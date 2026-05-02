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There’s something undeniably magnetic about the Met Gala red carpet. Every year, the bar is set higher than before, as fashion’s biggest names compete to outdo one another with looks that are louder, bolder, and often more revealing than the last.

And almost every year, no matter the theme or dress code, one trend consistently sneaks in and steals the spotlight: sheer dressing.

Long before revealing, sheer pieces became a buzzword; celebrities were already pushing boundaries on those iconic museum steps, experimenting with mesh, barely-there fabrics, and strategically placed embellishments that reveal just enough and, at times, leave little to the imagination.

From Cher’s vintage 1974 “n*ked dress” to Kendall Jenner’s modern 2017 take on the trend, these looks have practically broken the internet, carving out a legacy of their own at the Met.

So, here are some of the boldest sheer looks to ever grace the high-fashion Met Gala, outfits that continue to steal the spotlight years, even decades, after first making headlines.