Australian artist Katrina Young describes herself as the 'Marker Witch'—a fitting title, as she creates stunning illustrations using markers. However, as seen in the selection below, her work also includes acrylic paintings. Rather than being defined by a single medium, Katrina is best described as an artist whose work aims to tell a story.

Katrina loves to experiment with colors, shadows, and shading, creating beautiful artworks inspired by her own experiences. Each piece by Katrina Young serves as a window into deeply personal yet universally resonant moments, proving that art can be both a reflection of the soul and a map of human emotions.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | youtube.com | tiktok.com | katartillustrations.com

#1

Ethereal illustration of a woman's face in water with lilies and a dragonfly by Katrina Young.

katartillustrations Report

    #2

    Ethereal illustration by Katrina Young, featuring two figures with vibrant blue and pink hues on a dark background.

    katartillustrations Report

    #3

    Ethereal illustration of a woman immersed in water, eyes closed, blending with aquatic elements in a dreamlike scene.

    katartillustrations Report

    #4

    Ethereal illustration of a glowing skeletal figure in blue and pink hues, striking a dynamic pose.

    katartillustrations Report

    #5

    Ethereal illustration by Katrina Young featuring a woman in a kimono with foxes, holding a mask.

    katartillustrations Report

    #6

    Illustration of a glowing blue and pink cat showing skeletal features against a black background.

    katartillustrations Report

    #7

    Ethereal illustration of a person with a rainbow light across their face and neck, by Katrina Young.

    katartillustrations Report

    #8

    Ethereal illustration of a pregnant woman, her form intertwined with colorful skeletal details.

    katartillustrations Report

    #9

    Ethereal illustration of a person with eyes covered by ornate lace, highlighting ethereal beauty and mystery.

    katartillustrations Report

    #10

    Ethereal illustration by Katrina Young, featuring a woman with flowing hair and jellyfish in an underwater scene.

    katartillustrations Report

    #11

    Ethereal illustration of a carousel on fire in a dark forest background.

    katartillustrations Report

    #12

    Ethereal illustration of a woman in a forest, surrounded by glowing lights and birds in twilight.

    katartillustrations Report

    #13

    Ethereal illustration by Katrina Young featuring a celestial deer with antlers among colorful clouds and birds.

    katartillustrations Report

    #14

    Ethereal illustration by Katrina Young depicting a mystical forest scene with glowing figures and a deer.

    katartillustrations Report

    #15

    Mysterious woman in a hood holding a glowing flame, ethereal illustration by Katrina Young.

    katartillustrations Report

    #16

    Ethereal illustration by Katrina Young of a woman bathed in dappled sunlight with green leaves.

    katartillustrations Report

    #17

    Ethereal illustration of a woman with antlers holding a glowing lantern in a mystical landscape.

    katartillustrations Report

    #18

    Ethereal illustration by Katrina Young depicting a thoughtful character with flowing dark hair and golden background.

    katartillustrations Report

    #19

    Ethereal illustration by Katrina Young depicting a serene woman surrounded by softly lit hands.

    katartillustrations Report

    #20

    Ethereal illustration by Katrina Young, featuring a dreamy woman with a halo of stars, painted with vibrant colors.

    katartillustrations Report

    #21

    Ethereal illustration by Katrina Young depicting a serene woman with glowing hair in a lace dress.

    katartillustrations Report

    #22

    Ethereal illustration by Katrina Young with a woman and wolf, surrounded by glowing autumn leaves.

    katartillustrations Report

    #23

    Ethereal illustration by Katrina Young of a woman with a galaxy-themed spine and brain, showcasing vibrant colors.

    katartillustrations Report

    #24

    Ethereal illustration by Katrina Young of a figure in a forest surrounded by lush vines and foliage.

    katartillustrations Report

    #25

    Ethereal illustration of a serene woman surrounded by leaves in soft sunlight by Katrina Young.

    katartillustrations Report

    #26

    Barefoot person walking on cobblestones next to an umbrella, creating an ethereal illustration by Katrina Young.

    katartillustrations Report

