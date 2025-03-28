ADVERTISEMENT

AI is the reality we cannot escape—so why not embrace it? Welcome to the first AI-generated Image competition!

The AI Design Awards have just announced their winning submissions across five categories: Architecture & Interior Design, Conceptual & Fine Art, Fashion, Objects & Items, and Sci-Fi & Fantasy. These awards aim not only to recognize excellence in AI-generated artistry but also to foster a supportive, creative community where artists can inspire and learn from one another.

So, without further ado, we invite you to take a leap into the future and explore this year's winning images!

More info: designaward.ai | Instagram | Facebook