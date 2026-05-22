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There’s always that one family member who somehow becomes the unofficial emergency contact for everyone else’s issues. Need a last-minute babysitter? Call them. School pickup disaster? Call them. Meteor headed toward Earth? They’d probably still get a text asking if they’re busy.

And somehow, because they work from home, people start underestimating their effort and productivity. Today’s Original Poster (OP) found herself in this situation and would look after her sister’s children. However, that all changed after her sister made a jab at her during a family dinner.

More info: Reddit

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Working from home may sound convenient to outsiders, but remote workers often know the reality is far more complicated

Image credits: zinkevych / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The author noted that she was the default emergency babysitter for her sister’s three young children because she works from home and is assumed to always be available

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Image credits: seventyfour / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Over time, her sister increasingly relied on her for last-minute childcare, often dropping the kids off without proper notice or discussion

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Image credits: prostock-studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

During a family dinner, the sister insulted her, saying she has “no real job” and fewer responsibilities, which deeply upset the author, especially given her past miscarriage

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Image credits: Maryi_Boyd

After that incident, she stopped all babysitting, causing conflict as her family urged her to continue helping while she refused to return to unpaid childcare

The OP explained that over the last several years, she had become the go-to backup caregiver for her sister’s three children, all under the age of 10. Since she works remotely, her family assumed she was constantly available, regardless of her own schedule or responsibilities. She admitted she rarely pushed back because she genuinely loves her nieces and nephew.

On top of that, she described her brother-in-law as mostly unhelpful unless someone was actively monitoring him. After suffering a miscarriage the previous year, she also found herself throwing energy into helping others as a distraction from her own grief. One day during a family dinner at her parents’ house, her mother casually joked that she should start charging daycare rates considering how often she watches the children.

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Everyone laughed except her sister who claimed the OP didn’t even have a “real job” because she just sat at home on a laptop all day. She then added that she had the actual exhausting life because she was married with children while her sister had no husband, no kids, no responsibilities. The room went silent almost immediately because everyone knew about the miscarriage the OP had experienced not long before.

The OP quietly grabbed her belongings and left before the evening could become even more humiliating. Since then, she has completely stepped back from helping her sister who in turn accused her of punishing innocent kids over a “stupid joke”. However, the OP was certain it was something her sister had secretly believed for a very long time and finally said out loud in front of everyone.

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The situation in the story reflects broader patterns researchers have observed around remote work, family roles, and emotional strain. Understood highlights a common “flexibility stigma” faced by remote workers, where people working from home are often assumed to be less busy, less committed, or more available than they actually are.

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Wellthy further notes that women are disproportionately more likely than men to take on unpaid caregiving roles within families, often stepping in for childcare, emergencies, and ongoing support without formal boundaries or compensation.

Psychology Today adds another layer by explaining the effects of emotional labor, which involves managing or suppressing one’s emotions to maintain harmony or meet others’ expectations. Mental health experts link repeated emotional labor to outcomes such as emotional exhaustion, burnout, anxiety, and overall declines in wellbeing.

Netizens emphasized that the OP’s sister and family took advantage of her time, repeatedly pointing out that working from home is still real work and should not be treated as constant availability. What do you think about this situation? Where do you think the line is between helping family and being used as free childcare? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens were very supportive of the author, encouraging her to stand firm and reject being treated as unpaid labor

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