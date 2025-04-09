ADVERTISEMENT

It certainly seems like most people have an opinion about being a good parent. However, no matter how many folks you listen to for advice and books you read, nothing quite prepares you for the reality of raising kids. It’s both a blessing and a challenge… with a ton of (un)intentional comedy thrown in.

Today, we’re featuring some of the funniest, most relatable memes about parenting from the incredibly popular ‘HowToBeADad’ social media project. We’ve picked out the best of the best, and you can check them out below.

Bored Panda reached out to Andy Herald, the founder of 'HowToBeADad,' and he was kind enough to tell us all about the project. You'll find his insights below!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | X | Book | HowToBeADad.com