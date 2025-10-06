Although we talk a lot about "cat energy" and how felines have a calming presence, there's probably no diva in this world like a bothered or upset cat. The "Cats Who Yell" subreddit is a delightful place for owners to share their opinionated kitties mid-scream. These cats aren't mean – they're just really, really dramatic.

What do you do when you're having a bad day or big feelings overwhelm you? As civilized humans, we use breathing techniques, meditation, working out, or even journaling. But pets don't regulate their emotions the way we do. If something annoying happens, they'll let you know then and there.

#1 Chicken Nugget Had Strong Opinions About His First Bath Share icon

#2 Screaming Into Your Brother’s Ear Isn’t Very Polite, Mac Share icon

#3 His Majesty Had Strong Opinions About Returning To The Vet Share icon

#4 Grace Demands That The Box Behind Her Is Opened Without Delay Share icon

#5 She Always Begs For Treats When She Hears Me In The Kitchen Share icon

#6 Stevie Is Having Feelings About His Annual Checkup. Great News, He’s A Very Healthy (If Angry) Senior Share icon

#7 Dinner Is In 5 Minutes Share icon

#8 Morning Screams From The Fridge-Top Share icon

#9 Mid Throw-The-Toy Yell Share icon

#10 My Coworker Is Having A Bad Day Share icon

#11 Grace Was Fed Nearly An Hour Late Due To The Humans Going Out Shopping Share icon

#12 She’s Yelling At Me For Yelling At Her To Get Off The Counter Share icon

#13 A Picture Of Weasley That You Can Hear 😄 Share icon Big-Show2148:

I can also smell this picture.



#14 More Pancake Yellin Share icon

#15 When A Picture Tells A Thousand Yells Share icon

#16 "Get Off The PC. I Want Dinner!" Share icon

#17 Halloween Spooky Screams Share icon

#18 Interrupted Her Beauty Routine Share icon

#19 Mother Why Do You Not Share The Cream Cheese Share icon

#20 Every Finnegan Scream Is Delivered With 175% Effort Share icon

#21 Cannoli When He Was A Baby Meowing Or Yelling At Me Share icon

#22 A Loud Ancient Egyptian Kitty, Cleveland Museum Of Art Share icon

#23 One Of Them Is Very Vocal When It Comes To Dinner Time Share icon

#24 Booboo Isn’t A Fan Of Her Daily Brushing Session Share icon

#25 Tiny Teefs Share icon

#26 This Is Kevin. We're Cat Sitting Kevin. We Were Told Kevin Could Be Sassy. I'd Say Kevin Is Sassy Share icon

#27 Her Son Touched Her While She Was In Her Roasting Box Share icon

#28 Mack, (16), Is Not Subtle When He Wants Attention 😏 Share icon

#29 She’s My Alarm Clock Share icon

#30 When You Don't Have Separation Anxiety At All Share icon

#31 These Babies Were Found On A Dump Truck At My Work. This One Was Especially Yelly Share icon

#32 This Unholy Creature Yelling Because I Didn't Open The Door That Was Already Open Share icon

#33 What Is She Saying? Share icon

#34 She’s A Deaf Retired Show Cat We Adopted That Loves To Yell. Here’s Her Mid-Yell. Also My Current Phone Wallpaper Share icon

#35 Halloumi Would Like To Speak To The Weather Manager Share icon

#36 Bonnie Doesn't Always Yell, But She Is Very Excited About Warm Days In The Catio Share icon

#37 Got Yelled At For Taking Pictures Share icon

#38 Wee Dood Was Really Yellin'! Share icon

#39 Singing The Song Of His People After Destroying The Plant Share icon

#40 Pictures Are Not Audible. Also Pictures: Share icon

#41 “Don’t Interrupt Us” Share icon

#42 Not Even Close To Wet Food Time Yet Share icon

#43 My Foster Kitten Was Not A Fan Of Picture Day Share icon

#44 I Think Mack, (16), May Be Trying To Give Me A Subtle Hint About Breakfast Time And The Back Door Being Shut… Share icon

#45 I Kissed Her On The Forehead Share icon

#46 Scrambles Loves To Scream At Me For Attention...guess I Can't Wash Clothes Yet! Share icon

#47 Charles Is Not Happy About The Visitors This Morning Share icon

#48 Moo Has A Lot To Say And She’s Gonna Be Heard Damnit Share icon

#49 My Orange Boi Koopa Share icon

#50 Ziggy Telling Me My Toothbrush Is Way Too Loud Share icon

#51 I Got Yelled At For Making The Bed And Putting Her Pillows In The Sunbeam Share icon

#52 Basil, Who Yells Whether Or Not You Pet, Play, Or Feed Her Treats Share icon

#53 My Boy Yellin For More Breakfast Share icon

#54 Olivia Is Very Pleased And Wants Everyone To Know It! Share icon

#55 He Dislikes Mornings Share icon

#56 Guess I’ll Get Dinner Now Share icon

#57 Cheese Screms Into The Void Share icon

#58 She Thinks That If She Screams Enough That There Will Be Second Treats. Despite That Literally Never Happening Share icon

#59 “What’s It Take To Get Some Smoked Turkey In This House, Huh?” Share icon

#60 9 Weeks Old And Is Always Yelling Share icon

#61 This Cat Yelled At Me In Portuguese Today! Share icon

#62 Patiently Waiting For Dinner Share icon

#63 He Has A Mouth, And He Must Scream Share icon

#64 Biscuits Has Complaints And They Will Be Heard Share icon

#65 Berry Is Mad I’m Not Letting Her Bite Me Share icon

#66 What Does She Want 😢 Share icon

#67 Got Yelled At By The Neighbourhood Cat Today Share icon

#68 Kaycie At The Vet Share icon

#69 I Went Into The Basement And Oliver Was Quite Shocked To Find Me Down There Share icon

#70 She Wanted Some Of My Hot Fries Share icon

#71 He's Yelling At Me Because I Had To Leave Him For Three Days To Have A Baby Share icon

#72 Yelling’ About A Sky Raisin Share icon

#73 Every Morning, She Screams Share icon

#74 Opinionated Tortie Baby Share icon

#75 The Boss Was Not Happy With The Condition Of Her Office Share icon

#76 New Home = New Things To Yell At/About Share icon

#77 She Widened Her Stance Before Yelling Share icon

#78 He Has An Opinion About Being 17 Share icon

#79 Her Name Is Fitting (Banshee) Share icon

#80 Birdie Was Born To Scream! Share icon

#81 She S C R E M Share icon

#82 Can You Hear This Photo? Share icon

#83 She Was Happy To Be Accepted Finally Share icon

#84 Some Wolves Howl To The Moon. Elijah On The Other Hand Yells At The Smoke Detector Share icon

#85 Meatball, I’m Literally Just Trying To Relax And Unwind Share icon

#86 She's A Yapper Share icon

#87 Someone Wasn’t Happy About Having His Manhood Removed… Share icon

#88 Ripley Asking Her Human To Throw The Toy Share icon

#89 My Girl Panini When I Found Her Under The Bed Share icon

#90 Halloumi Is Singing The Praises Of His New Portrait From Chewy! Share icon

#91 He's Yelling At Me Because He Wants Me To Pick Him Up And Carry Him To His Churu Chair And Give Him A Churu Share icon

#92 This Is Twinkle. She Likes To Yell For Food Share icon

#93 Snickers Needs Breakfast Now Share icon