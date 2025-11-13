Woman Confesses Life Feels Impossible With 3YO, Daily Screaming And Meltdowns Take A Toll On Fam

ADVERTISEMENT

You know that moment when you think parenting can’t possibly get any harder, and then your toddler decides to prove you wrong? Imagine every outfit being too tight or every car seat too loose, and then throw in screaming and endless meltdowns.

That’s life for today’s Original Poster (OP) who recently took to the internet to share her brutally honest story about raising her 3.5-year-old daughter, and honestly, every parent who’s ever felt on edge could probably feel this one in their soul.

More info: Mumsnet

Parenting is often described as the most rewarding job in the world, but anyone who’s raised a particularly challenging child knows it can also be one of the hardest

Toddler with curly hair holding a treat, capturing daily screaming and meltdowns that take a toll on family life.

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author explained that her daughter has been extremely difficult since birth, constantly feeding, crying, and rarely sleeping

Text excerpt showing a woman describing daily screaming and meltdowns with her 3-year-old taking a toll on family life.

Text on a white background describing a toddler who never slept well and screams daily for long portions of the day.

Mother shares struggles with daily screaming and meltdowns of her 3-year-old impacting family life and wellbeing.

Mother shares struggles with 3-year-old’s daily screaming and meltdowns taking a toll on family life.

Text describing a woman sharing challenges of daily screaming and meltdowns with her 3-year-old impacting family life.

Image credits: Hoverflies

Young girl having a tantrum while sitting on the floor, showing daily screaming and meltdowns that take a toll on family.

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She frequently experienced meltdowns, hits the author and her husband, her sister, and would resist clothing, shoes, and car seats

Text excerpt discussing challenges of daily screaming and meltdowns with a 3-year-old impacting family life.

Text discussing the toll of daily screaming and meltdowns with a 3-year-old impacting family life.

Text image showing a woman describing life feels impossible with 3YO due to daily screaming and meltdowns causing stress and exhaustion.

Text excerpt describing challenges with a 3-year-old child, highlighting daily screaming and meltdowns taking a toll on the family.

Text showing a woman’s confession about life feeling impossible with a 3-year-old’s daily screaming and meltdowns affecting the family.

Image credits: Hoverflies

Woman and young child play on floor in kitchen, highlighting challenges of daily screaming and meltdowns with 3-year-old toddler.

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Despite these challenges, the author noted that her daughter could be happy, clever, and charming in other settings, leaving her confused

Text showing a woman describing stress and strained relationships caused by daily screaming and meltdowns with a 3-year-old child.

Text discussing concerns about PDA and high cortisol levels in a child affecting family life and daily meltdowns.

Text expressing a woman’s struggle with life feeling impossible due to her 3-year-old’s daily screaming and meltdowns.

Text showing a woman expressing the toll of daily screaming and meltdowns with her 3-year-old child.

Text showing a woman expressing how life feels impossible dealing with a 3-year-old’s daily screaming and meltdowns.

Image credits: Hoverflies

Woman sitting on floor in living room looking stressed, reflecting challenges of life with a 3-year-old child’s meltdowns.

Image credits: Magic by Jelena / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She shared that for this reason, the family barely enjoyed activities together, as she often overlooked her first daughter while the relationship with her husband was strained

Text on screen showing a woman confessing life feels impossible with a 3-year-old’s daily screaming and meltdowns.

Woman shares struggles with 3-year-old's daily screaming and meltdowns impacting family life and mental health.

Mother shares struggles with 3-year-old’s daily screaming and meltdowns impacting family life and wellbeing.

Alt text: Woman expressing feelings of being overwhelmed and losing patience with daily screaming and meltdowns of 3-year-old child.

Text excerpt expressing struggle with daily life challenges and emotional toll due to a 3-year-old's meltdowns and screaming.

Image credits: Hoverflies

Woman looking stressed on couch while child appears upset, illustrating daily screaming and meltdowns toll on family life.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She is now concerned about possible underlying conditions, such as pathological demand avoidance or sensory issues

Text from woman confessing life feels impossible with 3-year-old, mentioning daily screaming and meltdowns impacting family relationships.

Text on white background discussing PDA and need for more research, reflecting challenges with 3YO daily screaming and meltdowns.

Alt text: Woman confesses life feels impossible with 3YO, daily screaming and meltdowns impacting family wellbeing and mental health.

Text reading I desperately want her to feel happy and calm and secure, expressing the toll of daily screaming and meltdowns with a 3-year-old.

Image credits: Hoverflies

The overall experience has led to exhaustion, stress, and feelings of guilt as she expressed love for her child despite the frustration

From the very beginning, the OP shared that her little girl’s life has been full of intensity. If she wasn’t eating, she was crying. If she was awake, she was screaming. Sleep was a rarity, and peace was virtually non-existent. Everyday activities like getting dressed, traveling in the car, or simply being at home would often trigger long, intense meltdowns.

What made it more baffling for the OP was that there were also moments of sunshine. When her daughter was with others, she was all charm, bright, funny, and clever. It was this duality that left her feeling lost, wondering if she was missing something deeper beneath.

She shared that her patience was often stretched too thin, leaving her harsher than she would want to be. She then added that her relationship with her first daughter was suffering as she barely gave her any attention, and that her relationship with her husband was also strained.

This left the OP feeling guilty, admitting that she loved her daughter deeply but also imagined how peaceful life would be without the constant meltdowns.

Stressed woman coping with daily screaming and meltdowns from her 3-year-old child at home on couch.

Image credits: gzorgz / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The struggles described by the OP may reflect underlying neurodevelopmental or sensory differences in her child. According to Sparks Therapy, persistent distress in infants can be associated with sensory processing differences, autism spectrum disorder (ASD), or pathological demand avoidance (PDA).

Adding another layer to these challenges, children with neurodivergent traits sometimes engage in “masking”, a strategy described by Psychology Today. Masking involves suppressing natural behaviors, whether consciously or unconsciously, to appear more neurotypical and avoid negative attention or bullying. This may help explain why the OP’s daughter could be delightful in public yet highly distressed at home.

The stress of managing a child with intense needs can have serious consequences for parents as well. KidsHealth notes that chronic caregiver burnout is marked by physical, emotional, and mental exhaustion, including anxiety, depression, irritability, fatigue, and disrupted sleep or appetite.

The strain isn’t just from the workload, rather it also stems from the emotional burden of guilt, frustration, and isolation. Over time, prolonged stress can increase the risk of serious health issues such as heart disease, diabetes, and weakened immunity, illustrating just how overwhelming life can feel for parents in situations like this one.

Netizens expressed empathy for the OP and suggested her daughter might be neurodivergent, encouraging early assessment and professional support. They noted that her behavior could be a form of communication rather than deliberate misbehavior with some urging firmness and structure alongside understanding.

What do you think about this situation? What advice or perspective would you give someone going through this? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens encouraged the author to seek professional help, and reminded her that that parenting a challenging child can be exhausting but support is available

Comment discussing challenges of parenting a 3-year-old with daily screaming and meltdowns affecting family life.

Comment from a woman sharing her struggle with a three-year-old’s daily screaming and meltdowns affecting family life.

Screenshot of a forum post discussing challenges of parenting a strong-willed toddler with possible ADHD diagnosis.

Comment about challenges with a 3-year-old’s daily screaming and meltdowns affecting family life.

Text comment on parenting challenges with a 3-year-old involving daily screaming, meltdowns, and the toll on family life.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing challenges with a 3-year-old's daily meltdowns and the impact on family life.

Screenshot of a forum post discussing daily screaming and meltdowns with a 3-year-old impacting family life.