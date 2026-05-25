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The world’s first-ever “Steroid Olympics” promised a futuristic revolution in sports.

Founded by Australian entrepreneur Aron D'Souza, backed by billionaires, and openly encouraging athletes to use performance-enhancing substances under medical supervision, the inaugural Enhanced Games in Las Vegas on May 24, 2026, marketed itself as a bold experiment designed to unlock “superhuman” potential.

The event’s leadership repeatedly defended the concept as a scientific evolution of modern athletics.

Image credits: Enhanced Games

Enhanced Games CEO Maximilian Martin argued that enhancement was already normalized across other industries.

“If you look at Hollywood, every actor is enhanced,” Martin said while speaking to FOS. “If you look at some of the top executives in the world, many of them are openly enhanced.”

But athletes, according to Martin, are “the people that actually need it the most, because being an elite athlete is so taxing on your body,” yet remain prohibited from using the medicine.

“Science is the biggest asset we have as a society. So let’s make use of it.”

Image credits: Enhanced Games

Massive cash prizes, including a reported $1 million bonus for any broken world record, helped attract former Olympians, professional swimmers, sprinters, and strength athletes willing to participate in the unprecedented experiment.

But instead of delivering superhuman sporting history, the inaugural event quickly spiraled into one of the internet’s most awkwardly viral sports spectacles of the year.

Critics mocked the competition’s sparse crowd, low-budget atmosphere, and heavily hyped athletes who failed to deliver the record-shattering performances organizers had promised.

In one of the event’s most embarrassing moments, retired Australian swimmer James Magnussen, who reportedly came out of retirement chasing a multimillion-dollar incentive, finished well behind expectations despite openly embracing enhancement protocols.

Image credits: Enhanced Games

Meanwhile, several “clean” athletes ended up outperforming enhanced competitors entirely, fueling widespread online ridicule.

Olympic bodies, including the International Olympic Committee and the World Anti-Doping Agency, had already condemned the event as dangerous and unethical before it even began.

But after the disappointing results, many critics began to describe the games less as a sporting revolution and more as a bizarre “humiliation ritual” for many participants.

From failed world-record attempts and uncomfortable interviews to chaotic production mishaps and athletes becoming instant memes, here are the most awkwardly viral moments from the controversial Enhanced Games.