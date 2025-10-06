ADVERTISEMENT

What do you do when you're having a bad day or big feelings overwhelm you? As civilized humans, we use breathing techniques, meditation, working out, or even journaling. But pets don't regulate their emotions the way we do. If something annoying happens, they'll let you know then and there.

Although we talk a lot about "cat energy" and how felines have a calming presence, there's probably no diva in this world like a bothered or upset cat. The "Cats Who Yell" subreddit is a delightful place for owners to share their opinionated kitties mid-scream. These cats aren't mean – they're just really, really dramatic.

#1

Chicken Nugget Had Strong Opinions About His First Bath

A tiny orange kitten wrapped in a towel, meowing loudly, showing it couldn't keep its meow to itself.

Quirky-Biscotti1551 Report

    #2

    Screaming Into Your Brother’s Ear Isn’t Very Polite, Mac

    Two cats on a kitchen counter, one cat meowing loudly at the other in a playful and vocal moment.

    WheelyMcFeely Report

    #3

    His Majesty Had Strong Opinions About Returning To The Vet

    A spotted cat meowing inside a beige mesh pet stroller on a tiled floor, showing cats who couldn’t keep their meows.

    Scifi_taoist Report

    #4

    Grace Demands That The Box Behind Her Is Opened Without Delay

    Black and white cat meowing loudly on a kitchen counter showing sharp teeth and playful expression.

    TheOneWithoutGorm Report

    #5

    She Always Begs For Treats When She Hears Me In The Kitchen

    A gray tabby cat with a collar standing on wooden floor meowing loudly with mouth wide open.

    Fangsnuzzles Report

    #6

    Stevie Is Having Feelings About His Annual Checkup. Great News, He’s A Very Healthy (If Angry) Senior

    A man wearing glasses sitting next to a cat loudly meowing, showcasing cats who couldn't keep their meows to themselves.

    Hard__Cory Report

    #7

    Dinner Is In 5 Minutes

    Black and white cat with wide eyes meowing loudly in a cozy living room, expressing its born to scream nature.

    derickkcired Report

    #8

    Morning Screams From The Fridge-Top

    Gray cat peeking from behind a wall with wide eyes and open mouth, captured in a born to scream moment.

    ShineeBep Report

    #9

    Mid Throw-The-Toy Yell

    White cat with yellow eyes meowing loudly while sitting on a carpet, showcasing cats who couldn't keep their meows to themselves.

    Jamgoesontoast Report

    #10

    My Coworker Is Having A Bad Day

    A white and orange cat meowing loudly while gripping the edge of a laptop screen on a cozy couch.

    NormanB616 Report

    #11

    Grace Was Fed Nearly An Hour Late Due To The Humans Going Out Shopping

    Black and white cat mid-meow with mouth wide open, showing teeth, sitting on a wooden table indoors.

    TheOneWithoutGorm Report

    #12

    She’s Yelling At Me For Yelling At Her To Get Off The Counter

    Brown cat standing on kitchen counter with mouth open, captured mid-meow for born to scream cats photos.

    TMSharkie Report

    #13

    A Picture Of Weasley That You Can Hear 😄

    Orange tabby cat mid-meow showing sharp teeth indoors, highlighting the cats who couldn’t keep their meows to themselves.

    Big-Show2148:
    I can also smell this picture.

    NoKidsJustCats62 Report

    #14

    More Pancake Yellin

    Black and brown cat meowing loudly while climbing up a person's leg on a tiled floor indoors.

    tweaktweakin Report

    #15

    When A Picture Tells A Thousand Yells

    Close-up of a black and white cat mid-meow with wide eyes and open mouth showing sharp teeth.

    No-Source-6005 Report

    #16

    "Get Off The PC. I Want Dinner!"

    Tabby cat mid-meow on desk near computer monitor, showing expressive face and raised tail in home office setting.

    DGCA3 Report

    Halloween Spooky Screams

    Woman in costume holding a black cat with mouth open, showing cats who couldn’t keep their meows to themselves.

    anon Report

    #18

    Interrupted Her Beauty Routine

    A fluffy cat lying on a couch with its mouth open, showing its meow in a candid and expressive moment.

    dormitatrix Report

    #19

    Mother Why Do You Not Share The Cream Cheese

    Black cat with open mouth meowing loudly while sitting on a person's lap, showing its teeth and tongue.

    PigeonsInSpaaaaace Report

    #20

    Every Finnegan Scream Is Delivered With 175% Effort

    Fluffy orange cat mid-meow showing sharp teeth with eyes closed, captured in a candid moment of cats born to scream.

    brochiosaurus Report

    #21

    Cannoli When He Was A Baby Meowing Or Yelling At Me

    Cute fluffy kitten meowing loudly while sitting on a scratching post, showing cats who couldn't keep their meows.

    ScoobyTheGray Report

    #22

    A Loud Ancient Egyptian Kitty, Cleveland Museum Of Art

    Ancient cat sculpture with mouth open as if meowing, displayed on a white stand against a neutral background.

    SkippyNordquist Report

    #23

    One Of Them Is Very Vocal When It Comes To Dinner Time

    Calico cat meowing loudly in foreground with three Labradors sitting on wooden floor inside a cozy living room.

    Herwiththetwodogs Report

    #24

    Booboo Isn’t A Fan Of Her Daily Brushing Session

    Orange cat meowing loudly while being petted, displaying intense expression and wide whiskers on a textured carpet.

    lateralus1075 Report

    #25

    Tiny Teefs

    Black and white cat sitting on a toilet seat with mouth open, meowing loudly inside a bathroom.

    Sufficient_Ad9120 Report

    #26

    This Is Kevin. We're Cat Sitting Kevin. We Were Told Kevin Could Be Sassy. I'd Say Kevin Is Sassy

    Tabby cat meowing loudly while standing on a wooden table next to a black Arctic Zone bag indoors.

    infamous_moses Report

    #27

    Her Son Touched Her While She Was In Her Roasting Box

    Two cats interacting, one meowing loudly while lying in a cardboard box, showcasing cats who couldn't keep their meows.

    SnakesCatsAndDogs Report

    #28

    Mack, (16), Is Not Subtle When He Wants Attention 😏

    Tabby cat mid-meow peeking through white staircase railing inside a home, showing expressive open mouth and eyes.

    ShiftyPowers79 Report

    #29

    She’s My Alarm Clock

    Close-up of a cat mid-meow with wide eyes and open mouth, showcasing expressive cats who love to scream.

    KingAnDrawD Report

    #30

    When You Don't Have Separation Anxiety At All

    Person holding two cats in a hallway, one cat with mouth open appearing to scream, showcasing cats who couldn’t keep their meows.

    gray_flannel_dwarf Report

    #31

    These Babies Were Found On A Dump Truck At My Work. This One Was Especially Yelly

    A tiny kitten meowing loudly while resting on other kittens inside a cardboard box with soft blankets.

    magpies4vega Report

    #32

    This Unholy Creature Yelling Because I Didn't Open The Door That Was Already Open

    Tabby cat looking up with mouth open, showing a loud meow, captured in an expressive cat meowing moment.

    capusaDEpeCOAIE Report

    #33

    What Is She Saying?

    Calico cat standing on a bathroom sink, mid-meow with mouth wide open showing teeth and tongue.

    that_idiot_weeb Report

    #34

    She’s A Deaf Retired Show Cat We Adopted That Loves To Yell. Here’s Her Mid-Yell. Also My Current Phone Wallpaper

    Fluffy white cat with closed eyes mid-meow standing on carpet in a living room, showcasing cats who couldn't keep their meows.

    Protoshoto Report

    #35

    Halloumi Would Like To Speak To The Weather Manager

    Gray cat meowing loudly while sitting on a wooden bench outside in the sunlight near a brick wall.

    Kateographer Report

    #36

    Bonnie Doesn't Always Yell, But She Is Very Excited About Warm Days In The Catio

    Calico cat meowing loudly while standing on a perch in a sunlit wooden room, expressing vocal energy.

    gnjoey Report

    #37

    Got Yelled At For Taking Pictures

    Calico cat meowing loudly outdoors on dry soil with scattered plants and leaves around.

    I-just-wanna-talk- Report

    #38

    Wee Dood Was Really Yellin'!

    Small orange and white kitten meowing loudly while held gently by a person in a coral shirt, showcasing cats born to scream.

    BaLLiSToPHoBiC Report

    #39

    Singing The Song Of His People After Destroying The Plant

    Black cat appearing to scream or meow loudly while sitting in a small plant pot outdoors with sunlight streaming in.

    aoi_ringo Report

    #40

    Pictures Are Not Audible. Also Pictures:

    Tabby cat with white paws mid-meow on light wooden floor, showcasing cats who couldn’t keep their meows to themselves.

    Thick_Basil3589 Report

    #41

    “Don’t Interrupt Us”

    Two kittens, one black and one black-and-white, resting on a colorful blanket with the black kitten meowing loudly.

    blueberryfieldss Report

    #42

    Not Even Close To Wet Food Time Yet

    Black and white cat with mouth open wide, showing teeth while sitting on beige carpet, expressing a loud meow.

    connorpesca23 Report

    #43

    My Foster Kitten Was Not A Fan Of Picture Day

    Black fluffy kitten being held up and meowing loudly, showcasing cats who couldn’t keep their meows to themselves.

    OkEmu52 Report

    #44

    I Think Mack, (16), May Be Trying To Give Me A Subtle Hint About Breakfast Time And The Back Door Being Shut…

    Tabby cat meowing loudly outside a window in a garden, showing sharp teeth and wide-open mouth.

    ShiftyPowers79 Report

    #45

    I Kissed Her On The Forehead

    A gray tabby cat with mouth wide open as if meowing loudly, sitting indoors on a couch near a window.

    ElowenEretria Report

    #46

    Scrambles Loves To Scream At Me For Attention...guess I Can't Wash Clothes Yet!

    Calico cat meowing loudly while standing on a pile of clothes indoors, showcasing cats who couldn’t keep their meows.

    FloofingWithFloofers Report

    #47

    Charles Is Not Happy About The Visitors This Morning

    Two cats near a door with one meowing loudly, while three other cats are visible outside on a sunlit deck.

    Nolivard Report

    #48

    Moo Has A Lot To Say And She’s Gonna Be Heard Damnit

    Black and white cat meowing loudly on carpeted floor, showing open mouth and expressive eyes.

    Eternal_Shitshow Report

    #49

    My Orange Boi Koopa

    Fluffy orange cat meowing loudly while sitting on a kitchen stove with a bottle nearby in the background.

    hales0127 Report

    #50

    Ziggy Telling Me My Toothbrush Is Way Too Loud

    White cat meowing with mouth open, sitting on a closed toilet seat, showing expressive face and greenish eyes.

    PancShank94 Report

    #51

    I Got Yelled At For Making The Bed And Putting Her Pillows In The Sunbeam

    Tabby cat meowing loudly while sitting on a bed with colorful blanket in a sunlit cozy bedroom.

    Ego-Possum Report

    #52

    Basil, Who Yells Whether Or Not You Pet, Play, Or Feed Her Treats

    Tabby cat mid-meow showing sharp teeth indoors, capturing the essence of cats who couldn't keep their meows to themselves.

    madelinemagdalene Report

    #53

    My Boy Yellin For More Breakfast

    Two fluffy cats on wooden floor, one meowing loudly while the other lies relaxed nearby, showcasing vocal cats.

    Wendsl-of-Delpan Report

    #54

    Olivia Is Very Pleased And Wants Everyone To Know It!

    Black cat meowing loudly while sitting on a gray dining chair in a modern indoor setting.

    paracrazy Report

    #55

    He Dislikes Mornings

    Orange and white cat mid-meow wearing a collar with a tag, captured in warm indoor lighting.

    celenasardothen Report

    #56

    Guess I’ll Get Dinner Now

    A calico cat with mouth open as if meowing, standing on a couch in a cozy living room, showing cats who can’t keep meows.

    Es0t3ric_MCID Report

    #57

    Cheese Screms Into The Void

    Light orange cat mid-meow on carpet, wearing collar with bell, expressing vocalization in a born to scream cat moment.

    Erbear1999 Report

    #58

    She Thinks That If She Screams Enough That There Will Be Second Treats. Despite That Literally Never Happening

    Tortoiseshell cat mid-meow sitting on a plaid blanket, one of 93 cats who couldn’t keep their meows to themselves.

    BruceBoyde Report

    #59

    “What’s It Take To Get Some Smoked Turkey In This House, Huh?”

    Black and white kitten meowing on a wooden floor, showing a lively and vocal cat expressing itself.

    Blackb3ar Report

    #60

    9 Weeks Old And Is Always Yelling

    Siamese kitten with blue eyes loudly meowing on a beige carpet near a pink toy and slippers indoors.

    No-Mud276 Report

    #61

    This Cat Yelled At Me In Portuguese Today!

    Gray and white cat walking on brick pavement with mouth open, appearing to meow or vocalize outdoors.

    oh_no551 Report

    Patiently Waiting For Dinner

    Fluffy tabby cat sitting on a windowsill with mouth open wide, appearing to scream or meow loudly indoors.

    HookedOnMonkeyPhonic Report

    He Has A Mouth, And He Must Scream

    Orange and white cat sitting on red containers, looking up with mouth open as if meowing loudly indoors.

    youRaMF Report

    #64

    Biscuits Has Complaints And They Will Be Heard

    Tabby cat with green eyes sitting on a floor, mouth open as if meowing loudly, showcasing cats who scream.

    Jumponamonkey Report

    #65

    Berry Is Mad I’m Not Letting Her Bite Me

    A gray cat mid-meow on a table with a fluffy black and white cat lying in the background inside a home.

    Flat-Limit5595 Report

    What Does She Want 😢

    Grey tabby cat sitting on a rug with mouth open as if meowing, showing teeth and tongue clearly.

    blueberryfieldss Report

    Got Yelled At By The Neighbourhood Cat Today

    White cat sitting on a stone path next to green bushes, meowing with its mouth open in bright sunlight.

    Garchomp98 Report

    #68

    Kaycie At The Vet

    Cat meowing loudly on a vet's examination table with veterinarian using a stethoscope during checkup session.

    wiccanhot Report

    #69

    I Went Into The Basement And Oliver Was Quite Shocked To Find Me Down There

    Cat mid-meow perched on wooden beams in a rustic indoor setting, showing expression of loud vocalization and energy.

    Castarc1424 Report

    She Wanted Some Of My Hot Fries

    Tabby cat with green eyes mid-meow looking up from carpet, showing expressive face and open mouth.

    TA2-6 Report

    He's Yelling At Me Because I Had To Leave Him For Three Days To Have A Baby

    Gray cat peeking from behind a door meowing loudly on tiled floor inside a home with bathroom in background.

    Ilovecatsandbaking Report

    #72

    Yelling’ About A Sky Raisin

    Black and white cat mid-meow in kitchen setting, showing sharp teeth and expressive facial features for born to scream cats.

    johntaylorsbangs Report

    #73

    Every Morning, She Screams

    Black cat meowing loudly while playing inside a fabric tunnel surrounded by colorful toys on a patterned rug.

    FeminineOdor Report

    Opinionated Tortie Baby

    Fluffy tortoiseshell cat mid-meow, lying on patterned blue and galaxy-themed blankets, showing expressive open mouth.

    Miluette Report

    The Boss Was Not Happy With The Condition Of Her Office

    Black cat mid-meow walking on carpet near water jugs and cardboard boxes in a dimly lit storage room.

    Plus-Statistician80 Report

    #76

    New Home = New Things To Yell At/About

    Tabby cat standing on kitchen cabinets, meowing loudly near the ceiling vent in a humorous cat born to scream moment

    G_Noda Report

    #77

    She Widened Her Stance Before Yelling

    Black and white cat mid-meow, sitting on a wooden floor near a blue woven basket, showing expressive feline meows.

    Hefty-Insect7749 Report

    He Has An Opinion About Being 17

    Black and white cat mid-meow, showing open mouth and whiskers, relaxing on a couch near a window and bookshelves.

    GrdykoplasNamorzyn Report

    Her Name Is Fitting (Banshee)

    Gray cat standing on a person's knees with mouth wide open, showing teeth, in a living room setting, born to scream cat.

    Droid-Man5910 Report

    #80

    Birdie Was Born To Scream!

    Black cat mid-meow with paw extended, walking on a bed in a home setting, showing expressive cat meows.

    BunttyBrowneye Report

    #81

    She S C R E M

    Fluffy tabby cat meowing among silver and gold tinsel and green and red Christmas ornaments on a gray blanket.

    TheDrunkenGoat Report

    Can You Hear This Photo?

    Tabby cat meowing loudly in a kitchen near a refrigerator and a bowl of spilled dry cat food on the floor.

    Ego-Possum Report

    She Was Happy To Be Accepted Finally

    Two cats, one tortoiseshell and one orange tabby, lying in a small cardboard box with mouths open as if meowing.

    Fahhhthaaah Report

    #84

    Some Wolves Howl To The Moon. Elijah On The Other Hand Yells At The Smoke Detector

    Black and white cat mid-meow on a perch, showing its open mouth and paws in a candid cat scream moment.

    Lijey_Cat Report

    #85

    Meatball, I’m Literally Just Trying To Relax And Unwind

    Tabby cat mid-meow close to person with glasses and green-highlighted hair on a cozy couch in a home setting.

    BitFickle3448 Report

    She's A Yapper

    Fluffy gray cat standing on kitchen floor with mouth open as if meowing, another cat blurred nearby.

    Fusion_haa Report

    Someone Wasn’t Happy About Having His Manhood Removed…

    Close-up of a cat meowing loudly inside a pet carrier with a textured blanket underneath.

    Temporary_Ear9808 Report

    #88

    Ripley Asking Her Human To Throw The Toy

    White cat with gray spots caught mid-meow, standing on carpet with tail raised, showing lively expression.

    shecawgo Report

    #89

    My Girl Panini When I Found Her Under The Bed

    A cat lying on carpet under furniture with mouth open as if meowing loudly, showing its teeth.

    Teek16 Report

    Halloumi Is Singing The Praises Of His New Portrait From Chewy!

    Tabby cat meowing loudly indoors near a painted tile of a similar cat on a wooden floor with a rug nearby.

    Kateographer Report

    He's Yelling At Me Because He Wants Me To Pick Him Up And Carry Him To His Churu Chair And Give Him A Churu

    Gray cat meowing loudly on a welcome mat inside a doorway, capturing a candid moment of vocal cats.

    Ilovecatsandbaking Report

    #92

    This Is Twinkle. She Likes To Yell For Food

    Cat with white and gray fur sitting on a rug in a hallway, appearing to be meowing loudly indoors.

    Teooooooo Report

    #93

    Snickers Needs Breakfast Now

    Cat sitting on a wooden floor indoors with mouth open as if meowing, showing expressive cat behavior.

    cheetahgirl666 Report

