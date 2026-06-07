That's exactly why today's post feels so refreshing. We took a dive into the Reddit community r/randomactsofkindness , a corner of the internet dedicated to people making the world a little brighter, one good deed at a time. From strangers returning lost money to people going out of their way to help someone in need, these heartwarming stories are proof that kindness is still very much alive. Keep scrolling, Pandas, and prepare for a wholesome reminder that even the smallest acts of generosity can leave a lasting impact. Spread the positivity—you never know who might need it today.

Often, when we're overwhelmed , stressed , anxious, or simply having a terrible day, it's easy to become impatient with the people around us. Maybe we snap at a coworker, get irritated with a friend, or respond harshly to a loved one without really meaning to. It happens—we're all human. But in a world where so many people are carrying struggles we know nothing about, choosing kindness can make a bigger difference than we realize. A small gesture, a helping hand, or even a few encouraging words can completely change someone's day.

#1 A Real Life Good Samaritan Got Me Out Of A Tight Spot Yesterday I wanted to come on here and share an experience that happened yesterday which has fully restored my belief that there are genuinely kind and decent people out there.



At around 2pm, my partner and I were driving to a countryside pub just south of the M25 (London, UK), and about 0.5 miles away from a petrol station my car ran out of fuel. I pulled over with my hazards on, and wondered why the car behind wasn't overtaking.



They then pulled over and got out and asked if everything was OK. I explained we had just run out of fuel a moment short of the petrol station, and he instantly volunteered to drive down to the petrol station, fill up a jerry can of diesel and bring it back. This is a man who had 3 young kids and his partner in the car - yet he appeared to not think twice about helping us out in a moment of need. It was also 30+ degrees celsius in London yesterday and we would have been stuck with virtually no shade.



The whole experience was done in 10 minutes; he went straight down to the petrol station, purchased a jerry can and filled it up and brought it back. I sent him the money and we went on our separate ways. It also made me realise how selfless some people are, and that if I was behind a car pulling over I don't think I would think twice about just overtaking and carrying on.



I will keep an eye out for opportunities to pay it forward in the future, and just wanted to share this on the off chance he might see it! Thank you!

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#2 I Sent Money To A Stranger And He Returned It. Josh, Thank You In 2024 my older brother was going through a rough time, living on the streets in another state and in a bad way. I was really broke at the time but scraped together fifty bucks to send him. He used venmo which I was unfamiliar with, and I am not a tech-savvy person. I ended up sending the money to a complete stranger who had the same first name as my brother. I felt like the world's fool, and now I had no money left.



I immediately messaged the guy, the wrong Josh, and told him I hadn't meant to send the money and could he please return it. I didn't even want to message him, so cynical my worldview I pictured him laughing with his crew about some dinosaur who not only accidentally paid him, but was fool enough to ask for it back.



Within moments he replied, "hey Jacquelyn, no worries I'm sending it back now. Have a good day" And he did. When I thanked him profusely, he said "I'm not that type of person to keep what's not mine"



This was nearly two years ago and I still think of it often, both the act of kindness and also the simple but powerful way he stated his moral code, said without fanfare or in anticipation of praise. His name is Josh Adsuara, and he inspired me to be a better person and to make sure I'm not that type of person to keep what's not mine.

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#3 An ER Visit From Hell Brightened By A Random Act Of Kindness In August of 2020, my daughter (10 years-old at the time) and I went over to a friend's house for a BBQ. It was early in the pandemic, which will be important later on in the story. The kids swam in the pool and were bouncing in their trampoline. At one point, I hear screaming and run over to the trampoline. My daughter is in shock (not even crying at that point) and her arm is hanging by her side in a really unnatural way. At the time, we all assumed it was dislocated.



We go to the ER and it is in a tent outside the regular ER because of Covid. It is packed with people and freezing cold in there. My daughter is in a wet bathing suit and a towel. When we rushed out to go to the ER, I didn't think to ask for clothes, jackets, blankets, etc. so we were there with the clothes on our backs. My daughter was crying softly on and off because of being cold and in pain while we were waiting. It ended up that she fractured a bone in her arm up close to her shoulder.



There was a really sweet young woman (20's if I had to guess) who was sitting close to us. She told my daughter and I that she had once dislocated her arm and that it turned out fine. And the random act of kindness was that she gave us her socks. She was in sandals and said she brought them in case her feet got cold, but that she wanted my daughter to have them. They were nice socks so I felt bad taking them from her, but she insisted. We ended up waiting for more than 8 hours and that nice young lady left before we did. We still have the socks (argyle ones with green and gray pattern) and my daughter and I call them our lucky socks. We wear them on days when we feel like we need a little extra good fortune.



I never even knew what she was in the ER for because she didn't mention it and I didn't feel that I should ask. But the gesture touched our hearts and we will always remember her.



TLDR: A sweet young woman brought socks for herself to the ER, but gave them to my daughter because she was cold.

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There are more than 8 billion people on our planet today. Just imagine that for a second. Now imagine if even 10% of those people made a conscious effort to be a little kinder, a little more patient, or a little more generous every day. That would mean hundreds of millions of people actively making the world a better place. Sounds pretty incredible, right? Today, we'd like to introduce you to one such person whose small acts of kindness have created a big impact. Meet Harsha Jain, a 70-year-old woman from Mumbai, India, who runs a humble cloud kitchen and serves something far more meaningful than food—she serves comfort, care, and community.

#4 A Guy On A Train Gave Me A Piece Of Candy And It Saved My Life I didn't know which subreddit would fit this story, but this one seemed the most accurate.



A year and a half ago, I was mentally at my lowest. My girlfriend broke up with me, one of my best friends started hating me, I was made fun of often in school.



All my life, I've been made fun of. For my appearance, for my clumsiness, for being cringy and emotionally unstable. I was just tired of everything and everyone. I wasn't particularly good at anything, and I've almost never had any good interaction with any stranger.



I usually go to my grandparents by train. I wanted to see them one last time before I do *it*.



I sat alone, playing some of my favourite songs. I never looked anyone in the face because I thought they would also laugh at me.



Then came a man. I don't know how he looked like. I never looked up at him, because I was scared. I remember him being around 30. He was going around the train and giving candy to everyone. My favourite candy. He put a hand on my shoulder and put the candy into my hand, said "here you go" with a smile on his face and left.



I was stunned. Actually stunned. I wanted to thank him, but when I looked behind me he was already getting off the train.



I started sobbing. I tried to hide it as much as I could, so I wouldn't get any attention on me. This one piece of candy from a random guy made me cry and gave me hope for humanity.



I don't know why I had such a visceral reaction. Maybe I was just looking for one, *one* proof that people could be nice. And it happened.



After that, I started seeing things with a bit more color. I started a new hobby, started studying hard and today I got accepted into the best college in the country.



I don't know who you are man, and I'll probably never see you again. But know that you saved someone's life.

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#5 Came Across A Guy Stuck In The Ditch. Husband Decided To Stop Without Hesitation I was just the driver in this scenario. Husband, 3 kids, and I were on our way home when we came across someone who had slid off the road in the rain. It's a road that only gets a handful of cars passing an hour.



Immediately my husband asked if I minded pulling over so he could offer help.



Dude had just missed a tree but was stuck in the brush. He was 20 at most, and looked like he could fit between the railings of a banister, tbh. My husband, 6'1" and built like a brick wall met a linebacker and Mor'du from Brave, pushed this guy's car uphill out of the ditch with the other guy behind the wheel, steering it.



Once he was out, husband and dude chatted for a few minutes.



He'd been in a rush because the food bank was closing soon, and misjudged the turn and his speed. He'd been there for an hour, too scared of the price of a tow truck but no idea how to proceed without one.



We have him some of the groceries we'd bought, waited to make sure his car would start and run, then left after he had pulled away. I didn't get his name (wouldn't share it here anyway lol) but I keep thinking about him, sitting alone in the ditch on a lonely road, rain pouring down and no money to pay someone to come get him.



I'd have kept driving, assuming a tow truck was on its way, since we could see him moving in the car when we were approaching. But my husband saw an opportunity to help someone, and I'm so glad he took it.



I like to hope that someday, when one of my kids is alone and scared and far from home, someone will stop for them, too.

#6 An Act Of Kindness Saved My Life, Kindness Saves. Hate Does Not Hi everyone! I grew up poor, and sometimes my mom's card would decline. And I remember every single time distinctly. And I remember the kind people who would occasionally give a dollar or two so our family could afford to eat. And a while ago I was at dollar tree with my boyfriend and our other friend, and there was a mom checking out before us with her special needs son. He had been carrying around a hoola hoop throughout the store the whole time we had been there. And as the mom was checking out she realized she couldn't afford it. She told him to put it back and that she'd get it for him on her next paycheck, instinctively I told her I'd get it for him. And I did. And honestly it made me feel so so good. Because I was that kid once too.

In today's digital world, people rely on countless apps, social media platforms, and delivery services to connect and do business. Harsha, however, keeps things refreshingly simple. She simply uses WhatsApp to provide fresh, homemade meals to students, office workers, new parents, and anyone craving a taste of home. Living in a small corner of the bustling city of Mumbai, Harsha never imagined she would start a food service in her later years. "I lost my husband when I was 60," she recalls. "My children had grown up and moved on with their lives, and suddenly the house felt very quiet. I loved cooking, but there was no one to cook for anymore." Then one day, everything changed during a chance elevator conversation with a young student.

#7 Flight To California Kind Stranger Next To Me - 2019 I posted this story but didn't have enough karma for it to stick around. Hoping it will this time.



In March 2019 I was living in Austin, Texas and I jolted awake and checked my phone to see my sister called which if you know my sister that's not normal. I called her back and found out my dad had a heart attack and was headed to the hospital. I immediately book a flight and my mom (she was visiting me in ATX, they are divorced) drove me to the airport. I was a wreck. I'm super close with my Dad and was terrified I'd never see him again.



Enter kind stranger.



On the flight over I was in and out of moments of crying so I was wearing sunglasses during the flight. Sitting next to me was a man, maybe 25 years old, and even though we hadn't even spoken a word to each other I asked him if we would hold my hand. I needed to feel a human connection in that moment of feeling so lost and scared. He didn't even hesitate and held my hand for a good portion of the flight. At one point I started to feel bad because my hand was sweaty so I let go and we talked for a bit and I told him why I was so distraught and he just listened and was a person I really needed in that moment.



After the plane landed in Santa Rosa, CA he asked if his family could drive me to the hospital but my uncle was picking me up so I just thanked him and walked away. With all my internal turmoil I my mind blurred him out, I cannot remember his name or really what he looked like but I'll never forget him or what he did for me.



Thank you, Sir.

#8 Bought An Orchid For A Publix Employee For Mother’s Day I just wanted to yap about this interaction I had the other day and don’t really have anyone to talk to about it.



I was at publix buying a few items. At the self checkout, an employee was there greeting customers and monitoring the self checkout. She was talking to herself a lot, just thinking out loud.



She said “hm I think this is what I asked my son for for Mother’s Day but he didn’t see it, I’ll send him a picture”



I turned around because I thought she was speaking to me but she was just looking at the orchid display and then apologized when she noticed me looking at her and said “so sorry I’m just thinking out loud!”



When I paid and walked towards the exit, I noticed the large pots were $30+ but on the other side of the display, there were tiny orchids in little cute baby pots that were $10 each.



I’m not sure why as I normally don’t just act impulsively like this but I grabbed the best looking one I could see, walked back to self checkout, paid for the orchid and handed her the baby orchid with the receipt and said “happy Mother’s Day! Sorry I heard you talking about wanting one and I wanted to make sure you had a good holiday”



She was very happy and over the top with her reaction lol but I just said “have a great day” and walked out



It was really nice to see her coworkers come over to ask what happened and she showed off the little plant as I was leaving.



I saw her name tag so I was thinking of leaving a good review for Myra at the publix at the Bluffs Square Shopping Center in Jupiter Florida if anyone wants to leave a kind word for her. She’s very sweet!

#9 Gave Away Chick Fil A Giftcards To Random People In The Area I won a bunch of Chick Fil A giftcards for specific meal items such as sandwich, fries, breakfast, and kids meals. I used two sandwich coupons for myself and then randomly gave them away. If someone was cool that I was speaking to, I'd ask, "Do you like Chick Fil A?"



If they answered, "yes," I'd had them a giftcard or two.



It was so fun to see people's reactions, like they won a small lottery. It was truly magical. One woman told me she specifically loved Chick Fil A fries so I specifically gave her the fry giftcards!

"We started chatting, and he mentioned how much he missed maa ke haath ka khana: the kind of simple, homemade food only a mother can make," Harsha says with a smile. "I told him I could make him dal, sabzi, and rice if he wanted. His face lit up instantly." That small interaction stayed with her. Soon, she began noticing just how many people around her were living away from their families. There were students adjusting to a new city, young professionals working long hours, elderly residents living alone, and exhausted new parents trying to juggle everything at once. "Of course they could order food online," she says, "but sometimes what people really crave isn't restaurant food, it's comfort food." With the student's help, she created a WhatsApp group for people in her housing society. To her surprise, orders started coming in almost immediately.

#10 My 4 Year Old Son Accidentally Started A Donut Economy By Being Kind A little kindness goes a long way.



We were sitting in the Dunkin drive thru around 6:30 this evening. (You hush. Mama needs her coffee. I don’t care what time it is.)



The young lady at the window seemed exhausted and frazzled. My youngest son said, “Mom, will you tell her I love her?” I passed on his message. “My 4 year old asked me to let you know that he loves you.” Everything in her softened. Her shoulders. Her hands. Her jaw. She took a deep breath and with the biggest smile, she slid a box of 10 chocolate Munchkins into my hand that we hadn’t ordered. I told her thank you and that it wasn’t necessary. She said, “No, it was. He knew I needed that today.”



She asked me to pull up to the next window. When the next young woman came up with my drink, my son said, “Will you tell her I love her too?!” Again, I passed on his message. Her whole entire face lit up. She said, “Well I love him more!” She asked, “Can they have donuts?” I let her know we already got some at the last window. She asked if they could have more. Of course they wanted another 10 Munchkins, lol, and we were headed to the park where we could share, so I said yes. She came back with an entire box of a dozen donuts!



With a ton of free donuts in hand, we were able to share with even more kids at the playground and make countless days brighter.



Be kind. Spread joy. It’s not that hard. And you never know who needs it.

#11 A Girl Kept Looking At Me At Mcdonald’s But It Wasn’t Because She Found Me Attractive I noticed a girl with a backpack sitting at a table kept glancing over at me while I was grabbing my food at McDonald’s. I sat across from her about 3 tables down and started eating thinking nothing of it, just that she was a bit cute. She occasionally looked over at me and if I had the courage I would’ve asked her for her number, but I am never that brave. Well, she shyly walked up to me while I was eating and I looked up at her saying hello. She said hi in a quiet/shy tone and asked “can you buy me some food?”



Well, not what I expected at all especially because she didn’t look homeless or anything, she looked like a normal cute woman. Anyway, I immediately said “what do you want?” Then changed that to “how about you go pick what you want at the screen over there and I will pay for it.” She said “okay” and came back to me when she was ready. I asked her before paying if she’s sure she doesn’t want anything else, and she said no, so I happily paid. $28. She said thanks, I said no problem have a good day and left fast (im always acting before thinking tbh one speed: GO). I kinda regret not asking for her name/number there, but at the same time I don’t think that was an appropriate time to. I was going to ask her if she wanted to eat with me too but honestly I was just about to leave. Anyway,



I am so glad she worked up the courage to ask me if I could help her out. I guess that’s what she kept glancing at me for. I honestly felt like I was an angel for a second, sent there to help her out lol. Usually I am very introverted and with someone constantly looking at me, I would not think to sit a couple tables down still facing them. My motorbike just so happened to be in that direction and I like watching over it while I’m eating. I also chose to go to that Dons specifically, one further than another one I was closer to, because it was in a better area. It was a right place and time kinda thing. I would’ve asked her if she needed a ride anywhere too but I didn’t have my car. Just happy I was given the opportunity to help someone in need, I love moments like that!

#12 I Didn’t Think Anyone Would Notice Me… Until A Stranger Did Something Small That Changed My Whole Week I don’t usually post things like this, but something happened this week that I can’t stop thinking about.



Lately, life has felt… quiet in a way that isn’t peaceful. Just empty. I go to work, come home, scroll on my phone, repeat. I talk to people, but it always feels like I’m just “there,” not really part of anything.



Yesterday, I stopped at a small coffee shop near my place. I was pretty tired and honestly not in the mood to talk to anyone. I ordered my usual and stepped aside waiting.



While I was standing there, I noticed I had been charged wrong before and was short a few dollars. I was already embarrassed asking the cashier to fix it, but what happened next surprised me.



The person behind me in line quietly said, “I’ve got it.”



At first I thought they were talking to someone else. But then they paid the difference and just smiled at me like it was nothing.



I tried to refuse. I said I could pay them back. They just shook their head and said, “It’s just coffee. You looked like you needed a win today.”



That was it. No big speech. No attention. Just a normal person being kind and moving on with their day.



But it hit me harder than I expected.



Because they were right. I did need a win. Not because of the money, but because I’d been feeling invisible for a long time.



I don’t even know their name. But I’ve been thinking about them all day.



If you’re reading this and you’ve ever done something small like that for someone else… it matters more than you know. Seriously.



And if you’re the kind of person who feels like nobody notices you… I just wanted to say: sometimes people do. Even if they don’t say it out loud.

Harsha admits she never set out to become an entrepreneur. "I don't know much about business," she laughs. "I haven't even completed the 12th grade." Because of that, she initially priced her meals extremely low so that almost anyone could afford them. "The profit was very small, but I wasn't doing it for the money. Every time someone messaged me saying the food reminded them of home, it made me happy." Friends and family encouraged her to raise her prices, pointing out that she deserved to earn more for her hard work. But Harsha was reluctant. For her, the kitchen was never just about selling meals; it was about helping people feel cared for, even when they were far away from their loved ones.

#13 Random Seat Mate On Long-Haul Flight Made A Lasting Impression So I was just reading a story about somebody on a long flight with a screaming baby and how she was treated, and it made me think of how I had the opposite experience.



I’ve got pretty bad anxiety in general and Covid made it a lot worse, so while my husband and I have always loved traveling, we haven’t really gone anywhere since we started having kids. Last summer we started traveling again and I was so tense about it. We had our 3 kids (at the time ranging from 2 to 11 years old) and had to do kind of a complicated overnight long-haul flight with layovers.



We were seated on one side of the plane such that I was in one row with 2 kids, my husband was behind me with the other kid, and one poor stranger got to sit behind us too. I felt really bad because the kids were constantly shuffling seats and digging through bags and being just a tiny bit obnoxious (like, not fussing or yelling, but they don’t have any travel experience and are still learning how to behave on planes etc).



Anyway, I’m just whole-body cringing, but this nice man stuck with us strikes up a convo with my husband and they’re getting on like a house on fire, he even buys him a drink and they’re chatting away.



After awhile everyone quiets down and goes to sleep. 2/3 of the way through, my daughter wakes up, and before I can even ask her if she’s ok, she throws up EVERYWHERE. It was SO gross, and she was crying, and we were being a big loud awful disturbance while people were trying to sleep. The flight attendants, bless them, brought me gloves and disinfectant and garbage bags, and I got my daughter cleaned up in the bathroom and then stuffed her into the row behind while I dry-heaved my way through cleaning the mess. It had to have taken at least half an hour, and it did not smell good.



At some point I noticed the gentleman had (rightfully, I thought) disappeared, and I hoped the flight attendant had found another seat for him. Finally I collapsed back into my well-scrubbed seat, trying to recover from my full-body sweat, and got the kids back to sleep. And *the dude came back*. He had just been walking laps to give us some space, all that time. It was like 3am in a dark plane. I apologized (groveled) and felt terrible, but he just very cheerfully said not to worry about it, he completely understands, not to give it another thought.



It was just so kind and considerate of him, and he had every reason to loathe us. I don’t think I’ll ever forget how nice of him that was. I wish I had a way to tell him how much I appreciated it. If anyone knows an unbelievably tolerant middle-aged man who had a similar experience last summer on a Norse air flight from Paris to nyc, please tell him thank you!

#14 A Moment Of Kindness Likely Saved My Life And The Lives Of Some Others I want to say first of all this happened in rural Canada so no other traffic was present during this incident.



So I was driving home in the dark. For some context, I live out of the city, onto an international highway that has ZERO spotlights on it since it’s only a two lane highway.



Another driver and I were on the road and they had just finished overtaking me and was in the left lane slightly past me. Suddenly, they quickly shifted over to my lane, put their hazard lights on, slowed down a bit, then got back into the left lane.



I was definitely confused, so I slowed down out of caution, thinking maybe there was a deer around, but it turned out that ahead of me was a car that had **no** lights on whatsoever - either no headlights or very weak headlights, no backlights, I’m not 100% sure but they were NOT visible from behind. And most importantly they were going maybe 50km/h on a highway that has a speed limit of 110km/h.



Because of that driver and their kindness to alert me about the car, they likely saved my life and the lives of those in the car. I was able to react in time and safely overtake the car because of them. I hope I would be able to catch on in time if they had not alerted me but I can’t say for certain.



They didn’t have to do that. They were in the left lane, they didn’t need to worry about me nor the car itself. I think about that driver a lot. Thank you for looking out for me.

#15 A Random Act Of Kindness I’ll Remember For The Rest Of My Life A few days ago, I went to my hometown from Hyderabad for a family function. After spending two days there, I boarded a train back to Hyderabad. It was a long journey of around 6–7 hours, and by the time I arrived, I was already exhausted.



I booked a bike to return to my PG. But halfway through the ride, I suddenly started feeling extremely dizzy and weak. I asked the driver to stop somewhere because I genuinely felt like I couldn’t continue the ride.



He stopped by the side of the road, and thankfully, a watchman nearby noticed my condition and offered me a chair to sit on.



While I was sitting there trying to recover, a girl passing by noticed me and came over to check if I was okay. She offered me water and calmly asked where I lived. Then, without hesitation, she said, I’ll drop you safely.



At first, I refused because I didn’t want to trouble a stranger. But she kept insisting and even told the driver that she would take care of me. There was something very genuine and comforting about her, so I finally agreed.



On the way, she stopped at a bakery and made sure I ate something before continuing the journey. After that, she safely dropped me at my PG and left.



The strange part is, I don’t even know her name. If I saw her again today, I probably wouldn’t recognize her because I was barely aware of what was happening at that time. I was too dizzy and weak to thank her properly.



But even today, I think about that incident.



In a world where we are often taught to be careful of strangers, she reminded me that there are still genuinely kind people out there. People who help others without expecting anything in return.



Because of people like her, the world still feels a little safer and more beautiful.



Wherever you are, thank you.



TL;DR: I was feeling weak and dizzy after a long journey, and a random stranger went out of her way to help me get home safely. Her kindness is something I’ll never forget. Good people still exist.

One experience, however, changed the direction of her work entirely. "One afternoon I noticed a laborer standing near a roadside food stall," Harsha recalls. "He looked hungry, but after checking his pockets, he quietly walked away because he didn't have enough money to buy even a small snack." The moment stayed with her long after she returned home. By then, her cloud kitchen had developed a loyal customer base, and she wondered if there was a way to use that support to help others. "I had an idea," she says. "I asked my regular customers if they would be willing to contribute an extra ₹30 with each meal order. I explained what I wanted to do, and to my surprise, almost everyone agreed immediately."

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#16 Random Act Of Kindness From A Dutch Gentleman To The Young Naive Traveler I Was, And How I Paid Back My Moral Debt This happened to me a decade ago. I was in my early 20's, a Canadian guy living in Europe for a year under a student exchange program.



That was the most beautiful year of my life, as I spent my off times traveling to neighborhoods regions and countries, which is what I've always dreamed of doing.



I was a poor uni student so most of these trips were planned with budget shortcuts, such as taking overnight transports to avoid hotel costs, doing day trips instead of coming back the next day, etc.



It's early January and I'm on a 5 days trips - which was always my longest trip of the year - to Germany via the Netherlands. Oh, I could already imagine Germany in the Winter. Might not be Christmas, but it would still be winter picturesque landscapes. Wouldn't it ?



The route I was taking involved a late train to Eastern Netherlands, near the German border, followed by a very early morning train from there to Germany. A 4-5 hours stop in the middle of the night.



Now please remember that I am Canadian. Most of us aren't as experienced with rail traveling as Europeans are. And I must also add : I might not be the smartest cookie out there sometimes. Not the squirrel that climbs the highest...



So, given my habit of saving expenses where I could, I made a plan : I was going to stay in the train station for the night stop, scroll social media for a bit, bring and drink some energy drink to avoid falling asleep, and then catch the morning train where I could sleep.



It was a fantastic plan. Military precision at it's finest !



So I'm on the train across the Netherlands, gorgeous country I must say. At some point I see some type of liquid coming out of my backpack and spilling on the floor. I check inside and discover the horror : the damn can of energy drink busted out and spilled over all my clothes and electronics. And the spell ! So pungent ! I didn't even know energy drinks smelled so bad.



So I'm already in a catastrophic mood when I arrive to my destination, a town near Germany which I'll avoid naming to keep the story a bit more discreet.



I quickly go to the 1 euro restroom and manage to clean my bag as well as I can so there's no liquid anymore. But my clothes and electronics are still soaked and smelly. I'm devastated.



And that's the point where I realized how dumb I was. Some train station maintenance gentleman politely came to me and explained that the station was about to close for the night.



How in the world could I even have thought for a second that a small station was going to remain open 24h like some sort of mega airport ? That's still a mystery to me.



So it's 1:30 in the morning, I'm walking all alone, without a shrink of motivation at this point, carrying my smelly backpack throughout the completely desert cobblestone streets of this lovely town. No bar open, nothing. Perfectly calm and quiet. And it's cold. Even for a Canadian, these Northern European cold nights that go right to your bones are unsufferable.



I stop at the first hotel I see. Perfect ! I'm gonna need to pay a room for only a few hours, but that's better than wandering around in the cold. And I'll have a place to assess the damage to my electronics.



So I walk up to the desk, explain a little bit my issue and ask the gentleman if there's any room available.



'No, I'm afraid we're fully booked', he said after checking his computer.



'Are you sure ?' I asked



'Yes. I'm sorry'



So I thank him and pick up my backpack on the ground to get back to wandering the streets, wishing that I wouldn't end up in jail for jaywalking or whatever.



I was keeping my polite composure and smiling, but that gentleman could probably still feel the disarray I was in. He talked to me again. 'We do have a lounge chair near our conference room. You could stay there for a few hours if you like'.



Of course, I accept instantly and follow him to the area, which was indeed a regular lounge chair.



Quite pathetically I must admit, I tried to offer the gentleman the only 20 euros

#17 Left Some Wee Gifts Around The Community Today Hope whoever came across them gave them a good home!

#18 2 Kids Playing In The Street All They Wanted Was To Hold A Watermelon (idk what i am doing here but i will share what happened yesterday when i was grabbing some groceries)



yesterday i was buying some stuff and on my way back home i was holding a watermelon and alot of bags, and 2 kids were playing on the road

, 1 with a bicycle and 1 just running with him,



when they saw me they screamed in happiness "WATERMELLOOON" like i was carrying a peace of gold or something.

they left everything and came running straight at me and the younger kid reached me first and held the watermelon and said "i will take this watermelon for myself" and grabbed it from me, i said "yup" and did not resist, let him take it and literally kept walking with a smile, wide on my face like an idiot while the kid took it and left in the other direction....



it took me a few seconds to realize that the kid is just joking and wanted to hold it instead of taking it entirely.



so i turned around and noticed he started running, i kept walking slowly to let him play and was shouting "be carful not to drop it boy!"

and and he kept running

and the other one on the bike cheering for him and staring at it like its something new,

i went to them and said "so what are you gonna do with it?"

he said "we are gonna play ball ball" (or something like that)

and the other one kept begging him to hold it too (it was complete chaos)



and when he held it he asked me "can i drop it on the ground? what will happen?"



when i heard him say it i laughed and realized this is their first time touching a watermelon...



it was sad and adorable at the same time.

but anyways i took it from him and told them to go play near their home and look after one another and asked them if they wanted it and they said no

(which i was thankful for, bc they would definitely secretly drop it out of curiosity lol)



anyways they ran away laughing they seemed very happy like they unlocked a new rare item in a game lol.



Sometimes kindness can be as simple as playing along with a random kid for no reason, I was wondering if someone else chose to act like "no stay away from me, go back to ur mom, play in ur house kids" what would happen to their feelings?



Some of my neighbors were watching all of this and they were giving me that look of "what an idiot" but instead of ignoring it, i looked at them in the same stupid silly smile, forcing them to smile back even when they did not want to

The additional contributions became the foundation of something beautiful. Harsha began using the money to prepare free meals for workers in her neighborhood. What started with just three people slowly expanded as more customers joined in. Today, she regularly provides meals to six workers who might otherwise struggle to afford a proper meal after a long day of physical labor. "It may not sound like a huge number," she says, "but for me, it's something I'm incredibly proud of." Every meal represents a community coming together to help someone else. And every contribution, no matter how small, proves that kindness often grows when people work together.

#19 Everyone's A Sweetheart Once In Awhile, Even Total Strangers I went to the lab to get blood drawn yesterday. I had my little slip of paper, my membership card, and my photo ID clutched in my hand.



I found a seat in the crowded waiting room, next to a lady with three small children, who thankfully we're well behaved.



A gentleman came up to us and pointed out that there was some sort of a card under our chairs.



Without being asked, the mother asked her little one, maybe 4 years old, if he would go down there and grab the card.



As he climbed down, the gentleman handed me the card, which was my driver's license and said that he had already gotten it.



I turned to the little boy and said, "Thank you so much sweetheart!"



Then I looked up at the gentleman, and I don't know what came over me, but I said, "And thank you too, sweetheart!"



We all had a little chuckle in a crowded room with lots of tension that day.

#20 A Hug And An Offer For Free Coffee Just Made My Day There's a small, cute coffee shop five blocks up from our house. The owner is so nice. There is a certain theme to it because she loves the theme and grew up collecting those things. I've been there a handful of times and we always have a nice chat. Last month I brought her three of those items to display and when I did she gave me a free latte. I told her she didn't have to but she insisted since I brought her the items.



This past weekend our only child came down to celebrate his 21st birthday. With us. His parents (he lives four hours away). We're having a hard time beng empty nesters but we're getting used to it. When he came down on Easter weekend I cried when he came in the house because we hadn't seen him since last year. Well this weekend I didn't think I would cry but when he left I gave him a hug and sure enough I cried. We had such a nice time with him here and we enjoyed spending his birthday with him. He said he would come back soon.



He left yesterday and I'm still a mess this morning. Decided to walk to the coffee shop to treat myself to a coffee. When I walked in the owner asked me if I was ok and I said not really. I tried to hold in the tears. She came aournd and gave me a hug and I said no one passed away, but, and as I cried I told her about the recent visit. She talked about her 21 year old son as well. I asked her for a small black coffee and she wanted to give it to me for free. I told her she didn't have to do that (how wil she make money if she keeps giving away free drinks). That hug and offer just made me feel so good. We are aquaintences, not really close yet, so for her to do that just made my day.



Usually I'm the one to try to bless others so when it happens to me I'm kind of shocked. I don't ever expect it. It feels good to help and bless others so that's what I'm used to.

#21 My Martial Arts Teacher Helped Me To Get Back On My Feet After A Serious Nerve Injury That Lasted For Years Many years ago I joined Kendo, a martial arts with bamboo swords. A year after joining, covid hit, and in the middle of that, I got a hernia which squashed my sciatic nerve completely for three entire years, followed by continuous pain for four years after that, so seven years of hell in total.



During that time, doctors and specialists were nonchalant about it at best and downright dismissive at worst; most likely because I'm morbidly obese so everything is then because of weight.



Due to unrelated surgery, my nerve pain somehow went away. About a year before that, I sometimes joined archery from the same teacher when I was able to, and we were happy to see each other again.



Since around March of this year, I started to feel better, and I shared my progress with my teacher; in that I went from barely being able to walk for five minutes with a walking cane to casually walking for more than an hour without a cane, and losing 33kg in the process. I expressed my desire to take a swing at Iaido (another martial arts with swords, one that is less intense) but didn't want to give up archery either.



He decided to gift me around an 8 month's worth of one free lesson per week (so I only had to pay for one lesson) so I could follow both Iaido and archery when I was ready for it, and he even asked a fellow student to give me a ride every week (that student is also very kind for doing so).



I wanted to get back to Kendo, but I didn't feel good about it and doubted my ability to do so because my nerve damage from my hernia left me partially paralyzed in my right leg and foot, which is why I started going to Iaido instead. My teacher kept encouraging me, and offered a position for me to help with a recent Kendo tournament by tallying scores, and allowed me to watch Kendo lessons every week.



Thanks to his encouragement and free lesson, I have talked to him about it last week and asked if I could practice both Iaido and try out Kendo instead of archery. Last Saturday I tried my hand at Kendo again, and I managed to do wonderfully! I was hesitant, but it turns out I can still handle it just fine for the most part.



These random acts of kindness from my teacher and fellow student both allowed me to pursue Kendo once more; one of life's pleasures I once lost, now regained thanks to them.



I will have to accept my right leg doesn't move the way it used to, but the fact I can actually practice it again feels so good!



He told me he offered this free lesson to me because he is proud and has great respect for my progress in losing weight and being able to walk properly again. I can say with certainty that he is one of the kindest people I know and will ever know.

#22 Stranger On My Flight Helped Through My Anxiety Attack I’ve seen a couple posts about kind strangers on flights so I thought I’d share mine! Sometime in 2021 I had my first ever panic attack on a plane, due to me discovering during the flight I have some nerve damage in my arm that reacts to pressure changes. I had never felt this before and freaked out. Anyways, this has developed into anxiety around flying which is really inconvenient for me as I love to travel!



On a flight home recently my plane experienced some bad turbulence and I started praying my rosary while trying to stay calm. The man sat next to me tapped me on my shoulder to ask if I was ok and then just started chatting. We talked about our trips, our hometowns, cool places we’ve been etc. It was very sweet and the talking distracted me from my spiral. I thanked him a lot for his help and he was just so kind about it and wished me well. Thank you flight stranger, you really made a world of difference for me

"Life has taught me that happiness multiplies when it's shared," Harsha says emotionally. "This isn't something I do alone. Every customer who contributes is part of this journey, and I'm grateful for every one of them." She says the most rewarding part is knowing that someone who spent the entire day working under the sun can go home with a full stomach. "Everyone works hard. Everyone has struggles. If you're in a position to help someone, even a little, why wouldn't you?" Harsha laughs when asked about retirement. "I'm already old," she jokes, "but as long as I can stand in my kitchen and stir a pot of dal, I'll keep going. Hopefully, I can inspire others to do the same."

#23 Sometimes You Just Need To Be Reminded That Not Everyone Has Nefarious Intentions I apologize in advance if my train of thought seems odd. A few days ago our postal carrier dropped a bag to be filled with donations of non perishable items for food pantries. I am a Federal Employee and we went through a funding lapse for over 40 days back in the Fall. I was so appreciative of how the food pantries stepped up to help the employees in my area (northern VA where there are a lot of Feds) since they had to work or were furloughed without pay. I of course put some items in the bag but food insecurity has been on my mind today.



I was running errands today and stopped at an Arby’s for a quick bite. I finished my sandwich and was scrolling through Reddit when a woman approached me and proceeded to ask me for some help. I do not give money to people because I always have the feeling that it will not be used for anything positive. I will offer to buy a meal but usually whoever asked declines…which reinforces why I don’t give money. This young woman proceeded to explain she had most of the money she needed for what she ordered but needed four dollars and could I pay the cashier the remaining four dollars? I looked up right as she said something to a child and I asked her if that was her child. She nodded and called the two girls over to introduce them, aged 6 and 8. I almost started crying. Here I am thinking about food insecurity all day and tomorrow is Mother’s Day and she is asking for a meager four dollars. I told her of course I would pay the remaining amount so her kids could eat.



While I was at the register, I asked the cashier for a gift card, put $100 on it and handed it to the woman on my way out. As I was getting in my car, she walked up to the door wiping her eyes with her hand on her chest and mouthing thank you. I nodded and went on my way. I needed that reminder today that not everyone has bad intentions when asking for help.

#24 The Craziest Thing Happened To Me Today And I Am Thankful Now So yesterday i came back from one city to my hometown via a volvo bus, so usually when luggage is kept in the bus, they mark it with the seat number, but this time they didn't and i paid not much attention to it, when i reached the bus stand the bus guy gave me the bag and i just did an uber and came back home, i hadn't opened my luggage as i was tired. So i slept late last night and woke up late today (after noon), my phone was switched off due to low battery and mom wakes up and tells me someone is here to see me with my luggage ????



A couple had come to my home to give me the luggage, as our luggage had exchanged, they told me they tried to call me, went to isbt, got the list of passengers from there, called everyone from that list and only i hadn't responded so came for my address. The surprising thing is i hadn't filled my complete address, so they had to roam around and ask arounf in the locality (IN THIS HEAT, FOR GOOD 40 MINS) then they reached my home. They told me they didn't have anything valuable just there clothes but they got worried what if the other person may be panicking or something due to it (they were older, like have a daughter my age).



I feel so thankful to them, and this just made me believe in the goodness of humanity all over again



While i totally own up that i had been careless,i can't believe someone took the effort in this heat to go to this extent.

#25 Random Woman From Yards Away Sees Me Crying And Checks In On Me So I was having a hard day. And my boyfriend was having a long week. And a 30 minutes ago that caused us to butt heads. I'm sensitive.



I'll admit im sensitive, so I had to end the call with him to go outside and have a cry. Why outside? I live with other people and the sound carries in that house like you're yelling into a tunnel. The outerwalls have thicker walls.



Well, my house is about about 60-70 feet from the road with no trees blocking sight (I live on old farm property so it's a bit of open land). Ive walked outside ro hyperventilate a little and cry because im dramatic. I sit down, my dog jumps into my lap, and as im trying to calm myself down, I notice a middle aged woman doing her evening walk from on of the neighborhoods near by. She's on the phone but looking dead at me lol.



I was hoping the distance was great enough that it didnt carry the sound but that was dumb thinking.



She takes the time to hang up the phone and yell "Are you okay?"



I quickly responded with "Yes!" And a "Thank you!". But just seeing someone take the time to care for a stranger, even if it was as simple as asking "are you ok" really meant alot to me because I struggle with feeling like I deserve kindness.



She didnt know me and she could have ignored me and kept walking. It made me cry more tbh lol. It was a small gesture but it did mean alot to me to see someone care when it feels like everyone is so self involved and every-man-for-himself.



Ive always tired to be the one to reach out to people like that, it's just so touching to get that back and motivates me to do more.



Pass it on yall, I was only having a bad day, but you never know, a small gesture of kindness could change someones whole day.



Alright. Now time to go make amends with the Mister lol

#26 Birthday Party Invite For Someone I Went To School With I had fairly well off grandparents when I was a kid which allowed me to attend a small private school that my dad had also attended. Some of the people who graduated with me in high school, I have known since I was five years old.



Recently, I was invited to a milestone birthday party for one of these classmates. His dad & mine were classmates & our grandparents knew each other & socialized often. But he and I were vastly different. He was the extroverted, popular, funny, musical boy. I was the introverted, weird, nerdy, artistic girl who always had her head in a book.



When I arrived at the birthday party, I assumed other classmates who lived locally would be in attendance. They were not. He invited me *specifically* because I've been in his life (at least peripherally) since we were five.



Now, I've struggled with body dysmorphia, self esteem, depression & anxiety my entire life. Why in the *world* would this accomplished, self assured, kind man even think of me, let alone invite me to celebrate with him? I've been sitting with this for days now. I think it drives home the point that we are so often blind to our influence on others (good or bad) & that we can't accurately *see* ourselves and the light we spread.



This was a kindness that will resonate with me for years.

Harsha's story and the heartwarming moments featured throughout these posts serve as a powerful reminder that kindness doesn't have to be grand or expensive to matter. Sometimes, it's as simple as sharing a meal, lending a helping hand, or choosing to care about someone else's well-being. Small acts often create ripple effects far bigger than we realize. So, Pandas, which of these stories inspired you the most? And has a stranger's kindness ever changed your day or even your life? We'd love to hear your story.

#27 I Had A Flat Tire AKA Puncture On The Side Of A Busy Highway With No Shoulder In A Pouring Rainstorm. I Saw A Car Pull Over And The Driver Get Out And Walk Back To Me I had already jacked the car up and was in the process of removing the wheel. The driver of the car was not wearing any rain gear and insisted that he help me change the tire. At first I refused but he continued to insist and said that his wife had told him to come back and help me. I relented and allowed him to change the tire. By the time he was finished he was soaking wet. I walked with him back to his car and discovered that Not only was his wife in the car but his children were there as well. People can be very kind.

#28 Some Heroes Don’t Wait For Thanks… They Just Disappear I’ve never told this story online, but something reminded me of it today.



About 3 years ago, I was in a really bad phase. My dad had just lost his job, and I was the only one earning in the family. One night, my mom suddenly collapsed. We rushed her to a private hospital because it was the closest.



They admitted her immediately… but after a few hours, the billing desk asked for ₹50,000 as an advance. I didn’t even have ₹5,000 in my account.



I still remember standing there, trying to call every relative I knew. No one picked up. Some did… but said they’d “see what they could do tomorrow.”



Tomorrow wasn’t an option.



I guess I looked completely broken because an older man who was sitting nearby came up to me and asked what happened. I didn’t want to explain, but I just broke down and told him everything.



He listened quietly. Didn’t say much.



Then he walked to the billing counter.



I thought maybe he knew someone there… but after a few minutes, the staff called my name and said, “Your payment is done. You can go back to your mother.”



I was confused. I ran back to that man to thank him.



He just smiled and said,



"Take care of your mom. That’s all that matters."



I asked for his name… his number… anything.



He just waved it off and said,



"Someday, help someone else. That will be enough."



And he left.



I never saw him again.



My mom recovered. She’s fine now.



But to this day, I don’t know who that man was… or why he helped a complete stranger.



I’m not rich today, but whenever I get the chance, I try to help someone—even in small ways.



Maybe that’s how his kindness keeps going.

#29 To Everyone: Remember That Small Acts Can Go A Long Way It’s amazing how a single, passing comment can change someone’s entire day.



Today I went out for a walk between classes. It wasn’t different from any other day, but I was stopped this time. A woman passing me commented that my bag had lovely colors, which I could hardly believe since it’s a raggedy thing. What threw me, however, was her genuine smile and the sweetest English accent I’ve heard in backwater Kentucky. While I didn’t believe in myself, I believe that she did.



It wasn’t anything huge and we parted soon after a “thank you” and “of course, darling”, but as a struggling college student up to her neck in finals and operating on 2 hours of sleep, criminal levels of caffeine, and a prayer? It made the world of difference.



If anyone happens to see someone and think “that shirt looks nice” or “they have pretty eyes” or anything remotely positive, don’t be afraid to tell them. You don’t know what they may be going through and that one sentence can improve their mood and confidence.



And to the stranger who stopped a frazzled girl with a peach purse and far too many layers for this weather - Thank you