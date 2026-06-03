“Would You Win A European Pub Quiz?”: Test Yourself With These 27 Questions

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How strong is your European general knowledge really? This 27-question quiz will push your knowledge of Europe to the limit, covering everything from famous landmarks and capital cities to historical events, political systems, flags, and cultural highlights.

Let’s warm up with a few questions:

💡What is the northernmost capital city in Europe?

💡Name the capital of Montenegro.

💡How many countries are part of the European Union?

Across Europe’s many regions and nations, only those with a solid understanding of geography, history, and culture will score highly. Are you ready to take on the challenge?

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Antoine Schibler