I think this ability to entertain their hoomans comes very naturally to these fluffballs. Whether it be their zoomies or their yowling, sometimes, feline lovers just can’t get enough. If you are also a fan, here’s an ultimate hotlist for you. Just scroll down to witness these beauties caught in their adorable “yelling” poses!

I am the godmother to my bestie’s extremely notorious cat , Luna, and it comes with its perks and cons. The cons are the artistic scratch marks she leaves all over me. The perks are my constant giggles that escape my lips because of her crazy shenanigans.

#1 This Is The Funniest Picture I've Ever Taken Of Basil

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#2 She Was Just Making Sure We Got Her Best Angles

#3 He’s Mad I Won’t Open The Closet So He Can Nap In The Shoe Bucket

Even if they are yelling or just being themselves, I think their parents are their number one fans. Research highlights that the cat-hooman bond isn’t new, as it goes back about 10,000 years. It all started in the Fertile Crescent when humans began storing grain. That grain attracted mice, which naturally attracted wildcats. ADVERTISEMENT The chillest cats stayed close to humans for easy meals, kicking off their journey to domestication. By 3,700 years ago, they were regular neighbors. However, it was ancient Egypt, around 2,900 years ago, where cats became superstars. Linked to the goddess Bastet, they were treated as sacred, bred in temples, and even mummified to join their owners in the afterlife.

#4 Sometimes It Is Hard To Accept Love From Others

#5 Rio Stepped On A Sticker And Had Big Feelings About It

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#6 The Triumphant Yell Of My Brother's Cat Who Escaped His Kennel On The Way To The Vet

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Experts claim that once Rome took over Egypt around 31 BC, felines essentially conquered the globe. They became a part of Roman households and slowly took over the entire European continent as well. Eventually, they also hitched rides on ships bound for the New World, joining the voyages of Christopher Columbus and the Mayflower travelers, thereby marking their spot in the US. For generations, their primary job was pest control, and they excelled at it. In fact, around the turn of the 20th century, the American mail system officially put them on the payroll to guard letters and packages from hungry rodents. People were also falling hard for them. In 1895, New York hosted the first competitive cat show, and by the end of World War I, felines had become family to humans.

#7 Verbal Dispute Over Who Gets To Be In The Box

#8 Absolutely Livid That I Stopped Petting Her

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#9 Anything But The Kisses!!!! Unhand Me, Father!!!

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Even though millions of cats share our couches, it’s totally fair to wonder if they’re ever truly domesticated. Felines basically looked at human civilizations, saw a sweet setup with free food, and decided to move in. It was a total self-domestication move. In fact, full, controlled domestication really only applies to fancy pedigree breeds, which are just a tiny fraction of the global cat population. Despite their reputation for being aloof, cats can be absolute sweethearts once you earn their trust. Studies show that the quiet companionship of a feline can be incredibly grounding. Holding a purring cat has been proven to significantly lower your cortisol levels, reduce anxiety, and even drop your blood pressure. Well, Luna, you are definitely getting more hugs from me now.

#10 I Was Told, Very Loudly, To Post Zipper Here. Torties Are Known To Be Talkers, And Zipper Is No Exception!

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#11 Some Girl Started Yelling At Me While I Was Grocery Shopping

#12 Screams And Spread Beans 😂

Speaking about a feline’s “scream,” kittens meow to get their mom's attention, but adult cats don't meow at each other at all. Experts stress they only do it to talk to humans, probably because they have realized it gets us to do exactly what they want. They use it to say hello, ask for dinner, or let us know when something is wrong. However, their long, dramatic yowls are for other cats, especially during mating season. ADVERTISEMENT Of course, what counts as too much meowing is totally up to you, since every cat is different. In fact, some breeds, like Siamese cats, are famous for chatting constantly. It’s completely normal for them to vocalize. However, if your fluffball is suddenly screaming nonstop, it might be their way of saying they are bored, hungry, or just not feeling well. That’s your sign to check up on them. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Dude On The Street Was Pretty Chill About Me Taking A Picture Of Him But Then Suddenly Decided To Scream Into The Camera For No Reason

#14 Throgmorten Is A Grizzled Community Cat Who Hates People. I Love Him Unconditionally

#15 Screamin' Sunset

Well, next time I notice Luna yowling at me, I will know that she's just confessing her love for me. Anyway, dear readers, we leave you here to enjoy the rest of these oh-so-adorable pictures on your own. Don't forget to upvote the ones you love. Also, we enjoy listening to cat stories, so if you have any funny ones about your goofballs, feel free to share them with us in the comments below! ADVERTISEMENT

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#16 S C R E M

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#17 This Is Kerry, She’s 19 And Still Yelling! Her Favourite Place To Yell Is On The Stairs Where She Can Shout Her Demands

#18 I’m Extremely Blessed To Have My Own Tiny Lifeguard. Except, Instead Of Using A Whistle Or Attempting To Save Me. He Screams At Me .. The Entire Time

#19 Doing A Good Yell And Keeping People Away From Her Human In Ukraine!

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#20 This Is Fridge. She Would Like To File A Formal Complaint With The Staff About Feeding Schedules

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#21 She Wants To Be In

#22 Mother Is Not Allowed To Shower! Mother Will Drown!

#23 Someone Suggested Klaus Might Belong Here. Very Shouty Boy

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#24 This Is My Baby Boy Haru, Currently Screaming At The Snow

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#25 Found At 2am In London

#26 Big Mad He Is At The Vet

#27 We Found “Toast” In Our Restaurants Dumpster The Other Day. Maybe That’s Why She Has Such Excellent Trash Talk! So Happy To Find A New Forever Friend!

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#28 Meowtaimber

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#29 My Void Isn’t Happy About Our 1000 Mile Drive

#30 Meeeeeoooow

#31 Someone Escaped Her Carrier And Told Us Her Thoughts On The Situation

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#32 It’s My 🎂 Day So Here’s My Yelling Boy!

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#33 She Screams

#34 Foster Mama Telling Me All About Her Babies!

#35 On My Back, Screaming (After I Came Back From Being Away For 3 Nights)

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#36 This Is Waffles. Waffles Has Been Shouting At Me For 10 Years.

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#37 The Foster Lady Said He Was Quiet. Gerald Has Been Yelling At Me For Two Years Now

#38 Smokey Does Not Like Being In The Desert Sun. Even For 2 Minutes For A Picture

#39 “I Am Adoptable From Pet Refuge In South Bend, Indiana!” Yells Cheeto

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#40 Biscuit Is Looking Dapper And Loud In His New Bow Tie

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#41 “Use Yer Heckin Blinker Next Time, Ya Overgrown Hairball”

#42 Hobbes Would Like You To Know That He Has Never Once Been Fed In His Entire Life

#43 Her Scream Size Is Positively Correlated With How Large She Thinks She Is

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#44 Every Pic Of Her Looks Like This Because She Never Stops Yelling

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#45 I'm In The Delivery Room. Husband Went To Check On Him. Think He Misses Me?

#46 My Little Sage Giving Me Her Biggest Squeak

#47 Give Me The Fooooooodddd

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#48 Bean Doing A Yell After Adoption

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#49 Noodle Worried We're Outside

#50 Baby Kitten Who Came Through Our Rescue Sick, Underfed, And Dehydrated. 24 Hours Of Formula And Fluids And She's Become A Little Troublemaker

#51 Chicken Nugget Had Strong Opinions About His First Bath

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#52 Chonks Telling Us He Likes His Newly Assembled Cat Tree

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#53 This Girl Escaped Her Animal Carrier On The Way To The Vet

#54 Binx Is Angry I Found His Toy Stash

#55 Daegon Channeling The Beast Inside Of Him

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#56 This Is Taco. He’s A Screamer

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#57 I Refused To Give Him A Piece Of My Biscuit So He Must Scream

#58 It Screm

#59 Was Testing Out Settings On My New Camera When I Froze His Yell In Time

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#60 Morty Asserting Dominance Over The Comfy Chair

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#61 A Rescue Near Us Just Shared This Very Noisy Baby

#62 Sassy Screamed At Me Because Her Genetic Makeup Won’t Allow Her To Eat The Near Perfect Onion. She Thinks All Things Are Her Food

#63 This Is Sashimi. She’s Yelling About Her New Cone, Which She Received After $3k Surgery To Remove 2 Feet Of Paracode That She Thought Tasted Good

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#64 She Assumed A Power Stance To Yell With Her Whole Body

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#65 Caught Him On The Oven. He Claims Innocence

#66 These Are The Only Kind Of Pictures You Can Get Of My Uncles Cat

#67 I Had The Audacity To Go To The Bathroom Before Feeding Her

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#68 Here We Go Again... Every Time I'm About To Take A Relaxing Bath

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#69 Sweet Potato Pie Is A Lil Squeaker!

#70 Not A Moment Of Silence Since She Walked Up To Me Purring And Meowing At The Spca. No Regrets

#71 My GF Made A Friend At Her Grandpas House

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#72 This Is Jonesy Yelling At Me From The Trash Can

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#73 Moskito Always Make Sure You Noticed Her

#74 Disapproving Cone Yell

#75 The Salmon Proximity Sensor Is Yelling