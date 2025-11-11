ADVERTISEMENT

Hungarian illustrator Gergely Dudás, known online as Dudolf, brings everyday moments to life through his playful and heartwarming art. He’s best known for his playful seek-and-find puzzles and charming comics filled with gentle humor and adorable characters.

Dudolf has published several beloved picture and puzzle books, including Bear’s Merry Book of Hidden Things, Fox & Rabbit, and his most recent one, Piggle the Pig: Party Problems. Alongside his hidden-object illustrations, he also creates short comic strips about friendship, kindness, and the funny little quirks of everyday life all brought to life in his bright, cheerful style.

#1

Comic panel by Dudolf showing a person being lifted by a UFO with a thought bubble about abduction or rescue mission.

    #2

    Surviving bacterium cartoon looking shocked and scared in a humorous Dudolf comic about bacteria wiping out friends.

    #3

    Black and white Dudolf comic showing playful characters illustrating anxiety with humorous expressions and dialogue.

    #4

    Two characters discuss an alien invasion with a humorous vegan twist in a black-and-white Dudolf comic panel.

    #5

    Adorably humorous Dudolf comic featuring a bear and duck exchanging funny compliments outdoors in black and white style.

    #6

    Bear comic at Gallery of Apocalyptic Arts, humorously mistaking a window for a dreadful painting in Dudolf comics.

    #7

    Cartoon by Dudolf showing a dog slumped over a desk after a meeting that could have been an email.

    #8

    Black and white Dudolf comic strip with animals humorously discussing food rules at an airport departure area.

    #9

    Bear and duck in a humorous comic strip by Dudolf, featuring a secret and playful dialogue in a park setting.

    #10

    Humorous comic by Dudolf featuring a talking snake and a worried girl in a playful forest scene.

    #11

    Comic by Dudolf showing a bear and a duck on a bench highlighting humor and deep friendship in silent moments.

    #12

    Comic by Dudolf showing a man reading while his wife, carrying tools, starts fixing something humorously.

    #13

    Black and white humorous comic by Dudolf featuring a cactus and bear, highlighting survival and water scarcity in a funny way.

    #14

    Adorably humorous comics by Dudolf featuring a bear and a hand waiting impatiently for the bus at a bus stop.

    #15

    Cute bear comic by Dudolf with a humorous message about night, part of adorably humorous comics collection.

    #16

    Bear using chatbot to ask how to get in shape, receiving simple fitness advice in a humorous Dudolf comic.

    #17

    Bear and duck comic strip with humorous dialogue about running a first half marathon in a Dudolf style illustration.

    #18

    Comic by Dudolf showing a bear asking the universe for a sign and seeing multiple confusing road signs.

    #19

    Bear and duck in a humorous comic by Dudolf with a tea leaf reading joke in a cozy cafe setting.

    #20

    Black and white Dudolf comic showing a father and son humorously questioning their relationship roles.

    #21

    Humorous Dudolf comic featuring a bear and bird discussing their friendship in a lighthearted, playful style.

    #22

    Bear looking at fridge saying milk's gone bad, next panel shows milk carton with sunglasses and a cigarette, humorous comic by Dudolf.

    #23

    Humorous Dudolf comic showing a bear reacting to stepping on a snail and hunting flies with a racket.

    #24

    Bear and duck comic from Dudolf showing humorous dialogue about looking like a painting in a nature setting.

    #25

    Humorous comic by Dudolf showing a bird with a worm and a worm claiming to be the late worm.

    #26

    Cute Dudolf comic showing a bear holding flowers with a humorous apology about being annoying and repeating behavior.

    #27

    Black and white Dudolf comic showing a coffee mug with text and a humorous conversation between a bear and a bird.

    #28

    Comic strip by Dudolf featuring a bear and bird humorously discussing a 9 p.m. party and bedtime confusion.

    #29

    Bear and bird in a humorous Dudolf comic discussing Earth's curve with a funny twist in an outdoor setting.

    #30

    Comic strip by Dudolf featuring a duck and bear discussing a humorous dandruff shampoo that causes dandruff instead of reducing it.

    #31

    Black and white comic by Dudolf showing a boy lying on a bed, referencing transformation into Gregor Samsa.

    #32

    Adorably humorous comic by Dudolf showing a person walking while holding a sleeping baby titled the walking bed.

