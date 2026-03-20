These may not be your childhood photos , but they could nonetheless be a good source of nostalgia for you.

However, you have those who are brave enough to post these pictures online. Here are some examples where people shared snapshots of themselves during carefree times. Most of these were taken before they hit puberty, went through teenage angst , and had zero stressors other than waking up early for school the next day.

Not everyone is proud of their childhood photos. Many went through awkward stages in their younger years, and having these images unearthed for the entire world to see is the last thing they would want.

#1 My 1978 Birthday

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#2 Me And My Dad Circa 1980

#3 My Sister And I Receiving Our 1st Gen Furbies Circa 1998 Our grandmother worked for Toys R Us and was able to score these bad boys for us.



Before social media, it wasn’t as easy to share for parents to share childhood photos of their kids with many people. For the most part, these snapshots were confined within a photo album, only to be unearthed physically upon request. ADVERTISEMENT It’s a much more touchy issue in the digital age, where people with ill intentions can easily snag sensitive information online, including photos. Yet, many parents still do so, seemingly unaware of the risks they’re putting their children through. Experts have referred to this practice as sharenting.

#4 Me And The Neighborhood Kids, Late 80s We had all pooled our allowances to buy lumber and build a quarter pipe. What a great summer.



#5 Mid 80s Madison Wisconsin. My Bike Crew

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#6 My 13th Birthday, July 2000 I’m the one in the yellow tank top looking wasted (I was waterlogged from spending about 8 hours in the pool on a hot day).



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As University of Florida professor Stacey Steinberg tells UNICEF, sharenting is when parents talk about their children outside the family circle, whether it’s writing a blog post about their children, sending videos through messaging platforms like WhatsAppm and sharing photos on social media.

#7 My Mom And Me, 1982

#8 Nothing More Cool For 8-Year-Old Me In 1978

#9 Classy Childhood Picture

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“When we share things about our children online without involving them in that decision-making process, we’re missing out on a valuable opportunity to teach our children and model for our children the idea of consent,” Steinberg said, admitting that social media has made it difficult for parents to keep their children’s lives completely private. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Just Found This Photo Of My Childhood Self Getting My Hands On My First Fossil Packs

#11 Getting Serious Helmet-Less Air In The San Fernando Valley Circa Mid-70's

#12 The Neighborhood, 1993

Research cited by Verywell Mind found that 74% of parents know at least one parent who overshares information about their children online. Likewise, 1 out of 10 parents shares information about their kids’ health issues. As clinical psychologist Dr. Laura Anderson Kirby tells the publication, sharing sensitive information could compromise a child’s trust in their parent. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 June 1974, Nothing Beats A Ride In The Back Of The Wagon With The Window Open (Unless Yo Want To Breath)

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#14 I Wasn’t Very Cool As A Kid, But In 1986 I Had A Pet Raccoon My dad and I found a passed raccoon in an abandoned barn, and her kid was trying to suckle. We brought him home, and my family bottle-fed him. He was always allowed outside, but he bonded with our dogs, so he stayed with us until 1990. He started to wander into the woods and eventually went back to the wild.



#15 My Parents Bred Golden Retrievers When I Was A Kid, I Loved Piling Them Anywhere I Could. My Wagon, My Bed, The Laundry Basket Also featured is the mom of the puppies, my first dog, Mickey.



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This isn’t to say that parents should completely avoid sharing about their kids on social media. Dr. Kirby suggested better ways to sharent, including posting anonymously in parental support groups. But more importantly, Dr. Kirby advises parents to get consent from their children. Part of it is explaining to their kids what they want to share, and respecting their wishes if they say no.

#16 My Parents Working To Increase Blood Flow To Aid In Their Child’s Early Brain Development Circa 1982

#17 My Childhood Bowling Team Posing With Our Trophies From The Season

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#18 Took This Really Cute Pic At My Moms Wedding Party In 2003

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#19 My Mom Really Did A Number On Me As A Kid, Gave Me A Bowl Cut Trucker Mullet And Bought Me A Pet Goat For My Birthday (His Name Was Flash)

#20 When I Was A Kid I Asked My Dad To Take Me To Meet The Love Of My Life And He Did. Thanks, Dad

#21 Wannabe Borat Lacks Regard For Passenger. I Clearly Had The Best Photo Ideas As A Child

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#22 Me With Charlie Tuna - Approx 79 Or 1980 Watch out, or some huge Tuna fish might mug you.



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#23 Me, Rainbow Brite, Popple, Annie, And Rainbow Sprite, 1985

#24 1981-Me On The Rocking Horse My Dad Built For Me

#25 1980 Backyard Birthday Party This is how birthday parties looked in southern California. Love my cul de sac crew's fashion.



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#26 I Recently Visited My Sister Who Shared Her Favorite Childhood Photo Of Me. The Time I Married My Giant Stuffed Pikachu, Ricky

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#27 My Childhood Best Friend Was Bubbles From The Powerpuff Girls From Halloween In 2000 And I’m Dying At This Photo I Just Found Of Us. I Was A Barbie Cheerleader

#28 Me (Left) And My Brother’s Clique. I Was In Love With The Boy In The Left My Whole Childhood And He Never Knew

#29 My Dad And I Eating The Three Bears Porridge In The Mid 80s

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#30 2006 Was Not The Prettiest Year Of My Childhood. Or My Brother's, For Different Reasons

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#31 Skating In Grass In An Iguana Tee Tucked Into Jorts With My Pet Goat

#32 This Was A Character I Was Workshopping As A Kid His name was Mr. Grumbles, and yeah, I ended up a theater kid.



#33 Family Camping Trip Circa 2003

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#34 I Am About 6 Or 7. I Was Trying To Look Like A Member Of Nsync. I Can’t With Myself (Insert Face Palm)

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#35 Me, 1985

#36 Me, Circa 1994

#37 Me And Gramps Lookin Fresh In ‘91

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#38 Kids Burger King Birthday Party Early 70s

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#39 Late 80s. My Friends And I On Our Ramp This was taken in the late 80s. We were trying for big air.



#40 My Mom And I Circa 1999. We Were At A Family Reunion

#41 My Band With The Neighborhood Kids From 1987 I'm wearing the black shirt. I was inspired by my fave band, The Bangles, and formed a band with my friends from the neighborhood.



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#42 I Demanded This Haircut For Most Of My Childhood My mom cut my hair when I was a kid, and I always demanded this style. I got called a boy a lot. I'm not. I was around 8 years old, I think. 1987-ish.



#43 My Childhood Best Friend And I Wearing Our Coolest Dresses, 1993-1994

#44 This Photo Of My Siblings And Me At Our Childhood Home Looks Like We Just Mixed The Dopest Farm Songs Of 1990

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#45 As I Was Looking Through My Childhood Photography Albums, I Found This Photo Of Myself

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#46 Me In 1982 Or 1983, Not Much Has Changed

#47 That Time In 1985 When Skeletor took over Castle Greyskull with the help of the Galactic Empire. If I could say one thing to 9 year old me, it would be this: Wish you weren’t so awkward, bud.



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#48 Early 90's Me And Mickey

#49 Kids Today Are Getting Excited Getting The Switch 2. But Remember When We Got Excited Getting The Super Nintendo

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#50 Me, Halloween 1994 Go go power rangers.



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#51 Hairdressers In The 90’s: I Think This Child Needs Thicker Bangs

#52 Me And My Mom 1977

#53 My Birthday Party. Late ‘70s

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#54 Me And My Mum, 1993

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#55 A Photo From My Older Brother’s Dinosaur-Themed Birthday Party In The ‘90s! That Littlefoot Plushie Is Still In The Basement

#56 Is There Anything More 90s Than Young Me And My Twin Brother Getting Snes Games And Dope Walkmans (Walkmen?) For Our Birthday?

#57 One Of My Birthdays In The 90’s

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#58 I Miss Family Reunions. They Were A Big Deal In The Mid 90s, And Really Fun To Go To As A Kid

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#59 My Mother And Me Are Having Fun On A Desert Picnic In Riyadh, 1989

#60 Birthday Party At McDonalds, Me In My Very Favorite Shirt, Circa 1994 - In Honor Of My 33rd Birthday Tomorrow

#61 My Dad Dressed Me As A Cowboy For Fishing In The Early 90s

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#62 Photo Of My Dad, A Cylon Centurion, And I From Universal Studios (Circa 1980)

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#63 Baptist Child, With What I’m Fairly Sure Was My Only Friend At The Time, 2001

#64 Me, 1973

#65 My Grandmother & Me, 1980

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#66 1985: Me As A Smurf With My Clowning Little Sister

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#67 Christmas Morning 1985, Me Receiving An Atari 2600, The World’s 2nd Most Popular Video Game System

#68 Me In 1993

#69 1980 Or 1981, Me (Youngest) And My Siblings On The Lawn Of Our New House

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#70 Me And My Dad 1995

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#71 Found Photo Of Me In The Late 90s On My Birthday. Still Have The Pen

#72 Dad And I In 1990 I was lucky enough to be awake when he got back from night fishing with some great striped bass.



#73 I Am The Original Nintendo Kid And I Know I Was The Coolest In 1990