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Not everyone is proud of their childhood photos. Many went through awkward stages in their younger years, and having these images unearthed for the entire world to see is the last thing they would want. 

However, you have those who are brave enough to post these pictures online. Here are some examples where people shared snapshots of themselves during carefree times. Most of these were taken before they hit puberty, went through teenage angst, and had zero stressors other than waking up early for school the next day. 

These may not be your childhood photos, but they could nonetheless be a good source of nostalgia for you.

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#1

My 1978 Birthday

Vintage childhood birthday party with a girl surprised by cake, capturing hilariously awkward childhood moments shared by people.

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    #2

    Me And My Dad Circa 1980

    Man with sunglasses and cap rides a yellow Yamaha with a smiling toddler in a blue outfit in a vintage childhood photo.

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    #3

    My Sister And I Receiving Our 1st Gen Furbies Circa 1998

    Two girls smiling awkwardly while holding matching Furby toys in a cluttered room, childhood pics with funny moments.

    Our grandmother worked for Toys R Us and was able to score these bad boys for us.

    AffectionateDegree56 Report

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    Before social media, it wasn’t as easy to share for parents to share childhood photos of their kids with many people. For the most part, these snapshots were confined within a photo album, only to be unearthed physically upon request. 

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    It’s a much more touchy issue in the digital age, where people with ill intentions can easily snag sensitive information online, including photos. Yet, many parents still do so, seemingly unaware of the risks they’re putting their children through. Experts have referred to this practice as sharenting.

    #4

    Me And The Neighborhood Kids, Late 80s

    Group of kids holding skateboards on a ramp outdoors, capturing hilariously awkward childhood moments.

    We had all pooled our allowances to buy lumber and build a quarter pipe. What a great summer.

    monctonmichou Report

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    #5

    Mid 80s Madison Wisconsin. My Bike Crew

    Four kids pose with their bikes in a yard, capturing a hilariously awkward childhood moment people might wish to delete.

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    #6

    My 13th Birthday, July 2000

    Group of kids eating cake in a living room showing hilariously awkward childhood pics and funny moments shared together.

    I’m the one in the yellow tank top looking wasted (I was waterlogged from spending about 8 hours in the pool on a hot day).

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    As University of Florida professor Stacey Steinberg tells UNICEF, sharenting is when parents talk about their children outside the family circle, whether it’s writing a blog post about their children, sending videos through messaging platforms like WhatsAppm and sharing photos on social media. 
    #7

    My Mom And Me, 1982

    Woman sitting in a golf cart next to a Yoda character, capturing a hilariously awkward childhood pic outdoors.

    standuppaddler Report

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    #8

    Nothing More Cool For 8-Year-Old Me In 1978

    Child in a homemade costume standing in a vintage bedroom with a large stuffed dog and colorful quilt, childhood awkward moment.

    ecmcn Report

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    #9

    Classy Childhood Picture

    Young boy in an oversized orange suit standing by a pond with ducks, a hilariously awkward childhood pic.

    kpluto Report

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    “When we share things about our children online without involving them in that decision-making process, we’re missing out on a valuable opportunity to teach our children and model for our children the idea of consent,” Steinberg said, admitting that social media has made it difficult for parents to keep their children’s lives completely private. 

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    #10

    Just Found This Photo Of My Childhood Self Getting My Hands On My First Fossil Packs

    Childhood photo shows excited kid holding vintage Pokémon cards in a hilariously awkward pose indoors by a city window.

    SlimTrek Report

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    #11

    Getting Serious Helmet-Less Air In The San Fernando Valley Circa Mid-70's

    Childhood photo of a boy performing a bike jump stunt while another child watches, capturing an awkward moment.

    ourmanflint1 Report

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    #12

    The Neighborhood, 1993

    Group of kids in playful and awkward childhood photo, capturing hilariously awkward moments shared by people.

    yeahletstrythisagain Report

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    Research cited by Verywell Mind found that 74% of parents know at least one parent who overshares information about their children online. Likewise, 1 out of 10 parents shares information about their kids’ health issues. 

    As clinical psychologist Dr. Laura Anderson Kirby tells the publication, sharing sensitive information could compromise a child’s trust in their parent.

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    #13

    June 1974, Nothing Beats A Ride In The Back Of The Wagon With The Window Open (Unless Yo Want To Breath)

    Three kids making funny faces inside a vintage station wagon at a motel parking lot, capturing awkward childhood moments.

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    #14

    I Wasn’t Very Cool As A Kid, But In 1986 I Had A Pet Raccoon

    Young boy holding a raccoon with a mischievous smile, a classic awkward childhood moment captured in a vintage photo.

    My dad and I found a passed raccoon in an abandoned barn, and her kid was trying to suckle. We brought him home, and my family bottle-fed him. He was always allowed outside, but he bonded with our dogs, so he stayed with us until 1990. He started to wander into the woods and eventually went back to the wild.

    woden_spoon Report

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    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My cousin Byron had racoons, yes plural, growing up. I remember going to Sunday dinner and Byron, his brother Dave and the racoons sitting on the couch watching TV.🦝

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    #15

    My Parents Bred Golden Retrievers When I Was A Kid, I Loved Piling Them Anywhere I Could. My Wagon, My Bed, The Laundry Basket

    Young child with golden retriever and several puppies in a red wagon outdoors, capturing a hilariously awkward childhood moment.

    Also featured is the mom of the puppies, my first dog, Mickey.

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    9points
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    This isn’t to say that parents should completely avoid sharing about their kids on social media. Dr. Kirby suggested better ways to sharent, including posting anonymously in parental support groups. 

    But more importantly, Dr. Kirby advises parents to get consent from their children. Part of it is explaining to their kids what they want to share, and respecting their wishes if they say no.

    #16

    My Parents Working To Increase Blood Flow To Aid In Their Child’s Early Brain Development Circa 1982

    Smiling parents holding an upside-down baby in a vintage room, capturing a hilariously awkward childhood moment.

    TheKize Report

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    #17

    My Childhood Bowling Team Posing With Our Trophies From The Season

    Four kids in matching shirts at a bowling alley posing with multiple trophies in a hilariously awkward childhood photo.

    daddyhoffmang Report

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    #18

    Took This Really Cute Pic At My Moms Wedding Party In 2003

    Girl in a pink top and shorts making a funny face while sitting awkwardly indoors in a hilariously awkward childhood pic.

    joeyfromhackers Report

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    #19

    My Mom Really Did A Number On Me As A Kid, Gave Me A Bowl Cut Trucker Mullet And Bought Me A Pet Goat For My Birthday (His Name Was Flash)

    Child with a mullet hairstyle wearing a graphic tee sitting outdoors holding a small goat, a hilariously awkward childhood pic.

    ppcrack646 Report

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    #20

    When I Was A Kid I Asked My Dad To Take Me To Meet The Love Of My Life And He Did. Thanks, Dad

    Young boy posing awkwardly next to a large Jessica Rabbit statue, a hilariously awkward childhood moment.

    doththedoth Report

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    #21

    Wannabe Borat Lacks Regard For Passenger. I Clearly Had The Best Photo Ideas As A Child

    Child wearing fake mustache and glasses on phone in car while another child leans out window in awkward childhood pics.

    utrademo Report

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    #22

    Me With Charlie Tuna - Approx 79 Or 1980

    Child posing with a large person in a Charlie Tuna costume, one of the hilariously awkward childhood pics shared by people.

    Watch out, or some huge Tuna fish might mug you.

    MisterShipWreck Report

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    #23

    Me, Rainbow Brite, Popple, Annie, And Rainbow Sprite, 1985

    Child sitting on bed with vintage colorful toys, capturing a hilariously awkward childhood moment in a nostalgic setting.

    linzphun Report

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    #24

    1981-Me On The Rocking Horse My Dad Built For Me

    Toddler on a wooden rocking horse in living room, capturing a hilariously awkward childhood pic from the past.

    jlovelysoul Report

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    #25

    1980 Backyard Birthday Party

    Group of children wearing party hats at a backyard birthday party, one child blindfolded holding a stick near a piñata.

    This is how birthday parties looked in southern California. Love my cul de sac crew's fashion.

    Amy_Macadamia Report

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    #26

    I Recently Visited My Sister Who Shared Her Favorite Childhood Photo Of Me. The Time I Married My Giant Stuffed Pikachu, Ricky

    Child in a floral dress with a sheet on their head holding flowers in a hilariously awkward childhood pic with Pikachu plush.

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    #27

    My Childhood Best Friend Was Bubbles From The Powerpuff Girls From Halloween In 2000 And I’m Dying At This Photo I Just Found Of Us. I Was A Barbie Cheerleader

    Two children in hilariously awkward childhood pics, one wearing oversized cartoon glasses and the other in a pink dress.

    Complete_Mine5530 Report

    8points
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    #28

    Me (Left) And My Brother’s Clique. I Was In Love With The Boy In The Left My Whole Childhood And He Never Knew

    Four children with bicycles in a park, capturing a hilarious and awkward childhood moment outdoors.

    redoctoberr Report

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    #29

    My Dad And I Eating The Three Bears Porridge In The Mid 80s

    Man and child posing with wooden spoons at table in a rustic kitchen, a hilariously awkward childhood pic shared online.

    ozcheesehead Report

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    #30

    2006 Was Not The Prettiest Year Of My Childhood. Or My Brother's, For Different Reasons

    Two children pose awkwardly on a couch with one upside down, showcasing hilariously awkward childhood pics.

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    #31

    Skating In Grass In An Iguana Tee Tucked Into Jorts With My Pet Goat

    Boy on roller skates with two goats in a backyard, a hilariously awkward childhood pic people might wish to delete.

    tarplantula431 Report

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    #32

    This Was A Character I Was Workshopping As A Kid

    Child in awkward childhood pic wearing mismatched clothes and funny face paint, showcasing hilarious awkward childhood moments.

    His name was Mr. Grumbles, and yeah, I ended up a theater kid.

    Rob_hocker Report

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    #33

    Family Camping Trip Circa 2003

    Three kids in pajamas lounging awkwardly inside a camper, sharing a snack and looking unimpressed in childhood pics.

    littlebirdaesthetics Report

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    #34

    I Am About 6 Or 7. I Was Trying To Look Like A Member Of Nsync. I Can’t With Myself (Insert Face Palm)

    Child with drawn-on beard and mustache posing awkwardly in a living room, a hilariously awkward childhood pic.

    cherrypie10 Report

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    #35

    Me, 1985

    Child wearing oversized cowboy boots standing in living room, a funny and awkward childhood moment shared online.

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    #36

    Me, Circa 1994

    Child smiling awkwardly while sitting barefoot in front of a vintage computer, a classic childhood photo with nostalgic vibes.

    Spiritual-Ad-1439 Report

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    #37

    Me And Gramps Lookin Fresh In ‘91

    Elderly man and child wearing hats, sitting outside on a deck with a dog nearby in a childhood awkward photo moment.

    MrTurtleFerguson Report

    7points
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    #38

    Kids Burger King Birthday Party Early 70s

    Group of children wearing paper crowns and colorful outfits at a birthday party, sharing hilariously awkward childhood moments.

    kam_08 Report

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    #39

    Late 80s. My Friends And I On Our Ramp

    Kids at a skate park, one performing an awkward jump while others watch, capturing hilariously awkward childhood moments.

    This was taken in the late 80s. We were trying for big air.

    Dogstarman1974 Report

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    #40

    My Mom And I Circa 1999. We Were At A Family Reunion

    Woman in floral dress smiling at a young boy eating watermelon in a hilariously awkward childhood photo outdoors.

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    #41

    My Band With The Neighborhood Kids From 1987

    Kids in a living room acting silly and awkward in hilariously awkward childhood pics from the 80s or 90s.

    I'm wearing the black shirt. I was inspired by my fave band, The Bangles, and formed a band with my friends from the neighborhood.

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    #42

    I Demanded This Haircut For Most Of My Childhood

    Child on a striped carousel ride smiling awkwardly, a funny and awkward childhood picture shared by people.

    My mom cut my hair when I was a kid, and I always demanded this style. I got called a boy a lot. I'm not. I was around 8 years old, I think. 1987-ish.

    GabbysClay Report

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    #43

    My Childhood Best Friend And I Wearing Our Coolest Dresses, 1993-1994

    Two young girls in floral dresses smiling awkwardly, capturing a hilariously awkward childhood moment to share and remember.

    OMGKITTEN Report

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    #44

    This Photo Of My Siblings And Me At Our Childhood Home Looks Like We Just Mixed The Dopest Farm Songs Of 1990

    Four children posing awkwardly on and around an old tractor in a barren field, captured in a hilariously awkward childhood pic.

    tjblang Report

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    #45

    As I Was Looking Through My Childhood Photography Albums, I Found This Photo Of Myself

    Childhood photo of a young boy sitting near water with a red car half submerged in the background, awkward and funny moment.

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    #46

    Me In 1982 Or 1983, Not Much Has Changed

    Child playing with toy cars and remote controls on carpet, wearing a red sweatshirt and a large red hat in an awkward childhood moment.

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    #47

    That Time In 1985

    Child holding a vintage toy castle, smiling awkwardly in a hilariously awkward childhood pic from a retro family photo.

    When Skeletor took over Castle Greyskull with the help of the Galactic Empire. If I could say one thing to 9 year old me, it would be this: Wish you weren’t so awkward, bud.

    Kronos_1976 Report

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    #48

    Early 90's Me And Mickey

    Girl standing awkwardly with colorful Mickey Mouse character costume, a hilariously awkward childhood pic shared by people.

    nicopedia305 Report

    6points
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    #49

    Kids Today Are Getting Excited Getting The Switch 2. But Remember When We Got Excited Getting The Super Nintendo

    Child holding a boxed Super Nintendo on a floral couch, a classic childhood moment in hilariously awkward childhood pics.

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    #50

    Me, Halloween 1994

    Child dressed as a Power Ranger holding a toy sword, captured in a hilariously awkward childhood photo.

    Go go power rangers.

    RETROORDIE Report

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    #51

    Hairdressers In The 90’s: I Think This Child Needs Thicker Bangs

    Young girl in a white dress sitting among scattered toys and dolls, a hilariously awkward childhood photo moment.

    larsiepan Report

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    #52

    Me And My Mom 1977

    Two people wearing matching hockey jerseys on bicycles in a backyard capturing an awkward childhood moment.

    ratsrule67 Report

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    #53

    My Birthday Party. Late ‘70s

    Group of six children in retro clothing sitting indoors with birthday hats and gifts, a hilarious awkward childhood pic.

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    #54

    Me And My Mum, 1993

    Woman smiling at a child with a mischievous grin sitting at a train table in a hilariously awkward childhood pic.

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    #55

    A Photo From My Older Brother’s Dinosaur-Themed Birthday Party In The ‘90s! That Littlefoot Plushie Is Still In The Basement

    Two children and a woman share a moment on a couch in a hilariously awkward childhood pic from a nostalgic family setting.

    Bodhicaryavatara Report

    6points
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    #56

    Is There Anything More 90s Than Young Me And My Twin Brother Getting Snes Games And Dope Walkmans (Walkmen?) For Our Birthday?

    Three excited children holding up retro toys and games, capturing a hilariously awkward childhood moment.

    le9chamarmygagXD Report

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    #57

    One Of My Birthdays In The 90’s

    Child lying on carpet surrounded by nostalgic childhood toys and games, capturing hilariously awkward childhood moments.

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    6points
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    #58

    I Miss Family Reunions. They Were A Big Deal In The Mid 90s, And Really Fun To Go To As A Kid

    Children playing volleyball in a park, capturing a hilariously awkward childhood moment with family watching nearby.

    Salem1690s Report

    6points
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    #59

    My Mother And Me Are Having Fun On A Desert Picnic In Riyadh, 1989

    Young child and woman sitting on sand, captured in a funny and awkward childhood moment photo.

    stillgotheblues Report

    6points
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    #60

    Birthday Party At McDonalds, Me In My Very Favorite Shirt, Circa 1994 - In Honor Of My 33rd Birthday Tomorrow

    Child in a colorful, awkward outfit making a funny face, one of the hilariously awkward childhood pics shared online.

    Buttercup-5415 Report

    6points
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    #61

    My Dad Dressed Me As A Cowboy For Fishing In The Early 90s

    Child fishing in a boat wearing a life jacket and cowboy hat, an awkward childhood pic by the lake with trees in the background.

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    #62

    Photo Of My Dad, A Cylon Centurion, And I From Universal Studios (Circa 1980)

    Man carrying a child on his shoulders posing with a person in a shiny robot costume in an outdoor setting, awkward childhood pic.

    TSgt_Hist Report

    6points
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    #63

    Baptist Child, With What I’m Fairly Sure Was My Only Friend At The Time, 2001

    Young girl holding a sock puppet and wearing a long denim skirt in a vintage awkward childhood photo.

    sadderbutwisergrl Report

    6points
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    #64

    Me, 1973

    Black and white childhood photo of a boy in hockey gear posing on ice with a stick and puck from 1979.

    3dobes Report

    5points
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    #65

    My Grandmother & Me, 1980

    Vintage awkward childhood photo of a boy with crossed arms standing next to a smiling woman outside a door.

    Shimmy-Sham Report

    5points
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    #66

    1985: Me As A Smurf With My Clowning Little Sister

    Two children in hilariously awkward childhood Halloween costumes holding pumpkin buckets on a neighborhood sidewalk.

    thepumpkinklng Report

    5points
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    #67

    Christmas Morning 1985, Me Receiving An Atari 2600, The World’s 2nd Most Popular Video Game System

    Child holding an Atari 2600 video game system, captured in a funny and awkward childhood moment.

    Jobe111 Report

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    #68

    Me In 1993

    Child holding a drink and smiling in a bedroom with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles bedding, capturing an awkward childhood moment.

    RETROORDIE Report

    5points
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    #69

    1980 Or 1981, Me (Youngest) And My Siblings On The Lawn Of Our New House

    Four kids sitting on grass outside a suburban home, capturing a hilariously awkward childhood moment.

    thedaddystuff1979 Report

    5points
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    #70

    Me And My Dad 1995

    Young man and child smiling awkwardly with vintage Game Boy box, showcasing hilariously awkward childhood pics.

    Alikhaleesi Report

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    #71

    Found Photo Of Me In The Late 90s On My Birthday. Still Have The Pen

    Child holding a toy with a wide smile, standing behind a colorful Joy to the World banner in a humorous childhood photo.

    Applewoood Report

    5points
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    #72

    Dad And I In 1990

    Man and boy holding two large fish in a childhood photo capturing a hilariously awkward moment outdoors at night.

    I was lucky enough to be awake when he got back from night fishing with some great striped bass.

    Stumbling_Corgi Report

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    #73

    I Am The Original Nintendo Kid And I Know I Was The Coolest In 1990

    Child holding a vintage Nintendo Entertainment System box, an awkward childhood moment captured indoors.

    jamesdavidsaul Report

    4points
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