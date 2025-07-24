ADVERTISEMENT

Hungarian illustrator Gergely Dudás, better known as Dudolf, is finally back on Bored Panda with a fresh batch of his hilarious comics featuring charmingly awkward and lovable animals. Once again, he brings his signature blend of sweet humor and gentle absurdity to life’s little struggles.

If you missed our previous posts showcasing his work, you can easily catch up on them here before diving into the newest selection of strips we’ve picked for you today.

Scroll down, enjoy these cozy, quirky misadventures, and maybe share a few with a friend who could use a smile.

