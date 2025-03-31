73 Hilarious And Relatable Posts Parents Shared On Twitter This March
Parenting is a rollercoaster and a whirlwind of a ride—fun and meaningful but also chaotic and ridiculously exhausting. Of course, it’s all worth the effort. However, something that helps parents around the world is knowing that no matter how bizarre or bad things get, others have probably been in their shoes at some point.
There’s nothing quite like having the entire internet as your support group, as many parents take to X (formerly Twitter) to share their best quips, stories, and insights. Bored Panda has collected some of the funniest and most relatable parenting tweets from this March to share with you. Scroll down for a reminder of just how awesomely weird being a parent can be and for a distraction from the mess (you may) have at home.
I have been in that building many times. It was the Well Fargo building in Jacksonville Florida.
Having a good sense of humor, looking for the silver lining, and being grateful for what you have are powerful tools in your arsenal. And they’ll keep you going no matter the challenges you face at work or school, in your relationships, or in your family life.
Laughing when things get tough—your home is a mess, your kids are screaming, you forgot to do the groceries, and the dog needs to go for a walk—can be very powerful. You show that despite everything that’s going on, you’re resilient.
Of course, it’s natural to get upset when things don’t go your way. Everyone’s human, and it’s often hard to focus on the positives when you’re exhausted, burnt out, and wondering how all those Instagram moms and dads lead such ‘perfect’ lives.
The reality is that there’s no such thing as a ‘perfect’ parent. Everyone makes mistakes. Everyone loses their cool from time to time. Everyone has tiny meltdowns from time to time. And anyone who pretends that they don’t probably has a flawless social media image to protect.
Laughter isn’t just something enjoyable that human beings do: it boasts plenty of benefits for our physical health, mental state, and even social life. Verywell Mind explains that when we laugh often, it can increase our antibody-producing cells and enhance T-cell effectiveness, which means a stronger immune system.
What’s more, laughing more often leads to lower rates of cardiovascular disease, which is great for your heart. It can also potentially lead to a lower chance of developing metabolic syndrome, and by extension, diabetes, stroke, and heart disease. Overall, as your cardiovascular health increases due to laughing regularly, you end up being more fit and living longer.
Laughter can also ease pain, reduce the chance of developing functional disabilities, and literally strengthen your core muscles. Though, of course, you shouldn’t neglect other forms of exercise just because your love of comedy gives your abs a regular workout.
The CDC recommends that adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week, as well as 2 days of muscle-strengthening activity per week.
Taking care of your health and fitness isn’t just good for you, it’s great for your family, as you have more energy to spend time with them, you’re less tired all the time, and, as a bonus, you live longer. And, let’s face it, from a practical standpoint, you can do a lot more at home (and with a cheerier attitude) when you’re not exhausted.
Not only that, but you’re setting a good example for your children to follow. Namely, that getting lots of movement, eating nutritious food, sleeping well, drinking plenty of water, and generally spending time on your physical and mental health first is something that should be a priority.
Verywell Mind also notes that laughter lowers your stress levels, improves depression symptoms by altering the levels of neurotransmitters in your body, and serves as a distraction when something bothers you.
Laughter can also change your perspective on the difficult things you’ve experienced, reframing things as far less severe than they may have been. This, in turn, is good for your mental health.
Ditto for soccer where I live. As a bonus at our school's ground, it gets super foggy on winter mornings. Half the time I was stood there out in the freezing cold barely able to see my kid once they were down the other end of the field
Moreover, laughter is a wonderful way to connect with others and deepen your relationships over shared jokes. And it’s this social aspect of comedy, as well as spending quality time with your spouse, kids, family, and friends, that might—arguably—be the most important thing to focus on in life.
According to an 80-year study on human happiness at Harvard, it’s your close relationships and social connections that are the most crucial to your wellbeing. Forbes explains that these relationships are the key to your health and happiness, more so than anything else that you do.
“People with more robust social connections showed lower rates of diabetes, arthritis, cognitive decline, and other chronic conditions. The researchers hypothesize that close relationships act as ‘stress regulators’—they help our bodies calm down and return to equilibrium after being revved up by challenging events.”
I’ve been there! Growth spurts are no joke in the teen ages. I remember, my entire seventh grade year, I was falling asleep in class daily. When we took standardized tests, I would finish early just so I could take a nap until the next round of texting. And I ate SO much rice, bread, crackers, and anything else I could get my hands on. I grew at least half a foot that year.
However, positive relationships take a lot of sustained effort to develop. They’re cultivated, they don’t ‘just happen.’ You have to be very proactive and intentional with them.
So, instead of just posting things online, you also have to make plans with your family and friends, join communities and social groups, and try to reach out to people.
What has your own parenting journey been like, dear Pandas? What advice would you give new parents to help them deal with all the ups and downs of raising kids? What do you personally find the most difficult when it comes to being a parent?
Are you part of any social media parenting groups, or do you have a support group you meet with in person? If you have a spare moment, share your hard-won wisdom in the comments below.
Kid might be on to something here. Replace the water with milk when making the coffee and save a step
Yeah, no. Kids? In this economy?! I’m sticking with stock market investment, thank you very much.