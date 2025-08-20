Bored Panda compiled the funniest and most adorable examples of dogs , cats, gerbils, parrots, and other animals wreaking anarchy in their homes. Stealing sandwiches, terrorizing their pet siblings, and leaving a trail of shredded toilet paper everywhere – these pets are the true agents of chaos. And still, their human parents have no choice but to love them, feed them, and never leave them.

Pets can be cute, pets can be unruly, but sometimes they're just straight-up chaotic. According to research by Novuna Personal Finance, 75% of British pet owners had to deal with property damage because of their pets. But there's probably no owner on this Earth whose pet is a 100% angel.

#1 Turned Around For 5 Seconds

#2 I Just Had To Share What This Silly Sennie Did Yesterday

#3 Rude

#4 Shout Out To This Cat That Said No To Being Kept Inside. Little Fella Busted Out The Window Screen For A Better View

#5 He's So Proud About It

#6 My Cat Occasionally Visits Our Neighbors. Today She Came Back With A Little Snack

#7 "No Soup For You" - Piper, Probably

#8 Peppermint Butler Destroyed My Plant And Spilled Dirt All Over The Floor. Shame Him

#9 Woody Is Great At Being A Baby Goat, But Makes For A Terrible Secretary

#10 He Stole My Sandwich

#11 Didn't Like Today's News

#12 This Adorable Little Thing Eating My Sammich While Standing On The Piece Of Bread I Gave Him

#13 I Have To Use A Decoy Book When I Read Because Of This Jerk

#14 So I Made This Bird Bath And This Little Derp Decided To Leave His Paw Prints In It

#15 My Brother's Dog Ate My Airpod

#16 My Cat Snuck Into The Office And Wreaked Havoc

#17 We Didn't Let Him Come On A Walk Outside With Us

#18 No, Her Tongue Isn't Normally Hot Pink. She Just Decided To Eat A Bright Pink Water Color Pencil

#19 My 7-Year-Old Theater Kid Keeps Dancing Along To Newsies Songs On Alexa. He's Been Using A Marker As A Prop Cigar. I Bought Him A Toy Cigar On Amazon The Other Day. The Dog Stole It

#20 Zero Remorse

#21 The Joys Of Owning A Bunny

#22 Every Time My Friend Comes By My Cat Shoves His Face Into His Shoes

#23 Mochi The Ankle Annihilator

#24 Morning Madness With The Demon

#25 I Got A New Phone And Someone Is Not Happy

#26 The Best Place For A Nap

#27 My Cat After I Tried Taking Back My Laptop

#28 I'm Not Sure How To Even Title This, But I Felt It Needed To Be Posted

#29 That's Not A Flower Bed, Winnie

#30 Paper Towel Rolls Have Been A Long-Time Favorite. The Relationship Started Only By Looking Down Into The Abyss. I Think Her Love Is In Too Deep

#31 Someone Took A Bath In My Smoothie

#32 I Guess I'm Done With My Coffee Then

#33 My Cat Actually Tried Eating My Homework

#34 Our Cat Steals And Hoards Bottle Caps. Found His Stash While Cleaning

#35 My Cat Enjoys Messing With My Pencil And Earbuds When I Do Homework. Cue The Decoy Pencil And Earbuds

#36 My Cat Brought A Live Mouse In And Lost It In My Room. Again

#37 I Was Gone For 15 Minutes And She Busts Through The Window AC Onto The Balcony

#38 My Dog Shreds His Toys, Then Demands We Play With The Pieces

#39 My Dog Keeps Randomly Tearing Up My Mom's Bible. This Is The Third Bible She's Had To Purchase

#40 Fresh Concrete, Poured 10 Minutes Ago. Partner Decided To Let All The Pets Out, Unsupervised. The Pets Immediately Inspected The Workmanship

#41 "And I'll Do It Again!"

#42 I Was Putting Together A Desk And Looked Away For One Minute

#43 The Criminal And Her Crime

#44 When He's Not Biting My Face, He's Actually A Really Sweet Boy

#45 Rico's First Christmas

#46 Can I Get A Minute?

#47 I Think I'll Just... Yep, This Is A Good Place

#48 These Aren't Her Toys The carpets were being replaced in our upstairs. My sister and her family were out of town, and they were kind enough to let us work from their home for the day.



Obviously, this is entirely my fault, not my dog's. I somehow didn't spot their dog's toy chest. I brought toys for my dog to play with, and one of them was a squeaky ball. She carried it in the other room, and I heard her playing with it, but I was stuck on a call and couldn't check on her for nearly 5 minutes. Apparently, she had found the other dog's plush squeakies and started just absolutely shredding them.



#49 This Is What I Woke Up To Today

#50 Thanks Mate. Just After I Swept The Floor Too

#51 We Gave Him A Stuffed Animal. He Chose To Shower In The Blood Of His Enemies

#52 The Suspect Has Been Detained

#53 I Wondered Why My Phone Wasn't Charged This Morning

#54 Paint Was On The Top Of The Fridge. Someone Knocked It Off

#55 Those Are Some Nice Flowers, Would Be A Shame If Someone Smushed Them

#56 Good Morning

#57 Spent A Week On This Puzzle

#58 Dog Got Too Excited Seeing My Dad

#59 Idiot Chews Holes Through Blankets Then Sits There Like He's Getting A Fade

#60 He's Excited Because He Can Steal Unripe Fruit From The Tree Again, Like Every Spring

#61 The Neighbor's New Fence Knocked Out Our Internet. Then Their Dog Ate The Replacement Line

#62 Opal Getting Some Humidity In The Bathroom While I Shower

#63 Goat Intentionally Invading Marshmallow's Personal Bubble To Bother Him

#64 I've Never Met My Neighbors But I Absolutely Know They Have Cats

#65 Got Gucci Sunglasses For My Wife. Dog Ate Them Before She Had A Chance To Wear Them

#66 Sister's Cat Got Stuck On The Net In The Top Left. My Mom Tried To Get It Down, And Told Me To Get A Chair. I Was As Fast As I Could, But I Was Still Too Late. The Cat Got Down Though

#67 My Dog Ate The Commissioned Painting I Was Working On

#68 There Was Parsley Growing In There

#69 Two Guilty Dogs And A Destroyed Nativity Scene My wife stayed up until midnight last night setting up her nativity scene. She really loves Christmas and I feel horrible for her. Well I came home from work this morning and walk into this. This act of vandalism was committed in less than an hour. Luckily she took it well and is excited to set up another nativity scene.



#70 So At 6 Am I Was Very Rudely Awakened To The Sound Of My Beautiful Reclaimed Art Deco Basin Crashing Onto My Newly Tiled Floor. Barbara The Cat Scarpering Out As I Reach The Bathroom

#71 The Craziest Girl

#72 When You Are Looking For Him All Over The House, But He's Just Chilling On The Door

#73 Take Some Notes From Rigby Cat And Wake Up With A Smile