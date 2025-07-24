ADVERTISEMENT

Hungarian illustrator Gergely Dudás, better known as Dudolf, is finally back on Bored Panda with a fresh batch of his hilarious comics featuring charmingly awkward and lovable animals. Once again, he brings his signature blend of sweet humor and gentle absurdity to life’s little struggles.

If you missed our previous posts showcasing his work, you can easily catch up on them here before diving into the newest selection of strips we’ve picked for you today.

Scroll down, enjoy these cozy, quirky misadventures, and maybe share a few with a friend who could use a smile.

#1

Bear sitting on a beach beside a palm tree in a chuckleworthy comic illustrating wishful thinking and solitude.

    #2

    Bear in comic choosing ringtone for phone, then setting it to vibrate only in a chuckleworthy comic strip style.

    #3

    Chuckleworthy comic showing a bear trying to crack its back and collapsing after it goes too well.

    #4

    Comic strip featuring a bear humorously discussing compromise and the right way to hang toilet paper, with chuckleworthy comics style.

    #5

    Comic strip by artist featuring humorous dialogue between a bird and a bear, showcasing chuckleworthy comics style.

    #6

    Comic depicting a person slumped over a desk frustrated after a meeting that could have been an email in chuckleworthy comics.

    #7

    Comic strip by artist featuring animals debating AI art and playlists, showcasing chuckleworthy comics with humorous dialogue.

    #8

    Bear sitting at a table with food in a chuckleworthy comic by this artist, humorously walking off a cliff outside a restaurant.

    #9

    Chuckleworthy comics featuring a bear humorously comparing drinking black coffee to wiping with sandpaper.

    #10

    Chuckleworthy comic featuring a bear at a desk thinking of someone, paired with a framed picture of a bed.

    #11

    Black and white chuckleworthy comic panels featuring two characters in a rainy setting with a humorous dialogue.

    #12

    Comic panel showing a bear wearing sunglasses with a caption about sunglasses and others not knowing where you look.

    #13

    Chuckleworthy comic featuring a bear humorously debating whether to share the last cookie on a deserted island.

    #14

    Comic panel showing a penguin and bear discussing a humorous armchair, part of chuckleworthy comics by the artist.

    #15

    Black and white chuckleworthy comic panel showing a T-Rex and two cartoon animals enjoying the moment in a forest.

    #16

    Comic strip by artist showing chuckleworthy comics with a cheetah family hunting as fast food at home.

    #17

    Black and white chuckleworthy comics featuring a brain and bear illustrating anxiety in a humorous way.

    #18

    Black and white chuckleworthy comic by artist showing alien invasion and humorous vegan special treatment dialogue.

    #19

    Comic strip by artist showing a bear humorously illustrating the contrast between having a plan and panicking.

    #20

    Comic strip by artist showing a bear chatting with AI about getting in shape in a chuckleworthy style.

    #21

    Black and white chuckleworthy comic showing a ghost caveman haunting a modern boy in various scenes.

    #22

    Black and white comic panels featuring animals discussing the importance of ideas and execution in a chuckleworthy comic style.

    #23

    Comic strip showing animals reacting humorously to a bear playing dead, featuring chuckleworthy comics style by dudolf.

    #24

    Comic strip featuring a bear and bird with a funny take on a pill that eliminates the need for sleep, chuckleworthy comics style.

    #25

    Comic of a bear feeling like a criminal leaving a store without buying anything, showcasing chuckleworthy comics style.

    #26

    Comic strip of a snail humorously following the path of ancestors, showcasing chuckleworthy comics by the artist.

    #27

    Comic panels showing a worm and snail talking in the rain, followed by two hands shaking amid lightning, a chuckleworthy comic.

    #28

    Comic strip featuring a humorous interaction between a snake and a woman, showcasing chuckleworthy comics style and creativity.

    #29

    Black and white chuckleworthy comic showing animals struggling to fix a project without a hammer.

    #30

    Comic of a bear at 2 A.M. holding a blender in a parking lot, illustrating chuckleworthy comics by the artist.

    #31

    Chuckleworthy comic panels showing a CEO rejecting environmental solutions despite climate change evidence.

    #32

    Comic strip by artist featuring a bear with Socrates, showcasing chuckleworthy comics about time travel and language.

    #33

    Comic strip featuring a bear and a duck spotting Bigfoot, fitting a chuckleworthy comics theme.

    #34

    Cartoon pig holding a to-do list in a chuckleworthy comic style about parenting and cleaning tasks.

    #35

    Couple in a chuckleworthy comic by artist Dudolf, showing different scenes of togetherness with simple, heartwarming illustrations.

    #36

    Black and white comic strip showing two boys recognizing a bird, featuring chuckleworthy comics by an artist.

    #37

    Chuckleworthy comic featuring a bear humorously reflecting on turning 20 from 19 in four simple panels.

    #38

    Bear comic in a gallery setting with humorous twist, showcasing chuckleworthy comics by the artist Dudolf.

    #39

    Cartoon pig with raised eyebrows reacting to popcorn kernel stuck between teeth in a chuckleworthy comic illustration.

    #40

    Comic artist's chuckleworthy courtroom scene with owl judge and bear defendant in a humorous legal comic strip.

    #41

    Bear and bird in a chuckleworthy comic about asking Joe, featuring four panels with playful dialogue and a map.

    #42

    Chuckleworthy comic featuring a bear dressed as a Jedi with the caption May the 4th of May be with you.

    #43

    Chuckleworthy comic strip featuring a bear and bird discussing a party time, showcasing clever and humorous comic art.

