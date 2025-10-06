“Born To Scream!”: 93 Cats Who Couldn’t Keep Their Meows To Themselves (New Pics)
What do you do when you're having a bad day or big feelings overwhelm you? As civilized humans, we use breathing techniques, meditation, working out, or even journaling. But pets don't regulate their emotions the way we do. If something annoying happens, they'll let you know then and there.
Although we talk a lot about "cat energy" and how felines have a calming presence, there's probably no diva in this world like a bothered or upset cat. The "Cats Who Yell" subreddit is a delightful place for owners to share their opinionated kitties mid-scream. These cats aren't mean – they're just really, really dramatic.
More info: Reddit
This post may include affiliate links.
Chicken Nugget Had Strong Opinions About His First Bath
Screaming Into Your Brother’s Ear Isn’t Very Polite, Mac
His Majesty Had Strong Opinions About Returning To The Vet
Grace Demands That The Box Behind Her Is Opened Without Delay
She Always Begs For Treats When She Hears Me In The Kitchen
Stevie Is Having Feelings About His Annual Checkup. Great News, He’s A Very Healthy (If Angry) Senior
Dinner Is In 5 Minutes
Morning Screams From The Fridge-Top
Mid Throw-The-Toy Yell
My Coworker Is Having A Bad Day
Grace Was Fed Nearly An Hour Late Due To The Humans Going Out Shopping
She’s Yelling At Me For Yelling At Her To Get Off The Counter
A Picture Of Weasley That You Can Hear 😄
Big-Show2148:
I can also smell this picture.