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Cats have a reputation for being shy, quiet creatures who like to keep to themselves. But spend enough time with one, and you’ll quickly realize many of them have no problem making their feelings known. Especially when dinner is late by a few minutes.

The subreddit r/Catswhoyell is where people capture these vocal little divas in all their dramatic glory. We’ve gone through and rounded up the latest batch of the funniest submissions. Scroll down to see them mid-meltdown and upvote your favorites!

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#1

Battle Cry

Battle Cry

No_Professor_3283 Report

6points
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    #2

    Oh She Maaaaad

    Oh She Maaaaad

    IridiumCow Report

    6points
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    #3

    Offended I Wouldn't Feed Her Bacon

    Offended I Wouldn't Feed Her Bacon

    Lirsh2 Report

    6points
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    #4

    The Triumphant Yell Of My Brother's Cat Who Escaped His Kennel On The Way To The Vet

    The Triumphant Yell Of My Brother's Cat Who Escaped His Kennel On The Way To The Vet

    pllaidllama Report

    6points
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    #5

    Ebony Is Practicing For Her Singing Debut

    Ebony Is Practicing For Her Singing Debut

    SuriOrion Report

    6points
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    #6

    Constantly Yelling Because He Wants Everything

    Constantly Yelling Because He Wants Everything

    Puurple_Frogg Report

    5points
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    #7

    Opinions Are Had By 16 Year Old Cat

    Opinions Are Had By 16 Year Old Cat

    WarriorsandW0F Report

    5points
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    #8

    Mimi Screamed At Me In The Parking Lot

    Mimi Screamed At Me In The Parking Lot

    niradia Report

    5points
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    #9

    His First Walk Today

    His First Walk Today

    Witty_Park_6214 Report

    5points
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    #10

    My Cat Has Road Rage

    My Cat Has Road Rage

    IamComaToast Report

    5points
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    #11

    Roarin Cutie

    Roarin Cutie

    clairewithwesley2 Report

    5points
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    #12

    I Refused To Give Him A Piece Of My Biscuit So He Must Scream

    I Refused To Give Him A Piece Of My Biscuit So He Must Scream

    Chapsticklesbean Report

    5points
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    #13

    I Was Late With Breakfast And She Brought A Friend Over. Obviously, Very Much My Fault

    I Was Late With Breakfast And She Brought A Friend Over. Obviously, Very Much My Fault

    Nocturnal_Person Report

    5points
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    #14

    None Shall Pass!!

    None Shall Pass!!

    External_Side_7063 Report

    5points
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    #15

    Squinty Yell

    Squinty Yell

    IridiumCow Report

    5points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Yell Measured

    Yell Measured

    rexyuan Report

    5points
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    #17

    Scrambles Da Coot Letting Me Know I Did A Good Job Putting The Cat Shelter Together ♡

    Scrambles Da Coot Letting Me Know I Did A Good Job Putting The Cat Shelter Together ♡

    FloofingWithFloofers Report

    5points
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    #18

    Why Snake On My Butt?!?!

    Why Snake On My Butt?!?!

    stanman312 Report

    5points
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    #19

    Keep Getting Referred To Different Subreddits

    Keep Getting Referred To Different Subreddits

    Kclaps Report

    5points
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    #20

    Sometimes It Is Hard To Accept Love From Others

    Sometimes It Is Hard To Accept Love From Others

    gray_flannel_dwarf Report

    5points
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    #21

    My Nearly 18 Year Old Child Begging For… Pills?

    My Nearly 18 Year Old Child Begging For… Pills?

    LinguiniLarry Report

    4points
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    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably thinks they're treats

    0
    0points
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    #22

    I Asked Meeko To Hold My Hand. On My Birthday

    I Asked Meeko To Hold My Hand. On My Birthday

    Recent-Honey5281 Report

    4points
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    #23

    Rescued This Floof From Traffic, This Is The Thanks I Get

    Rescued This Floof From Traffic, This Is The Thanks I Get

    DudeWhereIsMyDuduk Report

    4points
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    #24

    "But Mömther, I Like Chimkin Soup Too!"

    "But Mömther, I Like Chimkin Soup Too!"

    PoisonWaffle3 Report

    4points
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    #25

    We Got Two Yellers, Folks!

    We Got Two Yellers, Folks!

    watermelon_migraines Report

    4points
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    #26

    Cat Saves Me From The Terrible Shower

    Cat Saves Me From The Terrible Shower

    WarriorsandW0F Report

    4points
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    #27

    Mom I Want Breakfast

    Mom I Want Breakfast

    brandielynng29 Report

    4points
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    #28

    He Threw Up On The Floor And Then Yelled At Me To Clean It Up

    He Threw Up On The Floor And Then Yelled At Me To Clean It Up

    cattrino Report

    4points
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    #29

    I Was Told Clawdia Belongs Here

    I Was Told Clawdia Belongs Here

    missmegs31 Report

    4points
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    #30

    Absolutely Livid That I Stopped Petting Her

    Absolutely Livid That I Stopped Petting Her

    Zealousideal-Face365 Report

    4points
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    #31

    My Bowl Is Empty!!!

    My Bowl Is Empty!!!

    RRebo Report

    4points
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    #32

    She Mad As Hell

    She Mad As Hell

    gorobobbys Report

    4points
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    #33

    Unhand Me

    Unhand Me

    DickInYourCobbSalad Report

    4points
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    #34

    LEGO Is Not Pleased About Having Guests Look At Him

    LEGO Is Not Pleased About Having Guests Look At Him

    TheEmoEwok Report

    4points
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    #35

    This Is Not Our Cat

    This Is Not Our Cat

    _TheQuacken_ Report

    4points
    POST
    ssgumbo avatar
    Duh
    Duh
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's not a great way to introduce your new cat

    0
    0points
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    #36

    Got Yelled At For Petting When I Should Be Bongo'ing Her Butt

    Got Yelled At For Petting When I Should Be Bongo'ing Her Butt

    niradia Report

    4points
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    #37

    When You Can See The Food But It Won’t Come Fast Enough

    When You Can See The Food But It Won’t Come Fast Enough

    blueberryfieldss Report

    4points
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    #38

    This Is My Cat Named Stan

    This Is My Cat Named Stan

    Impossibarth Report

    4points
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    #39

    Big Mad About The Vet

    Big Mad About The Vet

    Icy-Avocado-3672 Report

    4points
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    #40

    Pleading His Case For Just A Little Bit Of Cheese Curd

    Pleading His Case For Just A Little Bit Of Cheese Curd

    Chapsticklesbean Report

    4points
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    #41

    What Do You Mean Vampire?

    What Do You Mean Vampire?

    Thick-Pineapple-8727 Report

    4points
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    #42

    This Is How Your Email Finds Me Btw

    This Is How Your Email Finds Me Btw

    Notmysubmarine Report

    4points
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    #43

    Dont Scream At Me Please 😔

    Dont Scream At Me Please 😔

    Mysterious_Pizza9749 Report

    4points
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    #44

    She Wanted To Be Let Inside Now

    She Wanted To Be Let Inside Now

    yunggerald345678 Report

    4points
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    #45

    I Visited Istanbul This Month... 😾

    I Visited Istanbul This Month... 😾

    Elfende Report

    4points
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    #46

    Biannual Vet Visit That She Hates

    Biannual Vet Visit That She Hates

    taylor_png Report

    4points
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    #47

    I Told Her To Quit Eating Paper Towels

    I Told Her To Quit Eating Paper Towels

    PinkMatchaTea Report

    4points
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    #48

    Making Sure Everyone Knows What She Thinks Of The Vet

    Making Sure Everyone Knows What She Thinks Of The Vet

    nexter2nd Report

    3points
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    #49

    Scrambles Da Coot Loves Screaming At Me, I Think It Is Her Favorite Thing To Do!

    Scrambles Da Coot Loves Screaming At Me, I Think It Is Her Favorite Thing To Do!

    FloofingWithFloofers Report

    3points
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    #50

    Got Yelled At For Working

    Got Yelled At For Working

    brandielynng29 Report

    3points
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    #51

    The Gentlest Screm

    The Gentlest Screm

    m4ndy246 Report

    3points
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    #52

    On My Back, Screaming (After I Came Back From Being Away For 3 Nights)

    On My Back, Screaming (After I Came Back From Being Away For 3 Nights)

    meow__meg Report

    3points
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    #53

    She’s Angry That We Switched Her To A Wet Food Diet And Still Wants To Eat Kibble

    She’s Angry That We Switched Her To A Wet Food Diet And Still Wants To Eat Kibble

    mail_on_sunday Report

    3points
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    #54

    Give Me A Hug!!! 💜

    Give Me A Hug!!! 💜

    BunttyBrowneye Report

    3points
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    #55

    James Was Not Pleased With How Long It Was Taking To Prepare His Breakfast

    James Was Not Pleased With How Long It Was Taking To Prepare His Breakfast

    Hexiix Report

    3points
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    #56

    Mom The Cows Are Calling Me Names

    Mom The Cows Are Calling Me Names

    Yodas4sale Report

    3points
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    #57

    She Is Not A Fan Of Mondays

    She Is Not A Fan Of Mondays

    PilotHappy Report

    3points
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    #58

    Wafer Loves To Yell At Me For Coming Home And Not Immediately Feeding Her

    Wafer Loves To Yell At Me For Coming Home And Not Immediately Feeding Her

    Passion__Killer Report

    3points
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    #59

    Socks Yelling At The Christmas Tree

    Socks Yelling At The Christmas Tree

    Dependent-Plastic221 Report

    3points
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    #60

    Mabel Is A Demanding Tap Girlie

    Mabel Is A Demanding Tap Girlie

    PunIntended2656 Report

    3points
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    #61

    She Insisted On Going Outside, Then Yelled At The Sky Because The Ground Was Cold

    She Insisted On Going Outside, Then Yelled At The Sky Because The Ground Was Cold

    Koffievos Report

    3points
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    razill99 avatar
    Razill
    Razill
    Community Member
    Premium     49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very beautiful furbaby

    1
    1point
    reply
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    #62

    Jack Has A Lot To Say This Morning

    Jack Has A Lot To Say This Morning

    BrewCityBitch Report

    3points
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    #63

    My New Loud Kitten

    My New Loud Kitten

    Prestigious_Scheme64 Report

    3points
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    #64

    Weight 6lbs, Volume 112db

    Weight 6lbs, Volume 112db

    PilotHappy Report

    3points
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    #65

    I Didn’t Feed Her Immediately After I Woke Up

    I Didn’t Feed Her Immediately After I Woke Up

    Hefty-Insect7749 Report

    3points
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    #66

    So Excited For His New Ball Pit

    So Excited For His New Ball Pit

    Successfully-Low Report

    3points
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    #67

    He Does This Every Time The Bathroom Door Is Open

    He Does This Every Time The Bathroom Door Is Open

    maybeIfailed Report

    3points
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    #68

    Henry Has Big Feelings About Me Taking A Shower

    Henry Has Big Feelings About Me Taking A Shower

    Necessary-Clock-5893 Report

    3points
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    #69

    I Made The Mistake Of Taking A Shower

    I Made The Mistake Of Taking A Shower

    pepperp Report

    3points
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    #70

    I’ve Got A Demanding Boss… Really Loud

    I’ve Got A Demanding Boss… Really Loud

    brandielynng29 Report

    2points
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    #71

    Equal Bark To Bite Ratio

    Equal Bark To Bite Ratio

    banandria Report

    2points
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    razill99 avatar
    Razill
    Razill
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Love the tufts on the ear😻

    0
    0points
    reply
    #72

    He’s Caroling To Boost Morale While I Wrap Gifts

    He’s Caroling To Boost Morale While I Wrap Gifts

    dankpizzabagels Report

    2points
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    #73

    Well Hello Radley Boo ♡

    Well Hello Radley Boo ♡

    FloofingWithFloofers Report

    2points
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    #74

    Jack Wants Me To Get Out Of The Tub Now!

    Jack Wants Me To Get Out Of The Tub Now!

    PrincessHiccups Report

    2points
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    #75

    Attention…i Need It…now

    Attention…i Need It…now

    rjd014 Report

    2points
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