The period is called blunder years, and it hits us either in childhood or adolescence. Basically, it's a time when we think we're cooler than others find us to be. And later, no matter how much we would like to forget our cringey past, there's usually a photo or two to remind us of it. Some are sitting in family albums, some are scattered across our friends' hard drives, and while many try to ignore them, a few decide to spread their embarrassing moments even wider by sharing them on the internet, taking ownership of their previous silly hairstyles and questionable clothing choices.

#1 Apparently I Didn't Know How To Smile In First Grade

#2 I Was 10 When I Realized People With No Bangs Had Grown Them Out, Not Cut Them Off

#3 My Friend Has The Best Awkward Childhood Photo Ever

#4 I Show My Boyfriend One Picture From My Childhood And Suddenly Reproducing With Me Is Off The Table

#5 Here I Am Winning The “Little Miss Piggy” Award At A Mud Volleyball Tournament In 1998 I was sprayed down with a fire hose afterward and wound up with hypothermia.



#6 My Family Dubbed Me "Fivehead" My friends said, "Can you do a brainblast for us?" and "Looks like you have a lot on your mind" when they first saw it.



#7 Glamour Photo From 1994. I Was 8 Years Old (Going On 45 In This Pic)

#8 This Is My Wife's Favorite Photo Of Me

#9 My Dad Always Thought This Haircut Looked Incredible On Me. My Mom Thought The Shirt Was Incredible. I'm A Female

#10 School Photo Looking Like A 60-Year-Old Librarian With My Cardigan, Turtleneck, And Thick Glasses. Date And Age Unknown Was born in ‘89 if that helps.

#11 Apparently This Was The Best Photo They Could Get For My First Christmas

#12 Childhood Me Thought This Would Look Awesome. I Can't Believe They Let Me Take It

#13 Today I Completed My Master's Degree. To Celebrate My Future, I've Decided To Start By Embracing My Past. I Present My Single Most Embarrassing Photo

#14 In 7th Grade, I Didn't Have A Date To The Dance, So I Cut Out A Picture Of Brendan Fraser And Taped It To A Stick And Brought It With Me. For Real I thought my peers would celebrate my ingenuity and hilarity! They...uh...did not.

#15 I See Your Friend's "Awkward Childhood" Photo, And Raise You Mine. Man, I Was A Looker

#16 I Wanted Dreadlocks In Highschool. Mom Gave Me Braids

#17 Yes That Is My Real Head, No This Photo Was Not Edited The hairstyle is not helping me at all.

#18 When I Met My Childhood Crush, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, My Face Was Painted Like A Clown

#19 I Blame My Mom For This One. My Sweater Wasn't Stained, The Photo Is Just Old

#20 All Decked Out In Eyeliner And Angst, About To Go To The Local Emo Concert (2006)

#21 Looking Back To My Iconic Fashion Choices Year of the last warped tour, earlobe blowouts, Myspace, and getting bullied by the older scene kids.



#22 Permission Has Finally Been Granted To Share My Wife's Glorious Childhood Perm/Greatest Soccer Pic Of All Time

#23 I Recently Visited My Sister Who Shared Her Favorite Childhood Photo Of Me - The Time I Married My Giant Stuffed Pikachu, Ricky

#24 My Uncle Being Embarrassed Of Me Trying To Sip Some Soda In Public This was at a Hardy’s in Michigan right after we finished a 10-mile bike ride.

#25 My 9th Grade "Graduation" In 2002. 3 Months Later I Was In Military School In Texas I was obsessed with Linkin Park, but yes.

#26 Glad My Wife Changed Hairstyles Since Then

#27 My Friend Was 12 Going On 45

#28 My Childhood Picture

#29 My Boyfriend And His Mom In 1992

#30 1995-1997 My Dear Grandpa Showed This To My Fiance The Night Before Our Holy Matrimony

#31 In Honor Of National Emo Day, I Thought I’d Share My Favorite Myspace Looks

#32 2004. Trying To Take A Myspace Photo While No One Was At Home

#33 Mom Asked Me To Model For A “Moody” Photo Shoot. Peak 7th Grade Me

#34 Describe Your Childhood With A Picture. This Is Not The Worst

#35 I Went To See The Easter Bunny While Sick With The Flu. Can You Tell Which One I Am?

#36 1994, Age 7, First Grade. My Stepdad Says I Wanted My Hair Cut That Way

#37 6th Grade Was A Rough Year

#38 I Raise You All, My Sister's And My Most Embarrassing Childhood Photo. I'm The Unfortunate Soul On The Right

#39 Didn’t Realize Whole Body Photo The hair was a result of poor brushing during summer swim team, and I had to cut it off. Remember getting dressed that day thinking it was a top half photo, and I’d take the sweater off after the picture, hence the biker shorts. No idea about the gumball machine.

#40 My Sister Asked Me To Post This For Her. She Asked The Babysitter To Make Her Look Like Ernie. She Loved Ernie

#41 This Is My Wife Circa 1989, Bless Her Heart

#42 This Is What "Rizz" Looked Like In The 90's

#43 This Was Me At 16... I’m A Dude

#44 I Had Liberal Parents And Tried To Rebel With This Haircut. It Backfired

#45 10th Grade Me. My Fashion Sense Dictated T-Shirts And Flannels With Sleeves Cut Off

#46 It's 2013, 14-Year-Old Me Liked Photoshop, Fedoras, And Space It was probably the only image of "space fedora" on Google images. I hadn't figured out how to flip images in Photoshop at that point.

#47 My 9-Year-Old Official Photo For A Tap Dancing Routine Set To "My Boyfriend's Back". Yes, That Is My Real Forehead. Yes, I Have Bangs Now For A Reason

#48 My Wife And I Apparently Shared A Common Love For Ladders, Denim, And Bangs. Our Senior Years In The Late 90s We actually met about five years after that. We grew up about an hour apart and she graduated a year before me, proving that this theme was universal.

#49 2005, College Freshmen, Full Of Rebellion

