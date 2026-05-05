The subreddit r/Catswhoyell is where people capture these vocal little divas in all their dramatic glory. We’ve gone through and rounded up the latest batch of the funniest submissions. Scroll down to see them mid-meltdown and upvote your favorites!

Cats have a reputation for being shy, quiet creatures who like to keep to themselves. But spend enough time with one, and you’ll quickly realize many of them have no problem making their feelings known. Especially when dinner is late by a few minutes.

#1 Battle Cry

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#2 Oh She Maaaaad

#3 Offended I Wouldn't Feed Her Bacon

#4 The Triumphant Yell Of My Brother's Cat Who Escaped His Kennel On The Way To The Vet

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#5 Ebony Is Practicing For Her Singing Debut

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#6 Constantly Yelling Because He Wants Everything

#7 Opinions Are Had By 16 Year Old Cat

#8 Mimi Screamed At Me In The Parking Lot

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#9 His First Walk Today

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#10 My Cat Has Road Rage

#11 Roarin Cutie

#12 I Refused To Give Him A Piece Of My Biscuit So He Must Scream

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#13 I Was Late With Breakfast And She Brought A Friend Over. Obviously, Very Much My Fault

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#14 None Shall Pass!!

#15 Squinty Yell

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#16 Yell Measured

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#17 Scrambles Da Coot Letting Me Know I Did A Good Job Putting The Cat Shelter Together ♡

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#18 Why Snake On My Butt?!?!

#19 Keep Getting Referred To Different Subreddits

#20 Sometimes It Is Hard To Accept Love From Others

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#21 My Nearly 18 Year Old Child Begging For… Pills?

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#22 I Asked Meeko To Hold My Hand. On My Birthday

#23 Rescued This Floof From Traffic, This Is The Thanks I Get

#24 "But Mömther, I Like Chimkin Soup Too!"

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#25 We Got Two Yellers, Folks!

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#26 Cat Saves Me From The Terrible Shower

#27 Mom I Want Breakfast

#28 He Threw Up On The Floor And Then Yelled At Me To Clean It Up

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#29 I Was Told Clawdia Belongs Here

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#30 Absolutely Livid That I Stopped Petting Her

#31 My Bowl Is Empty!!!

#32 She Mad As Hell

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#33 Unhand Me

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#34 LEGO Is Not Pleased About Having Guests Look At Him

#35 This Is Not Our Cat

#36 Got Yelled At For Petting When I Should Be Bongo'ing Her Butt

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#37 When You Can See The Food But It Won’t Come Fast Enough

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#38 This Is My Cat Named Stan

#39 Big Mad About The Vet

#40 Pleading His Case For Just A Little Bit Of Cheese Curd

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#41 What Do You Mean Vampire?

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#42 This Is How Your Email Finds Me Btw

#43 Dont Scream At Me Please 😔

#44 She Wanted To Be Let Inside Now

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#45 I Visited Istanbul This Month... 😾

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#46 Biannual Vet Visit That She Hates

#47 I Told Her To Quit Eating Paper Towels

#48 Making Sure Everyone Knows What She Thinks Of The Vet

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#49 Scrambles Da Coot Loves Screaming At Me, I Think It Is Her Favorite Thing To Do!

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#50 Got Yelled At For Working

#51 The Gentlest Screm

#52 On My Back, Screaming (After I Came Back From Being Away For 3 Nights)

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#53 She’s Angry That We Switched Her To A Wet Food Diet And Still Wants To Eat Kibble

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#54 Give Me A Hug!!! 💜

#55 James Was Not Pleased With How Long It Was Taking To Prepare His Breakfast

#56 Mom The Cows Are Calling Me Names

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#57 She Is Not A Fan Of Mondays

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#58 Wafer Loves To Yell At Me For Coming Home And Not Immediately Feeding Her

#59 Socks Yelling At The Christmas Tree

#60 Mabel Is A Demanding Tap Girlie

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#61 She Insisted On Going Outside, Then Yelled At The Sky Because The Ground Was Cold

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#62 Jack Has A Lot To Say This Morning

#63 My New Loud Kitten

#64 Weight 6lbs, Volume 112db

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#65 I Didn’t Feed Her Immediately After I Woke Up

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#66 So Excited For His New Ball Pit

#67 He Does This Every Time The Bathroom Door Is Open

#68 Henry Has Big Feelings About Me Taking A Shower

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#69 I Made The Mistake Of Taking A Shower

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#70 I’ve Got A Demanding Boss… Really Loud

#71 Equal Bark To Bite Ratio

#72 He’s Caroling To Boost Morale While I Wrap Gifts

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#73 Well Hello Radley Boo ♡

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#74 Jack Wants Me To Get Out Of The Tub Now!