just need a time out, you might have come to the right place. Bored Panda has scoured the net to find the most hilarious parenting tweets from the month of July. They're raw, relatable, honest and super funny posts from moms and dads who found a moment in their busy day to say exactly what was on their mind.

Feel free to hide in the bathroom as you scroll through them in peace. Just don't laugh too loud, or you-know-who is bound to come screaming for your attention!

#1

Tweet from a mom sharing a funny personal milestone, highlighting humor in parenting chaos and daily life moments.

sweetmomissa Report

It pays to have a sense of humor while parenting. And not just for your own sanity. Experts say humor is an effective parenting tool and that a parent's use of humor impacts the quality of their relationship with their children.

According to one study, moms and dads who integrate a dose of laughter into their day have better bonds with their kids. The team from Penn State College of Medicine surveyed 312 people between the ages of 18 and 45.

"More than half said they were raised by people who used humor and 71.8% agreed that humor can be an effective parenting tool," reads the university's website. "The majority said they do or plan to use humor with their children and believe that it has more potential benefit than harm."
    #2

    Tweet from a parent humorously sharing the chaos of parenting while assembling furniture and kids learning new swear words.

    deloisivete Report

    #3

    Screenshot of a funny tweet by a mom apologizing to Alexa after her kid calls it dumb, showcasing humorous parenting tweets.

    Mrs_JParker Report

    “Humor can teach people cognitive flexibility, relieve stress, and promote creative problem solving and resilience,” explained senior author of the study, Benjamin Levi. The professor of pediatrics and humanities at Penn State College of Medicine added that he was brought up by parents who had a healthy funny bone.

    “My father used humor and it was very effective," he said. "I use humor in my clinical practice and with my own children. The question became, 'how does one constructively use humor?'”
    #4

    Screenshot of a funny parenting tweet from Sarcastic Mommy about kids and the chaos of being moms and dads.

    sarcasticmommy4 Report

    #5

    Screenshot of a funny tweet from a parent sharing humorous moments in parenting chaos, highlighting moms and dads tweeting.

    allholls Report

    The experts say that when used appropriately, humor can change the dynamic of situations that are headed for conflict. And what parent-child relationship doesn't have conflict now and again?

    The research paper explains that introducing an unexpected or surprise dose of humor can disrupt established patterns of behavior. This, in turn can promote "improvisation" and a different outcome.

    "Imagine, for example, a toddler throwing a full-blown tantrum that continues to escalate despite efforts to calm them," reads the paper. "Here, humor as a parenting strategy might have the child’s parent declare 'OK, it’s my turn now,' and then dramatically throw their own tantrum."
    #6

    Screenshot of a funny tweet by a dad sharing a humorous parenting moment about kids being asleep.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #7

    Tweet from a dad humorously sharing parenting chaos and tiredness, showcasing funny moments from moms and dads on social media.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #8

    Tweet from a mom humorously sharing toddler antics, highlighting funny moments amid parenting chaos and daily life.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    The parent's actions catch the upset toddler by surprise. And many children will stop crying and instead, watch their mom or dad's stellar tantrum-performance. "As the parent’s ‘tantrum’ winds down, another adult can take their own turn throwing a tantrum," suggest the researchers.

    "When it becomes the child’s turn again, they will typically resume tantruming as if they had never stopped. After a couple of rounds of this, the parent can clap their hands and say 'OK, let’s play a different game.'"
    #9

    Funny tweet from a dad about his 10-year-old's reversible sock invention, highlighting humor in parenting chaos.

    daddygofish Report

    #10

    Screenshot of a funny tweet by a mom about snacks disappearing quickly, highlighting humor in parenting moments.

    mom_tho Report

    #11

    Tweet from a mom sharing her first kid-free time since 2015, humorously choosing to clean the laundry room.

    deloisivete Report

    The team explains that this type of playful disruption not only helps resolve tension, but also models creativity and flexibility of mind. And this is good for both parents and children.

    "For parents, the irony of turning a tantrum into a game may provide psychological distance that helps parents relieve their own stress and respond more effectively," adds the paper.

    “My hope is that people can learn to use humor as an effective parenting tool, not only to diffuse tension but develop resilience and cognitive and emotional flexibility in themselves and model it for their children,” said Levi.

    #12

    Funny tweet from a dad sharing a humorous moment in parenting amid the chaos of everyday life and toddler antics.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #13

    Tweet from a parent humorously discussing blood pressure and having four kids, showcasing funny moments from moms and dads.

    RodLacroix Report

    #14

    Tweet from a mom humorously sharing a chaotic parent moment, reflecting funny parents balancing life and humor.

    Mrs_JParker Report

    #15

    Tweet from a dad sharing a funny parenting moment about his 4-year-old wishing to be 5 in the midst of parenting chaos.

    UpsideDad Report

    #16

    Tweet from a mom sharing a funny parenting moment about marriage and kids amid daily chaos on social media.

    kristabellerina Report

    #17

    Tweet from a parent humorously discussing the challenges of parenting and setting boundaries amid family chaos.

    sweetmomissa Report

    #18

    Tweet from a mom humorously describing sleepless nights despite her husband and kids being out of town amidst parenting chaos.

    deloisivete Report

    #19

    Screenshot of a funny tweet by a mom sharing a humorous parenting moment amidst the chaos of daily life.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    #20

    Screenshot of a funny tweet by a dad sharing humor about parenting chaos and managing kids during the week.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #21

    Tweet from a mom preparing a tasting menu of various shaped chicken nuggets, showing humor amid parenting chaos.

    deloisivete Report

    #22

    Screenshot of a funny tweet from a mom humorously asking followers to watch out for missing salt in parenting chaos.

    deloisivete Report

    #23

    Screenshot of a funny tweet from a parent sharing a humorous moment about parenting chaos and kids’ behavior.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    #24

    Tweet from a mom humorously comparing childhood eagerness to answer the door with adult desire for a moat amid parenting chaos.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    #25

    Tweet by a mom sharing a funny moment about understanding parents napping on Saturdays amid daily chaos.

    deloisivete Report

    #26

    Tweet from a mom humorously sharing a parenting moment, highlighting funny tweets from moms and dads amidst chaos.

    deloisivete Report

    #27

    Screenshot of a funny tweet by a mom sharing a humorous parenting moment amid daily chaos and toddler challenges.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    #28

    Tweet from a dad sharing a funny parenting moment about his son's suitcase, showcasing humor in parenting chaos.

    HenpeckedHal Report

    #29

    Tweet from a parent humorously describing their teen breaking up a fistfight between two 5-year-old girls at summer camp.

    IHideFromMyKids Report

    #30

    Tweet from a mom sharing a funny parenting moment about her 8-year-old’s wild and unexpected conversations.

    allholls Report

    #31

    Tweet from a mom humorously describing her extroverted teen, shared among funny parent tweets in chaotic moments.

    kristabellerina Report

    #32

    Screenshot of a funny parenting tweet showing a dad humorously responding to questions about parenting life.

    milifeasdad Report

    #33

    Tweet from a mom sharing a funny parenting moment, highlighting humor in busy parents' daily life and tweets.

    Mrs_JParker Report

    #34

    Funny tweet from a parent sharing a humorous moment with their introverted 6-year-old about the Kids’ Choice Awards.

    milifeasdad Report

    #35

    Post-it note labeled Magic Food Portal on a wooden kitchen pantry door by a parent sharing funny moments.

    MichaelVogel1 Report

    #36

    Tweet from a mom sharing a funny parenting moment about her daughter and a dog book from the library during chaotic times.

    KatieDeal99 Report

    #37

    Tweet from a dad humorously sharing his toddler's piggy bank coins and playful plan to visit Build-A-Bear.

    milifeasdad Report

    #38

    Screenshot of a funny tweet by a mom sharing parenting humor about her 1-year-old waving at passersby.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    #39

    Tweet from a mom humorously sharing a funny parenting moment amidst the chaos of daily life with kids.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    #40

    Tweet from a mom humorously describing a chaotic 12-hour road trip with kids, highlighting funny parenting moments.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    #41

    Tweet from a mom humorously sharing a sassy exchange with her 6-year-old amidst parenting chaos.

    Mrs_JParker Report

    #42

    Tweet from a parent sharing a funny moment with their child, highlighting humor in busy parenting life.

    RYGdance Report

    #43

    Twitter post by a dad sharing a funny parenting moment, highlighting humor in chaotic family life and parenting tweets.

    MichaelVogel1 Report

    #44

    Tweet from a mom sharing a funny parenting moment about bedtime and a child’s unexpected question about chewing gum.

    RYGdance Report

    #45

    Tweet from a mom sharing a funny parenting moment, highlighting humor in balancing family chaos and laughter.

    allholls Report

    #46

    Tweet from a dad sharing a funny parenting moment, showcasing humor in between the chaos of being a mom and dad.

    milifeasdad Report

    #47

    Funny tweet from a parent joking about their 7-year-old reminding them of their age during busy family moments.

    deloisivete Report

    #48

    Tweet from a parent sharing a funny conversation with their 14-year-old child about kayaking and parenting humor.

    MichaelVogel1 Report

    #49

    Tweet screenshot from a mom sharing a funny moment amid parenting chaos, highlighting humor in parenting tweets.

    Mrs_JParker Report

    #50

    Tweet from a mom sharing a funny parenting moment amidst pregnancy pain and joyful toddler dancing.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    #51

    Screenshot of a funny tweet from a parent sharing relatable humor about parenting in chaotic moments on social media.

    dadmann_walking Report

