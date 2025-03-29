ADVERTISEMENT

If you think only people can be funny on the internet, think again. True, some people like Rob Delaney and Jaboukie Young-White jumpstart their careers as "funny people on Twitter". But the World Wide Web has many notorious animal comedians, too: Grumpy Cat, Doge, and even Pepe the Frog are just as famous, if not more.

Funny animals can hold their own when it comes to online popularity. That's why today, we're bringing you a new collection of animals in funny situations from the Instagram page dedicated to hilarious animals. Who knows, maybe for one of these furballs, worldwide stardom is in the cards.