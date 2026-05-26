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“Medically Kidnapped”: Man Detained Amid Controversial Videos Reportedly Based On Psychiatrist’s Opinion
Man in a white shirt inside a car with police lights flashing outside, depicting a medically kidnapped situation.
Social Issues, Society

“Medically Kidnapped”: Man Detained Amid Controversial Videos Reportedly Based On Psychiatrist’s Opinion

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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A man in Canada has been allegedly placed in a mental health facility against his will, sparking debate about the limits of the law and freedom of speech.

The video at the center of the scandal shows Nicholas Jordan Wagter, a Canadian biophysics graduate, being stopped and told he had been “certified” for admission to a hospital.

Highlights
  • Nicholas Jordan Wagter claims he has been “unlawfully” placed in a mental health facility in Canada.
  • The man posted a video in which he is informed that he had been “certified” for admission to a hospital.
  • The clip, which sparked outrage and confusion, came after Wagter publicly criticized the Canadian government.

“We’re part of a program that includes the Vancouver Coastal Health and the Vancouver Police,” an unidentified man can be heard telling Wagter, who was in his vehicle recording the interaction.

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    Image credits: nicholas_jordan_wagter/Instagram

    “What we do is we go to people when there’s different reasons that come up. Every case is a little different. We go to people to see them where they are, especially if there have been issues with trying to find them and talk to them,” the man continued.

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    The man tells Wagter that he had been certified under the Mental Health Act “maybe three weeks ago.”

    “Were you aware of that?” Doctor Taylor saw you in a café. She didn’t certify you; I think she filmed part of it and then spoke with your family and got some more information,” the man says.

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    Image credits: nicholas_jordan_wagter/Instagram

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    The alleged officer then stops himself when he notices Wagter is recording the interaction. He asks the young man to turn off the camera, but Wagter refuses.

    Wagter tells the alleged officer that he had been told he could “set up a meeting” to discuss his case.

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    The next words Wagter hears are, “I’m going to certify you under the Mental Health Act. I’m going to bring you to a hospital to do testing on you, and you’re gonna talk to a psychiatrist in a controlled environment.”

    Nicholas Jordan Wagter insisted he had never been properly evaluated
    Sign for Vancouver General Hospital surgical center

    Image credits: Google Maps

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    The man informs Wagter that authorities allegedly do not trust that he would attend an appointment if they decided to schedule one.

    Wagter disagrees, stating that he had “never been given the chance” to attend an appointment and had never been evaluated by a psychiatrist.

    “Please consider what you’re doing,” Wagter implores. “I’m more than happy to come for an appointment. I’m happy to go through and do everything properly.”

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    Wagter posted the video on Sunday (May 24), which he captioned, “UNLAWFUL CERTIFICATION UNDER THE MENTAL HEALTH ACT.”

    In the caption, he claimed he was being held at Vancouver General Hospital against his will.

    Wagter also said he had been cleared by two medical professionals since the video was filmed, but authorities still would not let him leave the hospital.

    In Canada, authorities can detain people for psychiatric examination if they are believed to pose a danger to themselves or othersWoman speaking at press conference with British Columbia flags

    Image credits: CBC British Columbia

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    In Vancouver, involuntary hospitalization is governed by the British Columbia Mental Health Act.

    The law applies to individuals experiencing severe mental illness that affects their own safety or the safety of those around them and who cannot or will not be treated voluntarily.

    People may be taken to a hospital by police if they are believed to be likely to harm themselves or others.

    Emergency entrance signage at hospital exterior

    Image credits: CBC British Columbia

    The Mental Health Act states that the director of a designated involuntary care facility can admit and detain individuals for up to 48 hours for examination and treatment after receiving a medical certificate completed by a physician or nurse practitioner.

    After examination, individuals can either be discharged or continue to be held under involuntary care if they receive two medical certificates indicating that their mental condition makes it unsafe for them to be released.

    Certification under the Mental Health Act can be challenged by filing an appeal with the Mental Health Review Board.

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    Wagter claimed he was being held against his will at Vancouver General Hospital
    Hospital food tray and empty hospital bed in medical room

    Image credits: nicholas_jordan_wagter/Instagram

    The following day, Wagter posted a video captioned “proof I’m still in here” which showed him in what appeared to be a hospital room.

    His videos have received over 2 millions views and sparked a range of reactions. While many people voiced support for Wagter and heavily questioned the Canadian government, others urged caution before jumping to conclusions.

    “Can the lawyers in the comments unite and get you out? What the f**k is going on…. “ one person wrote.

    “He doesn’t appear to be a danger to himself or others,” someone else commented.

    Young man indoors adjusting hair with books in background

    Image credits: nicholas_jordan_wagter/Instagram

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    “This is exactly how tyrannical governments rise to power,” warned a separate viewer, while another said Wagter had been “medically abducted.”

    Another viewer pointed to Wagter’s social media content, writing, “He’s posted a number of screenshots and other text that could lead an observer to believe that he is potentially in the throes of a manic episode.” 

    The physicist had recently posted videos accusing the Canadian government of authoritarianism
    Public alert notice related to medically kidnapped situation on ground and in hand

    Image credits: nicholas_jordan_wagter/Instagram

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    Wagter had posted several videos criticizing the Canadian government in the days leading up to his alleged hospitalization.

    In one video posted on Friday (May 22), the physicist is seen entering the Vancouver School Board and handing a document to an employee.

    “The federal government is implementing a number of different laws. These laws are incredibly authoritarian and put children and students in the direct line of fire of federal prosecution,” he tells the woman receiving the document.

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    In another post, Wagter claims a security guard at the Irish Council had called a “b*mb threat” on him.

    The physicist’s Instagram page also contains a link to a Google Doc file titled “China Vancouver attempt.”

    In the doc, he claims to have uncovered evidence of crimes the Canadian government allegedly committed against its citizens, including treason and breach of public trust.

    He accused China and the “corrupt” Canadian government of trying to turn Vancouver into a “Chinese dictatorship police state.”

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    Wagter’s videos have been viewed in a new light following his alleged hospitalization and continue to divide opinions.

    Several viewers considered the incident a political attempt to silence him, while others saw his comments as evidence that he may be experiencing mental health issues.

    Social media users debated the Mental Health Act and Nicholas Jordan Wagter’s case

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    Tweet stating man is mentally unstable and needs custody in medical kidnapping case

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

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    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
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    hlmorgan avatar
    Big Chungus
    Big Chungus
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They have the same thing here in Florida (maybe the US not sure, may be under a different name) called the Baker's act. Exact same rules if you are believed to be a harm to yourself or others you are involuntary held for 48 hours on s*****e watch.

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    jeshala avatar
    Jesha
    Jesha
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's all around the US but I think the requirements differ.

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    User avatar
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    hlmorgan avatar
    Big Chungus
    Big Chungus
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They have the same thing here in Florida (maybe the US not sure, may be under a different name) called the Baker's act. Exact same rules if you are believed to be a harm to yourself or others you are involuntary held for 48 hours on s*****e watch.

    0
    0points
    reply
    jeshala avatar
    Jesha
    Jesha
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's all around the US but I think the requirements differ.

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