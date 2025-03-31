ADVERTISEMENT

Parenting is a rollercoaster and a whirlwind of a ride—fun and meaningful but also chaotic and ridiculously exhausting. Of course, it’s all worth the effort. However, something that helps parents around the world is knowing that no matter how bizarre or bad things get, others have probably been in their shoes at some point.

There’s nothing quite like having the entire internet as your support group, as many parents take to X (formerly Twitter) to share their best quips, stories, and insights. Bored Panda has collected some of the funniest and most relatable parenting tweets from this March to share with you. Scroll down for a reminder of just how awesomely weird being a parent can be and for a distraction from the mess (you may) have at home.

#1

Parent shares funny tweet about a 3-year-old calling black pepper "sneezoning," showcasing kids' humor on Twitter.

tradmother Report

    #2

    Building facade missing letters reads "WELL F," humorously reflecting parents' tweets.

    deloisivete Report

    tropicaltarot avatar
    Tropical Tarot
    Tropical Tarot
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

I have been in that building many times. It was the Well Fargo building in Jacksonville Florida.

    I have been in that building many times. It was the Well Fargo building in Jacksonville Florida.

    #3

    A relatable parenting tweet about cleaning frustration, shared on Twitter in March.

    momneedsalife3 Report

    Having a good sense of humor, looking for the silver lining, and being grateful for what you have are powerful tools in your arsenal. And they’ll keep you going no matter the challenges you face at work or school, in your relationships, or in your family life.

    Laughing when things get tough—your home is a mess, your kids are screaming, you forgot to do the groceries, and the dog needs to go for a walk—can be very powerful. You show that despite everything that’s going on, you’re resilient.
    #4

    Tweet comparing being ignored by kids to noticing a car warning light; a relatable post shared by parents on Twitter.

    deloisivete Report

    #5

    Funny Twitter post about kids fighting, shared by a parent.

    sarcasticmommy4 Report

    #6

    Funny and relatable tweet by a parent about kids playing, captioned "WHY ARE YOU ALL SCREAMING."

    oneawkwardmom Report

    Of course, it’s natural to get upset when things don’t go your way. Everyone’s human, and it’s often hard to focus on the positives when you’re exhausted, burnt out, and wondering how all those Instagram moms and dads lead such ‘perfect’ lives.

    The reality is that there’s no such thing as a ‘perfect’ parent. Everyone makes mistakes. Everyone loses their cool from time to time. Everyone has tiny meltdowns from time to time. And anyone who pretends that they don’t probably has a flawless social media image to protect.

    #7

    Tweet about a parent's late-night laundry task for kids' St. Patrick's Day outfit.

    HenpeckedHal Report

    #8

    Screenshot of a relatable tweet about aging, humorously understanding early dinners.

    sixfootcandy Report

    #9

    Funny tweet by Daddy Go Fish about teaching Venmo to a dad, suggesting it’s easier to give quarters directly.

    daddygofish Report

    Laughter isn’t just something enjoyable that human beings do: it boasts plenty of benefits for our physical health, mental state, and even social life. Verywell Mind explains that when we laugh often, it can increase our antibody-producing cells and enhance T-cell effectiveness, which means a stronger immune system.

    What’s more, laughing more often leads to lower rates of cardiovascular disease, which is great for your heart. It can also potentially lead to a lower chance of developing metabolic syndrome, and by extension, diabetes, stroke, and heart disease. Overall, as your cardiovascular health increases due to laughing regularly, you end up being more fit and living longer.

    #10

    Tweet about a child's flamethrower cooking question; humorous and relatable post shared by parents on Twitter.

    deloisivete Report

    #11

    Tweet by Lurkin' Mom humorously highlighting relatable parenting challenges with timing schedules.

    LurkAtHomeMom Report

    #12

    Parent shares hilarious tweet about 5-year-old calling herself "no-tooth" after losing her first tooth.

    kourtneyinhell Report

    Laughter can also ease pain, reduce the chance of developing functional disabilities, and literally strengthen your core muscles. Though, of course, you shouldn’t neglect other forms of exercise just because your love of comedy gives your abs a regular workout.

    The CDC recommends that adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week, as well as 2 days of muscle-strengthening activity per week.
    #13

    Tweet from a parent about a child's funny response, highlighting relatable parenting humor.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    #14

    Funny and relatable tweet by a parent about persuading kids to wear coats.

    allholls Report

    #15

    Parent shares a funny Twitter post about their daughter using encyclopedia and dictionary.

    shirllzz Report

    Taking care of your health and fitness isn’t just good for you, it’s great for your family, as you have more energy to spend time with them, you’re less tired all the time, and, as a bonus, you live longer. And, let’s face it, from a practical standpoint, you can do a lot more at home (and with a cheerier attitude) when you’re not exhausted.

    Not only that, but you’re setting a good example for your children to follow. Namely, that getting lots of movement, eating nutritious food, sleeping well, drinking plenty of water, and generally spending time on your physical and mental health first is something that should be a priority.
    #16

    Parent's humorous tweet about kids constantly losing scissors.

    deloisivete Report

    #17

    Hilarious tweet by parent joking about laundry during spring break.

    RodLacroix Report

    #18

    Tweet about parenting humor: "Have kids so you can google every single lizard fact at bedtime."

    deloisivete Report

    Verywell Mind also notes that laughter lowers your stress levels, improves depression symptoms by altering the levels of neurotransmitters in your body, and serves as a distraction when something bothers you.

    Laughter can also change your perspective on the difficult things you’ve experienced, reframing things as far less severe than they may have been. This, in turn, is good for your mental health.
    #19

    A parent humorously tweets about school emails with a suggestion for a discount code.

    Chhapiness Report

    s_akimov avatar
    RU Sirius
    RU Sirius
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me: How was your school today? My 11yo son: You gotta drink something first.

    #20

    A humorous tweet about a child's varying illness levels, highlighting relatable parenting moments.

    allholls Report

    #21

    Twitter post about relatable parenting humor with kids in hockey, highlighting early weekends and cold toes.

    IHideFromMyKids Report

    elliecracknell avatar
    Ellie Ahmed
    Ellie Ahmed
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ditto for soccer where I live. As a bonus at our school's ground, it gets super foggy on winter mornings. Half the time I was stood there out in the freezing cold barely able to see my kid once they were down the other end of the field

    Moreover, laughter is a wonderful way to connect with others and deepen your relationships over shared jokes. And it’s this social aspect of comedy, as well as spending quality time with your spouse, kids, family, and friends, that might—arguably—be the most important thing to focus on in life.

    According to an 80-year study on human happiness at Harvard, it’s your close relationships and social connections that are the most crucial to your wellbeing. Forbes explains that these relationships are the key to your health and happiness, more so than anything else that you do.
    #22

    A humorous tweet from a parent about their daughter's view on loving animals and eating meat.

    KatieDeal99 Report

    #23

    Tweet by a parent about their 7-year-old's travel essentials: water and donuts.

    deloisivete Report

    #24

    Parent shares funny tweet about child's dream house with penny vending machines.

    daddygofish Report

    “People with more robust social connections showed lower rates of diabetes, arthritis, cognitive decline, and other chronic conditions. The researchers hypothesize that close relationships act as ‘stress regulators’—they help our bodies calm down and return to equilibrium after being revved up by challenging events.”
    #25

    Funny post by a parent on Twitter about their 15-year-old's allergies to trees and dust.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #26

    Tweet from a parent humorously sharing about their teen going to bed early due to lack of naps.

    dadmann_walking Report

    ksmbuddy10 avatar
    DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
    DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’ve been there! Growth spurts are no joke in the teen ages. I remember, my entire seventh grade year, I was falling asleep in class daily. When we took standardized tests, I would finish early just so I could take a nap until the next round of texting. And I ate SO much rice, bread, crackers, and anything else I could get my hands on. I grew at least half a foot that year.

    #27

    Parent tweet joking about cleaning the house every weekend, shared in March.

    mahnamematt Report

    However, positive relationships take a lot of sustained effort to develop. They’re cultivated, they don’t ‘just happen.’ You have to be very proactive and intentional with them.

    So, instead of just posting things online, you also have to make plans with your family and friends, join communities and social groups, and try to reach out to people.
    #28

    A tweet from Big, Bad Caffeinated Dad humorously relates parenting challenges.

    Cafeinated_Dad Report

    #29

    Funny and relatable tweet about grocery shopping mishaps with kids, shared by a parent.

    Lottie_Poppie Report

    #30

    Tweet about kids judging dinner after watching Kitchen Nightmares, shared by a parent in March.

    MoMohler Report

    What has your own parenting journey been like, dear Pandas? What advice would you give new parents to help them deal with all the ups and downs of raising kids? What do you personally find the most difficult when it comes to being a parent?

    Are you part of any social media parenting groups, or do you have a support group you meet with in person? If you have a spare moment, share your hard-won wisdom in the comments below.

    #31

    A humorous tweet from a parent about their child's reaction to seeing a wasp.

    deloisivete Report

    #32

    Tweet about teenage driving lessons humorously shared by a parent.

    Pettyyyboop Report

    #33

    A funny post by a parent on Twitter about weekend plans, highlighting relatable parenthood moments.

    TwinzerDad Report

    #34

    Parent shares a funny and relatable Twitter post about a child's boredom and playful response.

    Cafeinated_Dad Report

    #35

    Tweet by a parent about a teen daughter humorously reacting to turning 20 soon.

    mcdadstuff Report

    #36

    A humorous Twitter post by a parent about hosting a party at their house for their child's birthday.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    #37

    Coffee maker filled with milk, showcasing hilarious and relatable parenting moments.

    dadmann_walking Report

    vinnydapooh avatar
    Vinny DaPooh
    Vinny DaPooh
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kid might be on to something here. Replace the water with milk when making the coffee and save a step

    #38

    Relatable parent tweet about a 4-year-old's reaction to learning dinosaurs are extinct.

    mommeh_dearest Report

    #39

    Tweet humorously shares relatable parenting woes about kids watching YouTube gamers.

    allholls Report

    #40

    Twitter post by a parent sharing a humorous anecdote about their child's comment on their scalp.

    ThatMummyLife Report

    #41

    Fortune cookie message reads: "Don’t worry about the stock market. Invest in family." Humorous parenting tweet.

    simoncholland Report

    ksmbuddy10 avatar
    DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
    DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, no. Kids? In this economy?! I’m sticking with stock market investment, thank you very much.

    #42

    Tweet humor: parent jokes about buying six boxes of Girl Scout cookies but telling family it's two.

    RodLacroix Report

    #43

    Tweet from a parent about third grader's unfinished homework on Sunday, capturing relatable parenting humor.

    mom_tho Report

    #44

    Tweet from a parent introducing their baby to Survivor, highlighting a humorous reaction.

    EliMcCann Report

    #45

    Tweet by parent humorously sharing their 7-year-old's new love for La Croix.

    deloisivete Report

    #46

    Funny and relatable Twitter post about swearing, shared by a parent in March.

    milifeasdad Report

    #47

    Parent shares a funny tweet about their kids' witty observation on skipping school and math skills.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #48

    Funny parent tweet about a child switching from an upstairs TV to a downstairs TV.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #49

    Parent tweets humorously about kids fighting during spring break.

    deloisivete Report

    #50

    Tweet about parenting struggles with a teenager who thinks 2 p.m. is early wake-up time.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #51

    Parent tweet humorously highlights the struggle of keeping nice things with kids, mentioning pink slime on a white carpet.

    Spell_boundd Report

    #52

    Tweet about parental confusion when asked about free time activities.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    #53

    Relatable parenting tweet about bedtime and a 7-year-old claiming they can do a cartwheel but too tired to try.

    deloisivete Report

    #54

    Relatable parenting tweet about son's day-off suggestion, dated March 9, 2025.

    HenpeckedHal Report

    #55

    Tweet from a parent humorously comparing their child's baby hair to the father's hair.

    ericamorecambe Report

    #56

    Tweet about a child's love for salsa, shared by a parent, capturing a humorous and relatable moment.

    allholls Report

    #57

    Tweet by a parent humorously describing kids' email about past week’s activities, focusing on "video games."

    allholls Report

    #58

    Tweet humorously comments on parenting, highlighting the milestone of kids picking up Starbucks orders.

    sweetmomissa Report

    #59

    Tweet about a child playing "butler" with classmates; humorous and relatable parenting moment.

    emily_tweets Report

    #60

    Tweet about parenting humor with child discussing old Pokémon shows on Netflix.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #61

    Tweet about a humorous and relatable parenting moment shared on Twitter.

    KatieDeal99 Report

    #62

    Tweet from a parent humorously sharing a relatable story about their child's creative use of language.

    deloisivete Report

    Hilarious tweet by a parent humorously comparing driving with family to questioning life choices.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    #64

    A dad humorously fails at a cartwheel, shared in a funny parent tweet.

    daddygofish Report

    #65

    Tweet from Dadman Walking about the relatable parenting struggle of kids screaming outside while trying to relax.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #66

    Parent tweets about handling teenagers and preteens at home with humor and bourbon.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #67

    Funny parenting tweet about a pickleball game with a humorous conversation between mom and son.

    RYGdance Report

    #68

    A funny and relatable Twitter post from a parent about an unexpected trip to the ER.

    milifeasdad Report

    #69

    Funny tweet about parenting, featuring a conversation between a parent and hungry child discussing Godzilla.

    deloisivete Report

    #70

    Tweet by a parent comparing calm and blunt responses to a child's issue.

    Pettyyyboop Report

    #71

    Tweet from parent humorously reacting to child's comment about shirt reading "Established 1907".

    Cafeinated_Dad Report

    #72

    Relatable post on Twitter about a coworker's surprise at landline phones, highlighting generational differences.

    _indica_sky Report

    #73

    Tweet by a parent humorously discussing healing trauma by avoiding canned green beans.

    deloisivete Report

