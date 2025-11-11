ADVERTISEMENT

Hungarian illustrator Gergely Dudás, known online as Dudolf, brings everyday moments to life through his playful and heartwarming art. He’s best known for his playful seek-and-find puzzles and charming comics filled with gentle humor and adorable characters.

Dudolf has published several beloved picture and puzzle books, including Bear’s Merry Book of Hidden Things, Fox & Rabbit, and his most recent one, Piggle the Pig: Party Problems. Alongside his hidden-object illustrations, he also creates short comic strips about friendship, kindness, and the funny little quirks of everyday life – all brought to life in his bright, cheerful style.

