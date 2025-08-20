ADVERTISEMENT

Pets can be cute, pets can be unruly, but sometimes they're just straight-up chaotic. According to research by Novuna Personal Finance, 75% of British pet owners had to deal with property damage because of their pets. But there's probably no owner on this Earth whose pet is a 100% angel.

Bored Panda compiled the funniest and most adorable examples of dogs, cats, gerbils, parrots, and other animals wreaking anarchy in their homes. Stealing sandwiches, terrorizing their pet siblings, and leaving a trail of shredded toilet paper everywhere – these pets are the true agents of chaos. And still, their human parents have no choice but to love them, feed them, and never leave them.

#1

Turned Around For 5 Seconds

Cat causing a mess by stealing a peanut butter and jelly sandwich from the kitchen counter, showcasing chaotic pets behavior.

    #2

    I Just Had To Share What This Silly Sennie Did Yesterday

    Small colorful parrot lying upside down in a container filled with pet food, showing chaotic pet behavior and mischief.

    #3

    Rude

    Two chaotic pets birds playfully sitting in a bowl while other birds watch in the background indoors.

    #4

    Shout Out To This Cat That Said No To Being Kept Inside. Little Fella Busted Out The Window Screen For A Better View

    Cat sitting on a house roof in an unusual spot showcasing chaotic pets being a menace just because they can.

    #5

    He's So Proud About It

    Cat surrounded by torn paper on kitchen floor, one of the chaotic pets causing a mess and being a menace at home.

    #6

    My Cat Occasionally Visits Our Neighbors. Today She Came Back With A Little Snack

    White cat acting chaotic menace by carrying whole raw chicken on tiled floor near striped couch and wooden table.

    #7

    “No Soup For You” - Piper, Probably

    Cat sitting inside a pot on a stovetop, showcasing chaotic pets causing mischief in the kitchen.

    #8

    Peppermint Butler Destroyed My Plant And Spilled Dirt All Over The Floor. Shame Him

    Dirty white ferret held up by hand showing chaotic pets being a menace inside a home.

    #9

    Woody Is Great At Being A Baby Goat, But Makes For A Terrible Secretary

    Young chaotic pet goat tearing a paper near a desk with computer mouse and keyboard in an indoor setting.

    #10

    He Stole My Sandwich

    A chaotic pet mouse sitting on a ham sandwich on a white plate, showcasing its mischievous behavior indoors.

    #11

    Didn't Like Today's News

    Dog tearing up a newspaper on the floor, showing chaotic pets being a menace with playful destruction.

    #12

    This Adorable Little Thing Eating My Sammich While Standing On The Piece Of Bread I Gave Him

    Two chaotic pets, cockatiels, pecking at sandwiches on a kitchen counter, causing playful mess and mischief.

    #13

    I Have To Use A Decoy Book When I Read Because Of This Jerk

    Gray cat lying on a bed surrounded by open books and a remote, showing chaotic pets in a relaxing moment.

    #14

    So I Made This Bird Bath And This Little Derp Decided To Leave His Paw Prints In It

    Black and white cat sitting on chair near ceramic leaf plate and pottery pieces on a table, chaotic pets mischief.

    #15

    My Brother's Dog Ate My Airpod

    A chaotic pet dog looking up after chewing and breaking a white wireless earbud into pieces on a gray couch.

    #16

    My Cat Snuck Into The Office And Wreaked Havoc

    Cat causing chaotic mess by knocking over indoor plants behind glass doors, showcasing a mischievous pet menace behavior.

    #17

    We Didn't Let Him Come On A Walk Outside With Us

    Tabby cat climbing a screen door, showing chaotic pets causing mischief and being a playful menace at home.

    #18

    No, Her Tongue Isn't Normally Hot Pink. She Just Decided To Eat A Bright Pink Water Color Pencil

    Black and white dog being playful and chaotic, held by person wearing red shirt on tiled floor indoors.

    #19

    My 7-Year-Old Theater Kid Keeps Dancing Along To Newsies Songs On Alexa. He’s Been Using A Marker As A Prop Cigar. I Bought Him A Toy Cigar On Amazon The Other Day. The Dog Stole It

    Small white dog causing chaos by chewing on an object while lying on a rug in a living room with wooden floors.

    #20

    Zero Remorse

    Tuxedo cat making eye contact while chewing on white flower in a chaotic pets moment of mischief indoors.

    #21

    The Joys Of Owning A Bunny

    Hand holding a cut strand of hair beside a black rabbit sitting on the floor, showcasing chaotic pets as a menace.

    #22

    Every Time My Friend Comes By My Cat Shoves His Face Into His Shoes

    Tabby cat stuck inside a black boot on carpet, one of the chaotic pets causing a little mess indoors.

    #23

    Mochi The Ankle Annihilator

    Ferret causing chaos by jumping and playing around a person's legs on a wooden kitchen floor.

    #24

    Morning Madness With The Demon

    Black pet rabbit climbing out of its cage, showcasing chaotic pets behavior and playful menace instincts.

    #25

    I Got A New Phone And Someone Is Not Happy

    Close-up photos of a chaotic pet parrot showing playful and mischievous behavior as it interacts with a person.

    #26

    The Best Place For A Nap

    Orange tabby cat sitting on a disrupted puzzle on the floor, showcasing chaotic pets causing a playful mess at home.

    #27

    My Cat After I Tried Taking Back My Laptop

    Orange and white cat acting chaotic and being a menace while lying on a laptop keyboard on a wooden table.

    #28

    I’m Not Sure How To Even Title This, But I Felt It Needed To Be Posted

    Fluffy cat wearing a bra sitting on a bed with a person laughing behind, showing chaotic pets being a menace.

    #29

    That’s Not A Flower Bed, Winnie

    Brown dog using yellow flowers as a pillow on outdoor furniture, showcasing chaotic pets being a menace just because they can.

    #30

    Paper Towel Rolls Have Been A Long-Time Favorite. The Relationship Started Only By Looking Down Into The Abyss. I Think Her Love Is In Too Deep

    Small chaotic pet bird stuck upside down inside a paper towel roll, causing a funny mess in the bathroom.

    #31

    Someone Took A Bath In My Smoothie

    Small chaotic pet parrot held in hand with red splatters on wall and counter near spilled berry drink.

    #32

    I Guess I'm Done With My Coffee Then

    Black cat causing chaos by standing inside a small colorful mug on a cluttered desk with computer screen in background chaotic pets

    #33

    My Cat Actually Tried Eating My Homework

    Cat causing chaos by chewing on handwritten notes, showcasing chaotic pets being a menace just because they can.

    #34

    Our Cat Steals And Hoards Bottle Caps. Found His Stash While Cleaning

    Cat and dog creating a chaotic mess by scattering numerous bottle caps on a wooden table in a living room.

    #35

    My Cat Enjoys Messing With My Pencil And Earbuds When I Do Homework. Cue The Decoy Pencil And Earbuds

    Tabby cat playing with pen hanging from window blinds, disrupting work on laptop and notebook, example of chaotic pets menace.

    #36

    My Cat Brought A Live Mouse In And Lost It In My Room. Again

    Fluffy cat peeking from behind a door in a messy room with toys, pet bed, and laundry basket, showcasing chaotic pets behavior.

    #37

    I Was Gone For 15 Minutes And She Busts Through The Window AC Onto The Balcony

    White dog peeking inside through a broken pet door window with torn plastic, showing chaotic pets being a menace.

    #38

    My Dog Shreds His Toys, Then Demands We Play With The Pieces

    A chaotic pet dog eagerly aiming to grab a pink chew toy, showing playful and mischievous behavior indoors.

    #39

    My Dog Keeps Randomly Tearing Up My Mom's Bible. This Is The Third Bible She’s Had To Purchase

    Torn book pages on a wooden table with shredded paper scattered, showing chaotic pets causing a mess at home.

    #40

    Fresh Concrete, Poured 10 Minutes Ago. Partner Decided To Let All The Pets Out, Unsupervised. The Pets Immediately Inspected The Workmanship

    Dog and cat chaotic pets leaving muddy paw prints on fresh concrete, showing their mischievous behavior outdoors.

    #41

    "And I’ll Do It Again!"

    Ferret caught hiding chaotic pet toys inside treadmill, showing mischievous pet menace behavior.

    #42

    I Was Putting Together A Desk And Looked Away For One Minute

    A chaotic pet ferret covered in white debris being held indoors, showing mischievous behavior and a messy scene.

    #43

    The Criminal And Her Crime

    Pet bird causing chaos by shredding a paper fan, showcasing typical behavior of chaotic pets being a menace.

    #44

    When He's Not Biting My Face, He's Actually A Really Sweet Boy

    Playful chaotic pet cat gently biting a woman's nose showing mischievous and loving behavior indoors.

    #45

    Rico's First Christmas

    Cat causing chaos by knocking over a decorated Christmas tree covered in colorful tinsel and ornaments.

    #46

    Can I Get A Minute?

    Cat paws sticking out from under a bathroom door, one paw extended, showing chaotic pets being a menace at home.

    #47

    I Think I'll Just... Yep, This Is A Good Place

    Orange cat lying on a chair covering a slice of pizza, one of the chaotic pets causing mischief at home.

    #48

    These Aren’t Her Toys

    Black dog surrounded by chaotic pet toys torn apart with stuffing scattered on the carpet.

    The carpets were being replaced in our upstairs. My sister and her family were out of town, and they were kind enough to let us work from their home for the day.

    Obviously, this is entirely my fault, not my dog’s. I somehow didn’t spot their dog’s toy chest. I brought toys for my dog to play with, and one of them was a squeaky ball. She carried it in the other room, and I heard her playing with it, but I was stuck on a call and couldn’t check on her for nearly 5 minutes. Apparently, she had found the other dog’s plush squeakies and started just absolutely shredding them.

    #49

    This Is What I Woke Up To Today

    Orange cat sitting near shattered lamp on floor, showcasing chaotic pets causing a mess in a dimly lit room.

    #50

    Thanks Mate. Just After I Swept The Floor Too

    Fluffy cat lying among shredded paper and torn cardboard, creating a chaotic pets mess on a hardwood floor.

    #51

    We Gave Him A Stuffed Animal. He Chose To Shower In The Blood Of His Enemies

    Dalmatian dog inside a cage surrounded by torn white stuffing, one of the chaotic pets causing a mess indoors.

    #52

    The Suspect Has Been Detained

    White cat resting on a plant stand beside various potted plants with a tipped-over pot and spilled soil on balcony floor chaotic pets menace

    #53

    I Wondered Why My Phone Wasn't Charged This Morning

    Gray rabbit chewing on a red cord inside a play area, showing chaotic pets being a menace in a playful setting.

    #54

    Paint Was On The Top Of The Fridge. Someone Knocked It Off

    Small dog and cat making a mess with paw prints across the floor, showing chaotic pets being a menace at home.

    #55

    Those Are Some Nice Flowers, Would Be A Shame If Someone Smushed Them

    Tabby cat lying on garden mulch near flowers and rocks, showcasing one of the chaotic pets being a playful menace outdoors.

    #56

    Good Morning

    Cat lying on a fluffy rug near several knocked-over plant pots, one of the chaotic pets causing a mess indoors.

    #57

    Spent A Week On This Puzzle

    Black cat lying on dining table with scattered puzzle pieces on floor, showcasing chaotic pets being a menace at home.

    #58

    Dog Got Too Excited Seeing My Dad

    Broken glass door with cracks caused by chaotic pets being a menace on tiled patio floor.

    #59

    Idiot Chews Holes Through Blankets Then Sits There Like He's Getting A Fade

    Small dog wrapped in orange blanket sitting on couch next to a curious cat among chaotic pets causing mischief.

    #60

    He's Excited Because He Can Steal Unripe Fruit From The Tree Again, Like Every Spring

    Black dog standing on hind legs, tangled in branches, showing chaotic pets being a playful menace outdoors.

    #61

    The Neighbor's New Fence Knocked Out Our Internet. Then Their Dog Ate The Replacement Line

    Broken black plastic frame on grass, showing damage likely caused by chaotic pets being a menace outdoors.

    #62

    Opal Getting Some Humidity In The Bathroom While I Shower

    Chameleon pet perched on a shower rod causing chaotic pet mischief in a bathroom setting.

    #63

    Goat Intentionally Invading Marshmallow’s Personal Bubble To Bother Him

    Goat playfully headbutting a white dog outside in a farmyard showing chaotic pets being a playful menace.

    #64

    I've Never Met My Neighbors But I Absolutely Know They Have Cats

    Window with damaged blinds destroyed by chaotic pets causing mess outside beige house siding.

    #65

    Got Gucci Sunglasses For My Wife. Dog Ate Them Before She Had A Chance To Wear Them

    Chewed and broken glasses in an open case, showing damage caused by a chaotic pet being a menace.

    #66

    Sister’s Cat Got Stuck On The Net In The Top Left. My Mom Tried To Get It Down, And Told Me To Get A Chair. I Was As Fast As I Could, But I Was Still Too Late. The Cat Got Down Though

    Chaotic pets causing mess and destruction with overturned storage units and scattered household items on a patio.

    #67

    My Dog Ate The Commissioned Painting I Was Working On

    Watercolor painting of a black dog with torn paper edges, showcasing one of the chaotic pets being a menace.

    #68

    There Was Parsley Growing In There

    Cat snugly curled up inside a flowerpot in sunlight, showing one of the chaotic pets being a menace at home.

    #69

    Two Guilty Dogs And A Destroyed Nativity Scene

    Two dogs with a chaotic pet mess in front of a fireplace showing pet mischief indoors on hardwood floor.

    My wife stayed up until midnight last night setting up her nativity scene. She really loves Christmas and I feel horrible for her. Well I came home from work this morning and walk into this. This act of vandalism was committed in less than an hour. Luckily she took it well and is excited to set up another nativity scene.

    #70

    So At 6 Am I Was Very Rudely Awakened To The Sound Of My Beautiful Reclaimed Art Deco Basin Crashing Onto My Newly Tiled Floor. Barbara The Cat Scarpering Out As I Reach The Bathroom

    Broken blue ceramic pieces scattered on geometric patterned floor showing chaotic pets causing a mess indoors.

    #71

    The Craziest Girl

    Two playful cats creating chaotic mischief with colorful ribbons on a white floor, showcasing chaotic pets being a menace.

    #72

    When You Are Looking For Him All Over The House, But He's Just Chilling On The Door

    Raccoon perched atop a door inside a home, displaying chaotic pet behavior and causing mischief.

    #73

    Take Some Notes From Rigby Cat And Wake Up With A Smile

    Playful chaotic pet cat lying on carpet with an amusing expression, showing its mischievous and menacing side.

