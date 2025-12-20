ADVERTISEMENT

The period is called blunder years, and it hits us either in childhood or adolescence. Basically, it's a time when we think we're cooler than others find us to be. And later, no matter how much we would like to forget our cringey past, there's usually a photo or two to remind us of it. Some are sitting in family albums, some are scattered across our friends' hard drives, and while many try to ignore them, a few decide to spread their embarrassing moments even wider by sharing them on the internet, taking ownership of their previous silly hairstyles and questionable clothing choices.

#1

Apparently I Didn't Know How To Smile In First Grade

Young boy making a hilariously awkward face in a childhood photo with a green shirt and a gray background.

pudgyllamarider Report

    #2

    I Was 10 When I Realized People With No Bangs Had Grown Them Out, Not Cut Them Off

    Young girl smiling awkwardly while holding a toy, one of the hilariously awkward childhood photos from the collection.

    Evilrazzberi09 Report

    georgeduncan avatar
George D
    George D
    George D
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hugo Weaving as a child practicing his role as Elrond, as his dreams had foretold.

    #3

    My Friend Has The Best Awkward Childhood Photo Ever

    Toddler with blonde hair making a confused face in a hilariously awkward childhood photo with vintage style clothing.

    sarahkelleher Report

    #4

    I Show My Boyfriend One Picture From My Childhood And Suddenly Reproducing With Me Is Off The Table

    Teen with large 80s hairstyle and glasses wearing a colorful tie-dye shirt in a hilariously awkward childhood photo.

    sillysally1986 Report

    #5

    Here I Am Winning The “Little Miss Piggy” Award At A Mud Volleyball Tournament In 1998

    Child covered in mud holding a trophy, capturing a hilariously awkward childhood moment with a muddy face and outfit.

    I was sprayed down with a fire hose afterward and wound up with hypothermia.

    erinalexandra88 Report

    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hypothermia is a small price to pay for glory.

    #6

    My Family Dubbed Me "Fivehead"

    Toddler smiling while sitting on a wooden rocking horse in a playful and awkward childhood photo.

    My friends said, "Can you do a brainblast for us?" and "Looks like you have a lot on your mind" when they first saw it.

    Forhaver Report

    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fair. I wish we had 'after' photos.

    #7

    Glamour Photo From 1994. I Was 8 Years Old (Going On 45 In This Pic)

    Child smiling in a sequined jacket with exaggerated 80s hairstyle and large earrings in a hilariously awkward childhood photo.

    mascoot_scootma Report

    charlotteingle avatar
    Charlotte Ingle
    Charlotte Ingle
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a very old look for a 8 year old

    #8

    This Is My Wife's Favorite Photo Of Me

    Young boy in a plaid shirt posing awkwardly against a colorful geometric background in a hilarious childhood photo.

    Zienth Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I bet he's super handsome now ... those eyes!

    #9

    My Dad Always Thought This Haircut Looked Incredible On Me. My Mom Thought The Shirt Was Incredible. I'm A Female

    Smiling young boy with a mullet hairstyle wearing a patterned shirt in a hilariously awkward childhood photo.

    kikiglitz Report

    #10

    School Photo Looking Like A 60-Year-Old Librarian With My Cardigan, Turtleneck, And Thick Glasses. Date And Age Unknown

    Awkward childhood photo of a smiling child wearing glasses, a floral shirt, and a cream knitted sweater.

    Was born in ‘89 if that helps.

    Al_E77 Report

    #11

    Apparently This Was The Best Photo They Could Get For My First Christmas

    Two young girls in matching outfits smiling awkwardly in a hilariously awkward childhood photo with a playful vibe.

    vpayne993 Report

    #12

    Childhood Me Thought This Would Look Awesome. I Can't Believe They Let Me Take It

    Young boy in a blazer and sweater vest holding a pipe, posing for a hilariously awkward childhood photo.

    NessieNeedsTreeFiddy Report

    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
Helena
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Childhood you was correct. That is awesome.

    #13

    Today I Completed My Master's Degree. To Celebrate My Future, I've Decided To Start By Embracing My Past. I Present My Single Most Embarrassing Photo

    Smiling boy in a bright sequined costume posing awkwardly in front of a star-themed backdrop in a childhood photo.

    carousin Report

    #14

    In 7th Grade, I Didn't Have A Date To The Dance, So I Cut Out A Picture Of Brendan Fraser And Taped It To A Stick And Brought It With Me. For Real

    Young girl in a red shirt and long skirt holding a stick with a photo attached, captured in awkward childhood moment.

    I thought my peers would celebrate my ingenuity and hilarity! They...uh...did not.

    kizeliz Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I bet he would love this if you tagged Brendan and posted this pic.

    #15

    I See Your Friend's "Awkward Childhood" Photo, And Raise You Mine. Man, I Was A Looker

    Chubby baby girl wearing pink holding wooden blocks spelling I love you in a hilariously awkward childhood photo.

    hipsterpickles Report

    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Paint a moustache on them and you have a young Oliver Hardy

    #16

    I Wanted Dreadlocks In Highschool. Mom Gave Me Braids

    Teen boy with awkward hairstyle and glasses posing for a hilariously awkward childhood photo in a school portrait.

    IOwin Report

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶Look at me, I'm white and nerdy!🎶

    #17

    Yes That Is My Real Head, No This Photo Was Not Edited

    Young boy in a patterned shirt smiling awkwardly in a hilariously awkward childhood photo.

    The hairstyle is not helping me at all.

    the-gmail Report

    gregg_pentecost avatar
Pferdchen
    Pferdchen
    Pferdchen
    Community Member
    2 days ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP could have had an amazing career in portraying aliens in sci-fi movies.

    #18

    When I Met My Childhood Crush, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, My Face Was Painted Like A Clown

    Two kids in awkward childhood photos, one with painted face and glasses, capturing hilariously awkward moments.

    ksouers Report

    erin-sanna avatar
    pterodactowl
    pterodactowl
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't stop laughing! Poor OP. But this is also amazing.

    #19

    I Blame My Mom For This One. My Sweater Wasn't Stained, The Photo Is Just Old

    Childhood photo of a girl with glasses and pigtails wearing a colorful sweater, showcasing an awkward and funny moment.

    reddit.com Report

    socab avatar
AlexJ
    AlexJ
    AlexJ
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this Darla from Finding Nemo?

    #20

    All Decked Out In Eyeliner And Angst, About To Go To The Local Emo Concert (2006)

    Teen girl with painted face and fishnet stockings sitting with crossed arms, showcasing hilariously awkward childhood photo style.

    CalvinFishoeder Report

    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay why do I kind of like it

    #21

    Looking Back To My Iconic Fashion Choices

    Two awkward childhood photos side by side showing unique hairstyles and oversized earrings in casual settings.

    Year of the last warped tour, earlobe blowouts, Myspace, and getting bullied by the older scene kids.

    throatzila Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope this person has recovered from the trauma.

    #22

    Permission Has Finally Been Granted To Share My Wife's Glorious Childhood Perm/Greatest Soccer Pic Of All Time

    Child with wild hair holding a soccer ball outdoors, capturing a hilariously awkward childhood photo moment.

    beautifully_ignorant Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is what Hermione should have looked like.

    #23

    I Recently Visited My Sister Who Shared Her Favorite Childhood Photo Of Me - The Time I Married My Giant Stuffed Pikachu, Ricky

    Child wearing a floral dress and white headscarf holding flowers in an awkward childhood photo with Pikachu plush.

    DisgruntledPlebian Report

    #24

    My Uncle Being Embarrassed Of Me Trying To Sip Some Soda In Public

    Child using an extremely long straw to drink from a cup, capturing a hilariously awkward childhood photo moment.

    This was at a Hardy’s in Michigan right after we finished a 10-mile bike ride.

    o7baseball Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How many straws did it take?

    #25

    My 9th Grade "Graduation" In 2002. 3 Months Later I Was In Military School In Texas

    Teen with bright red spiked hair wearing a red shirt with black designs, a necklace, posing for an awkward childhood photo.

    I was obsessed with Linkin Park, but yes.

    LeaveItToPeever Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My middle school son wanted his hair tipped. Salon wanted $50 to do it. I said - no way - I'll do it myself. Put him in a store-bought cap, applied the dye ... he ended up with SPOTS on his scalp. Paid more than $50 to have his head shaved and blond dye applied. He brings this up every so often as an example of what a bad mom I was. 😉

    #26

    Glad My Wife Changed Hairstyles Since Then

    Young girl with a voluminous hairstyle and floral skirt, smiling awkwardly in a vintage childhood photo.

    TrumpHairedHarambe Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bangs are bangin'!

    #27

    My Friend Was 12 Going On 45

    Child wearing teddy bear sweater and glasses in a vintage awkward childhood photo outdoors by a fence.

    dboyer87 Report

    cara_6 avatar
    Blue Bunny of Happiness
    Blue Bunny of Happiness
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She definitely looks like she should be called Maureen.

    #28

    My Childhood Picture

    Awkward childhood photo of a girl with glasses, a big hair bow, and a vest covered in dog and cat patterns.

    Hockeylove Report

    #29

    My Boyfriend And His Mom In 1992

    Woman smiling in blue outfit holding wide-eyed child in sleeveless shirt in a hilariously awkward childhood photo.

    Commercial_Fig_6366 Report

    realsportsgal avatar
Sportsgal
    Sportsgal
    Sportsgal
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He saw b**b, and is traumatized!

    #30

    1995-1997 My Dear Grandpa Showed This To My Fiance The Night Before Our Holy Matrimony

    Child in vintage lace dress posing awkwardly for a hilariously awkward childhood photo from the collection.

    POLARBEARBRIDE Report

    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm assuming the fiance's name is Mr Darcy

    #31

    In Honor Of National Emo Day, I Thought I’d Share My Favorite Myspace Looks

    Collage of awkward childhood photos featuring colorful hairstyles and expressive poses showcasing unique youthful styles.

    kileriki Report

    aliciawan avatar
    LALALand
    LALALand
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There’s a National Emo Day?

    #32

    2004. Trying To Take A Myspace Photo While No One Was At Home

    Man in a black cape and purple shirt holding a red ball in a living room, part of hilariously awkward childhood photos.

    reddit.com Report

    kelseylofto avatar
KelsL
    KelsL
    KelsL
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that a plunger on the wall?

    #33

    Mom Asked Me To Model For A “Moody” Photo Shoot. Peak 7th Grade Me

    Teen boy in blue jacket and jeans awkwardly leaning on a tree stick in a sandy outdoor setting, childhood photo moment.

    omnipresent_cat Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is some great hair.

    #34

    Describe Your Childhood With A Picture. This Is Not The Worst

    Vintage childhood photo of a smiling boy wearing a patterned sweater, capturing hilariously awkward childhood moments.

    newpaul30 Report

    cogadh avatar
    cogadh
    cogadh
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fire Marshall Bill "Lemme tell ya somethin'!"

    #35

    I Went To See The Easter Bunny While Sick With The Flu. Can You Tell Which One I Am?

    Vintage awkward childhood photo of two kids sitting with a person in a large bunny costume, capturing hilariously awkward moments.

    14thCenturyHood Report

    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor thing and hopefully no one else got sick, especially the Easter Bunny.

    #36

    1994, Age 7, First Grade. My Stepdad Says I Wanted My Hair Cut That Way

    Child with spiky haircut and colorful striped shirt in a hilariously awkward childhood photo.

    WarningThread64 Report

    #37

    6th Grade Was A Rough Year

    Awkward childhood photo of a smiling boy with messy hair, capturing a hilariously awkward moment from youth.

    Stay-Fly Report

    ericaenglund1983 avatar
    Highwaytozen
    Highwaytozen
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OK this one actually made me lol on the bus and now people are looking at me funny

    #38

    I Raise You All, My Sister's And My Most Embarrassing Childhood Photo. I'm The Unfortunate Soul On The Right

    Two children smiling awkwardly holding large vegetables in a backyard, capturing hilariously awkward childhood photos.

    sabertoothedliger Report

    mikathecook avatar
    Mikamylove
    Mikamylove
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did you grow up to become a dicktater?

    #39

    Didn’t Realize Whole Body Photo

    Child in a colorful sweater posing awkwardly with a vintage gumball machine in a retro childhood photo.

    The hair was a result of poor brushing during summer swim team, and I had to cut it off. Remember getting dressed that day thinking it was a top half photo, and I’d take the sweater off after the picture, hence the biker shorts. No idea about the gumball machine.

    reddit.com Report

    hlosin10 avatar
LiuLiu
    LiuLiu
    LiuLiu
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    this is so funny

    #40

    My Sister Asked Me To Post This For Her. She Asked The Babysitter To Make Her Look Like Ernie. She Loved Ernie

    Child with awkward clown face paint holding a puppet, showcasing a hilariously awkward childhood photo moment.

    reddit.com Report

    #41

    This Is My Wife Circa 1989, Bless Her Heart

    Childhood photo of a smiling boy with red glasses and curly hair wearing a light blue sweatshirt in a studio portrait.

    tito_lee_76 Report

    pyxisjar avatar
Sarah
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sally Jessie Raphael’s daughter

    #42

    This Is What "Rizz" Looked Like In The 90's

    Child holding a collection of Goosebumps books, a classic example of hilariously awkward childhood photos.

    mrcx8d Report

    #43

    This Was Me At 16... I’m A Dude

    Young girl smiling indoors at an event, wearing a patterned tie and sweater, part of hilariously awkward childhood photos.

    ttaylor0murphyy Report

    #44

    I Had Liberal Parents And Tried To Rebel With This Haircut. It Backfired

    Teen girl with braces and glasses posing with awkward hairstyle in a hilariously awkward childhood photo.

    Effro1990 Report

    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks like the Cynthia doll from Rugrats, that belonged to Angelica. Iykyk.

    #45

    10th Grade Me. My Fashion Sense Dictated T-Shirts And Flannels With Sleeves Cut Off

    Teen boy with exaggerated fluffy hairstyle sitting on a couch, a classic awkward childhood photo moment.

    MessyHot Report

    leslievictor avatar
    Leslie Victor
    Leslie Victor
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh so you want to talk about your clothing choices?

    #46

    It's 2013, 14-Year-Old Me Liked Photoshop, Fedoras, And Space

    Teen wearing glasses and a galaxy-patterned fedora, smiling against a surreal red planet landscape in a childhood photo.

    It was probably the only image of "space fedora" on Google images. I hadn't figured out how to flip images in Photoshop at that point.

    Insanitychick Report

    #47

    My 9-Year-Old Official Photo For A Tap Dancing Routine Set To "My Boyfriend's Back". Yes, That Is My Real Forehead. Yes, I Have Bangs Now For A Reason

    Young girl striking a confident pose in a retro outfit against a colorful sparkling backdrop, awkward childhood photo vibe.

    bunnysqueaks Report

    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶My boyfriend's back and you're gonna be in trouble. Hey la di la, my boyfriend's back.🎶

    #48

    My Wife And I Apparently Shared A Common Love For Ladders, Denim, And Bangs. Our Senior Years In The Late 90s

    Hilariously awkward childhood photos of a teenage girl and boy wearing denim outfits and posing for portraits.

    We actually met about five years after that. We grew up about an hour apart and she graduated a year before me, proving that this theme was universal.

    austinsbarnard Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Denim will never die. Bring back double denim. Triple denim.

    #49

    2005, College Freshmen, Full Of Rebellion

    Teen with bright red spiked mohawk and piercings posing indoors, a hilarious awkward childhood photo capturing unique style.

    dosVader Report

    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You're actually rocking that look.

    #50

    2007 Photoshoot In My Grandparents' Bedroom. Not Sure What The Inspo For This Photoshoot Was Or What Emotion I Was Trying To Convey

    Awkward childhood photos of a girl in a red shirt and scarf posing humorously on a couch and by a window at night

    infinitewasteland Report

    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You need a Sartre book to complete the look.

