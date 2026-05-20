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I am the godmother to my bestie’s extremely notorious cat, Luna, and it comes with its perks and cons. The cons are the artistic scratch marks she leaves all over me. The perks are my constant giggles that escape my lips because of her crazy shenanigans.

I think this ability to entertain their hoomans comes very naturally to these fluffballs. Whether it be their zoomies or their yowling, sometimes, feline lovers just can’t get enough. If you are also a fan, here’s an ultimate hotlist for you. Just scroll down to witness these beauties caught in their adorable “yelling” poses!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Is The Funniest Picture I've Ever Taken Of Basil

This Is The Funniest Picture I've Ever Taken Of Basil

LavastormSW Report

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    #2

    She Was Just Making Sure We Got Her Best Angles

    She Was Just Making Sure We Got Her Best Angles

    catzsocyalclub Report

    10points
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks just like my littlest girl, so any angle is perfect.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #3

    He’s Mad I Won’t Open The Closet So He Can Nap In The Shoe Bucket

    He’s Mad I Won’t Open The Closet So He Can Nap In The Shoe Bucket

    a_white_egg Report

    9points
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    Even if they are yelling or just being themselves, I think their parents are their number one fans. Research highlights that the cat-hooman bond isn’t new, as it goes back about 10,000 years. It all started in the Fertile Crescent when humans began storing grain. That grain attracted mice, which naturally attracted wildcats.

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    The chillest cats stayed close to humans for easy meals, kicking off their journey to domestication. By 3,700 years ago, they were regular neighbors. However, it was ancient Egypt, around 2,900 years ago, where cats became superstars. Linked to the goddess Bastet, they were treated as sacred, bred in temples, and even mummified to join their owners in the afterlife.
    #4

    Sometimes It Is Hard To Accept Love From Others

    Sometimes It Is Hard To Accept Love From Others

    gray_flannel_dwarf Report

    9points
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    #5

    Rio Stepped On A Sticker And Had Big Feelings About It

    Rio Stepped On A Sticker And Had Big Feelings About It

    Breyber12 Report

    8points
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    #6

    The Triumphant Yell Of My Brother's Cat Who Escaped His Kennel On The Way To The Vet

    The Triumphant Yell Of My Brother's Cat Who Escaped His Kennel On The Way To The Vet

    pllaidllama Report

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    Experts claim that once Rome took over Egypt around 31 BC, felines essentially conquered the globe. They became a part of Roman households and slowly took over the entire European continent as well. Eventually, they also hitched rides on ships bound for the New World, joining the voyages of Christopher Columbus and the Mayflower travelers, thereby marking their spot in the US.

    For generations, their primary job was pest control, and they excelled at it. In fact, around the turn of the 20th century, the American mail system officially put them on the payroll to guard letters and packages from hungry rodents. People were also falling hard for them. In 1895, New York hosted the first competitive cat show, and by the end of World War I, felines had become family to humans.
    #7

    Verbal Dispute Over Who Gets To Be In The Box

    Verbal Dispute Over Who Gets To Be In The Box

    ctepes Report

    7points
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    #8

    Absolutely Livid That I Stopped Petting Her

    Absolutely Livid That I Stopped Petting Her

    Zealousideal-Face365 Report

    7points
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    #9

    Anything But The Kisses!!!! Unhand Me, Father!!!

    Anything But The Kisses!!!! Unhand Me, Father!!!

    noodleisacat Report

    7points
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    Even though millions of cats share our couches, it’s totally fair to wonder if they’re ever truly domesticated. Felines basically looked at human civilizations, saw a sweet setup with free food, and decided to move in. It was a total self-domestication move. In fact, full, controlled domestication really only applies to fancy pedigree breeds, which are just a tiny fraction of the global cat population.

    Despite their reputation for being aloof, cats can be absolute sweethearts once you earn their trust. Studies show that the quiet companionship of a feline can be incredibly grounding. Holding a purring cat has been proven to significantly lower your cortisol levels, reduce anxiety, and even drop your blood pressure. Well, Luna, you are definitely getting more hugs from me now.
    #10

    I Was Told, Very Loudly, To Post Zipper Here. Torties Are Known To Be Talkers, And Zipper Is No Exception!

    I Was Told, Very Loudly, To Post Zipper Here. Torties Are Known To Be Talkers, And Zipper Is No Exception!

    SpasticShagworm Report

    7points
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh dear, peoples - no more cute kittens! Please! OK, maybe just this one . . . . .

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    #11

    Some Girl Started Yelling At Me While I Was Grocery Shopping

    Some Girl Started Yelling At Me While I Was Grocery Shopping

    reddit.com Report

    7points
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    #12

    Screams And Spread Beans 😂

    Screams And Spread Beans 😂

    reddit.com Report

    7points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not the m‍u‍r‍d‍e‍r mittens!!!!

    0
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    Speaking about a feline’s “scream,” kittens meow to get their mom's attention, but adult cats don't meow at each other at all. Experts stress they only do it to talk to humans, probably because they have realized it gets us to do exactly what they want. They use it to say hello, ask for dinner, or let us know when something is wrong. However, their long, dramatic yowls are for other cats, especially during mating season.

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    Of course, what counts as too much meowing is totally up to you, since every cat is different. In fact, some breeds, like Siamese cats, are famous for chatting constantly. It’s completely normal for them to vocalize. However, if your fluffball is suddenly screaming nonstop, it might be their way of saying they are bored, hungry, or just not feeling well. That’s your sign to check up on them.

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    #13

    Dude On The Street Was Pretty Chill About Me Taking A Picture Of Him But Then Suddenly Decided To Scream Into The Camera For No Reason

    Dude On The Street Was Pretty Chill About Me Taking A Picture Of Him But Then Suddenly Decided To Scream Into The Camera For No Reason

    giraffes-giraffes Report

    7points
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    'Cos orangies ALWAYS got cattitude.

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    #14

    Throgmorten Is A Grizzled Community Cat Who Hates People. I Love Him Unconditionally

    Throgmorten Is A Grizzled Community Cat Who Hates People. I Love Him Unconditionally

    TheKnittyWit Report

    6points
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    #15

    Screamin' Sunset

    Screamin' Sunset

    DishonestBystander Report

    6points
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    Well, next time I notice Luna yowling at me, I will know that she's just confessing her love for me. Anyway, dear readers, we leave you here to enjoy the rest of these oh-so-adorable pictures on your own. Don't forget to upvote the ones you love. Also, we enjoy listening to cat stories, so if you have any funny ones about your goofballs, feel free to share them with us in the comments below!

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    #16

    S C R E M

    S C R E M

    RodLawyer Report

    6points
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    #17

    This Is Kerry, She’s 19 And Still Yelling! Her Favourite Place To Yell Is On The Stairs Where She Can Shout Her Demands

    This Is Kerry, She’s 19 And Still Yelling! Her Favourite Place To Yell Is On The Stairs Where She Can Shout Her Demands

    Daylah97 Report

    6points
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    #18

    I’m Extremely Blessed To Have My Own Tiny Lifeguard. Except, Instead Of Using A Whistle Or Attempting To Save Me. He Screams At Me .. The Entire Time

    I’m Extremely Blessed To Have My Own Tiny Lifeguard. Except, Instead Of Using A Whistle Or Attempting To Save Me. He Screams At Me .. The Entire Time

    mollyaclarke Report

    6points
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    #19

    Doing A Good Yell And Keeping People Away From Her Human In Ukraine!

    Doing A Good Yell And Keeping People Away From Her Human In Ukraine!

    sprxce Report

    6points
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    #20

    This Is Fridge. She Would Like To File A Formal Complaint With The Staff About Feeding Schedules

    This Is Fridge. She Would Like To File A Formal Complaint With The Staff About Feeding Schedules

    flicus Report

    6points
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    #21

    She Wants To Be In

    She Wants To Be In

    supermetroid94 Report

    6points
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    #22

    Mother Is Not Allowed To Shower! Mother Will Drown!

    Mother Is Not Allowed To Shower! Mother Will Drown!

    sentient_bees Report

    6points
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    #23

    Someone Suggested Klaus Might Belong Here. Very Shouty Boy

    Someone Suggested Klaus Might Belong Here. Very Shouty Boy

    emilyveejay Report

    6points
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I work real hard to keep my cats away from the washer and dryer, even when they have wanted to explore. The potential for disaster may be small, but it's still there.

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    #24

    This Is My Baby Boy Haru, Currently Screaming At The Snow

    This Is My Baby Boy Haru, Currently Screaming At The Snow

    Einuji Report

    6points
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    #25

    Found At 2am In London

    Found At 2am In London

    Shaw231 Report

    6points
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    #26

    Big Mad He Is At The Vet

    Big Mad He Is At The Vet

    reno1123 Report

    6points
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    #27

    We Found “Toast” In Our Restaurants Dumpster The Other Day. Maybe That’s Why She Has Such Excellent Trash Talk! So Happy To Find A New Forever Friend!

    We Found “Toast” In Our Restaurants Dumpster The Other Day. Maybe That’s Why She Has Such Excellent Trash Talk! So Happy To Find A New Forever Friend!

    HaysStays Report

    6points
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    D***h to anyone who puts an animal in a dumpster.

    0
    0points
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    #28

    Meowtaimber

    Meowtaimber

    tyw7 Report

    6points
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    #29

    My Void Isn’t Happy About Our 1000 Mile Drive

    My Void Isn’t Happy About Our 1000 Mile Drive

    xxxFading Report

    6points
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    #30

    Meeeeeoooow

    Meeeeeoooow

    coxinhastark Report

    6points
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    #31

    Someone Escaped Her Carrier And Told Us Her Thoughts On The Situation

    Someone Escaped Her Carrier And Told Us Her Thoughts On The Situation

    Catwolfkitten Report

    6points
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    #32

    It’s My 🎂 Day So Here’s My Yelling Boy!

    It’s My 🎂 Day So Here’s My Yelling Boy!

    thebibobcat Report

    6points
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    #33

    She Screams

    She Screams

    dokidoki_meow Report

    5points
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Help! Save me! Another baby kitty I want so much!

    0
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    reply
    #34

    Foster Mama Telling Me All About Her Babies!

    Foster Mama Telling Me All About Her Babies!

    might_be_magic Report

    5points
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    #35

    On My Back, Screaming (After I Came Back From Being Away For 3 Nights)

    On My Back, Screaming (After I Came Back From Being Away For 3 Nights)

    meow__meg Report

    5points
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    #36

    This Is Waffles. Waffles Has Been Shouting At Me For 10 Years.

    This Is Waffles. Waffles Has Been Shouting At Me For 10 Years.

    richdangerowens Report

    5points
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    #37

    The Foster Lady Said He Was Quiet. Gerald Has Been Yelling At Me For Two Years Now

    The Foster Lady Said He Was Quiet. Gerald Has Been Yelling At Me For Two Years Now

    K1ttyK1lljoy Report

    5points
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    #38

    Smokey Does Not Like Being In The Desert Sun. Even For 2 Minutes For A Picture

    Smokey Does Not Like Being In The Desert Sun. Even For 2 Minutes For A Picture

    mercuriusxc Report

    5points
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    #39

    “I Am Adoptable From Pet Refuge In South Bend, Indiana!” Yells Cheeto

    “I Am Adoptable From Pet Refuge In South Bend, Indiana!” Yells Cheeto

    blissrot Report

    5points
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    #40

    Biscuit Is Looking Dapper And Loud In His New Bow Tie

    Biscuit Is Looking Dapper And Loud In His New Bow Tie

    scaryblackdot Report

    5points
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    #41

    “Use Yer Heckin Blinker Next Time, Ya Overgrown Hairball”

    “Use Yer Heckin Blinker Next Time, Ya Overgrown Hairball”

    evacia Report

    5points
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    #42

    Hobbes Would Like You To Know That He Has Never Once Been Fed In His Entire Life

    Hobbes Would Like You To Know That He Has Never Once Been Fed In His Entire Life

    amdesch Report

    5points
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    #43

    Her Scream Size Is Positively Correlated With How Large She Thinks She Is

    Her Scream Size Is Positively Correlated With How Large She Thinks She Is

    halfwaycrate Report

    5points
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I . . . . need . . . . little . . . .kitties . . . .

    0
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    #44

    Every Pic Of Her Looks Like This Because She Never Stops Yelling

    Every Pic Of Her Looks Like This Because She Never Stops Yelling

    JessSeaS Report

    5points
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What beautiful colouration on her face.

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    #45

    I'm In The Delivery Room. Husband Went To Check On Him. Think He Misses Me?

    I'm In The Delivery Room. Husband Went To Check On Him. Think He Misses Me?

    JennJelly Report

    5points
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    #46

    My Little Sage Giving Me Her Biggest Squeak

    My Little Sage Giving Me Her Biggest Squeak

    Wish_Dragon Report

    5points
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    #47

    Give Me The Fooooooodddd

    Give Me The Fooooooodddd

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    a-e-l avatar
    C B Jones
    C B Jones
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love how the other one has a "you heard her, I'd get a move on if I were you" kinda look

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    #48

    Bean Doing A Yell After Adoption

    Bean Doing A Yell After Adoption

    nakedplantlady Report

    5points
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    #49

    Noodle Worried We're Outside

    Noodle Worried We're Outside

    The_crumblytoast Report

    4points
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    #50

    Baby Kitten Who Came Through Our Rescue Sick, Underfed, And Dehydrated. 24 Hours Of Formula And Fluids And She's Become A Little Troublemaker

    Baby Kitten Who Came Through Our Rescue Sick, Underfed, And Dehydrated. 24 Hours Of Formula And Fluids And She's Become A Little Troublemaker

    skirtinthedirt Report

    4points
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll take her! Wait - how many have I signed up for at this point?

    0
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    #51

    Chicken Nugget Had Strong Opinions About His First Bath

    Chicken Nugget Had Strong Opinions About His First Bath

    Quirky-Biscotti1551 Report

    4points
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Chicken Nugget also said that he does not need that many baths unless he is receiving treatment for fleas/ticks/vermin or was covered in blecccchhh.

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    #52

    Chonks Telling Us He Likes His Newly Assembled Cat Tree

    Chonks Telling Us He Likes His Newly Assembled Cat Tree

    Vast_Ant_3355 Report

    4points
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    #53

    This Girl Escaped Her Animal Carrier On The Way To The Vet

    This Girl Escaped Her Animal Carrier On The Way To The Vet

    QuarantineLush Report

    4points
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    #54

    Binx Is Angry I Found His Toy Stash

    Binx Is Angry I Found His Toy Stash

    Healy_ Report

    4points
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    #55

    Daegon Channeling The Beast Inside Of Him

    Daegon Channeling The Beast Inside Of Him

    S_Elieen Report

    4points
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    #56

    This Is Taco. He’s A Screamer

    This Is Taco. He’s A Screamer

    shokunin_07 Report

    4points
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So if I take this one, then I now have 739 kittens. Yep, that works.

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    #57

    I Refused To Give Him A Piece Of My Biscuit So He Must Scream

    I Refused To Give Him A Piece Of My Biscuit So He Must Scream

    Chapsticklesbean Report

    4points
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    #58

    It Screm

    It Screm

    MaximumCrab Report

    4points
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    #59

    Was Testing Out Settings On My New Camera When I Froze His Yell In Time

    Was Testing Out Settings On My New Camera When I Froze His Yell In Time

    __penis Report

    4points
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    #60

    Morty Asserting Dominance Over The Comfy Chair

    Morty Asserting Dominance Over The Comfy Chair

    Spartan152 Report

    4points
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    #61

    A Rescue Near Us Just Shared This Very Noisy Baby

    A Rescue Near Us Just Shared This Very Noisy Baby

    KiltedLady Report

    4points
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    #62

    Sassy Screamed At Me Because Her Genetic Makeup Won’t Allow Her To Eat The Near Perfect Onion. She Thinks All Things Are Her Food

    Sassy Screamed At Me Because Her Genetic Makeup Won’t Allow Her To Eat The Near Perfect Onion. She Thinks All Things Are Her Food

    artie_pdx Report

    4points
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    #63

    This Is Sashimi. She’s Yelling About Her New Cone, Which She Received After $3k Surgery To Remove 2 Feet Of Paracode That She Thought Tasted Good

    This Is Sashimi. She’s Yelling About Her New Cone, Which She Received After $3k Surgery To Remove 2 Feet Of Paracode That She Thought Tasted Good

    IanMalcolmsLaugh Report

    4points
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    #64

    She Assumed A Power Stance To Yell With Her Whole Body

    She Assumed A Power Stance To Yell With Her Whole Body

    halfwaycrate Report

    4points
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    (mutter mutter) baby kitty (mutter mutter) . . . . . . . . .

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    #65

    Caught Him On The Oven. He Claims Innocence

    Caught Him On The Oven. He Claims Innocence

    rubyblue0 Report

    4points
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    #66

    These Are The Only Kind Of Pictures You Can Get Of My Uncles Cat

    These Are The Only Kind Of Pictures You Can Get Of My Uncles Cat

    realbigtrains Report

    4points
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    #67

    I Had The Audacity To Go To The Bathroom Before Feeding Her

    I Had The Audacity To Go To The Bathroom Before Feeding Her

    KudaGitsune90 Report

    4points
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    #68

    Here We Go Again... Every Time I'm About To Take A Relaxing Bath

    Here We Go Again... Every Time I'm About To Take A Relaxing Bath

    7evenstar Report

    4points
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    #69

    Sweet Potato Pie Is A Lil Squeaker!

    Sweet Potato Pie Is A Lil Squeaker!

    AGingerCaress Report

    4points
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    #70

    Not A Moment Of Silence Since She Walked Up To Me Purring And Meowing At The Spca. No Regrets

    Not A Moment Of Silence Since She Walked Up To Me Purring And Meowing At The Spca. No Regrets

    gaydhd Report

    4points
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    #71

    My GF Made A Friend At Her Grandpas House

    My GF Made A Friend At Her Grandpas House

    wyrmface Report

    4points
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's with all the babies that I now want to have? Is this some cruel hoax perpetrated by BP to cause me to want to have more baby kitties? Shame!

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    #72

    This Is Jonesy Yelling At Me From The Trash Can

    This Is Jonesy Yelling At Me From The Trash Can

    pineapple-meet-pizza Report

    4points
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    #73

    Moskito Always Make Sure You Noticed Her

    Moskito Always Make Sure You Noticed Her

    Talkie_ Report

    4points
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    #74

    Disapproving Cone Yell

    Disapproving Cone Yell

    beachgoer1661 Report

    4points
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    #75

    The Salmon Proximity Sensor Is Yelling

    The Salmon Proximity Sensor Is Yelling

    cclfitzge Report

    3points
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