It certainly seems like most people have an opinion about being a good parent. However, no matter how many folks you listen to for advice and books you read, nothing quite prepares you for the reality of raising kids. It’s both a blessing and a challenge… with a ton of (un)intentional comedy thrown in.

Today, we’re featuring some of the funniest, most relatable memes about parenting from the incredibly popular ‘HowToBeADad’ social media project. We’ve picked out the best of the best, and you can check them out below.

Bored Panda reached out to Andy Herald, the founder of 'HowToBeADad,' and he was kind enough to tell us all about the project. You'll find his insights below!

#1

Dad making a homemade birthday cake, showing relatable parenting humor with love and creativity.

We were incredibly curious to learn more about the idea behind 'HowToBeADad.' Herald was happy to shed some light on this.

"HowToBeADad was created as a sort of anti-HowTo, the name is the first bit of satire really," he told Bored Panda in an email.

"If anything, it’s how NOT to be a dad more than anything. Most of the content is humorous and [has a] 'tell it like it is' vibe. It was a sort of parental rebellion against all of the authoritarian parenting books and blogs telling moms and dads to how to parent," he said.
    #2

    Dad's heartfelt attempt at baking a birthday cake, highlighting relatable parenting moments.

    #3

    Instagram post by 'Henpecked Hal' sharing a humorous and relatable parenting story about a pillow fight with his son.

    Bored Panda asked Herald when the project started getting popular. According to him, it was "sort of a pretty instant success."

    "A humorous graphic (Zombie vs. Baby) blew up on Reddit, and shortly after there, was a global viral event with a series called Baby Sleep Positions, which was roughly seen by tens of millions of people, and got a book deal and was created into a novelty book," he explained.

    It's not just jokes and quips that are important here, however. For some parents, the comedy they find on 'HowToBeADad' can be a source of genuine support, comfort, and wholesomeness.
    #4

    "Relatable parenting meme discusses replacing Algebra 2 with finance classes for kids' education. Humor from 'How To Be A Dad'."

    More than half of the states require at least a semester of Financial Literacy in some form or another.

    #5

    Parenting memes on Instagram: A child humorously confuses a condolence card with something more suspicious.

    #6

    Parenting meme about a child's mishap with marker and toilet paper for humorous effect.

    "Some of the responses from people were completely unexpected, beyond entertainment. One message that hit me hard, and let me know I was playing a bigger game than the internet equivalent of making armpit farts for giggles, was a message from a new mom who told me that she'd been crying a lot and my post made her, for the first time in weeks, cry tears from laughter."

    According to Herald, it's hard to offer any parenting advice, as "it goes against the HowToBeADad ethos of not trying to conjure up some one-size-fits-all, overly-simplified instruction or guidance for parenting."

    That being said, he gave one piece of advice to parents: "Try to stay off the internet for parenting advice (unless it’s my site/socials haha!) and to LAUGH. If you don’t cry laughing at it all, you’ll just cry cry."

    #7

    Dad in costume takes daughter to Disney movie, creating relatable parenting moment at cinema.

    #8

    Parenting meme about a son’s funny pun on his uncle Frank's remains in a beer stein.

    #9

    Parenting meme by How To Be A Dad account, humorously depicting a relatable bedtime scenario with toddlers.

    ‘HowToBeADad’ is a phenomenally long-lived social media project. Its Facebook account, created back in July 2010, currently boasts a jaw-dropping 509k followers. It has 165.7k followers on X (formerly Twitter), created the same month as the Facebook account. And 265k social media users follow the project’s Instagram account, which was started up back in September 2011.

    Furthermore, ‘HowToBeADad’ also has a dedicated website and has even published a book, ‘Dad Jokes: Hall of Shame.’ On Facebook, the team behind the project describes it as “an entertainment experience for parents, soon-to-be parents, or anyone who's had parents.” Which includes everyone who’s ever lived. And, to be fair, it’s true. You don’t necessarily need to be a parent to enjoy quality comedy. Who doesn’t love a good meme or ten?
    #10

    Parenting meme by Bess Kalb about making her baby laugh with a playful joke involving his leg and foot.

    #11

    Relatable parenting meme about secretly teaching a daughter a hand-squeeze code for "I love you."

    #12

    Dad holds "6,287th day of work" sign with kids in back-to-school photo, showcasing relatable parenting humor.

    No matter if you’re a brand new parent or a parenting veteran, it’s essential that you remember: you aren’t alone. Not only are your family, friends, and acquaintances there to support you emotionally (and sometimes physically) when you need it, but the internet is also chock-full of groups, communities, and friendly folks who are there to hear you out.

    People who are there to offer advice or simply listen to you vent are invaluable. Especially if they actively listen to you and don’t judge you for your mistakes—something that we all make.
    #13

    Parenting meme from ‘How To Be A Dad’ account shows humorous tweet about kids learning to share and take blame.

    #14

    Parenting memes on Instagram about a 50s child’s take on tectonic plates, with humor on societal norms.

    #15

    Couple humorously announcing pregnancy with food and drinks, reflecting relatable parenting themes.

    When it comes to parenting, there really isn't a one-size-fits-all approach. But in terms of core principles, ideally, you want to find a balance between clear rules and expectations on the one hand and a nurturing environment full of unconditional love on the other. That way, your children can thrive and grow into more independent and confident adults than if they only have just tough rules or unlimited support at home.

    Authoritative parenting is one of four main styles of raising children (alongside authoritarian, permissive, and uninvolved parenting), and it’s this particular approach that embodies the idea of balance.

    Authoritative parents essentially establish very clear guidelines for what kind of behavior is acceptable and not. They’re calmly assertive and provide their kids with a sense of predictability and stability.
    #16

    Relatable parenting meme about being "the food police" during dinner, shared on How To Be A Dad's Instagram account.

    #17

    Two teddy bears on a bed; one worn from 30 years of use, the other kept for a new generation. Relatable parenting moment.

    #18

    Relatable parenting memes highlight a humorous Twitter post about a son's newfound teenage wisdom.

    And they put in the time and effort to talk to their kids about expectations, the consequences of their actions, and anything else that’s important. On top of that, they are incredibly supportive, loving, and warm.

    Typically, children who grow up in authoritative households end up thriving immensely as they grow into adults. They have good emotional well-being, their self-esteem is healthy, and they have a proper understanding of who they are as individuals, beyond their achievements.

    What’s more, they are more emotionally resilient, confident, mentally healthy, and excel academically.
    #19

    Parenting meme featuring a humorous story of a 9-year-old acting as a soccer referee and giving a yellow card to an adult.

    #20

    Wallet filled with credit cards and a humorous parenting meme about a child giving their dad a credit card for lunch.

    #21

    Parenting meme about a dad pranking his kid with a garden hose, highlighting relatable and humorous aspects of fatherhood.

    While authoritative parenting is the metaphorical holy grail of raising kids well, other styles don’t fare as well. For example, authoritarian parenting cuts out a lot of the warmth and communication at home while focusing almost exclusively on strict rules and regulations.

    There’s an expectation for kids to follow their parents’ demands without question. This can lead to disciplined kids, but the downside includes potential self-esteem issues, anger problems, or a propensity towards lying.
    #22

    A parenting meme from 'How To Be A Dad' humorously compares kids' hydration habits to beached orcas.

    #23

    Parenting meme about childhood milestones humorously redefined beyond walking and talking.

    #24

    Parenting memes: Dad humor with eye-roll after kids explain gift needs opening, capturing relatable family moments.

    #25

    Parenting meme from Mom TruthBomb's Instagram about relatable moments during family vacations.

    #26

    A baby doll humorously placed on a window ledge, reflecting relatable parenting memes.

    #27

    Dad and child in matching pizza sweaters, lying down, smiling. Relatable parenting humor.

    The worst of the four styles is uninvolved parenting, which essentially means parents not acting like parents in any shape or form. There are no rules at home. There’s barely any love or warmth to be found. And the adults at home are simply not present, whether due to personal issues or work. Kids who grow up in these households tend to be hyper independent, but they’re also often unhappy, have behavior problems, do poorly academically, and have trouble maintaining relationships.
    #28

    Relatable parenting meme showing the generational gap between a dad and his daughter's music request method.

    #29

    Father in a Hawaiian shirt and shorts in a hospital, humorously embracing new parenting with dad shoes.

    #30

    A parenting meme about a toddler's reaction to seeing the backyard after dark, shared on Instagram.

    Which of these parenting memes made you chuckle the most, dear Pandas? Which ones did you find to be the most reliable? What, for you personally, have been the biggest upsides and challenges of becoming a parent?

    What advice would you give anyone who’s completely new to all of this and feeling a tad overwhelmed? We’d love to hear your thoughts!
    #31

    Relatable parenting meme about a long drum solo by a child on a flight, shared on Instagram.

    #32

    Parenting meme from 'How To Be A Dad' account about dads disliking stops on road trips.

    #33

    Funny parenting meme post about hiding chocolate from kids, highlighting relatable parenting moments.

    #34

    Relatable parenting meme about a dad's reaction to room service charges in "Home Alone 2."

    #35

    Relatable parenting meme about a child misunderstanding a commercial's advice on brushing teeth, humorously shared on Instagram.

    #36

    Relatable parenting meme about parents secretly watching a show separately and pretending otherwise.

    #37

    Relatable parenting meme about a dad explaining soccer jersey colors to his curious 6-year-old child.

    #38

    Toddler hilariously dressed as pants for Halloween, showcasing relatable parenting humor.

    #39

    Relatable parenting meme about Dad trying to put his 3-year-old to sleep by discussing nuclear physics, with unexpected results.

    #40

    Relatable parenting meme about a 4-year-old creatively describing dinner instead of calling it "gross."

    #41

    Parenting meme from “How To Be A Dad” account with humorous Thanksgiving dialogue about eating for two.

    #42

    Parenting meme about flu conversation, featuring dad's funny response and mom's correction on echinacea.

    #43

    Parenting meme about a dad's teenage daughter reacting to menstruation news, adding humor to relatable parenting moments.

    #44

    Parenting meme about a dad and his daughter's excitement over a can of Disney princess chicken noodle soup.

    #45

    Parenting meme text post about a toddler misunderstanding "duck" and hitting her head, shared on Instagram for laughs.

    #46

    Parenting meme shows dad's humorous tweet about smoking pork for kids who choose hot dogs instead.

    #47

    Relatable parenting meme shows a humorous food pyramid made of snacks, sauces, and chicken nuggets.

    #48

    Parenting meme from ‘How To Be A Dad’ Instagram about the struggles of toddlers and parents checking diapers.

    #49

    Relatable parenting meme from a dad sharing a funny story about toy trucks at daycare.

    #50

    Parenting meme about husbands getting grumpy when napping in shared spaces, by Instagram's Rhyming Mama.

    #51

    A humorous parenting meme about a dad's response to an invitation, featuring a kid's musical instrument set.

    #52

    Parenting meme showing a child's drawing on the wall, humorously framed with a description.

    #53

    Relatable parenting meme about laundry, highlighting the joy of folding fewer towels instead of many kids' clothes.

    #54

    Relatable parenting meme from the ‘How To Be A Dad’ Instagram account about family role-play and clever parenting.

    #55

    Child's humorous Lion King cake moment from a dad-themed parenting meme on Instagram.

    #56

    Parenting meme by Simon Holland about enjoying coffee alone on a rainy weekend morning.

    #57

    Relatable parenting meme about grounding kids for playing video games, humorously highlighting parenting challenges.

    #58

    Parent holding an ice cream sandwich wrapped in lettuce, humorous take on relatable parenting challenges.

    #59

    Relatable parenting meme from Dad and Buried on Instagram about the second part of life after kids play alone.

    #60

    Parenting meme with a humorous napping tip from the 'How To Be A Dad' account.

    #61

    Parenting meme from 'How To Be A Dad' account humorously depicts a funny interaction with a child.

    #62

    Funny parenting meme about kids pretending to be Star Wars characters with a humorous twist.

    #63

    Parenting meme about kids having two stomachs, one for meals and one for snacks, from the "How To Be A Dad" account.

    #64

    Man in striped shirt sitting in a living room with a smile, featured in a relatable parenting meme.

    #65

    Cat peeking from a hole with funny expression, embodying relatable parenting memes by How To Be A Dad.

    #66

    Parenting meme from "How To Be A Dad" account featuring a funny bedtime negotiation with a child.

    #67

    Boy smiling with a steak layered cake; a humorous parenting meme from HowToBeADad on Instagram.

