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Parenting is hard, life is messy, and caring for a severely disabled child can completely change a household overnight. However, as many adults who grew up in these situations will tell you, being their sibling sometimes just means nobody notices when your emotional needs quietly disappear.

While today’s Original Poster’s (OP) parents dedicated nearly every waking moment to keeping his sister alive and cared for, he says he spent most of his childhood feeling invisible, unwanted, and emotionally abandoned. Now, after years of estrangement, his parents suddenly want a relationship again, but he’s not convinced they deserve one.

More info: Reddit

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While some parents hope time alone can heal old wounds, rebuilding trust often requires accountability, a willingness to acknowledge the hurt that was caused along the way

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The author’s sister suffered a severe medical episode as a baby, causing lifelong disabilities that led his parents to devote nearly all their time and attention to her care

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Image credits: yaroslav-astakhov- / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Growing up, he was largely raised by his grandparents and says his parents emotionally neglected him, ignored important milestones, and expected him to help with caregiving

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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After years of resentment, he had a massive fight with his parents at 17, refused to continue helping, and moved out on his 18th birthday

Image credits: ThrowRAStilleth

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Years later, after placing his sister in a long-term care facility, his parents suddenly tried to reconnect with him, but he said he has no interest in repairing the relationship

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The OP explained that his older sister suffered a devastating medical episode when he was only a few weeks old, and the aftermath permanently altered her life. She lost the ability to speak, swallow, sit up independently, or care for herself in any way. From that point on, his parents dedicated every part of their lives to keeping her alive and comfortable.

His mother quit her job to become her full-time caregiver, while his father switched careers so he could spend more time helping at home. In fact, they refused respite care or outside assistance, despite being offered support multiple times. The OP, on the other hand, spent most of his childhood with his grandparents, only returning home to sleep. And even then, he rarely felt seen or acknowledged by his parents.

He recalled repeatedly trying to talk to his parents about personal problems, but they were never there. When he was preparing to finish high school, his parents expected him to become even more involved in caregiving responsibilities, but he admitted to yelling at them, and refused to help any longer. After that fight, he moved out on his 18th birthday and built a life separate from them.

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Years later, his parents placed his sister into a long-term nursing facility for young disabled adults. They then reached out to reconnect with him so they could repair the relationship and become involved in his life again. The problem, however, is that he no longer desires a relationship with them, especially because he feels as though they simply expect things to move forward now that they suddenly have more time available.

Image credits: Stockbusters / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Psychology Today describes what happened in this story as the “glass child” phenomenon. This describes siblings who grow up alongside a brother or sister with severe disabilities or chronic illness, where most family attention and resources are directed toward the high-needs child. As a result, the sibling can become emotionally invisible.

This dynamic is often intensified in situations requiring long-term care. According to Caregiver Action, sustained intensive caregiving without regular respite can place extreme strain on caregivers and reshape the entire family system. This pressure can result in caregiver burnout, emotional depletion, and reduced coping capacity.

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When these patterns persist over years, attempts to reconnect later can be complicated. According to Masters Counselling, reconciliation after emotional harm is significantly harder when there is no acknowledgment of what happened. From a relational psychology perspective, repair typically requires recognition of the harm, validation of the other person’s lived experience, and a sincere apology.

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Netizens encouraged the OP to keep his distance, with many emphasizing that the parents had years of opportunity to build a relationship and failed to do so. Others also feel that the parents are now seeking reconnection only after circumstances have changed. If you were in the OP’s position, would you accept their attempt to reconnect or walk away for good? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens focused on boundaries and self-protection, with some recommending direct but final communication if closure is needed

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