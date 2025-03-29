ADVERTISEMENT

If you think only people can be funny on the internet, think again. True, some people like Rob Delaney and Jaboukie Young-White jumpstart their careers as "funny people on Twitter". But the World Wide Web has many notorious animal comedians, too: Grumpy Cat, Doge, and even Pepe the Frog are just as famous, if not more.

Funny animals can hold their own when it comes to online popularity. That's why today, we're bringing you a new collection of animals in funny situations from the Instagram page dedicated to hilarious animals. Who knows, maybe for one of these furballs, worldwide stardom is in the cards.

#1

Funny and awkward animal post featuring a crow with humorous text about crowbars.

    #2

    Corgi mix dog with spotted fur and floppy ears on a leash, standing on a rural path. Funny and awkward animal moment captured.

    #3

    Vet visit results in funny and awkward animal expression, dog looking surprised while hugged by someone in clinic.

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like dog and vet were taking turns with the hits.

    Animals have been the subject of memes from the dawn of the internet. From the Badger Badger Badger song to the surprised hamster reaction meme, animals have been in memes long before Grumpy Cat and Gabe the Dog. Some are so unique that they're embedded in the internet's hall of fame forever.

    The iconic Keyboard Cat, for example, actually had two different iterations. If you're old enough, you might remember the OG filmmaker Charlie Schmidt's Keyboard Cat from 1984. Unfortunately, its hero, a cat named Fatso, passed away in 1987. Schmidt's new cat Bento took up the role then. When it left this mortal plane, Skinny took its place and is the current iteration of the Keyboard Cat.

    #4

    Soldier carrying his service dog down a mountain in extreme heat, showcasing funny and awkward animal moments.

    #5

    Cartoon character with big eyes looking happy, with funny animal post caption about a pet's pitter-patter of paws.

    #6

    Tiger and cat cuddling in a cardboard box, illustrating funny and awkward animal behaviors.

    Another famous internet animal was Gabe the Dog. Gabe became famous for his pipes. People would edit his distinct bark (or 'bork', as the netizens called it) into famous songs like Toto's "Africa" and Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now". Sadly, Gabe's no longer with us either, but his owner Jesse Hamel remembers him only on the best of terms.

    She explained how Gabe, rescued from a shelter, was very antisocial at first. He had separation anxiety and could only tolerate Jesse's family members. Luckily, as time went by, he regained his confidence. "I'm so proud of what we created—so many people used their creativity to make amaz­ing stuff using Gabe's likeness and distinctive bark, and I think that creativity is what made him unique," Jessi said.

    #7

    Two chinchillas with comically round backsides, looking delightfully awkward.

    #8

    Funny and awkward animal post: a pig in Australia drinks 18 beers and fights a cow, creating chaos.

    pmherzig5142050 avatar
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dammit, I did not give permission for my photo to be posted!!! And that cow started it!

    #9

    Two cows in a field, with one wearing a toy car, humorously captioned about being a milk truck.

    Another famous singing pooch is the French Bulldog Walter. This Frenchie has a beautiful voice, too! While he doesn't sing along to famous songs, he has a very distinct bark (or should we say whine?) that millions of people online enjoy. His owner routinely posts his hilarious and very loud meltdowns where he gets to showcase his pipes.
    #10

    Dog and frog having a funny and awkward conversation in a pool.

    #11

    Elastic bands next to peanuts on a wooden surface, illustrating a funny and awkward animal gift exchange.

    #12

    Dog behaving like a cat, peeking under a table, showcasing funny and awkward animal behavior.

    Who doesn't know Grumpy Cat and the iconic memes that this famous feline spawned? Cursed (or blessed? Blursed, probably) with a perpetual resting mean face, Grumpy Cat is still perhaps the most famous pet in the history of the internet. Grumpy's actual name was Tardar Sauce, and she wasn't that grumpy at all! Her owner Tabatha Bundesen says Grumpy had feline dwarfism and an underbite, which caused her unusual appearance.
    #13

    Funny and awkward animal post featuring a German Shepherd with dwarfism standing next to a person in jeans.

    #14

    Police puppies posing in a funny and awkward animal photoshoot on a patrol car.

    #15

    Runner leads a flock of confused sheep in the woods, creating a funny and awkward animal moment.

    At the moment, the Doge meme might evoke unpleasant associations for some, especially in the political sense. But we can't deny how popular it was in the 2010s; that Shiba Inu was simply everywhere! The real name of the pooch was Kabosu, and in 2013, the meme even got its own cryptocurrency, Dogecoin. The doggo passed away last year, and we hope she is "such happy" up in doggy heaven.
    #16

    Raccoon happily playing with a stuffed toy; a funny and awkward animal moment.

    #17

    Two identical black and white cats sitting on a wooden floor, creating an amusing and awkward animal moment.

    pmherzig5142050 avatar
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cat distribution system has glitched. Congrats on the two cat overlords!

    #18

    Cute calf with heart marking and pink ribbons, lying down adorably. Funny and awkward animals brighten the day.

    Pets may be the most popular and the easiest to meme, but other members of the animal kingdom have become memes as well. Usually, it's for their unusual behavior, something that we haven't seen in wildlife documentaries before. Like the honey badger from that viral video in 2011, where a self-proclaimed animal lover named Randall narrated it, giving the badger a sassy and irreverent persona.
    #19

    Funny and awkward raccoon sitting on path, looking relatable with humorous caption about wanting to nap and be small.

    lynslow avatar
    Demongrrrrl
    Demongrrrrl
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I was 6, I told my mom that my least favorite word was "responsibility." That still holds true.

    #20

    Two adorable kittens with collars sitting together on a table, embodying funny and awkward animal charm.

    #21

    Cute cat with fluffy paws, three images showing playful and awkward poses for a funny animal post.

    Some famous internet animals aren't even real, like the Bongo Cat. Although the GIF originated on Twitter, it soon spread online to other social media platforms. Essentially, Bongo Cat personified everything good about the internet. As Ellen Scott wrote for Metro, "It brings happiness to all, even in the trashfire year that was 2018." 
    #22

    Funny and awkward animal post of a tortoise that helped save its species by having over 800 offspring.

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So HE laid over 800 eggs? Either the tortoise or the poster are suspect. :)

    #23

    Cute baby elephant in a muddy puddle with humorous animal vibe.

    #24

    Heterochromic cat with orange and blue eyes in a garden, conveys awkward animal humor.

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LOL at title. For anyone who can't remember the word - heterochromia

    If we're talking about animated viral cats, how can we forget Nyan Cat? The iconic 8-bit animated feline with a pop tart for a torso and a rainbow trail behind it took the internet by storm in 2011. Its creator Christopher Torres had said that its original name was Pop Tart Cat. "I will continue to call it so, but the internet has reached a decision to name it Nyan Cat, and I'm happy with that choice, too," he told Pop Goes The Week in 2011. 
    #25

    Funny and awkward animal meme: skull, alien reconstruction, and a goofy pug.

    #26

    Husky next to a large wolf, showcasing funny and awkward animal size comparison.

    pmherzig5142050 avatar
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone who mistakes a husky for a wolf has never seen a wolf. I love my huskies, but they are literally the derp runt cousins to wolves as this picture shows perfectly.

    #27

    Cute goat sitting in a field at sunset, bringing a funny and uplifting moment to your day.

    If you weren't a teenager in the early 2010s, you might not know what a chokehold the screaming goat memes had on everybody online. They were parodied with Taylor Swift songs, inserted into the Frozen soundtrack, and just went viral on their own. What made them so funny was that their voices kind of fit, as their yells sounded strangely similar to those of humans.
    #28

    Panther playfully interacting with a baby jaguar, highlighting funny and awkward animal moments.

    cindyjbrick avatar
    Cindy Brick
    Cindy Brick
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does the panther regret it now? (Those look like sharp teeth!)

    #29

    Funny and awkward animal moment with a cat peeking between train seats, bringing joy to the passengers' day.

    #30

    Cat and dog standing together on a wooden floor, creating a funny and awkward animal moment.

    But enough about famous animals and pets, Pandas. Let us know which posts from this list you found the funniest and the most interesting. And if you're still looking for more, be sure to check out our previous posts about the same Instagram page dedicated to funny animals herehere, and here!
    #31

    Nanny in blue attire hugging a hurt baby panda, capturing a funny and awkward animal moment.

    #32

    Awkward animal post: Large bird perched on woman's head, creating a humorous and unexpected moment.

    #33

    Dinosaur with long blonde hair, humorously styled, against a scenic backdrop, embodying funny animal post.

    #34

    Two bears standing upright in a yard, creating a funny and awkward animal moment.

    #35

    Man covered in mud carries a muddy dog with a fish, creating a funny and awkward animal moment.

    #36

    Two funny birds in a cage, one looking surprised, capturing an awkward animal moment.

    #37

    White cat relaxed on a muddy field, embodying unbothered vibes.

    #38

    Cat humor in a chat exchange; two cats involved in a funny religion meme, one raising paws under grass.

    #39

    Bear taste-testing honey in a funny and awkward animal moment at night, with jars labeled in front of the bear.

    #40

    A sleeping cow rests its head on someone's lap in a funny and awkward animal moment.

    #41

    Funny and awkward animal meme showing insects and a group of cyclists.

    #42

    Cute puppies surrounded by soda cans, humorously arranged as if at a party.

    #43

    Funny dog with a sign saying it startled its owner during a horror film.

    #44

    Dog and deer eagerly greet a UPS driver, showcasing funny animal interactions.

    #45

    Cows sitting like dogs on grass, showcasing funny and awkward animal moments.

    #46

    Four funny and awkward dogs peering through a glass door and huddling together outside.

    #47

    Cat yawning humorously in four steps next to a fan, showcasing funny and awkward animal expressions.

    #48

    Swans swimming with cygnets nestled under wings, reflecting a heartwarming and funny animal moment.

    #49

    Dog with a funny smile sitting in a car after spa day, looking content and winking.

    #50

    Funny and awkward scene with a cat at the window and a surprised bear outside.

    #51

    A dog on a couch stays still as a kitten sleeps on top, creating a funny and awkward animal moment.

    #52

    Cat sitting on a bar counter with a drink, creating a funny and awkward animal moment.

    #53

    Squirrels landing like superheroes, capturing a funny and awkward animal moment.

    #54

    Cat turns on lamp at night, humorous animal post.

    #55

    Awkward animal photo of a dog looking grumpy with a couple, contrasting a previous happy picture.

    #56

    Funny and awkward animal meme featuring a gorilla and snake, with a humorous caption about being in a mall.

    #57

    Funny and awkward animal post with a hotel sign humorously welcoming dogs over unruly guests.

    #58

    Pigeons sitting at a table with a tray and drink, resembling a funny animal job interview scene.

    #59

    Funny awkward lizards: Male lizard holds up female for a nap, showcasing humorous animal behavior.

    #60

    Awkward moment with Finnish president holding smiling dog, Lennu, in a public setting.

    #61

    Dog resembling a bear with a unique fur pattern, held by a person. Funny and awkward animal moment.

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like it was sniffing another dog's butt and then as a prank the other dog lit a fart on fire. /j

    #62

    Dog in a red sweater standing on a small mattress in a store, part of funny and awkward animal posts.

    #63

    Funny cat with a black spot resembling a mustache, captioned humorously about not letting him outside.

    #64

    Playful kittens reacting to catnip, showcasing funny and awkward animal behavior.

    #65

    Mailman in Santa hat takes selfie with relaxed dog through fence, showcasing funny and awkward animal moments.

    #66

    Dog with stolen purple unicorn toy at animal shelter, featured in funny and awkward animal posts series.

    #67

    Funny and awkward animal meme comparing a cat and a baby with humorous text about behaviors.

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, but on the flip side there is "Might support you in your old age" vs "Might eat you in your old age."

    #68

    Dog watching over puppies on a couch, creating a funny and heartwarming animal moment.

    #69

    Chonky bee on window ledge, showing its fuzzy body and wings in a funny and awkward pose.

    #70

    Cute Labrador puppy sitting on a shovel, looking innocent and adorable.

    #71

    X-ray showing a funny and awkward view of a cat paw next to the actual paw.

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Oh the toe bone connected to the.." "Oh, wait, no it's not. Never mind"

    #72

    Unusual rock formation in Thailand resembles a giant petrified snake, creating a funny and awkward animal-like appearance.

    #73

    A French Bulldog sleeping awkwardly on a green couch, adding humor to the day.

    #74

    Funny cat cleverly integrated into doodles, creating humorous and awkward animal art scenes.

    #75

    Wall hook resembling a funny, awkward octopus with graffiti saying "Drunk octopus wants to fight!"

    #76

    Two dogs in humorous meme; one looks cheerful, the other unimpressed. Funny and awkward animal moment shared online.

    #77

    Fluffy dog viewed from below with visible paw pads, creating a funny and awkward animal moment.

    #78

    Man proposes to a woman with a hippo photobombing in the background, creating a funny and awkward animal moment.

    #79

    Funny and awkward animal with cat head and fish body swimming in water.

    #80

    Funny and awkward animal image of a cat distorted by patterned glass.

