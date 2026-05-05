75 Cats Who Had Something Very Important To Scream About (New Pics)
Cats have a reputation for being shy, quiet creatures who like to keep to themselves. But spend enough time with one, and you’ll quickly realize many of them have no problem making their feelings known. Especially when dinner is late by a few minutes.
The subreddit r/Catswhoyell is where people capture these vocal little divas in all their dramatic glory. We’ve gone through and rounded up the latest batch of the funniest submissions. Scroll down to see them mid-meltdown and upvote your favorites!
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