Enjoy scrolling; hopefully, this list brings you good vibes today.

So much so that we’ve done monthly features for you to enjoy. Like previous pieces, this edition will feature newly adopted kitties and pups . Some are 14-week-old strays, while others are seniors. But every single one of them has the same adorable look on their faces.

If you’ve been a reader for a long time, you know our love for pet photos . You also know we have a special place in our hearts for soul-healing images of furry critters finding new homes.

#1 Just Adopted This Beautiful Girl Today From The Animal Shelter Share icon

#2 We Rescued 6 Cats/Kittens From The Euth List! Share icon

#3 My Female Cat Adopted My New Kittens On Day One Share icon

2024 Forbes pet adoption statistics revealed that Americans adopt about 4.1 million pets from shelters yearly. People love having animals around. And they may have therapeutic health benefits, according to the National Institute of Health. Clinical and social psychologist Dr. Layla Esposito pointed out the physical and emotional rewards of having a pet. “You have to walk a dog several times a day, and you’re going to increase physical activity,” she explained. “If your goal is reducing stress, sometimes watching fish swim can result in a feeling of calmness.”

#4 Adopted A Senior Pup Share icon

#5 Adopted My First Cat Share icon

#6 I Just Adopted My First Kitten Share icon

Pets bring comfort, and many rely on emotional support animals. Therapy dogs, for example, are present in retirement homes, schools, and hospice homes to provide warmth and friendship. Recent research has found that recovery from surgery or accidents becomes less painful for people who undergo animal-assisted therapy. Other studies have revealed that pet interactions may increase mood-boosting oxytocin and decrease cortisol levels.

#7 His Name Is Money, But I Don't Like That, Any Suggestions? My Friend Just Adopted It 1 Week Ago And Had To Study Abroad, So Now I'm Stuck With It (Just Kidding, He's Cute Af) Share icon

#8 Moved To Charlotte A Few Months Ago (Loving Everything But The Drivers) But Wanted To Adopt A Dog Share icon

#9 I Adopted This Dog, Any Suggestions For A Name? Share icon

Pet adoption has its fair share of challenges, especially when dealing with a mistreated animal. Trust may be an issue. This is why Texas A&M University infection control coordinator Kit Darling emphasizes the importance of patience and consistency. ADVERTISEMENT “Go slow, take baby steps, and do not expect too much,” she said in an interview with the university’s Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences department.

#10 Dog Adoption Share icon

#11 Adopted Dog From Shelter Share icon

#12 Here’s My New Adopted Dog! I Need Your Help Picking The Perfect Name. What Do You Think He Should Be Called? Share icon

If other pets are around, Darling advises introducing them to each other individually to avoid overwhelming the newcomer. Some are likely fearful because of previous experiences, so forced interactions may not turn out well. Darling adds that building trust begins with daily quiet moments together while speaking in low tones. Giving occasional treats also helps.

#13 I Adopted A Dog Share icon

#14 This Is Thor Share icon

#15 Adopted Two New Kitties From Catcon! Meet Suki And Jiji, They Are Sisters/Littermates Share icon

Darling says owners can begin basic training once the pets adjust to their new home. It is mainly to decrease any lingering fears they may have. But if the struggle continues, she advises seeking professional assistance. “Consulting with a veterinary behaviorist or certified animal behaviorist can be helpful when dealing with mistreated animals.”

#16 I Just Adopted Miss Myla From The Animal Shelter Is She A Calico ? Share icon

#17 Adopted This Pretty Girl From A Reptile Rescue At An Exotic Animals Expo Yesterday. She’s A Sweet Girl! Share icon

#18 Just Adopted A 12 Year Old Cat Share icon

We’d like to hear from you, readers. Feel free to share pet adoption stories and photos you may have. Liven up the comments section!

#19 I Adopted My First Dog Share icon

#20 Recently Adopted A Sonar Dog, Here She Is! Share icon

#21 First Time Adopter - Have I Done The Right Thing By This Dog? Share icon

#22 Adopted The Most Un-Husky Dog Ever Share icon

#23 The Shelter Said She Was A Border Collie Share icon

#24 From The Pound To Us. Welcome Home Share icon

#25 Help! I Adopted A Stray Dog And I Don't Know What To Do 😅 Share icon

#26 Food Related Name For Our New Adopted Dog Share icon

#27 We Adopted Rosa And We Believe She Is Happy Now (Former Breeding Dog) Share icon

#28 Adopted A Senior Dog. What Breed Is She? Share icon

#29 Can Some ID My Dog That We Have Adopted Share icon

#30 I Am Adopting A 17 Year Old Kitty This Month And I’m So Excited! Share icon

#31 Never Like Cats Until My Wife Bullied Me Into Adopting One And Now We Have This Little Skitzo. He’s Now My Best Friend. My Good Time Boy. My Wifes Jealous Share icon

#32 Adopted A Year Old Belgian Malinois Share icon

#33 Adopting My First Kitten Share icon

#34 Took In A New Baby Share icon

#35 It Finally Got Me Share icon

#36 Coming Home From The Shelter Yesterday And Today Share icon

#37 Adopted This Little Guy Today. Everyone Meet Dave Share icon

#38 We Just Adopted This Little Girl From The Shelter. Please Help Us Name Her! Share icon

#39 Update: I Adopted A Chi Mix Share icon

#40 First Day I Adopted Him Share icon

#41 We Adopted Our Pup's Birth Mom Today :) Now We Have 2 Goldens! Share icon

#42 Just Adopted This Baby Today And We’re Obsessed Share icon

#43 My Cat’s Mugshot Before Adopting Him Share icon

#44 It's My Sister's Cat & Adopted Today. Name Him Please Obviously A Cute Animal Name Share icon

#45 The Cat I Just Adopted Share icon

#46 I Have Joined The Ranks Of Cat Owners Share icon

#47 What Kind Of Dog Did I Adopt? We Have Absolutely No Idea Share icon

#48 I Adopted My First Cat After Being A Dog Owner For 20 Years! Everyone Say Hi To Kelsier! Share icon

#49 Adopted Dog Is A Little Out Of Hand Share icon

#50 Rescue/Adopt The Dog Share icon

#51 I Adopted This Sweet Little Baby Girl A Week Ago. Meet Ember! She Made Friends With The Dog Immediately! Share icon

#52 Adopted Dog Barks At My Mom But No One Else?? Share icon

#53 ID Newly Adopted Dog Share icon

#54 My New Dog I Adopted Today Share icon

#55 Adopted Dog, She Came From Greece Share icon

#56 What Type Of Dog Do I Have? Just Adopted Share icon

#57 Trying To Learn A Lot About Things To Do With My Adopted Dog Share icon

#58 Need Help Identifying The Breed Of My New Adopted Dog Share icon

#59 Adopted This Crazy Dog, Wondering What The Breed Is Share icon

#60 Adopted An Orange Cat Without Knowing She Was Pregnant. Now I Have 2 Orange Cats Sharing Only One Braincell Share icon

#61 Found This Cat Last Week She Won't Stop Staring At Me. Decided To Adopt Her Share icon

#62 My New Cat Ugh I Love Her Share icon

#63 Found This Weirdo Under My Shed Share icon

#64 Just Adopted This Handsome Man, Newt Share icon

#65 Myself & My Partner Adopted Our First Cat Yesterday! Share icon

#66 I Recently Adopted A Street Cat. He’s Adjusting Well To His New Home, But His Fur Is Still A Bit Rough From His Time On The Streets. I Want To Make Sure He Gets The Right Food To Help His Coat Become Soft And Shiny. Any Recommendations? Share icon

#67 I Adopted A Cat And It Was The Best Decision Of My Life! Share icon

#68 Adopted A 12 Year Old Siamese, Not Sure How Much To Feed Share icon

#69 Adopted An Adult Ragdoll, Anything In Particular I Should Know? Share icon

#70 My Mom Took Matters Into Her Own Hands And Rescued This 3 Year Old Girl From A Neglecful Home Share icon

#71 Meet Our New Rescue 🥰 Share icon

#72 Just Adopted My First Cat Share icon

#73 I Recently Adopted This Cat And I Love Him But He Just Looks So Stupid Sometimes Share icon

#74 Adopting This Adorable Kitty! What Should I Name Her? Share icon

#75 Meet Francesca Aka Frenchie Aka Big Franky Aka Young Francis. She Agreed To Be Adopted By Me Yesterday! Share icon

#76 Recently Adopted Pei Will Display Protective Food Behavior And Will Attack Other Animals Eating Around Him Share icon

#77 I Am Adopting A Kitten For The First Time. I've Always Adopted Adult Cats Before Share icon

#78 This Sweet Boy Arrived On My Deck A Week Ago. I Have Now Adopted Him. Meet My 3rd Orange Cat. This Is Piki! Share icon

#79 Been A Viewer Of This Sub For Waay To Long. Everyone, Meet Bingo Share icon