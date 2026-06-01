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Detroit Rapper Who Sued Lyft Because Driver Refused Her A Ride Over Her Weight Reportedly Turns To Van
Detroit rapper in red top and leopard skirt posing confidently on a leopard print bed, highlighting Detroit rapper SEO keyword.
Society, World

Detroit Rapper Who Sued Lyft Because Driver Refused Her A Ride Over Her Weight Reportedly Turns To Van

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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More than a year after the Detroit rapper made headlines for suing Lyft over an alleged weight-discrimination incident, she is back in the spotlight, and her latest ride has the internet talking all over again.

Dank DeMoss, whose legal name is Dajua Blanding, sparked widespread debate in January 2025 when she filed a discrimination lawsuit against Lyft after a driver allegedly refused her a ride.

Highlights
  • Rapper Dank DeMoss, who sued Lyft last year after being denied a ride, is going viral again over her new chauffeur-driven ride.
  • Viral resurfaced clips of her luxury transportation sparked fresh debate about her discrimination lawsuit.
  • Critics claim her new vehicle validates the driver's concerns, while supporters argue the lawsuit was never about vehicle size.

Now, the rapper has gone viral once again after photos and videos surfaced showing her traveling in a new mode of transportation driven by a personal chauffeur.

One commenter quipped, “She should have bought the same type of car she was denied…. that’s how u prove a point.”

RELATED:

    Dank DeMoss has reportedly transitioned to a new mode of transportation following her high-profile discrimination lawsuit against Lyft

    Detroit rapper taking a mirror selfie addressing Lyft driver ride refusal over weight

    Image credits: dankdemoss

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    Dank DeMoss is an independent rapper, social media influencer, and body-positivity advocate who, weighing roughly 500 pounds, is widely known for her bold messages of self-confidence, empowerment, and authenticity.

    She also serves as the CEO of FSD Records, a Detroit-based independent record label originally founded in 2006 by her late musician father, known as “Big Mixx CEO.”

    Some of her notable tracks include Feel My Pain, No Love, and the single Big Girls. She was also featured as an official performing artist at the prominent SXSW 2024 music festival.

    Close-up of car door with text about Lyft driver denying service due to size

    Image credits: LoudOutside

    In January 2025, a Lyft driver allegedly refused to allow the rapper into his Mercedes-Benz sedan because of concerns related to her size.

    According to reports, when the driver arrived and saw her, he locked his car doors and claimed that she “wouldn’t fit” inside the vehicle.

    Rather than completing the ride, the driver apologized and suggested that Dank book a larger vehicle. DeMoss, who was recording the interaction on her phone, replied, “I can fit in this car.”

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    Detroit rapper with two men in suits after legal proceedings about Lyft discrimination

    Image credits: LoudOutside

    FOX 2 Detroit reported that the driver responded, “Believe me, you can’t,” before allegedly stating that his vehicle’s tires could not support her weight and that the car could sustain damage.

    The outlet reported at the time that the rapper was hurt by the interaction, telling them, “I’ve been in cars smaller than that. I just want them to know that it hurt my feelings.” 

    The Detroit-based rapper was allegedly told that she couldn’t fit in a Lyft driver’s Mercedes-Benz sedan last year

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    Using the recorded video as key evidence, DeMoss filed a discrimination lawsuit a few days later under Michigan’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, which explicitly prohibits discrimination in public accommodations based on weight.

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    Her attorneys argued that denying a passenger a ride because of their size is legally comparable to denying them service based on their race or religion.

    Attorney Jonathan Marko told FOX 2Detroit, “I knew that it was illegal, and I knew that it was wrong.”

    Detroit rapper with friend outside black van after Lyft refusal over size

    Image credits: LoudOutside

    Tweet about Lyft driver needing a bigger vehicle after Detroit rapper's lawsuit

    Image credits: MediaOffScript

    According to reports, Dank sought damages for the emotional distress, public embarrassment, and hurt feelings allegedly caused by the driver locking his doors and telling her she was “too big” to fit in the backseat.

    The lawsuit also targeted Lyft for allegedly failing to enforce its own zero-tolerance anti-discrimination policies, arguing that the company bears responsibility for the actions of drivers operating on its platform.

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    The legal action sought monetary damages for alleged civil rights violations. However, the lawsuit was privately resolved and settled in the summer of 2025, with the settlement publicly confirmed in September 2025.

    Detroit rapper in white outfit and yellow boots standing outside a car on city street

    Image credits: dankdemoss

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    Tweet discussing Lyft policies for morbidly obese passengers and car upgrades

    Image credits: JudgeMathers

    The specific financial terms and conditions of the settlement agreement were not made public, but DeMoss later confirmed on social media that she was satisfied with the outcome.

    Earlier this month, several viral clips showcasing Dank’s new private travel arrangements gained significant traction online. The videos were originally recorded and shared in September 2025, around the time she settled her lawsuit.

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    In the resurfaced clips, she was seen traveling in a spacious custom luxury van designed to provide ample room, comfort, and accessibility, while being driven by a personal chauffeur.

    “I’ve been in cars smaller than that. I just want them to know that it hurt my feelings,” DeMoss previously stated in an interview

    Detroit rapper assisted while exiting a black van outside Wingstop restaurant

    Image credits: OliLondonTV

    Tweet about ride size limitations on cars, planes, buses, and trains

    Image credits: greenvicki45

    Dank reportedly abandoned traditional app-based ride-sharing services altogether in favor of her new mode of transportation.

    She frequently shares videos of her upgraded lifestyle on social media, showing herself riding around Detroit in style while highlighting how she transformed a humiliating experience into a personal upgrade.

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    However, online reactions were far from supportive, with many critics pointing to her larger vehicle as validation of the driver’s concerns.

    Detroit rapper posing in shorts and bikini top while standing in van doorway

    Image credits: OliLondonTV

    Social media user criticizes Lyft for not defending drivers amid Detroit rapper dispute

    Image credits: Tacokeeesses

    One netizen wrote, “The driver said she needed a bigger vehicle. After months of lawyers and headlines, the solution was actually a bigger vehicle.”

    Another person commented, “Wait, why didn’t she get a regular car? Oh she knows too well the Lyft driver was right to be scared… She got a f**king van…”

    “This was a dumb case to begin with. She was not a victim. Business owners have the right to refuse service. What’s [she] gonna do next? Sue elevator companies? Sue amusement parks?” questioned a third user.

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    Netizens largely criticized DeMoss over her lawsuit, particularly after she was spotted traveling in a spacious private van

    Detroit rapper involved in Lyft lawsuit poses in leopard print skirt and red top

    Image credits: dankdemoss

    Another comment read, “Just trying to understand more, she now pays for a personal vehicle much bigger than the average Lyft, still struggles just to get into her seat, but it’s the fault of the driver…”

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    “If she needs to get a custom Van to accommodate her size, she basically proved that she would not have fit in that lyft drivers car to begin with.”

    DeMoss has publicly stated that she lives with a thyroid condition that significantly affects her health and weight. The thyroid is a gland that regulates metabolism, and disorders affecting it can contribute to significant weight fluctuations.

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    Dank has said that her struggle with weight is a “forever battle” tied closely to genetics rather than solely to dietary choices.

    She previously disclosed in an Instagram post that she has struggled to manage her weight since she was 8 years old.

    The rapper has also used her platform to educate followers about her diagnosis, explaining that she works out regularly, takes vitamins, and has reportedly lost more than 100 pounds while treating her weight-loss journey as a long-term health and wellness commitment.

    One netizen wrote online, “She clearly knows she wouldn’t fit in a normal car if she’s bought a van to fit herself in…”

    User questions if Lyft driver refused ride due to lack of space in van

    Image credits: Judieth31116

    Social media reply suggests Detroit rapper should hire a personal trainer

    Image credits: Corpus_24

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    Twitter comment advises Detroit rapper to invest in her health

    Image credits: Schooter

    Tweet discussing size as reason for Lyft driver refusal of Detroit rapper's ride

    Image credits: CovenantSignal

    Tweet questioning weight requirements in context of Detroit rapper suing Lyft

    Image credits: C83Vita

    Tweet mentioning need for a conveyor belt to load Detroit rapper into van

    Image credits: 1SCStarRED

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    Tweet suggesting Detroit rapper should lose weight to avoid transportation issues

    Image credits: leslie744

    Tweet joking about needing a forklift for Detroit rapper's transportation

    Image credits: Jeremyyv7b

    Twitter comment discussing Detroit rapper Lyft lawsuit over ride refusal

    Image credits: 4XtheCharmer

    Twitter reply about business rights in Detroit rapper Lyft ride refusal case

    Image credits: SpartanHero666

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    Tweet denying service due to vehicle suspension in rapper Lyft case

    Image credits: nicknightly69

    Twitter mention of Detroit rapper trying to get in van after Lyft lawsuit

    Image credits: TheExtreme22

    Tweet criticizing legal system in Detroit rapper Lyft lawsuit case

    Image credits: mrwienernigga92

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    Amita Kumari

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    francescaannoni avatar
    Francesca Annoni
    Francesca Annoni
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can you sue a company that produces elevators because the cabin says "no more than 300 kg"? Is it discriminatory or is it dangerous to ride the elevator? Even cars and tires have usage limits. I don't think it's discrimination, but safety.

    1
    1point
    reply
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shame the company didn't have the balls to take it to court as a basic safety issue (which ought to trump discrimination; what's the carry capacity of the vehicle? what's the max loading per wheel?). But these days it's just easier to throw some money beforehand to make the immediate problem go away.

    1
    1point
    reply
    empiricallyuseless avatar
    Kitty Litter
    Kitty Litter
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Common sense is discriminatory and probably racist. How dare you have facts you f*****t. It's not my fault I'm super morbidly obese and can't fit in a car, it's the fork and spoons fault!!!! How about we deport all the super morbidly obese people too, they serve no purpose.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    francescaannoni avatar
    Francesca Annoni
    Francesca Annoni
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can you sue a company that produces elevators because the cabin says "no more than 300 kg"? Is it discriminatory or is it dangerous to ride the elevator? Even cars and tires have usage limits. I don't think it's discrimination, but safety.

    1
    1point
    reply
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shame the company didn't have the balls to take it to court as a basic safety issue (which ought to trump discrimination; what's the carry capacity of the vehicle? what's the max loading per wheel?). But these days it's just easier to throw some money beforehand to make the immediate problem go away.

    1
    1point
    reply
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    empiricallyuseless avatar
    Kitty Litter
    Kitty Litter
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Common sense is discriminatory and probably racist. How dare you have facts you f*****t. It's not my fault I'm super morbidly obese and can't fit in a car, it's the fork and spoons fault!!!! How about we deport all the super morbidly obese people too, they serve no purpose.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
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