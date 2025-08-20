73 Chaotic Pets Who Decided To Be A Menace Just Because They Can
Pets can be cute, pets can be unruly, but sometimes they're just straight-up chaotic. According to research by Novuna Personal Finance, 75% of British pet owners had to deal with property damage because of their pets. But there's probably no owner on this Earth whose pet is a 100% angel.
Bored Panda compiled the funniest and most adorable examples of dogs, cats, gerbils, parrots, and other animals wreaking anarchy in their homes. Stealing sandwiches, terrorizing their pet siblings, and leaving a trail of shredded toilet paper everywhere – these pets are the true agents of chaos. And still, their human parents have no choice but to love them, feed them, and never leave them.
Turned Around For 5 Seconds
I Just Had To Share What This Silly Sennie Did Yesterday
Rude
Shout Out To This Cat That Said No To Being Kept Inside. Little Fella Busted Out The Window Screen For A Better View
He's So Proud About It
My Cat Occasionally Visits Our Neighbors. Today She Came Back With A Little Snack
“No Soup For You” - Piper, Probably
Peppermint Butler Destroyed My Plant And Spilled Dirt All Over The Floor. Shame Him
The appearance of s elfharm is distracting me from the caption. I hope the OP gets help.
Woody Is Great At Being A Baby Goat, But Makes For A Terrible Secretary
He Stole My Sandwich
Didn't Like Today's News
This Adorable Little Thing Eating My Sammich While Standing On The Piece Of Bread I Gave Him
I Have To Use A Decoy Book When I Read Because Of This Jerk
So I Made This Bird Bath And This Little Derp Decided To Leave His Paw Prints In It
My Brother's Dog Ate My Airpod
My Cat Snuck Into The Office And Wreaked Havoc
We Didn't Let Him Come On A Walk Outside With Us
No, Her Tongue Isn't Normally Hot Pink. She Just Decided To Eat A Bright Pink Water Color Pencil
My 7-Year-Old Theater Kid Keeps Dancing Along To Newsies Songs On Alexa. He’s Been Using A Marker As A Prop Cigar. I Bought Him A Toy Cigar On Amazon The Other Day. The Dog Stole It
Zero Remorse
The Joys Of Owning A Bunny
Every Time My Friend Comes By My Cat Shoves His Face Into His Shoes
Mochi The Ankle Annihilator
Morning Madness With The Demon
I Got A New Phone And Someone Is Not Happy
The Best Place For A Nap
My Cat After I Tried Taking Back My Laptop
I’m Not Sure How To Even Title This, But I Felt It Needed To Be Posted
That’s Not A Flower Bed, Winnie
Paper Towel Rolls Have Been A Long-Time Favorite. The Relationship Started Only By Looking Down Into The Abyss. I Think Her Love Is In Too Deep
Someone Took A Bath In My Smoothie
I Guess I'm Done With My Coffee Then
My Cat Actually Tried Eating My Homework
Our Cat Steals And Hoards Bottle Caps. Found His Stash While Cleaning
My Cat Enjoys Messing With My Pencil And Earbuds When I Do Homework. Cue The Decoy Pencil And Earbuds
My Cat Brought A Live Mouse In And Lost It In My Room. Again
I Was Gone For 15 Minutes And She Busts Through The Window AC Onto The Balcony
My Dog Shreds His Toys, Then Demands We Play With The Pieces
My Dog Keeps Randomly Tearing Up My Mom's Bible. This Is The Third Bible She’s Had To Purchase
Fresh Concrete, Poured 10 Minutes Ago. Partner Decided To Let All The Pets Out, Unsupervised. The Pets Immediately Inspected The Workmanship
"And I’ll Do It Again!"
I Was Putting Together A Desk And Looked Away For One Minute
The Criminal And Her Crime
When He's Not Biting My Face, He's Actually A Really Sweet Boy
Rico's First Christmas
Can I Get A Minute?
I Think I'll Just... Yep, This Is A Good Place
These Aren’t Her Toys
The carpets were being replaced in our upstairs. My sister and her family were out of town, and they were kind enough to let us work from their home for the day.
Obviously, this is entirely my fault, not my dog’s. I somehow didn’t spot their dog’s toy chest. I brought toys for my dog to play with, and one of them was a squeaky ball. She carried it in the other room, and I heard her playing with it, but I was stuck on a call and couldn’t check on her for nearly 5 minutes. Apparently, she had found the other dog’s plush squeakies and started just absolutely shredding them.
This Is What I Woke Up To Today
Thanks Mate. Just After I Swept The Floor Too
We Gave Him A Stuffed Animal. He Chose To Shower In The Blood Of His Enemies
The Suspect Has Been Detained
I Wondered Why My Phone Wasn't Charged This Morning
Paint Was On The Top Of The Fridge. Someone Knocked It Off
Those Are Some Nice Flowers, Would Be A Shame If Someone Smushed Them
Good Morning
Spent A Week On This Puzzle
Dog Got Too Excited Seeing My Dad
Idiot Chews Holes Through Blankets Then Sits There Like He's Getting A Fade
He's Excited Because He Can Steal Unripe Fruit From The Tree Again, Like Every Spring
The Neighbor's New Fence Knocked Out Our Internet. Then Their Dog Ate The Replacement Line
Opal Getting Some Humidity In The Bathroom While I Shower
Goat Intentionally Invading Marshmallow’s Personal Bubble To Bother Him
I've Never Met My Neighbors But I Absolutely Know They Have Cats
Got Gucci Sunglasses For My Wife. Dog Ate Them Before She Had A Chance To Wear Them
Sister’s Cat Got Stuck On The Net In The Top Left. My Mom Tried To Get It Down, And Told Me To Get A Chair. I Was As Fast As I Could, But I Was Still Too Late. The Cat Got Down Though
My Dog Ate The Commissioned Painting I Was Working On
There Was Parsley Growing In There
Two Guilty Dogs And A Destroyed Nativity Scene
My wife stayed up until midnight last night setting up her nativity scene. She really loves Christmas and I feel horrible for her. Well I came home from work this morning and walk into this. This act of vandalism was committed in less than an hour. Luckily she took it well and is excited to set up another nativity scene.