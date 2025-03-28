15 Winning AI Images That Participated In The First Ever AI Image Competition
AI is the reality we cannot escape—so why not embrace it? Welcome to the first AI-generated Image competition!
The AI Design Awards have just announced their winning submissions across five categories: Architecture & Interior Design, Conceptual & Fine Art, Fashion, Objects & Items, and Sci-Fi & Fantasy. These awards aim not only to recognize excellence in AI-generated artistry but also to foster a supportive, creative community where artists can inspire and learn from one another.
So, without further ado, we invite you to take a leap into the future and explore this year's winning images!
Objects & Items: 3rd Place Winner - "Bloomten" By Jinyoung Kim
Main Winner - "Archive Of Stone" By Xim Izquierdo
"Archive of Stone" is an avant-garde fashion and conceptual art project that reimagines fashion, identity, and objects as timeless artifacts—frozen in stone, sculpted by time. It explores the tension between fragility and permanence, luxury and ruin, ephemerality and eternity.
Many of the figures in this series are faceless, headless, or fragmented, reinforcing the idea that these pieces exist beyond the person—they belong to time itself. Fashion carved into eternity."