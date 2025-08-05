ADVERTISEMENT

Have kids, they said. It'll be fun, they said. They lied. Well, sort of... The parenting journey is filled with loads of ups and downs. And while some of it is fun, a lot of it is chaotic, tiring, messy and unrelenting.

Often, the best way to survive is to just laugh your way through the drama. The dinner, dirty clothes and diapers can wait. We all know they aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

If you're struggling through another day of repeating yourself 20 times, and just need a time out, you might have come to the right place. Bored Panda has scoured the net to find the most hilarious parenting tweets from the month of July. They're raw, relatable, honest and super funny posts from moms and dads who found a moment in their busy day to say exactly what was on their mind.

Feel free to hide in the bathroom as you scroll through them in peace. Just don't laugh too loud, or you-know-who is bound to come screaming for your attention!