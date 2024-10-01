ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone knows that one person who seems to be on better terms with random animals than with most people. After all, animals are cute and generally easy to understand while humans have a “wonderful” habit of just being annoying and selfish. So it stands to reason that animals might also be a great source of memes.
We’ve gathered some of the cutest and most hilarious examples of animal memes from across the internet. We also got in touch with Nina Thompson from the San Diego Humane Society to learn what we can do to help our furry friends in need. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments section below.

#1

animals.hilarious Report

#2

animals.hilarious Report

#3

animals.hilarious Report

Bored Panda got in touch with Nina Thompson from the San Diego Humane Society and she was kind enough to answer some questions. First and foremost, we wanted to hear more about their story.

“The San Diego Humane Society, an open-admission shelter, is creating a more humane world by inspiring compassion and advancing the welfare of animals and people. Our lifesaving safety net has helped San Diego become the largest city in the U.S. to keep healthy and treatable shelter animals from being euthanized. We are a private, independent, nonprofit organization that is not affiliated with any other humane society or society for the prevention of cruelty to animals.”
#4

animals.hilarious Report

#5

animals.hilarious , x.com Report

#6

animals.hilarious , x.com Report

“With campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside, Ramona and San Diego, we provide animal services for 13 cities within San Diego County. We not only care for more than 40,000 animals in our communities annually, but also share the expertise we have gained through our innovative programs with shelters nationwide so they can save more lives in their communities."

"While our influence is expanding nationally, our top priority is meeting the needs of San Diego. We provide exceptional care for all animals through world-class veterinary medicine, shelter and most of all: love.”
#7

animals.hilarious Report

#8

animals.hilarious Report

#9

animals.hilarious Report

Naturally, we wanted to know what an average person can do right now to help if they feel so inclined. “With record numbers of animals currently in shelters, San Diego Humane Society urges community members to “think adoption first” when considering adding an animal to their family. Adopting a shelter pet comes with considerable benefits for the adopter – but most importantly, it saves lives and directly ensures that San Diego County can Stay at zero euthanasia of healthy or treatable shelter pets.”

#10

animals.hilarious Report

#11

animals.hilarious Report

#12

animals.hilarious Report

“Even though San Diego County is one of the safest communities for animals, our shelters are over capacity and filled with animals in need of new homes. Animal welfare organizations alone, no matter how dedicated, cannot ensure a future in which every shelter pet is safe. We need those who are looking to add pets to their families to choose adoption.”
#13

animals.hilarious Report

#14

animals.hilarious Report

#15

animals.hilarious Report

“We recognize that many people are looking for animals with certain traits — and right now, animals of nearly every size, shape, age and breed can be found in shelters or rescues. No matter what type of pet you’re seeking — from puppies and kittens to senior pets, tortoises, rabbits, guinea pigs and more — you can find a great match at a shelter and be a hero for animals in the process.”
#16

animals.hilarious Report

#17

animals.hilarious Report

#18

animals.hilarious Report

“The impact of adoption has a ripple effect: By giving one incredible pet a second chance, you open up space in the shelter for another life to be saved. Additionally, there are many practical reasons to consider adoption. Every pet adopted from a shelter or rescue has been microchipped, vaccinated and spayed or neutered — services that can easily cost a pet family over $1,000. Most shelters and rescues also offer an adoption guarantee, meaning they will welcome the animal back into their care at any time if it isn’t the right match.”

#19

animals.hilarious Report

#20

animals.hilarious Report

#21

animals.hilarious Report

So, if one is looking to adopt, we wanted to hear what tips she would suggest. “Before looking for a pet, decide what characteristics about a pet you value the most. This will help you determine what type of pet will fit best into your family. Many people want puppies, but you shouldn’t write off an adult dog. Most adult dogs already know or quickly pick up housetraining, and many older dogs are past the destructive puppy phase. What you see is what you get with an adult—the size of your new dog, his coat, and probably his temperament.”
#22

animals.hilarious Report

#23

animals.hilarious , x.com Report

#24

animals.hilarious , x.com Report

“If you’ve never adopted before and are unsure if you want to make the commitment, fostering is a great way to try out having a pet without making a permanent commitment. It’s a win-win situation. You give a pet a break from the stressful shelter environment, while opening up space for other animals in need, and you get to try out being a pet owner – at no cost to you! The shelter will pay for food and medical care, you provide the space and love.”
#25

animals.hilarious Report

#26

animals.hilarious Report

#27

animals.hilarious Report

“The lifesaving benefits of fostering cannot be overstated. Temporarily opening your heart and home to a pet offers the personal attention and vital security that our shelter animals need. We also learn characteristics about that animal that will help find a better match when speaking to potential adopters. Many pets don't show their true personalities in a kennel setting. In a foster home, pets can decompress and blossom into a loving companion that potential adopters are looking for.”
#28

animals.hilarious Report

#29

animals.hilarious Report

#30

animals.hilarious Report

“Don’t ever buy a pet from a pet store. Most, if not all, puppies sold in pet stores come from commercial breeding facilities, largely located in Missouri, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York. Often referred to as puppy mills, these are horrifying commercial farms where dogs and sometimes cats are bred over and over, never leaving a tiny, filthy cage and with little to no human interaction or even veterinary care. It’s time for these institutions to go away. If you have your heart set on a purebred puppy, it’s imperative to find a responsible breeder.” If you want to learn more, you can check out their website.

#31

animals.hilarious Report

#32

animals.hilarious , x.com Report

#33

animals.hilarious Report

#34

animals.hilarious Report

#35

animals.hilarious Report

#36

animals.hilarious Report

#37

animals.hilarious Report

#38

animals.hilarious Report

mariaalbekoglu avatar
JinxBox
JinxBox
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You might get used to cat smell at home. Non-cat-owners will detect cat odour as you open the door.

#39

animals.hilarious Report

#40

animals.hilarious Report

#41

animals.hilarious Report

#42

animals.hilarious Report

rikkewickberg avatar
VikingAbroad
VikingAbroad
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They bite, though... And their pee stings... Aaaand they taste horrible. All in all, a win day for lady bugs.

#43

animals.hilarious Report

#44

animals.hilarious Report

#45

animals.hilarious Report

#46

animals.hilarious Report

#47

animals.hilarious Report

#48

animals.hilarious Report

#49

animals.hilarious Report

#50

animals.hilarious Report

#51

animals.hilarious Report

#52

animals.hilarious Report

#53

animals.hilarious Report

#54

animals.hilarious Report

#55

animals.hilarious Report

#56

animals.hilarious Report

#57

animals.hilarious Report

#58

animals.hilarious Report

#59

animals.hilarious Report

#60

animals.hilarious Report

