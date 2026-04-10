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For years, celebrity beauty has felt almost otherworldly, flawless, poreless, and impossibly smooth.

But one unexpected red-carpet moment shattered that illusion, reminding everyone of a simple truth: real skin has texture, and that’s exactly what makes it beautiful.

In this collection, we’ve curated over 50 celebrity close-up photos that aren’t about flaws; they’re about reality, proving that stars are human just like us.

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#1

Angelina Jolie

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    #2

    Ariana Grande

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    #3

    Zendaya

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    The 2026 Oscars after-party, long known as Hollywood’s most glamorous and carefully curated night, sparked an entirely different kind of conversation this year.


    Held at a new venue under editor Mark Guiducci, the event ditched its signature soft, flattering glow for brighter, harsher lighting that illuminated every detail. 

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    The photos that emerged didn’t just showcase designer gowns and perfectly styled hair; they revealed something rarely seen in celebrity imagery: their real skin.


    Pores, fine lines, and natural texture were all visible, and the internet couldn’t stop talking about it as the conversation took a refreshingly positive turn. Many people found comfort in the unfiltered reality.
    #4

    Kim Kardashian

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    #5

    Sydney Sweeney

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    #6

    Kris Jenner

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    #7

    Jennifer Aniston

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    One person expressed in an Instagram post, “Skin texture is nothing to be insecure about, and we all have it… even with the best dermatologists that money can buy, nobody’s skin is perfect. Everyone’s skin is gorgeous, even if it has texture.”


    Another echoed the sentiment, writing, “It makes it real and helps reshape our vision of celebrity beauty. Reality is important.”


    “I’ve only ever seen celeb photos edited to hell to make them look perfect, so it’s really refreshing and helpful to my self-esteem to see that they don’t have perfect skin just like us,” remarked a third.
    #8

    Meghan Markle

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    Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images Report

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    #9

    Robert Pattinson

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    Lia Toby/Getty Images Report

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    #10

    Hugh Jackman

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    Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Report

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    #11

    Kylie Jenner

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    Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Report

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    #12

    Nicole Kidman

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    Another user added, “They’ve all actually got lovely skin. Wish this was all we saw and not the constant photoshopping.”


    “They do all look great. I think the point is just that they look normal - not that absolutely smooth, perfect, blemish - and wrinkle-free skin that you usually see.”


    The takeaway from the conversation is not that celebrities looked different; rather, they looked normal and relatable in a world saturated with filters and unrealistic beauty standards.
    #13

    Austin Butler

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    #14

    Demi Moore

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    #15

    Jeremy Allen White

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    Pablo Cuadra/WireImage Report

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    #16

    Timotheé Chalamet

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    #17

    Margot Robbie

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    According to Dr. Monica Li, a double board-certified dermatologist and founder of Vancouver Skin MD, “pores, fine lines, or bumps can be found in the young and old, no matter who you are in the world.”


    She told Bored Panda, “For public figures such as celebrities, whom we typically see via photographs or other forms of media, makeup, digital filters, or editing can make the skin appear flawless when it is not in its true natural state.”


    When it comes to the conversation surrounding “perfect” skin, Li emphasized that the definition varies, and “skin that is ‘perfect’ for some may be suboptimal for others.”

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    #18

    Brad Pitt

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    Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images Report

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    #19

    Serena Williams

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    Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images Report

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    #20

    Salma Hayek

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    #21

    Michael B. Jordan

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    #22

    Leonardo Dicaprio

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    The dermatologist shared, “In a person affected by acne, ‘perfect’ skin may mean zero pimples, blemishes, or marks, while those not impacted by acne may think ‘perfect’ means no pores, which is impossible. Instead of ‘perfect’ skin, the goal to strive for is healthy skin, including good barrier function and the ability to regenerate and repair itself over time.”


    When asked what one thing she wishes people understood about natural skin texture, Dr. Monica shared, “Skin at a microscopic level is not all smooth."


    "Even skin in the very young shows surface irregularities due to the ‘bricks-and-mortar’ structure, tiny grooves that permit stretch and compression, the presence of pores and hair follicles, and the coexistence of a microbiome, along with natural fluctuations in water and oil content.”


    “The skin is also an organ, in fact, the largest in the body, and shows dynamic changes depending on overall health and condition, such as the effects of stress, humidity, and sleep,” she concluded.

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    #23

    Charli Xcx

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    #24

    Jennifer Lopez

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    #25

    Anne Hathaway

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    #26

    Emma Stone

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    #27

    Beyoncé

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    #28

    Kristen Stewart

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    #29

    Julia Roberts

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    #30

    Billie Eilish

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    #31

    Dua Lipa

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    #32

    Prince Harry

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    #33

    Simone Biles

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    #34

    Miley Cyrus

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    #35

    Nina Dobrev

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    #36

    Sabrina Carpenter

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    #37

    Amanda Seyfried

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    #38

    Jennifer Lawrence

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    #39

    Chappell Roan

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    #40

    Megan Fox

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    #41

    Keira Knightley

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    #42

    Rihanna

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    #43

    Julianne Moore

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    #44

    Heidi Klum

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    #45

    Madison Beer

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    #46

    Harry Styles

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    #47

    Ryan Gosling

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    #48

    Cara Delevingne

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    #49

    Dolly Parton

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    #50

    Johnny Depp

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    #51

    Blake Lively

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    #52

    Katy Perry

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    #53

    Kim Novak

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    #54

    Kendall Jenner

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    #55

    Jane Fonda

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    #56

    Jacob Elordi

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