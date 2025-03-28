ADVERTISEMENT

AI is the reality we cannot escape—so why not embrace it? Welcome to the first AI-generated Image competition!

The AI Design Awards have just announced their winning submissions across five categories: Architecture & Interior Design, Conceptual & Fine Art, Fashion, Objects & Items, and Sci-Fi & Fantasy. These awards aim not only to recognize excellence in AI-generated artistry but also to foster a supportive, creative community where artists can inspire and learn from one another.

So, without further ado, we invite you to take a leap into the future and explore this year's winning images!

#1

Objects & Items: 3rd Place Winner - "Bloomten" By Jinyoung Kim

Vintage green rotary phone with floral design and bird accents from AI image competition.

    #2

    Main Winner - "Archive Of Stone" By Xim Izquierdo

    A mysterious AI image features a person's face partly obscured by a jagged rock, highlighting artistic creativity.

    "Archive of Stone" is an avant-garde fashion and conceptual art project that reimagines fashion, identity, and objects as timeless artifacts—frozen in stone, sculpted by time. It explores the tension between fragility and permanence, luxury and ruin, ephemerality and eternity.

    Many of the figures in this series are faceless, headless, or fragmented, reinforcing the idea that these pieces exist beyond the person—they belong to time itself. Fashion carved into eternity."

    #3

    Architecture & Interior Design: 2nd Place Winner - "Tensile Baroque" By Mohammad Qasim Iqbal

    Futuristic architecture with intricate designs, reflecting in water, from AI image competition.

    #4

    Fashion: 1st Place Winner - "Veils Of Resonance: Choreographies Of Light And Transcendence" By Katharina Groß

    Portrait of a model in an ornate beige coat, showcasing a winning AI image from the first AI image competition.

    #5

    Fashion: 3rd Place Winner - "Terrain & Textile" By Kaveh Najafian

    Model in desert landscape wearing intricate AI-designed gown with layered textures, standing beside tall cacti.

    #6

    Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1st Place Winner - "Diaphanum" By Cyberprompt

    Futuristic AI image featuring a humanoid figure with a translucent, glowing headpiece, showcasing cutting-edge digital art.

    #7

    Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 2nd Place Winner - "Adifrobotics" By Adif

    AI image of a robotic figure in a snowy hooded jacket, showcasing innovation in AI art competition.

    #8

    Architecture & Interior Design: 1st Place Winner - "The Breathing Cube" By Georges Oueijan

    Futuristic AI-generated building design with trees inside, hovering above water and rocks.

    #9

    Architecture & Interior Design: 3rd Place Winner - "What If Shops Come To Us?" By Syrine Jemal

    Gold-toned AI-generated tram reflects cityscape in a futuristic setting.

    #10

    Conceptual & Fine Art: 2nd Place Winner - "Hybrid Essence" By Hekuran Avdili

    Surreal AI-generated image of a human-like figure with a bird head, showcasing creativity in AI image competition.

    #11

    Objects & Items: 2nd Place Winner - "Indoor / Outdoor Furniture" By Greg Tate

    A shiny silver and gold AI-designed vehicle showcased in an image competition.

    #12

    Fashion: 2nd Place Winner - "Aurum Fractum" By Xim Izquierdo

    Person with sheer fabric and gold rock headpiece, representing a winning AI image in a competition.

    #13

    Objects & Items: 1st Place Winner - "Louhi: Please Do Not Take A Seat" By Kaveh Najafian

    Abstract chair design showcased at AI image competition.

    #14

    Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 3rd Place Winner - "Ethereal Whisper" By Maritt.ai

    Abstract AI image of a surreal, elongated horse in a misty setting.

    #15

    Conceptual & Fine Art: 3nd Place Winner - "Fading Echoes" By Kvetcch

    A creative AI image featuring a person with flowers on their face, showcasing unique artistic expression.

