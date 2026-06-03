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For more than a decade, Hungarian illustrator Gergely Dudás, better known online as Dudolf, has been creating the kind of artwork that invites viewers to do something increasingly rare on the internet: pay attention. Best known for his wildly popular seek-and-find illustrations, Dudolf has built an international audience through drawings packed with hidden details, visual puzzles, and expressive animal characters. His work has appeared in bestselling puzzle books and has been shared millions of times online, proving that a simple illustration can still capture people's attention in an age of endless scrolling.

What makes Dudolf's work stand out is its effortless blend of humor and warmth. Filled with lovable animal characters and playful visual storytelling, his comics have a way of making readers smile. Scroll down to enjoy some of his latest creations.

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