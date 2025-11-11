32 Adorably Humorous Comics By Dudolf (New Pics)
Hungarian illustrator Gergely Dudás, known online as Dudolf, brings everyday moments to life through his playful and heartwarming art. He’s best known for his playful seek-and-find puzzles and charming comics filled with gentle humor and adorable characters.
Dudolf has published several beloved picture and puzzle books, including Bear’s Merry Book of Hidden Things, Fox & Rabbit, and his most recent one, Piggle the Pig: Party Problems. Alongside his hidden-object illustrations, he also creates short comic strips about friendship, kindness, and the funny little quirks of everyday life – all brought to life in his bright, cheerful style.
More info: Instagram | thedudolf.blogspot.com | Facebook | x.com | youtube.com | tiktok.com
This post may include affiliate links.