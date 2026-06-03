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Amanda Bynes Reveals Plans For Major Change To Her Looks After Stunning 40lb Weight Loss
Amanda Bynes outdoors wearing sunglasses and casual clothes after a stunning 40lb weight loss and major change to her looks
Celebrities, Entertainment

Amanda Bynes Reveals Plans For Major Change To Her Looks After Stunning 40lb Weight Loss

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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Amanda Bynes has fans doing a double-take once again, just days after unveiling dramatic changes to her appearance, as she revealed plans for yet another major transformation.

The former Nickelodeon star took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 2, to share her latest beauty goal, just days after debuting a fresh hairstyle and eyebrow makeover.

Highlights
  • Amanda Bynes unveiled plans for another dramatic change to her appearance just weeks after debuting new hair and eyebrow transformations.
  • The former child star showcased her noticeably slimmer physique following a reported 40-pound weight-loss journey.
  • Fans were left divided by Amanda’s latest transformation plans, with some warning that she could seriously regret the decision.

The update also gave fans a glimpse of her noticeably slimmer physique following a reported 40-pound weight loss achieved with the help of weight-loss medication.

One concerned user warned her online, writing, “Girl, don’t, don’t, you will have so so so many regrets!”

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    Amanda Bynes showing peace sign with bold eyebrows after weight loss

    Image credits: amanda.bynes1986

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    Amanda Bynes, who rose to fame as a prominent child star and teen icon during the late 1990s and 2000s, has made headlines in recent years for her ever-evolving appearance and series of bold transformations.

    In April, the She’s the Man star dyed her hair a dramatic pitch-black shade, paired it with short baby bangs, and debuted heavily lined electric-blue eyebrows.

    Shortly afterward, she pivoted back to a platinum-blonde look, candidly admitting to her TikTok followers that the rapid transition had taken a toll on her hair. She wrote in the caption of one post, “I’m having trouble bleaching the black hair dye from my ends.”

    Amanda Bynes in casual outfits post 40lb weight loss

    Image credits: MEGA/GC Images / amandapandapandapanda1

    Tweet praising Amanda Bynes comeback after weight loss

    Image credits: IAmMeAreYouU

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    Soon after, Amanda stepped out in Los Angeles sporting a blinged-out eyebrow look, featuring a distinct row of silver gems attached along her brow arches.

    True to her fast-moving style phases, she later ditched the bright colors and gemstones, returning to super-dark, heavily outlined brows paired with platinum-blonde hair.

    Now, just days later, Bynes has taken to her Instagram Stories to announce yet another major change, this time involving her teeth.

    The 40-year-old former actress flaunted her noticeably slimmer physique on her Instagram Stories while revealing her latest plans

    Young Amanda Bynes holding Nickelodeon award smiling

    Image credits: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

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    Tweet expressing sadness over Amanda Bynes transformation

    Image credits: diandriox

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    Dressed casually and showing off her platinum-blonde locks and noticeably slimmer physique, Bynes appeared with her hoodie lifted to reveal her waist as she told viewers she was “getting gold teeth soon on my bottom side.”

    She continued, “I’m so excited. I’m going to a dentist in Beverly Hills that I know and trust and does an amazing job.”

    “It’s because my veneers, that I have, they grey very easily or turn yellow because of the material they’re made out of.”

    The Instagram Story was captioned, “STANDING ON BUSINESS,” alongside a menorah emoji, which many interpreted as a nod to her Jewish heritage through her mother.

    Amanda Bynes posing outside with light hair after 40lb weight loss standing on business text overlay

    Image credits: amandapandapandapanda1

    As the brief clip ended abruptly, the actress did not share any further details and has yet to provide an update on the dental transformation.

    However, online reactions to the announcement were far from enthusiastic, as many fans strongly urged her not to get gold teeth.

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    One netizen wrote, “Just why? A mouth full of gold teeth when you’re 40 doesn’t work, girl. Just get some nice clean white veneers, have maybe one shaped with subtle facets if you really want to be edgy. Just keep it all white and nice.”

    One social media user reacted, “I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again, Amanda loves the attention…”

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    Tweet asking when Amanda Bynes will walk Gucci fashion

    Image credits: JacobJohnHoward

    Another user in agreement said, “It would be nice to see her return to natural looks… I believe she’d get positive attention instead of ridicule.”

    Some critics even argued that the former actress was making these dramatic physical changes to stay relevant or attract attention.

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    One such comment read, “I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again, Amanda loves the attention.”

    “She wouldnt get attention if she looked normal. Nobody is interested in normal…” another user harshly criticized.

    Amanda Bynes in neon green outfit taking mirror selfie showing transformed look

    Image credits: amanda.bynes1986

    Others commented, “So very sad. This girl had a career and was a totally different wide-eyed bubbly girl before Hollywood got their claws on her.”

    “The whole entertainment industry should be held accountable for the way it treats and looks after child actors. It’s been going on for far too long.”

    Apart from these appearance changes, Bynes has also lost a significant amount of weight, reportedly around 40 pounds, over the past year.

    She has been transparent with her followers about her transformation, sharing that she achieved the weight loss with the help of GLP-1 weight-management medication.

    Bynes’ dental transformation plans have also reignited discussion about the years-long changes she has made to her appearance

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    Tweet discussing Amanda Bynes and potential trauma

    Image credits: JanetScoop

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    @amanda.bynes1986GANG GANG♬ Soft Music – Benjamin Shadows & Relaxing Music & Soothing Music

    Before starting the medication early last year, Amanda candidly shared how her mental health struggles had affected her body image, telling followers on social media, “I’ve gained weight in the past few months from being depressed.”

    “I’m doing a lot better now and have learned to do the opposite action when I don’t feel like working out or eating clean.”

    When discussing her decision to use a weight-management aid in 2025, Amanda shared, “Oh, I’m going on O**mpic. So excited. I hope to get down to a weight where I feel better in paparazzi pictures. I will post about my journey, of course.”

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    In November last year, Bynes posted an unfiltered paparazzi photo of herself and overlaid it with a caption reflecting on her progress.

    Close-up selfie of Amanda Bynes with bright makeup and dyed hair after weight loss

    Image credits: amanda.bynes1986

    She wrote, “I usually don’t like paparazzi pictures, but now I’ve lost weight on o**mpic!. This photo is really inspiring to me.”

    Apart from changing her hair color and experimenting with different eyebrow styles and dental treatments, Amanda revealed in 2023 that she had also undergone a cosmetic procedure.

    She explained that her surgeon operated on the skin folds at the inner corners of her eyes, calling it “one of the best things I could have ever done for my self-confidence” because it made her feel significantly more comfortable in her own skin.

    “Girl, don’t, don’t you will have so so so many regrets!” wrote one concerned netizen online

    Amanda Bynes plans major change to her looks after weight loss

    Image credits: RomaniaSven

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    Tweet praising Amanda Bynes after her 40lb weight loss and major change to her looks

    Image credits: WanessaStan

    Tweet expressing admiration for Amanda Bynes and desire to emulate her look

    Image credits: sipidozo

    Tweet astonished by Amanda Bynes's transformation at age 40

    Image credits: ShaunyeWest69

    Tweet criticizing Hollywood's impact on Amanda Bynes after her major looks change

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    Image credits: StuntManTom4547

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    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

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