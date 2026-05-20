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Hayden Panettiere Gives Subtle Clue About Identity Of “Very Famous” Undressed Man She Was Put In Bed With At 18
Hayden Panettiere looking up with blonde hair and earrings, giving subtle clue about very famous undressed man.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Hayden Panettiere Gives Subtle Clue About Identity Of “Very Famous” Undressed Man She Was Put In Bed With At 18

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amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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Days after making unsettling claims, actress Hayden Panettiere appears to be dropping more subtle clues about the identity of a “very famous” man she says she was put in bed with at just 18 years old.

The actress first publicly opened up about the disturbing experience during an appearance on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, describing how an industry friend allegedly betrayed her trust and led her into the situation.

Highlights
  • Hayden Panettiere’s newly published memoir reveals a “very famous” unnamed figure tied to a disturbing experience when she was just 18.
  • The actress has claimed a trusted industry friend allegedly betrayed her, leading to a situation she later described as deeply unsettling and disorienting.
  • Hayden has dropped several telling clues, including the alleged identity of the friend, following days of wild speculation online.

Now, with her memoir released on Tuesday, May 19, Panettiere’s account has resurfaced, as readers comb through new details and perceived hints that may point toward the identity of the man at the center of her claims.

RELATED:

    Hayden Panettiere seems to have dropped several telling clues in her memoir about the identity of an “undr*ssed,” “very famous” man

    Hayden Panettiere posing indoors wearing a navy Anne Bing Paris shirt

    Image credits: haydenpanettiere

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    Hayden Panettiere is an American actress, singer, and activist who began her career at just 11 months old in commercials.

    Her most memorable roles include starring in films like Remember the Titans, Ice Princess, and Bring It On: All or Nothing.

    However, at the peak of her career, Hayden abruptly stepped away from acting and the public eye for nearly four years, roughly between 2018 and 2022.

    Close-up of Hayden Panettiere on This Is Me book cover

    Image credits: haydenpanettiere

    Comment expressing concern about non-consensual situation

    Addressing her mental health struggles during that period while promoting her memoir This Is Me: A Reckoning, Hayden told Jay Shetty on his podcast that she was caught in a “horrible cycle” of substance a**iction and depression.

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    In the interview, she also described a serious breach of trust involving a close industry friend whom she “had grown to trust and see as a protector,” as well as a distressing situation on a yacht in the South of France when she was 18.

    Hayden Panettiere in purple bikini standing outdoors

    Image credits: Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images

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    Comment guessing James Blunt as the man at 18

    Panettiere recalled spending several days enjoying the trip before a female friend, referred to by the pseudonym Stella McAmis, approached her during dinner one night and asked her to come downstairs to meet someone.

    She was allegedly led into a “very small room” inside a private cabin, where Stella “physically put me in the bed next to this undr*ssed man who was very famous,” she recalled.

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    The 36-year-old claimed she was put in bed with the man at 18 by one of her trusted industry friends at the time

    Hayden Panettiere looking emotional outdoors with wet hair

    Image credits: Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images

    Comment suggesting Robbie Williams or John Mayer as the man

    However, Hayden did not share further clues about the man’s identity during the interview, leading to widespread online speculation.

    With the release of her memoir, fans now believe there may be more details that could help piece together the identity of the unnamed celebrity.

    In the book, Panettiere describes discovering a “famous thirty-something British singer-songwriter” shirtless in bed under the sheets.

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    Hayden Panettiere sitting with a woman in a fashion show audience

    Image credits: Mark Mainz/Getty Images

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    She continued, “‘Oh my God,’ I thought. ‘Is he n*ked under there?’” before her trusted friend allegedly whispered, “I want you to get in bed with him,” adding a crude remark about his anatomy before leaving the room and shutting Panettiere inside with him.

    Recounting the moment, the actress wrote, “My body no longer felt like my own… As soon as the door clicked close, my survival instinct kicked in,” and she told the man, “Look … I don’t know what she said to you, but this is not going to happen.”

    “My body no longer felt like my own… As soon as the door clicked close, my survival instinct kicked in…” Panettiere recounted

    Hayden Panettiere wiping tears during a podcast interview

    Image credits: JayShettyPodcast

    Comment urging to call out the man directly

    Hayden stated that years of being “managed” by adults in Hollywood had conditioned her to suppress her instincts and simply do what she was told. However, she quickly realized she was in danger and went into survival mode, immediately getting out of bed and leaving the room.

    Addressing her friend’s alleged betrayal at the time, she wrote, “I wasn’t scared, but I felt like I’d been kicked in the face. She’d confided in me, pampered me and treated me like her best friend — then turned around and treated me like a call girl.”

    She firmly added, “I deserved better than that, by a lot!”

    Hayden Panettiere blowing out candles on birthday cake at celebration

    Image credits: haydenpanettiere

    Speaking about the harrowing experience at such a young age during her interview with Shetty, Hayden said, “The fact that I was 18, even though I’d lived such a huge life and I thought I was oh so mature at 18 … scientifically, your frontal lobes don’t develop until we’re what, 25, 26?”

    “So even though I felt like I could make healthy decisions, safe decisions, I wasn’t capable of being fully aware of what was going on around me.”

    She also claimed, “There were no hints of anything like that happening, so it took me by surprise,” adding that since they were “quite literally out to sea” with no way to jump off and swim away, she hid in various spots across the yacht to avoid being found.

    Amid ongoing speculation, Hayden’s memoir describes the unnamed star as a “famous thirty-something British singer-songwriter”

     

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    Hayden shared, “And there was nobody who was going to be empathetic to my situation. I realized that this was nothing new to them.”

    In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Panettiere explained her reasons for withholding names, citing fear of legal consequences and the possibility of being “sued.”

    She told the outlet, “Because it was a bad look for them and [the people I didn’t name] were generally people within my industry. They’re people I could run into again. I didn’t want to put myself in that position.”

    “Things happened a long time ago, but it was to protect me and my company from being sued by some very p*ssed-off famous people.”

    Apart from these claims, Hayden also detailed an unsettling encounter with a “well-respected” Oscar-winning actor and director in her memoir.

    The alleged encounter took place when Panettiere was 19, at a small industry gathering at a friend’s apartment in Los Feliz, California.

    There, she claimed the man unexpectedly exposed his privates to her, leaving her deeply shocked, as she had never seen an adult behave in that manner.

    “She shoulda just named them…..this could prevent these ppl from doing this to other young actors/actresses,” one user wrote online

    Comment mentioning Leonardo DiCaprio and other celebrities in Hayden Panettiere discussion

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    Comment accusing Hayden Panettiere of playing many games

    Comment questioning if 18 means adult in Hayden Panettiere context

    Comment discussing Hayden Panettiere not actually being forced into bed

    Comment about 18-year-olds not taking parents advice easily, in Hayden Panettiere discussion

    Comment suggesting Hayden Panettiere should name names to prevent a***e of young actors

    Comment calling out desperation in Hayden Panettiere story and demanding naming the man

    Comment questioning how you can put an 18-year-old in bed with someone, about Hayden Panettiere

    Comment mentioning Heidi Fleiss' girls and beddings related to Hayden Panettiere story

    Comment urging to reveal details or let the man face charges about Hayden Panettiere incident

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