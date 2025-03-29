80 Funny And Awkward Animal Posts That Might Make Your Day Better (New Pics)
If you think only people can be funny on the internet, think again. True, some people like Rob Delaney and Jaboukie Young-White jumpstart their careers as "funny people on Twitter". But the World Wide Web has many notorious animal comedians, too: Grumpy Cat, Doge, and even Pepe the Frog are just as famous, if not more.
Funny animals can hold their own when it comes to online popularity. That's why today, we're bringing you a new collection of animals in funny situations from the Instagram page dedicated to hilarious animals. Who knows, maybe for one of these furballs, worldwide stardom is in the cards.
Animals have been the subject of memes from the dawn of the internet. From the Badger Badger Badger song to the surprised hamster reaction meme, animals have been in memes long before Grumpy Cat and Gabe the Dog. Some are so unique that they're embedded in the internet's hall of fame forever.
The iconic Keyboard Cat, for example, actually had two different iterations. If you're old enough, you might remember the OG filmmaker Charlie Schmidt's Keyboard Cat from 1984. Unfortunately, its hero, a cat named Fatso, passed away in 1987. Schmidt's new cat Bento took up the role then. When it left this mortal plane, Skinny took its place and is the current iteration of the Keyboard Cat.
Another famous internet animal was Gabe the Dog. Gabe became famous for his pipes. People would edit his distinct bark (or 'bork', as the netizens called it) into famous songs like Toto's "Africa" and Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now". Sadly, Gabe's no longer with us either, but his owner Jesse Hamel remembers him only on the best of terms.
She explained how Gabe, rescued from a shelter, was very antisocial at first. He had separation anxiety and could only tolerate Jesse's family members. Luckily, as time went by, he regained his confidence. "I'm so proud of what we created—so many people used their creativity to make amazing stuff using Gabe's likeness and distinctive bark, and I think that creativity is what made him unique," Jessi said.
Another famous singing pooch is the French Bulldog Walter. This Frenchie has a beautiful voice, too! While he doesn't sing along to famous songs, he has a very distinct bark (or should we say whine?) that millions of people online enjoy. His owner routinely posts his hilarious and very loud meltdowns where he gets to showcase his pipes.
Who doesn't know Grumpy Cat and the iconic memes that this famous feline spawned? Cursed (or blessed? Blursed, probably) with a perpetual resting mean face, Grumpy Cat is still perhaps the most famous pet in the history of the internet. Grumpy's actual name was Tardar Sauce, and she wasn't that grumpy at all! Her owner Tabatha Bundesen says Grumpy had feline dwarfism and an underbite, which caused her unusual appearance.
At the moment, the Doge meme might evoke unpleasant associations for some, especially in the political sense. But we can't deny how popular it was in the 2010s; that Shiba Inu was simply everywhere! The real name of the pooch was Kabosu, and in 2013, the meme even got its own cryptocurrency, Dogecoin. The doggo passed away last year, and we hope she is "such happy" up in doggy heaven.
Pets may be the most popular and the easiest to meme, but other members of the animal kingdom have become memes as well. Usually, it's for their unusual behavior, something that we haven't seen in wildlife documentaries before. Like the honey badger from that viral video in 2011, where a self-proclaimed animal lover named Randall narrated it, giving the badger a sassy and irreverent persona.
Some famous internet animals aren't even real, like the Bongo Cat. Although the GIF originated on Twitter, it soon spread online to other social media platforms. Essentially, Bongo Cat personified everything good about the internet. As Ellen Scott wrote for Metro, "It brings happiness to all, even in the trashfire year that was 2018."
If we're talking about animated viral cats, how can we forget Nyan Cat? The iconic 8-bit animated feline with a pop tart for a torso and a rainbow trail behind it took the internet by storm in 2011. Its creator Christopher Torres had said that its original name was Pop Tart Cat. "I will continue to call it so, but the internet has reached a decision to name it Nyan Cat, and I'm happy with that choice, too," he told Pop Goes The Week in 2011.
If you weren't a teenager in the early 2010s, you might not know what a chokehold the screaming goat memes had on everybody online. They were parodied with Taylor Swift songs, inserted into the Frozen soundtrack, and just went viral on their own. What made them so funny was that their voices kind of fit, as their yells sounded strangely similar to those of humans.
