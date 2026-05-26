“Extremely Deviant Behavior”: Man Attacks Woman Who Confronted Him Over Lewd Act In Public Park

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A man allegedly engaging in a lewd act inside a public park in Brussels quickly became the center of a disturbing confrontation that has now gone viral online.

A woman reportedly confronted the man after he was allegedly seen pleasuring himself in front of women at Parc de Forest on Friday, May 22.

Moments later, the situation allegedly turned violent, with circulating videos appearing to show the man attacking one of the women as bystanders watched nearby.

Highlights A woman bravely confronted a man allegedly performing a lewd act inside a Brussels public park.

A viral video captured the disturbing moment the suspect allegedly turned violent toward bystanders.

Witnesses also claimed the man gave a bizarre explanation for his alleged indecent behavior, with many online accusing him of shifting the blame onto the women.

The incident has sparked intense debate about women’s safety, with one user writing, “These days, women are practically the only ones intervening. That says a lot about the end of our society.”

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A woman was seen bravely confronting a man who was allegedly pleasuring himself inside a public park in Brussels last week

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The disturbing incident was first reported by French-language Belgian news outlet Sudinfo earlier this week after the outlet conducted interviews with the victims involved.

The confrontation was reportedly captured on camera by one of the woman’s friends. In the now-viral clip, the man could be seen lying beneath the shade of trees a short distance away from the group of women.

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Dressed in a pink T-shirt and gray shorts, the man was allegedly pleasuring himself while staring toward the women gathered in the public space.

The woman, whose identity has not been disclosed for privacy reasons, reportedly noticed the indecent act and immediately got up from her group of friends before confronting him with a bottle of water in her hand.

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She was seen throwing the water at the man, who allegedly retaliated by hurling one of his shoes at her, striking her as she attempted to run away.

According to local reports, the situation escalated further after the confrontation, with the suspect allegedly attacking the women before fleeing the area.

The unidentified suspect allegedly physically attacked the woman as well as one of her friends, who was reportedly left with a serious injury

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While the man’s identity has not been publicly confirmed, local reports described him as an immigrant living in the area.

One female onlooker told Sudinfo, “I saw a guy in the distance staring at me very intently for several minutes — a really prolonged stare.”

Another woman who witnessed the disturbing incident recalled, “I saw this girl running toward him with a bottle of water and yelling at him: ‘You’re jerking off, I saw you, get lost.’”

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Image credits: salome_europe

She continued, “He threw his shoe in her face. My friend then stood up to try to defend her because we could feel the tension rising. Not a shred of shame or remorse.”

The same witness alleged that when people confronted him, the man replied, “She’s half-n*ked; I don’t see why I shouldn’t be able to m**turbate.”

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According to reports, one of the women at Parc de Forest had simply been wearing “shorts and a bikini top” due to the warm 30-degree Celsius weather that weekend.

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She had reportedly been sunbathing and relaxing in the park when the suspect allegedly targeted her.

Reportedly, the man attempted to justify his indecent behavior by arguing, “She’s half-n*ked; I don’t see why I shouldn’t be able to m**turbate”

Image credits: visit.brussels

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The outlet also reported that a male friend, who stepped in to defend the woman who’d sprayed the suspect with water, was violently punched in the face.

According to witnesses, the suspect was wearing a sharp ring that reportedly “split his temple open three centimeters,” leaving the victim with a severe bleeding gash.

Moreover, witnesses claimed the man showed “not an ounce of shame” throughout the confrontation.

🇩🇪🔴2 men follow German teens after flashing their penis at the young women. “One of them pulled his pants down, and his underpants, and we saw his penis,” she said. The men told the two young women to “cover up their breasts.” pic.twitter.com/aDXUT4zefl — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) May 26, 2026

Reacting to the viral video, one user questioned, “Where are all the so-called men, just stood there watching??!!”

Another netizen commented, “You can say it’s good she took action but it is typically naive of this woman to think she is dealing with and can scold a regular mentally functioning human and not a stone age ape.”

“That is extremely deviant behavior. Is there any description of the man or specifics that might explain this obscene behavior combined with violence?” added a third.

One user fumed online, “These perverts love to blame innocent people for their perversions and lack of self-control…”

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“These perverts love to blame innocent people for their perversions and lack of self-control. It’s unnatural they are consumed with lust there’s something evil about this it seems like that’s all they think about.”

While the man reportedly escaped police on the day of the incident, Brussels authorities successfully tracked him down just two days later, on the afternoon of Sunday, May 24.

Officers allegedly spotted the suspect at Place de la Bourse in central Brussels, where he was immediately arrested and taken to a police station for formal questioning.

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Spokesperson Ilse Van de Keere for the Brussels Capital/Ixelles Police Zone said in a public statement, “Our services confirm that a person reported for indecent exposure was spotted… at the Place de la Bourse in the early afternoon. The individual was apprehended and taken to the police station for questioning.”

Following his interrogation, authorities confirmed that the suspect was handed over to the public prosecutor’s office for further judicial proceedings.

The incident has further fueled growing public outrage and renewed demands for stronger safety measures for women in Brussels’ public spaces.

Local officials and community members have previously called for increased security and additional police patrols in and around Parc de Forest, following multiple prior reported a**aults in the area.

Netizens reacted strongly to the disturbing incident after Brussels authorities confirmed that the suspect had been apprehended

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