People Share 50 Hilariously Awkward Childhood Pics They Wish They Could Delete
The period is called blunder years, and it hits us either in childhood or adolescence. Basically, it's a time when we think we're cooler than others find us to be. And later, no matter how much we would like to forget our cringey past, there's usually a photo or two to remind us of it. Some are sitting in family albums, some are scattered across our friends' hard drives, and while many try to ignore them, a few decide to spread their embarrassing moments even wider by sharing them on the internet, taking ownership of their previous silly hairstyles and questionable clothing choices.
Apparently I Didn't Know How To Smile In First Grade
I Was 10 When I Realized People With No Bangs Had Grown Them Out, Not Cut Them Off
My Friend Has The Best Awkward Childhood Photo Ever
I Show My Boyfriend One Picture From My Childhood And Suddenly Reproducing With Me Is Off The Table
Here I Am Winning The “Little Miss Piggy” Award At A Mud Volleyball Tournament In 1998
I was sprayed down with a fire hose afterward and wound up with hypothermia.
My Family Dubbed Me "Fivehead"
My friends said, "Can you do a brainblast for us?" and "Looks like you have a lot on your mind" when they first saw it.
Glamour Photo From 1994. I Was 8 Years Old (Going On 45 In This Pic)
This Is My Wife's Favorite Photo Of Me
My Dad Always Thought This Haircut Looked Incredible On Me. My Mom Thought The Shirt Was Incredible. I'm A Female
School Photo Looking Like A 60-Year-Old Librarian With My Cardigan, Turtleneck, And Thick Glasses. Date And Age Unknown
Was born in ‘89 if that helps.
Apparently This Was The Best Photo They Could Get For My First Christmas
Childhood Me Thought This Would Look Awesome. I Can't Believe They Let Me Take It
Today I Completed My Master's Degree. To Celebrate My Future, I've Decided To Start By Embracing My Past. I Present My Single Most Embarrassing Photo
In 7th Grade, I Didn't Have A Date To The Dance, So I Cut Out A Picture Of Brendan Fraser And Taped It To A Stick And Brought It With Me. For Real
I thought my peers would celebrate my ingenuity and hilarity! They...uh...did not.
I bet he would love this if you tagged Brendan and posted this pic.
I See Your Friend's "Awkward Childhood" Photo, And Raise You Mine. Man, I Was A Looker
Paint a moustache on them and you have a young Oliver Hardy
I Wanted Dreadlocks In Highschool. Mom Gave Me Braids
Yes That Is My Real Head, No This Photo Was Not Edited
The hairstyle is not helping me at all.
When I Met My Childhood Crush, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, My Face Was Painted Like A Clown
I Blame My Mom For This One. My Sweater Wasn't Stained, The Photo Is Just Old
All Decked Out In Eyeliner And Angst, About To Go To The Local Emo Concert (2006)
Looking Back To My Iconic Fashion Choices
Year of the last warped tour, earlobe blowouts, Myspace, and getting bullied by the older scene kids.
I hope this person has recovered from the trauma.
Permission Has Finally Been Granted To Share My Wife's Glorious Childhood Perm/Greatest Soccer Pic Of All Time
I Recently Visited My Sister Who Shared Her Favorite Childhood Photo Of Me - The Time I Married My Giant Stuffed Pikachu, Ricky
My Uncle Being Embarrassed Of Me Trying To Sip Some Soda In Public
This was at a Hardy’s in Michigan right after we finished a 10-mile bike ride.
My 9th Grade "Graduation" In 2002. 3 Months Later I Was In Military School In Texas
I was obsessed with Linkin Park, but yes.
My middle school son wanted his hair tipped. Salon wanted $50 to do it. I said - no way - I'll do it myself. Put him in a store-bought cap, applied the dye ... he ended up with SPOTS on his scalp. Paid more than $50 to have his head shaved and blond dye applied. He brings this up every so often as an example of what a bad mom I was. 😉
Glad My Wife Changed Hairstyles Since Then
My Friend Was 12 Going On 45
She definitely looks like she should be called Maureen.
My Childhood Picture
My Boyfriend And His Mom In 1992
1995-1997 My Dear Grandpa Showed This To My Fiance The Night Before Our Holy Matrimony
In Honor Of National Emo Day, I Thought I’d Share My Favorite Myspace Looks
2004. Trying To Take A Myspace Photo While No One Was At Home
Mom Asked Me To Model For A “Moody” Photo Shoot. Peak 7th Grade Me
Describe Your Childhood With A Picture. This Is Not The Worst
I Went To See The Easter Bunny While Sick With The Flu. Can You Tell Which One I Am?
Poor thing and hopefully no one else got sick, especially the Easter Bunny.
1994, Age 7, First Grade. My Stepdad Says I Wanted My Hair Cut That Way
6th Grade Was A Rough Year
OK this one actually made me lol on the bus and now people are looking at me funny
I Raise You All, My Sister's And My Most Embarrassing Childhood Photo. I'm The Unfortunate Soul On The Right
Didn’t Realize Whole Body Photo
The hair was a result of poor brushing during summer swim team, and I had to cut it off. Remember getting dressed that day thinking it was a top half photo, and I’d take the sweater off after the picture, hence the biker shorts. No idea about the gumball machine.
My Sister Asked Me To Post This For Her. She Asked The Babysitter To Make Her Look Like Ernie. She Loved Ernie
This Is My Wife Circa 1989, Bless Her Heart
This Is What "Rizz" Looked Like In The 90's
This Was Me At 16... I’m A Dude
I Had Liberal Parents And Tried To Rebel With This Haircut. It Backfired
She looks like the Cynthia doll from Rugrats, that belonged to Angelica. Iykyk.
10th Grade Me. My Fashion Sense Dictated T-Shirts And Flannels With Sleeves Cut Off
It's 2013, 14-Year-Old Me Liked Photoshop, Fedoras, And Space
It was probably the only image of "space fedora" on Google images. I hadn't figured out how to flip images in Photoshop at that point.
My 9-Year-Old Official Photo For A Tap Dancing Routine Set To "My Boyfriend's Back". Yes, That Is My Real Forehead. Yes, I Have Bangs Now For A Reason
🎶My boyfriend's back and you're gonna be in trouble. Hey la di la, my boyfriend's back.🎶
My Wife And I Apparently Shared A Common Love For Ladders, Denim, And Bangs. Our Senior Years In The Late 90s
We actually met about five years after that. We grew up about an hour apart and she graduated a year before me, proving that this theme was universal.
Denim will never die. Bring back double denim. Triple denim.
2005, College Freshmen, Full Of Rebellion
2007 Photoshoot In My Grandparents' Bedroom. Not Sure What The Inspo For This Photoshoot Was Or What Emotion I Was Trying To Convey
pix like these make me happy that a house fire destroyed all the pictures of cringe-y little me (nobody was harmed in the fire and NO I did not light it).
When I was 5, I had long hair basically up my b**t back then. A week before Christmas photoshoot when I started school, my grandma said she no longer wants to brush my hair in the morning (I'm no longer sure why she was in charge in the first place) and I got a bowl cut. There's still evidence and sometimes I do wish for a teeny tiny house fire.
My mom chopped off all my hair bc she tired of it looking "stringy." I actually have pretty thick hair. I think she was just jealous. I refuse to have short hair now. It was forced on me so much as a kid. I looked like a boy. And she dressed me in sweater vest and slacks everyday bc I refused to wear dresses. She wouldn't let me wear jeans. Or normal t-shirts.
My mother liked the way all the Vogue models looked with short boy-cut hairstyles. Not enough for her to try the look, mind you. But enough to get her 8year old daughter a boy cut and have her mistake n for a boy for the next ten years.
